Looking to book a cruise next year aboard a brand new ship?

It might not be brand new, but with a recently completed top-to-bottom renovation, Disney Cruise Line's Disney Wonder (which originally launched in 1999) now has every amenity of a modern ship.

Similar to the updates made to its Disney Magic sister-ship in 2013, but with plenty of its own flourishes, the Wonder now sports a revised atrium where guests are first introduced to the narrative of a vintage ocean liner. Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and more are all along for the journey, of course.

IS A DISNEY CRUISE WORTH THE COST?

From enhanced kid-friendly play spaces to new adults-only activities, these are some of the best new features aboard the Disney Wonder.