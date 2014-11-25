Travel

Meet the newest inductees into the Historic Hotels of America

The Historic Hotels of America has inducted 24 historic hotels to its prestigious ranks.  

The organization that recognizes the finest historic hotels in the United States as well as U.S. territories, has selected its new inductees from 14 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

Hotels that were accepted into the program range in age between 51 to 389 years old.  

To be nominated and selected for membership, each hotel has to be at least 50 years old, be designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark or listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

One of the new inductees, Le Meridien in Tampa, Florida, was once a federal courthouse before being converted into a luxury hotel. Five new members even reported hauntings from “friendly ghosts.”

Check out 10 of the inductees below:

  • 1. Le Meridien, Tampa, Florida

    Opened: 1905

    Historical Significance: Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, and was converted to a hotel from a century old federal courthouse.

  • 2. Southern Hotel, Covington, Louisiana

    Opened: 1907

    Historical Significance: Converted from the Grand Lodge of Louisiana’s Masonic Temple

  • 3. Hilton, Fort Worth, Texas

    Opened: 1921

    Historical Significance: President Kennedy delivered his last address in the Crystal Ballroom, on Nov. 22, 1963.

  • 4. Seelbach Hilton, Louisville, Kentucky

    Opened: 1905 

    Historical Significance: Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, and inspired Tom and Daisy Buchanan’s wedding reception in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby."

  • 5. The Edgewater, Madison, Wisconsin

    Opened: 1948

    Historical Significance: In the hotel's early days, big bands led by the likes of Woody Herman entertained guests from the roof of the original building. Throughout the decades, The Edgewater hosted an array of celebrities, including Elvis Presley, Elton John, and Bob Marley, as well as the Dalai Lama and many other dignitaries.

  • 6. The Drake Hotel, Chicago, Illinois

    Opened: 1920 

    Historical Significance: Listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Newlyweds Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio carved their initials into the bar’s wooden counter.

  • 7. Airlie, Warrenton, Virginia

    Opened: 1892

    Historical Significance: Converted from a picturesque farm, and was pronounced an "Island of Thought" by Life Magazine in 1960.

  • 8. Chateau at the Oregon Caves National Monument, Cave Junction, Oregon

    Opened: 1935

    Historical Significance: Designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark.

  • 9. Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, Honolulu, Hawaii

    Opened: 1961

    Historical Significance: Was the setting of Elvis Presley’s famed movie, “Blue Hawaii” in 1961.

  • 10. Hilton, New Orleans, Louisiana

    Opened: 1926

    Historical Significance: Upon completion, this magnificent 20-story Neo-Gothic style building was hailed as the first skyscraper in New Orleans.