Let's get out of town: The cheapest Labor Day travel deals

You may have to stop wearing white soon, but there is still a lot of traveling you can do now even though Labor Day is approaching.

Here’s our list of great travel deals you can take advantage of as summer winds to a close and fall beckons.

1. Orlando, Fla./Disney World

Kayak just listed Orlando No. 1 on its list of “Least Expensive Labor Day Destination" with hotel rates averaging $115. One official Disney hotel, the new B Resort & Spa, is doing its best to lure families with a nice end-of-summer package. The hotel is offering a Labor Day weekend package that includes overnight accommodations and free and discounted meals from its American Q. B Resort rates start at $99 through Sept. 30.

2. Telluride, Colo.

Hike, bike, ski, or spa during your stay at Hotel Madeline Telluride, located in the heart of Mountain Village in Telluride, Colo. With the hotel’sThird Night Free deal, those who book a hotel room or condo for two nights will receive the third night free. This offer applies to travel through Oct. 19. Rates start at $186.93.

3. Palm Springs, Calif.

The Omni Rancho Las Palmas is enticing couples who don’t want to waste a single minute of the end-of-summer sun in Palm Springs. It’s offering a couples package called “At Rancho’s Door by Four.” Starting Sept. 2, guests who check in Sunday through Thursday before 4 p.m. get two cocktails of choice, a 50-minute spa treatment, and a late check-out.Rates start at $189.

4. San Juan, Puerto Rico

Labor Day is a great excuse to break out the bubbly (But, really, what isn’t?). Hilton’s El San Juan Resort & Casino in Puerto Rico is partnering with Champagne maker Veuve Clicquot for a package called the Veuve Clicquot Labor Day Weekend Experience. Guests get flutes of Champagne upon arrival (That would make for a fun check-in.), and they will enjoy a five-course Champagne dinner and various other Champagne-related activities throughout their stay. The package is only available Friday, Aug. 29, through Tuesday, Sept. 2, and it costs $1,230 for one adult or $1,560 for two adults in the same room (Each additional person is $410, up to four total in a room). For more information or reservations, call 1-888-579-2635, or visit www.elsanjuanresort.com/veuveclicquot and request code PVC.

5. Sonoma, Calif.

Continuing with the wine theme, Sonoma County is the place for wine lovers to be on Labor Day weekend. The area is celebrating Sonoma Wine Country Weekend, which brings together hundreds of the area’s winemakers, growers, and chefs. It’s a food and drink lover’s paradise.Travelodge Healdsburg-Sonoma Wine Country is offering a 20 percent discount for a stay of three consecutive nights.

6. Nassau, Bahamas

If you still want to head to the Bahamas this summer, here’s a travel deal you may want to look into. CheapOair is offering a sale on various vacation packages, including a three-night/four-day stay at the British Colonial Hilton for $588 per person (that includes airfare from Miami to Nassau). Travel is between August 29 and September 1. Check out CheapOAir’s website for sales on other vacation packages.

7. Cape Cod, Mass.

The clock is ticking on your chances for a summer Cape Escape. Sea Crest Beach Hotel is offering 20 percent off stays on Aug. 18-21 and 27. Rates start at $224, and reservations can be made online using promo code SUMMER.

Sea Crest is also offering packages for Boston residents going to the Cape aboard the seasonal CapeFLYER train. This package includes two train tickets and a $50 food and beverage credit for guests arriving Friday with a Saturday departure, or a $100 food and beverage credit for guests arriving Sunday with a Friday departure for use at Red’s Restaurant and Lounge. Weekend rates start at $400 per night, and midweek rates start at $360 per night. For online reservations, use promo codes FLYERWE (for weekend stays) and FLYWERWD (for midweek stays). For more information or reservations, visit www.seacrestbeachhotel.com or call 508-540-9400.

8. Skaneateles, N.Y.

Northeastern travelers looking to try something new may want to explore the towns and wineries of New York’s Finger Lakes region, about 30 minutes from Syracuse, N.Y. Mirbeau Inn & Spa is offering a “I ♥ Skaneateles” package for two, which includes overnight accommodations, a bottle of Finger Lakes region wine in your room, and a full breakfast for two at rates starting at $359 per night.

Mirbeau also has a Special Rates for Special Dates deal with midweek room rates starting at $230 per night on Aug. 20, Sept. 1-4, and Sept. 7-11.

9. Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Hilton Head is a great place to relax, and Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island is helping you along with its Art of Living Well Spa Package. The deal includes a massage, facial, pedicure, or reflexology treatment at itsArum Spa, plus overnight accommodations starting at $209 per night. It’s available for travel through Dec. 31, 2014 (Be sure to call Arum Spa in advance to check on availability.). Sonesta is also offering similar packages at its properties in Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Houston, Miami, New Orleans, and Philadelphia.

10. New York City

End your summer by committing theft in New York City. Wyndham New Yorker Hotel is offering one steal of an end-of-summer deal. It’s offering an Empire Package, with rates starting at a jaw-droppingly low (for Manhattan) $179 per room, per night, based on double occupancy. The package also includes two passes to the nearby Empire State Building Observation Deck. The offer is available through Dec. 29, 2014 on new reservations.

