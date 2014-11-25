Meet the newest inductees into the Historic Hotels of America

The Historic Hotels of America has inducted 24 historic hotels to its prestigious ranks.

The organization that recognizes the finest historic hotels in the United States as well as U.S. territories, has selected its new inductees from 14 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

Hotels that were accepted into the program range in age between 51 to 389 years old.

To be nominated and selected for membership, each hotel has to be at least 50 years old, be designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark or listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

One of the new inductees, Le Meridien in Tampa, Florida, was once a federal courthouse before being converted into a luxury hotel. Five new members even reported hauntings from “friendly ghosts.”

Check out 10 of the inductees below: