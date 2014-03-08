World's most outrageous nightclubs

If beauty is in the eye of the beholder, it's easy to see how one person's dark and dingy club could be another person's tucked away paradise. There are as many kinds of clubs as there are kinds of people in the world. That is why exploring different nightlife scenes as you travel can be an opportunity not just for a good time, but also a chance to learn about people and how they party in different regions of the world. We've compiled a list of interesting, unique, and outrageous nightclubs from all over the world.

One of the universal qualities of many popular nightclubs is an element of exclusivity. We need to know that the spot where we've come to party is cool for a reason. Some of the world's best nightclubs aren't located in the heart of the city, but on the outskirts of town or in more remote regions of the world. For example Prague's Cross Club is located outside the center of the city, as is the bar BIGZ in Belgrade.

Sometimes just getting to the most interesting and outrageous clubs is an adventure in itself, as is the case with the massive open-air Green Valley nightclub in Camboriu, Brazil; located far from the major party towns of Sao Paulo and Rio De Janeiro.

For the seasoned partier and world traveler, some of these nightclubs may be familiar to you, but some of these spots may also surprise you. While the hottest clubs in the world may wow us with outrageous light shows and state of the art sound systems, others are must-see venues because of the unique qualities of the space, like Budapest's Corvintető (literally "Corvin Roof"), which is located on the top floor of a major supermarket bearing the same name. Check out the slideshow to explore the most outrageous nightclubs around the world. You'll want to add these nightclubs to your itinerary for the next time you travel.

1. Berghain — Berlin

Bordering the Freidrichshain and Kruezberg neighborhoods in Berlin, Berghain is a massive nightclub with a 1500 person capacity dancefloor. This club is highly exclusive with a limited guest list, and photography is not allowed. However, if you're able make it past the scrutiny of the door guy, you're rewarded with a 72 hour ticket into the club.

2. Guvernment — Toronto

Toronto's largest nightclub is over 22,000 square feet and routinely features heavy-hitters of the electronic music scene such as Tiesto, Avicii, Deadmau5, Calvin Harris, Fatboy Slim, and Afro Jack.

3. Pacha — Ibiza

Pacha is a 3,000 capacity, multi-roomed nightclub on the party isle of Ibiza. The club is part of a franchise of nightclubs, the most renowned location being in Ibiza. Opened in 1973, it is the oldest of Ibiza's many nightclubs, and a destination for both earnest partiers and famous high-rollers alike.

4. BIGZ — Belgrade

BIGZ is a remarkable example of repurposed space. This club is located on the top floor of the former headquarters of the National Printing Institution of Yugoslavia. The building is mostly empty with the exception of this tucked away gem that features a sprawling view of the Belgrade cityscape in the background.

5. Green Valley — Camboriu

Far away from the capital is the giant open-air nightclub Green Valley in Camboriu, Brazil. This 8,000 capacity venue, has been proclaimed by EDM legend Armin van Buuren as "definitely one of the best clubs in the world.”

