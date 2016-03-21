World's top 10 destinations, according to TripAdvisor

London is the number 1 destination in the world, according to TripAdvisor users.

Over a 12-month period, the booking and user review site ranked the most searched cities that had more than one million reviews.

"The Travelers' Choice Destination awards recognize the world's most beloved travel spots, based on feedback and booking interest from the TripAdvisor community," said Barbara Messing, chief marketing officer for TripAdvisor. "For those planning a summer vacation, now is a great time to plan a trip to one of these popular destinations where hotels are bookable on TripAdvisor for an average of $200 per night from June through August."

It is the second time London has come first and despite political instability, Istanbul came second this time. The terror attacks in Paris didn’t dissuade tourists either. The City of Lights moved up five spots to take the no. 4 spot.

Here’s a list of the top 10:

1. London, United Kingdom

2. Istanbul, Turkey

3. Marrakech, Morocco

4. Paris, France

5. Siem Reap, Cambodia

6. Prague, Czech Republic

7. Hanoi, Vietnam

8. New York City, United States

9. Ubud, Indonesia

10. Rome, Italy