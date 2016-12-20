Skiers at one Colorado ski area could be fined up to $500 per person for rescues in the backcountry.

Steamboat Pilot & Today reports that the new policy has been added to the fine print on trail maps and signage at the Steamboat Ski Area in Steamboat Springs.

The ski area says it hopes to keep inexperienced skiers from going places they don't belong.

Colorado Ski Country USA trade group CEO Melanie Mills says she doesn't know of any similar fines at other Colorado ski areas, but says she supports it and says some areas are considering similar policies.

Steamboat Ski Patrol Director John Kohnke says the popularity of backcountry skiing has increased, causing more people to venture beyond the out-of-bounds access gates required by the U.S. Forest Service.