Flying on holiday can be a bit of a downer. But there may be a few perks for being 30,000 feet on Christmas Day this year.

All Virgin Atlantic passengers traveling on or between Dec. 24 and Dec. 26 will receive a complimentary three-course holiday meal-- even if you're in economy. The festive feast includes a tomato and basil soup to start, turkey with roasted potatoes (or a filet of beef) as the main course and a Christmas pudding dessert.

Upper Class or Premium Economy will also be offered a menu of “specially designed winter cocktails."

“We started developing the special festive menus in June to ensure we’re providing an extra tasty treat for everyone travelling with us this Christmas,” Jill Brady, Virgin Atlantic’s executive vice president of customer care said in a statement.

Based on current bookings, the airline expects it will serve around 4,400 pounds of turkey, 100,000 sprouts, and 82,000 roast potatoes on-board flights to the US, Africa, UAE and China, according to the HotelierMiddleEast.

Virgin Atlantic estimates that it will be flying about 27,000 customers over the Christmas vacation.

If free food while flying is your thing, Virgin Atlantic isn't the only airline trying to entice you.

Delta Air Lines is now considering bringing free meals back to economy. On Dec. 7, the Atlanta-based carrier revealed that it’s been experimenting with complimentary meals in the Main Cabin on trans-continental flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International and Los Angeles International Airport and San Francisco International Airports.

The testing phase ran from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15.