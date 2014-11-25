Top hotels and resorts in the world

As travelers, it's sort of par for the course to have a running knowledge of favorite places to stay when traveling abroad. Whether it's a five-star resort on a secluded island, or a cozy bed and breakfast overlooking a stunning mountain range, everyone has a favorite place to call a home away from home.

From the farthest reaches of the world to a city that may just be in your very own backyard, see which hotels and resorts made the top 100 list.

1. Londolozi, Sabi Sands, South Africa

This five-camp preserve in a riverine forest offers "the vacation of a lifetime—everything is fabulous." In a perfect-scoring location on the Sand River, accommodations include Pioneer Camp, with three private suites decorated in Ralph Lauren style, and Varty Camp, where chalets in earth tones have private pools. Enjoy freshly baked muffins on the deck at sunrise while watching the elephants below—"an absolutely incredible experience." Dinners at the boma are served by candlelight on white linen. "The safaris are beyond fantastic. The Big Five are literally within reach!"

2. Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyoming

The Lodge in Saratoga, Wyoming is our readers' favorite U.S. resort, bringing an extra dose of luxury to the rugged West. Outdoor lovers enjoy fly fishing, hiking, and horseback riding at Brush Creek Ranch while also indulging in the luxuries of their spa services. The lodge serves up family-style dinners, gourmet meals, and barbecue to visitors as they enjoy beautiful Rocky Mountain views.

3. The Mulia, Bali, Indonesia

This new 526-room seaside resort in the southeastern tourist enclave of Nusa Dua is one of readers' top resorts in Asia. The ocean is just steps away, though you may be inclined to linger at the one of Mulia's pools with a cocktail. With a spa, fitness center, and play area for kids, the resort offers a comfortable stay for singles, couples, and families alike.

4. Singita Sabi Sand, Sabi Sands, South Africa

A former game farm adjacent to Kruger National Park, this "truly amazing" two-lodge camp and private villa is surrounded by groves of acacia, thornveld, and marula trees on the Sand River. "It's spectacular through and through." Ebony Lodge celebrates Africa with stone, thatch, and splashes of tribal colors, while contemporary Boulders Lodge has earth tones, glass walls, and private pool decks. South African wines complement dishes such as chermoula-marinated tiger prawns. In addition to game drives, guided safari walks are available upon request. "The game spotting is incredible—animals are everywhere you look."

5. Triple Creek Ranch, Darby, Montana

At this newcomer looking onto the Bitterroot Mountains, rooms are spread across 23 log cabins that ooze rusticity via exposed log walls and slate bathrooms. "Our room had a view of the woods, very private and peaceful" with "a hot tub on the deck." The restaurant pairs cathedral ceilings with "superb, world-class" cuisine ranging from traditional French to Southwestern, and signature items like venison carpaccio with marinated plums. "There were fresh cookies every day when returning from activities" such as spotting mountain lions, moose, and eagles in the wilderness.

6. Nayara Springs, Arenal, Costa Rica

This new boutique hotel is a Costa Rican dream for anyone looking for a secluded vacation spot. Nayara Springs is perched at the top of a rainforest, surrounded by tropical plants and creeks with gorgeous views of Arenal Volcano. Sixteen private villas include plunge pools, gardens, and open-air showers. Located 2 ½ hours from San Jose, this adults-only hotel gets high scores for service, and the spa has indulgent treatments with volcanic mud and chocolate clay.

7. Singita Grumeti Reserves, Serengeti, Tanzania

American billionaire Paul Tudor Jones II has established three splendid lodgings—Sasakwa, Sabora, and Faru Faru—within his 340,000-acre tract adjoining Serengeti National Park. Sasakwa Lodge, the most sumptuous, comprises nine suites styled as colonial manor houses, with fireplaces, claw-foot tubs, a wraparound veranda, a plunge pool, and Wi-Fi. Between game drives, guests can smoke complimentary cigars at the main lodge's bar, take tea in the garden sunroom, shoot billiards on a 19th-century table, and make free satellite phone calls; other diversions include an archery range and a stable of horses for gallops alongside the herds. On an open plain, Sabora has nine tents furnished with antiques from an English lord's East African campaign and two 1930s Chevy touring cars. Faru Faru's eight tents sit in wooded country by the Grumeti River.

8. Aro Hā, Queenstown, New Zealand

Located in New Zealand’s Southern Alps off of Lake Wakatipu, this retreat wins rave reviews for its luxurious approach to wellness. In a peaceful setting with stunning views, retreat-goers practice mindfulness, yoga, fitness, and healthy eating in a setting far from the stresses of everyday life. Rooms are comfortable and simply furnished, leaving attendees more inclined to focus on their wellbeing, enjoy nature walks, or write about their slice of idyll.

9. Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle, Chiang Rai, Thailand

Set on a jungle hillside along the Mekong River, this "simply stunning property" has views of three countries—Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos. The "diversity of activities" includes elephant trekking, bird watching, cooking classes, and more. Complete with handcrafted furniture, mosquito nets, and a hand-hammered copper bathtub, the "tents are amazing, as are the views." Three tents have custom-made wooden hot tubs on the decks, with views of the surrounding jungle. Dine on regional and Western cuisine in a thatched-roof pavilion at Nong Yao, where "the chef will prepare local cuisine with local spices especially for you." "By far the most memorable resort of anywhere we have stayed."

10. Southern Ocean Lodge, Kangaroo Island, Australia

If Kangaroo Island—an unspoiled 1,700-square-mile haven teeming with native animals—is Australia’s Galápagos, then the Southern Ocean Lodge is a very natural selection, with its recycled timber floors, soaring glass, and limestone. A thoroughly evolved eco-wilderness lodge, this 21-suite human sanctuary has panoramic ocean views from the pristine clifftop brushland it inhabits. Rooms come with trekking gear (backpacks and water flasks), but cell phone reception is limited and not all suites have TVs. From the moment you walk into the vast atrium, your attention is drawn to the great outdoors. Over a third of the island is untouched national park land, and the sheer amount of wildlife is bewildering (there are 267 bird species alone). The lodge takes full advantage of the natural abundance, and the rates include treks, evening "Kangaroos and Kanapés" excursions, and half-day tours that take in seal colonies, the island’s oldest lighthouse, and remarkable rock formations.

