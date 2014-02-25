Decadent cruise ship suites

These cruise ship suites offer such luxe amenities—butler service, in-room afternoon tea, and verandas with hot tubs, to name a few—that you might not feel the need to explore the rest of the ship.

1. Crystal Penthouse, Crystal Cruises

Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony

If not for the floor-to-ceiling windows with ocean views, you might not realize you’re at sea when you step into the 1,345-square-foot Crystal Penthouse (available on the Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony) Natural wood floors, Swarovski crystal sconces, and Italian mosaic tiles are the highlights of these recently renovated suites that feel like chic city apartments.

2. Royal Loft Suite, Royal Caribbean

Allure of the Seas

Two levels of living space, a wall of windows, and artfully decorated interiors are the hallmarks of Royal Loft Suites on Allure of the Seas. The double-deep veranda with dining table, lounge chairs, whirlpool tub, and comfy daybed are the things of which vacation dreams are made.

3. Master Suite, Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Seven Seas Navigator

Walk through the doors of the Seven Seas Navigator's forward-facing Master Suite—with wraparound balcony—and you might assume that a fine artist lives here. Tones of navy, sea foam, and white make for a very comfortable living space. Your fare includes one night pre-cruise lodging in a luxury hotel.

4. Grand Duplex, Cunard

Queen Mary 2

The Grand Duplex on the Queen Mary 2 can handle lavish in-room celebrations. These huge two-deck, corner aft suites include an expansive balcony. You can throw quite a soiree with the help of your personal butler.

5. Pinnacle Suite, Holland America Line

Vista-class ships

The standout aspect of the Pinnacle Suites on Holland America's Vista-class ships (Noordam, Oosterdam, Westerdam, and Zuiderdam) is the veranda with dreamy hot tub. You’ll also appreciate access to the Neptune concierge lounge, in-room hors d’oeuvres before dinner, and the corsage and boutonniere delivered on formal night.

Check out the full list of decadent cruise ship suites.

