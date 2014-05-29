The most annoying things about air travel

We recently asked our friends on Twitter to share the one thing they find the most annoying, frustrating, and downright maddening about air travel—and as it turns out, there are a lot of things to get angry about. A few things that never cease to irk people? Delayed flights, confusing airport terminals, and—this one's a biggie—people who recline their airplane seat back into our laps.

Here are a few of our favorite (or least favorite?) pet peeves we gathered from the Twittersphere.

What would you add to the list?

1. Rushing to board

@CNTraveler People rushing to the gate to board when there are already assigned seats. What's the rush? #ttot #travel — Krissy Vann (@KrissyVann) May 12, 2014

2. Long walks between gates

@CNTraveler // The long walks in terminals for connecting flights ... especially with elderly passengers — Janni (@Janni_Joy) May 12, 2014

3. Overhead bin bag stuffers

@CNTraveler People who bring oversized bags onboard and expect them to fit in the overhead bins. #TTOT — Terri-Ann (@travelergirl2) May 12, 2014

4. Out of control seat mates

@CNTraveler @CNTraveler Talkative and messy co-passengers. Seat kickers. And next would be delayed flights. #TTOT — Nishi Jain (@NishiJain0) May 12, 2014

See if your worst air travel pet peeves made the full list.

