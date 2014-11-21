Looking to get away on the cheap this holiday season?

This year, stores are setting records with super-early openings—some even planned for the pre-dawn hours of Thanksgiving Day. But you don't have to leave your sofa to score big if you want to get away.

Would-be travelers can save big this season. From discounted hotel packages, to more money to spend at sea, we’ve rounded up some of the best travel deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

1. Live large at the Palace Hotel in New York City

If you’ve always wanted a taste of the suite life, but couldn’t afford the hefty price tag, this deal is for you. New York’s Palace Hotel is offering a 50 percent discount off its 1,200-square-foot Towers Corner Suites, which normally start at $1,596 a night, when booked between Friday Nov. 29 and Monday, Dec. 1. Travel dates must be between Jan. and March of next year.

2. Experience sunny San Diego on the cheap

Paradise Point Resort & Spa in San Diego is offering a 45 percent discount on all rooms booked between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The offer is valid for travel through April of 2015. Located on a 44-acre property, Paradise Point offers plenty of swimming pools, a spa, tranquil beach space. Traveling with kids? This resort is just next to Sea World.

3. A casino getaway in Atlantic City

Looking to spend all that money you’re saving on a hotel room? The Borgata Hotel Casino in Atlantic City is slashing prices on rooms this holiday season. Only on Cyber Monday, rooms start at just $79 for travel dates between Dec. 2 to Feb. 26. A Fiore Suite starts at $109. Use booking code CYB79 for the room or CYB109 for the suite.

4. Trump Hotel Collection offering a pretty “suite” deal

Donald Trump has hotels in some of the most sought-after cities in the world--including New York, Las Vegas and Waikiki. Take 30 percent off any suite reservation made on or between Black Friday and Cyber Monday at any location. Guests will also enjoy a special “welcome amenity” and enjoy complimentary early check-in or late check-out. Stays must be completed by March of next year with certain blackout dates applicable.

5. Bed & breakfast restaurant discount promotion

This is a buy-one-get two deal. Buy a $100 gift card from BedandBreakfast.com and receive a $50 card on Restaurant.com-- for use at hundreds of restaurants around the country. Food and travel go hand in hand so treat yourself, or a good friend to the gift of travel and great grub. Both cards never expire and there are no blackout dates. The deal runs Black Friday through Cyber Monday. Use code MERRYGC to participate in the promotion.

6. A mountain escape at the historic Mohonk Moutain

The historic Victorian castle hotel in the heart of the Hudson Valley is just 90 miles north of New York City and a favorite mountain getaway. On Cyber Monday only, book one night and get a 30 percent discount or book two nights and get 40 percent off. There are also themed weekends at the historic castle, which include Sottish Weekend (Jan. 23-25) Locavore Weekend (Jan. 30 – Feb. 1) and Girlfriends’ Getaway (Feb. 27 – March 1).

7. Cruising deals on some of top-rated lines

Onboard.com is offering offer six exclusive deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday for trips on some of the world's best cruise lines including Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, Princess, Cunard, Carnival and Holland America. Most deals reward travelers with up to $150 to spend on meals or onboard entertainment. Holland is offering a full seafood dinner for two. Travel date restrictions apply.

8. Puerto Rican paradise at the Copamarina Beach Resort & Spa

This ocean front Caribbean resort is offering up 30 percent off rooms booked on Dec. 1. Getting around will be even easier with a 20 percent discount from Enterprise car rental. Guests will enjoy two complimentary drinks and welcome gifts upon arrival. The booking window is short, so don't forget to use code CYBER15 on this Cyber Monday getaway deal.

9. Enjoy a European adventure on MSC Cruises

Rome or Barcelona, the choice is yours. MSC Cruises is offering Black Fridaydeals on extended 17 and 20 day cruises to these popular European cities. Rates start at just $999 per person, an average of $59 per person per night. If you're looking for a Caribbean adventure, guests can enjoy fares as low as $99 per person a night on a seven-night excursion. These deals will only be offered on Nov. 28 through Dec. 1.

10. Luxury in Arizona at the J.W. Marriott

Plenty of sun, rounds of golf and spa tranquility await at JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, AZ. Enjoy a full 42 percent of any room booking on Cyber Monday. Travel must be used by Dec. 22 of this year. Rates start at $149 a night and guests can choose a round of golf on the brand new Ambiente golf course or the classic Padre Course, after 11:00 AM.