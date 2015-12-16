Expand / Collapse search
Insane drone photos of pink lakes, erupting volcanoes, and more

Conde Nast Traveler

Our friends at SkyPixel are running a drone- and aerial-themed photography competition, highlighting the best of this world-changing technology. Here are 10 of our favorites, from a dramatic waterfall in Iceland to a technicolor sunset in China.

1. "Pink Lake," Bumbunga, Southern Australia

 (Courtesy Dominic Grimm/SkyPixel)

It's less commonly known as Lake Hillier.

2. "Japanese Van Gogh," Tosa-cho, Japan

 (Courtesy stevencarreramail_user/SkyPixel)

A beautiful sunset over fields in Japan.

3. "Waterfall Rainbow," Seljalandsfoss, Iceland

 (Courtesy Ralf Will/SkyPixel)

Iceland is a perennially popular destination for drone photographers.

4. "Barren," Liwa, Abu Dhabi

 (Courtesy Naser Alomari/SkyPixel)

Camel tracks make elegant patterns in the sand.

5. "City of the Tsars," Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria

 (Courtesy Vladislav Terziiski/SkyPixel)

A multi-color sunset over the administrative centre of Veliko Tarnovo Province.

