Most romantic African safari lodges

Picking a once-in-a-lifetime honeymoon trip isn't always easy. Why not start your new life together a world away on a romantic safari in Africa. Those in-the-know can steer you to the most luxurious camps, resorts and honeymoon suites, from lavish tented rooms complete with a giant bathtub and river view to a secluded hillside villa overlooking a landscape filled with wildlife.

These top luxurious resorts are guaranteed to give you an experience that will last you a lifetime.

1. Baraza Resort & Spa, Zanzibar

Fall under the spell of the spice trade. Your ocean view villa comes with its own private plunge pool where you can while away the sunny days watching dhows (the local fishing boats) sail by then step out to the bar to listen to local musicians amid the cool gold and white Arabic tiles. Definitely my top choice for romance on Zanzibar.

2. Baines Camp, Botswana

What better than a bubble bath for two in the bush? A bath with champagne that’s ready and waiting for you after a full day of walking with elephants and stalking lions in the wild Okavango Delta.

3. Chinzombo Camp, Zambia

Opened in 2013, this place brings a new level of luxury and romance to Zambia‚ Äôs South Luangwa National Park. Set on private land in the wilderness, this intimate camp looks out over the river Äì -- and you only have to open the canvas on the spacious suites to look out and spot wildlife from bed.

4. Delaire Graff Estate, South Africa

For the perfect wine-lover’s honeymoon, this is the place. Cape Town’s Winelands are as famous for their beauty as their world-class wine and cuisine. Delaire Graff Estate combines the best of everything with just 10 luxurious suites set on an award-winning wine estate with a spa and award-winning restaurant just a short stroll down the path.

5. Greystoke Mahale, Tanzania

Kick back into some Tarzan and Jane romance at Greystoke Mahale’s beach bandas. In front are the white sand beaches of Lake Tanganyika with acres of unexplored jungle behind. Hang out with wild chimpanzees before breakfast and bath in a mountain pool after lunch.

6. Azura Benguerra, Mozambique

You may never leave your villa at Azura Benguerra, located on Benguerra Island within the Bazaruto Marine National Park along one of the last undiscovered stretches of pristine beach in the world! Lounge on your secluded veranda, bathe in your private plunge pool or curl up under your beach sala before taking a dip in the warm Indian Ocean.

7. ol Donyo Lodge, Kenya

Fulfill your Meryl Streep Out of Africa fantasies on honeymoon in Kenya. ol Donyo Lodge has 275,000 acres of wilderness to explore with no more than 20 guests at a time. You may see elephants from your plunge pool, lions on game drives, cheetahs from horseback or take a mountain bike safari past herds of zebra and antelope.

8. Sossusvlei Desert Lodge, Namibia

This place may feel far removed from civilization but there is no luxury left wanting for in one of the most beautiful places on Earth. The red dunes of Sossusvlei tempt exploration during the day while providing the perfect romantic backdrop for private candlelight dinners under the stars.

9. Motse, South Africa

Longing for that perfect secret hideaway in the African bush? Nestled at the foot of the Korannaberg Mountains, facing west across the grasslands of the Kalahari, Motse is a private collection of just eight spacious and secluded suites built of local stone, rich red clay and traditional Kalahari thatch. Tswalu Kalahari is South Africa’s largest private game reserve allowing no more than 30 guests at any one time.

10. Lion Sands, South Africa

Luxury linens, lantern lit private dinner and no one around at all – this tree house at Lion Sands Private Game Reserve gives a whole new meaning to “roughing it”. With the stars above, safely ensconced in a warm bed, the two of you will be “lost” in the wilderness for one unforgettable night.

Julia Nesbitt and her father Mike Nesbitt run African Safari Company, based in Seattle. Specializing in small group travel and custom safaris for the independent and inquisitive adventurer, the company carefully vets each lodge, camp and safari partner they work with.