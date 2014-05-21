5 unforgettable Memorial Day weekend getaways

With the unofficial start of summer less than a month away, it’s time to get serious about planning where you’ll spend the long Memorial Day weekend. Want to begin the season with a bang and not a whimper?

Here are five fabulous places to kick off your summer in style.

1. Disney Parks

Where: Orlando, Florida, and Anaheim, California

Why: Because Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort are launching the summer season with a bi-coastal, all-night party for Memorial Day weekend 2014. Families that come to the 24-hour Rock Your Disney Side event are encouraged to dress as their favorite Disney hero or villain, as the parks showcase the good-versus-evil of classic Disney stories with character meet-and-greets throughout the parks and special entertainment.

2. Hyatt Regency Scottsdale at Gainey Ranch

Where: Scottsdale, Arizona

Why: Because this plush desert oasis screams summer with its ten interconnecting pools, a sand beach, and poolside family activities every day. The Splash into Summer package includes accommodations, free dinner for kids age 12 and under accompanied by a paying adult, and free golf for kids age 15 and under accompanied by a paying adult. In addition, you’ll get a 50-percent discount off a second room and admission to the Camp Hyatt kids club. The offer is available for stays through September 3, 2014.

3. Tyler Place Family Resort

Where: Highgate Springs, Vermont

Why: Because this 165-acre Vermont all-inclusive resort has a drop-dead-gorgeous setting on the shores of Lake Champlain and boasts what is arguably the most impressive children’s program in the country, with an incredible nine age-staggered groups from babies through teens as well as myriad family activities. Memorial Day weekend is the kick-off of the summer season, with rates up to 50 percent lower than in the peak of summer.

4. Omni Majestic Hotel

Where: St. Louis, Missouri

Why: Because the St. Louis Bluesweek Festival promises as much blues and barbecue as any family can handle over the long holiday weekend. At the Omni Majestic Hotel, kids get an activities backpack at check-in and milk and cookies as a first-night bedtime snack. Book a two-night stay and receive a $100 dining-and-beverage credit.

5. Williamsburg Lodge

Where: Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia

Why: Because the Revolutionary City inspires patriotism like few other places in our nation, and the conveniently located Williamsburg Lodge is invitingly decked out in colonial Virginia-style fabrics and furnishings. The two-night Spring Getaway package is available over Memorial Day weekend and includes accommodations, daily breakfast, admission to Colonial Williamsburg, and a $100 activities card.

