Top 10 Irish pubs in the U.S. 2014

If you can't make it to the Emerald Isle, do the next best thing by stopping in at one of Gayot.com's top 10 Irish pubs in the U.S. These selections range from a home-away-from-home for Irish ex-pats in Georgia to a Philadelphia tavern that opened the year Lincoln was elected president. One is even constructed from a pub that was meticulously restored in Ireland before being shipped to Las Vegas.

1. The Marlay House

429 W. Ponce de Leon Ave.

Decatur, GA 30030

The Marlay House is a classic pub gathering place and a home-away-from-home for Irish ex-pats in Decatur, GA. Dark woods, low lighting and intimate subspaces create an interesting atmosphere.

2. Ri Ra Irish Pub

The Shoppes at Mandalay Place

Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino

3950 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Constructed from a pub meticulously restored in Ireland then shipped to Las Vegas, almost every inch of the five bar areas of Ri Ra Irish Pub are decorated with Irish bric-a-brac and salvaged materials.

3. Doyle's Cafe

3484 Washington St.

Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Doyle's Cafe in Boston has been a favorite of local politicians ever since it opened back in 1882. Expect classic booths, old pictures lining the walls and a regular clientele.

4. The Harp

4408 Detroit Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44113

The Harp in Cleveland sets itself apart with live music nights, an Irish/American menu, local beers and a huge patio offering views of the Lake Erie shore and Cleveland skyline.

5. The Irish Bank

10 Mark Ln.

San Francisco, CA 94108

The lively atmosphere at The Irish Bank in San Francisco attracts a big after-work crowd. Tucked down its own little alleyway, the long, narrow venue features an eclectically decorated interior (rustic wooden booths and furnishings and typical pub sports and drink memorabilia with Irish flavor).

6. The Irish Oak

3511 N. Clark St.

Chicago, IL 60657

Feast on authentic Irish fare like Guinness stew and shepherd’s pie at The Irish Oak, located near Wrigley Field in Chicago.

7. Kelly's Irish Times

14 F St. NW

Washington, DC 20001

Housed in a standalone brick building that is dwarfed by its DC surroundings, this quaint place offers an all-Irish experience in a boisterous setting --- loads of charm, loads of brews.

8. McGillin's Olde Ale House

1310 Drury St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

McGillin's Olde Ale House, a Philadelphia tavern that opened the year Lincoln was elected president, features a large selection of regional beers and house specialties.

9. Tom Bergin's Tavern

840 S. Fairfax Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Tom Bergin's Tavern in Los Angeles has the setting of a classic Irish bar, with dim lighting, plenty of wood paneling and a theme of shamrocks.

10. Wilfie & Nell

228 W. Fourth St.

New York, NY 10014

At New York's Wilfie & Nell, the black leather booths fill with locals washing down microbrews and enjoying Irish pub grub.

