The prettiest beaches in the Caribbean

Trying to pick the most beautiful beaches in the Caribbean is almost cruel—how can you possibly choose which palm tree-flanked, sand-covered stretch of paradise you like best? Somehow, our readers managed to do it. Take a moment to escape (in your mind, at least) to these stunning beaches on the Caribbean's best islands.

1. Grace Bay, Turks & Caicos

Grace Bay is "the best beach I have ever seen," according to one of our readers. The beach boasts "powdery soft and gorgeous sand" and "the most beautiful aqua water," perfect for swimming and snorkeling.

2. Green Beach, Puerto Rico

Readers call this beach on Isla de Vieques "amazing" and "simply beautiful." The beach is named after its lush, green surroundings, and is popular for swimming, snorkeling, and surfing.

3. Shoal Bay, Anguilla

Shoal Bay is "the most beautiful beach in the world," according to one of our readers. Others call it a "quiet oasis, just surreal," and liken it to "walking into a fine piece of art." Yeah, we'd probably agree.

4. Galley Bay, Antigua & Barbuda

Galley Bay has been described by our readers as "quiet and wonderful" and a "true paradise." Though the nearby Dickenson Bay and North Beach also get plenty of love, you can't beat a white sand beach that's "just out of this world." If you're feeling fancy, grab a cocktail at the Galley Bay Resort's beachside bar (we recommend the Crimson Tide).

5. Marigot Bay, St. Lucia

Marigot Bay is "stunning," "a tropical paradise," and "one of the most beautiful places I've ever been," our readers rave. The beach is a historic landmark, having once been the site of battles between the French and British navies—though it's so calm and serene you'd never know it.

See more beautiful beaches at Condé Nast Traveler

More from Condé Nast Traveler:

The Best Ski Resorts in North America

The 10 Most Terrifying Highways for Brave Road-Trippers

This Island Went Back in Time to Get First Dibs on the New Year

Why You Should Skip In-N-Out While on the West Coast