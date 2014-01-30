Top 10 US hotel restaurants

Sometimes when we check into a hotel, we never want to leave. A lot of hotel restaurants bank on this to treat their guests as captive audiences, providing less-than-stellar fare at high prices. But some of the top restaurants in the country are housed in hotels. Enjoy fine food while taking in views from the Pacific to Picasso paintings at the top 10 U.S. hotel restaurants.

1. The Barn at Blackberry Farm

Blackberry Farm

1471 W. Millers Cove Rd.

Walland, TN 37886

Housed in a turn-of-the-century barn, this fine dining restaurant off the beaten path sources some of the sweetest heirloom produce and free-range livestock from the nearby Smoky Mountain range and beyond.

2. Cafe Boulud

The Surrey

20 E. 76th St.

New York, NY 10021

The Surrey's Cafe Boulud, a darling upscale café from Daniel Boulud, presents a menu anchored in French and American cuisine but drawing on a world of culinary destinations. Chef Gavin Kaysen brings a dynamic presence to the kitchen, where he deftly executes creative, sophisticated cuisine.

3. Georgian Room

The Cloister at Sea Island

100 Cloister Dr.

Sea Island, GA 31561

The elegant Georgian Room at The Cloister at Sea Island features striking contemporary cuisine and an extensive, globally sourced wine cellar. Service generally reflects a fine balance of professionalism and warmth. It's no wonder heads of state have graced these tables.

4. The Inn at Little Washington

The Inn at Little Washington

309 Middle St.

Washington, VA 22747

Few chefs have a stronger culinary personality and style in this country than Patrick O'Connell of The Inn at Little Washington. His contemporary American cuisine is a hit on every level at this country classic property located at the base of Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains, about an hour and a half west of Washington, DC.

5. L’Espalier

Mandarin Oriental, Boston

774 Boylston St.

Boston, MA 02199

L'Espalier chef/proprietor Frank McClelland's French-inspired New American cuisine is exquisitely built from impeccable local ingredients. The subtle, highly polished service doesn't miss a beat, and a superb wine list rounds out the kind of experience most patrons reserve for big-number birthdays, anniversaries or business deals.

6. The Mansion Restaurant

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

2821 Turtle Creek Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75219

Dallas's grande dame of dining prevails in fine style. The beloved restaurant at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek gracefully preserves its historic roots while embracing the future.

7. Picasso

Bellagio

3600 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

At this temple of gastronomy (and veritable Picasso museum) in the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Julian Serrano and his solid team deliver a culinary extravaganza. Select tables also offer views of the Bellagio's fountains, topping off the exquisite, romantic setting.

8. The Restaurant at Meadowood

Meadowood Napa Valley

900 Meadowood Ln.

St. Helena, CA 94574

Chef Christopher Kostow's intention is to surprise, disarm and delight diners throughout a meal at The Restaurant at Meadowood. Even dishes with seemingly modest ingredients are complex and unforgettable delicacies.

9. Studio

Montage Laguna Beach

30801 S. Coast Hwy.

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

The word "studio" may bring to mind an artist's workshop filled with painted canvases in various states of progress, but this Studio presents the polished culinary creations of executive chef Craig Strong. The Montage Laguna Beach built the restaurant as a small Craftsman-style house atop a gorgeous bluff with enviable panoramic views.

10. The Willows Inn

The Willows Inn

2579 W. Shore Dr.

Lummi Island, WA 98262

Chef Blaine Wetzel, an alumnus of Copenhagen's Noma, presides over the dining room at The Willows Inn, located two hours north of Seattle on remote Lummi Island. Inventive combinations, unconventional flavors, unexpected textures, vivid colors and out-of-the-box platings make for an innovative meal.

