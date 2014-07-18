Strip down at the sexiest pools in Las Vegas

Las Vegas pool parties are so chic, they actually have dress codes — no tank tops allowed, guys. Seriously. And leave the baseball hats and sports jerseys at home, too.

Even if you are swim-dressed to impress, you still might not get in.

Like the city’s exclusive nightlife venues, the hottest pool parties on the Strip are for the sexy and the big spenders. Judgment? Well, it’s allowed. After all, not every average Joe off the Strip gets a ticket to a paradise of champagne showers.

But there is a way in. Guarantee yourself access by booking a pricey daybed or cabana. Or give the venue a heads-up on your sure-to-be fabulous and fun group’s arrival via your hotel concierge or by contacting the venue directly. If you wait until the day of, be an early bird and wait in line. Make sure to look the part, and if you’re lucky, you might get to experience the sexiest spots in which to rev up and cool down during daylight.

1. Drai’s Beach Club at the Cromwell

If you’re walking on the Strip, you can see and hear a sliver of this day party as it pumps from 11 stories above at the Drai's Beach Club. As the Strip’s solo rooftop pool deck, this 65,000-square-foot, multilevel plush oasis offers an unbeatable indoor and outdoor panoramic view of Las Vegas. On the main level, there are two elevated pools with wet decks and imported palm trees, 40 daybeds, and 10 VIP bungalows and cabanas, each with its own pool. One level up, 15 cabanas and a private pool with five VIP bungalows overlook the party until sunset. And as if the exclusive surroundings weren’t red-hot enough, there’s a menu of firework displays for purchase. At a minimum of $9,000, you can detonate the sparklers yourself and set Sin City on fire.

2. Encore Beach Club at Wynn

At Encore Beach Club, the "E" stands for "exclusive." With top-tier DJs such as Avicii and David Guetta spinning at this weekly mini-festival, dress like you're partying in Ibiza, Spain, and book your reservation early. The 55,000-square-foot European-style venue has three levels of pools, daybeds, and cabanas — and eight 350-square-foot bungalows with infinity dipping pools, showers, and your own sound system. There’s a pavilion of blackjack and craps tables, shower poles for cooling off, and oversized floating lily pads in the pool for sunbathing or dancing. If you order a champagne shower, servers come in a mini-boat and spray themselves and you with up to $10,000 worth of champagne before topping you off with more bubbly.

3. Marquee Day Club at the Cosmopolitan

The party inside this 22,000-square-foot multilevel mega-complex gets so wild on the weekends that you’ll want to crowd-surf in the packed pool before the sun goes down. With two pools, multiple bars, and a gambling area, there’s plenty to do as you wait for DJs like Kaskade to get everyone jumping. Lining the perimeter are grand cabanas, which separate themselves from the masses with infinity, glass-dipping pools, and, on the hotel side, bungalows where you can stay for the weekend. This summer, high rollers can rejoice with the new drone-delivery alcohol service: For a prebooked minimum of $20,000 per order, the mini flying machine can carry up to 12 pounds (perfect for a bottle of Grey Goose) and climb to over 100 feet high.

4. TAO Beach at the Venetian Las Vegas

If you need a break from the revelry, you can kick off your flip-flops and catch some ZZZs in an air-conditioned cabana with Wi-Fi for movies, surfing, and video playing. With the VIP service, you’ll have personal body misters, sunglasses wipers, and masseuses at your service.

5. Azure Pool at Palazzo

If you want a more intimate option, the Azure Pool at the neighboring Palazzo oozes sex appeal in a more sophisticated setting. There’s still a DJ scene, but fashion and elegance are on full display — and you can also spring for a poolside massage by Canyon Ranch SpaClub.

6. Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay

The DJs have taken the massive and EDM-friendly1,500-square-foot elevated stage at Daylight Beach Club to spin for swimming revelers in the 4,400-square-foot pool. If flying multicolored beach balls block your view, check out the two new VIP pools that popped up this summer to cater to the north and southwest cabanas inside the 50,000-square-foot venue. There are 70 daybeds and 25 cabanas and bungalows, but with the impressive sound system, state-of-the-art lighting, and six LED screens that border the stage, there’s really not a bad view in the place. A champagne shower is also a menu option here: For a whopping $10,000, you’ll be “drenched” with a three-liter bottle of Perrier-Jouët Rosé, two bottles of Veuve Clicquot, and 10 bottles of basic bubbly. Umbrellas are included, hand-delivered by the staff.

More from Yahoo! Travel

How to Eat Your Way Through Disneyland Like You’re a Kid Again

The Best Resorts For Your Own Dirty Dancing Vacation

How to Combat the Fear of Flying After the Malaysia Airlines Crash