6 hotel packages for hipster dads on Father’s Day

Skip the ties, golf balls and slippers this year.

Hotels are offering modern-day perks for dads who rock a hipster vibe. Get him an old-fashioned shave paired with top-shelf whiskey, a tour of local craft distilleries, a car detail, a massage or even, yes, a meditation class for the serene dude. From Portland to Miami and, of course, Sin City, these packages break the mold.

1. Craft-distillery tour

The RiverPlace Hotel in Portland, Ore., has a “Tie One On for Father’s Day” package that shows off the best of the city’s trendy waterfront. Along with the hip accommodations that feature your own pet goldfish, the package includes two passes to Distillery Row, a cluster of six craft distilleries tucked into industrial warehouses in southeast Portland. A hip tie for dad is also in the package – just to throw him off. Available through June 30.

2. Whiskey, flat-screen TVs and a shave

Where else but Vegas for a high-roller shave? At the Whiskey Bar in the Barber Shop – inside The Mirage Hotel and Casino – guys get dual doses of pampering, beginning with a straight-razor shave (paired with a collagen eye treatment and light massage), followed by a drink. Options include four whiskeys (Bulleit Bourbon, Jim Beam Devil’s Cut, Jefferson’s Reserve and Maker’s Mark) or a pint of Cerveza Pacifico. Post-shave, flat-screen televisions are available inside the barber shop, so dad won’t miss the game. Available year round.

3. Miami Vice getaway

The show “Miami Vice,” put Miami on the map, and the cool ’80s vibe still lives on here. At the Mayfair Hotel & Spa, in Miami’s chic Coconut Grove area, where portions of the show were filmed, the “Daddy Vices” getaway is crammed with luxury goods, such as two nights in the Parlor Suite, a couple’s sailing class and walking tour of posh Coconut Grove, a meditation course, spa treatments, dinner for two at Spartico and a bottle of chilled Champagne upon arrival. The only thing missing is a white blazer, with the collar turned up. Available through June 30.

4. The ultimate ‘beercation’

Chicago’s craft beer scene is evolving, and Hotel Monaco wants dad to experience it. Its “BEERcation for Dads” package features a $25 beverage credit to splurge on a craft-beer flight at South Water Kitchen (inside the hotel) and a brewery tour for two at Half Acre Brewery that includes samples and a take-home Half Acre pint glass. Dads can skip the cheese board and indulge in the wide selection of growler and local beers. Available June 13-15.

5. Scrub-a-dub in style

The luxurious Peninsula Beverly Hills-- in one of America’s toniest zip codes – targets men with its “Double Detail for Dads” spa promotion. While dad is getting pampered at the 4,600-square-foot Peninsula Spa with a 90-minute full-body salt scrub and deep-tissue massage, his wheels are getting washed, waxed and shined by the valet staff. Available through June 30, every day but Sunday.

6. Golf, grill and game

The main attraction at The Boulders, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, just outside of Scottsdale, Ariz., has long been its primo rock climbing spot at the Sonoran Desert foothills, which are 12 million years in the making. But now a new twist on the resort caters to the gambler. The “Golf, Grill & Hold 'Em” package folds in two rounds of golf, grill-your-own dinner patio service and a poker set. Accommodations for the three nights are in a posh two-bedroom villa and include unlimited fitness classes to keep the six-pack intact. Available June-Aug.