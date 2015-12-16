Insane drone photos of pink lakes, erupting volcanoes, and more

Our friends at SkyPixel are running a drone- and aerial-themed photography competition, highlighting the best of this world-changing technology. Here are 10 of our favorites, from a dramatic waterfall in Iceland to a technicolor sunset in China.

1. "Pink Lake," Bumbunga, Southern Australia

It's less commonly known as Lake Hillier.

2. "Japanese Van Gogh," Tosa-cho, Japan

A beautiful sunset over fields in Japan.

3. "Waterfall Rainbow," Seljalandsfoss, Iceland

Iceland is a perennially popular destination for drone photographers.

4. "Barren," Liwa, Abu Dhabi

Camel tracks make elegant patterns in the sand.

5. "City of the Tsars," Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria

A multi-color sunset over the administrative centre of Veliko Tarnovo Province.

Check out more beautiful photos from the SkyPixel competition.

