Elements for a perfect girl's getaway to Las Vegas

1. Lunch at Lotus of Siam

If you like Thai food and you do not go here, you are missing out in a big way. You can find Lotus of Siam in a shopping center off The Strip. Owner Saipin Chutima brings her northern Thai recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation to Vegas. From the Tom Kah Kai soup to the Panang curry to the garlic prawns, it is some of the best Thai food in the U.S.

Follow Lotus of Siam on Twitter: @LotusOfSiam

2. Spa Day at Wynn and Encore Las Vegas

I felt immediately relaxed just walking into these spas. And, of course, I never wanted to leave. The Forbes Five-Star spas at these two resorts offer nothing but the best, and every detail is accounted for in their design. The gorgeous interiors are warm and welcoming, just like the staff that work there. And just in time for the holidays, they recently introduced a spa menu that includes an Oxygen Infused Facial, a 4 Hands Ritual Massage and a White Tea and Seawood Body Quencher. The level of service and attention level is unparalleled. No question is left unanswered; no person is left unattended. I'm looking forward to the Nalu body massage when I return.

Follow Wynn Las Vegas on Twitter: @WynnLasVegas

3. Dinner at Scarpetta in the Cosmopolitan

Scarpetta, Scott Conant's Vegas outpost, has it all: fantastic food, a superb wine list, great service and an amazing view. Things on the menu that you must try: braised short ribs of beef, sheep milk ricotta agnolotti, Conant's famous spaghetti, strawberry soufflé and Nutella & vanilla creme bomboloni. Of course, we can't forget how great it is to be eating this dinner with a view of the Bellagio Fountains.

Follow Scarpetta Las Vegas on Twitter: @ScarpettaLV

4. Drinks at The Chandelier in the Cosmopolitan

What could be more girly than sitting in a four-floor chandelier (yes, a real chandelier)? This beautifully constructed cocktail lounge is the centerpiece of the Cosmopolitan hotel. Award-winning mixologist Mariena Mercer has unleashed a cocktail list for the gods at this lounge. Mercer puts her own twist on classic drinks like an old-fashioned and cosmopolitan, but what I really wanted to try was the Verbena. It's not on the menu and you have to ask for it, but there is no way to explain what happens when you try this. It's a mix of tastes and sensations and ultimately an amazing tequila cocktail that is so good you might just want to order one or two more.

Follow the Cosmopolitan on Twitter: @Cosmpolitan_LV

5. See Le Reve - The Dream at Wynn Las Vegas

Le Reve -The Dream is a breathtaking show created by Franc Dragone that is part acrobatics and part underwater spectacle — and that leaves the audience speechless at points. One of the unique things about this show is that it changes every six months-- which keeps guests coming back for more. I enjoyed a VIP indulgence package that included premium seats, a bottle of champagne, chocolate-covered strawberries and truffles. This very well may have been the best hour and a half of the trip.

6. Dancing at XS Nightclub at Encore Las Vegas

A name has never described a nightclub so perfectly. While other nightclubs have opened on The Strip this past year, few can rival the space and A-list musical acts. With names like Avicii, Kaskade and Steve Angello on your resident DJ roster, it's no surprise that people flock to this nightclub. Best advice: Get there early. You could wait in a two- to three-hour line to get in. But don't worry, the party goes to 4 a.m., so you have all night.

Follow XSLasVegas on Twitter: @XSLasVegas

7. Shopping

No girl's getaway is complete without some shopping, and Las Vegas boasts some of the best shopping around. From Fashion Show Mall at the end of the Strip to the Premier Outlets and all the shops at the resorts, there is truly something for everyone here.