Unusual foods we dare you to eat

Think you like to travel to eat?

We issue you a challenge: We’ve found 10 global delicacies that you could tick off your foodie bucket list—if you don’t have an aversion to insects or intestines, that is. Warning: If you do, this might not be the story for you.

1. Snake Wine

Where you’ll find it: China

Used in Chinese medicine to treat rheumatism and other ailments, this beverage combines fermented rice wine with such venomous reptiles as vipers. It’s believed the alcohol in the wine dissolves the poison, rendering it safe to drink.

2. Chitlins

Where you’ll find it: American South

Also known as chitterlings, small intestines (typically those of pigs) get boiled to tenderness, then served with turnip greens and other Southern sides.

3. Rocky Mountain Oysters

Where you’ll find it: American Midwest

Whether you call them prairie oysters or calf fries, there’s no changing the fact that these delicacies are bull’s testicles. They’re often served fried, but competition festivals devoted to the rumored aphrodisiac showcase every preparation, from chocolate-covered to sushi.

4. Chaudin

Where you’ll find it: Southern Louisiana

Similar to haggis, this Cajun specialty begins with a stuffed pig’s stomach. The main difference is the stuffing, which—unlike the Scottish dish—doesn’t typically contain other bits of offal. Rather, it’s just aromatics, vegetables, and bread.

5. Fried Tarantulas

Where you’ll find it: Cambodia

Aracnophobes could either consider this crispy dish—available in Cambodia—sweet, sweet revenge or the worst thing imaginable. They come with or without legs, and you can also request one “in the sack,” which also contains the heart and eggs.

