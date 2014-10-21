Are these the best airports in the US?

While Global Gateway Alliance's focus is on making airports in the New York City area better, it surveyed airports across the country looking at 14 categories of amenities to compile its rankings. Among the factors in play: free Wi-Fi, family-friendly areas, water bottle filling stations, customs kiosks, and one-seat public transportation to the airport. Here are the 11 best airports of the 20 surveyed, according to GGA, ranked by the percentage of the amenities available. Counting down to one...

1. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Tied for first. Percent of amenities available: 79.

ATL also has numerous amenities, from wireless device charging to water bottle refilling stations to great intra-airport transportation. A good on-site hotel is one of the few things it's missing.

2. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

Tied for first. Percent of amenities available: 79.

MSP has many of the amenities the GGA survey looked at. There's even an in-airport movie rental kiosk if you've already watched everything on your iPad.

3. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Tied for first. Percent of amenities available: 79.

Free Wi-Fi, kids zones, customs kiosks, and a host of other amenities put this airport near the top of the survey.

4. Logan International Airport

Tied for second. Percent of amenities available: 71.

Boston's airport has free Wi-Fi, plenty of outlets, kid-friendly play areas, and many more of the amenities considered in the study.

5. Chicago O'Hare International Airport

Tied for second. Percent of amenities available: 71.

Chicago's "L" train connection to the airport is one of the many cited in the survey.

6. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

Tied for second. Percent of amenities available: 71.

The yoga studio at DFW is a favorite in the GGA survey of in-airport fitness amenities.

See which other airports made the list as the best in the United States.

