10 gifts for the outdoorsy type

Shopping for that special outdoorsy person on your holiday list can be loads of fun. But with all the cool products out there, it can be overwhelming.

Don’t worry because with this list will make you a holiday hero.

1. Fuji instax mini 90 Neo Classic

When you’re traipsing through the great outdoors, documenting your excursions is key. The instax mini 90 is an instant camera, but it’s way more than the Polaroid you remember from the 80s. It has advanced features like double exposures, a macro mode and a high performance flash.

2. Flying Hammock

Take this deluxe hammock on your next picnic outing (or hang it from a tree in your backyard), and you’ll have your friends talking. The 10-yard piece of fabric has two stirrups or handles that can be used for awesome aerial yoga postures. But, even better, the sling allows you to cocoon (aka be fully submersed in the fabric) for the ultimate suspended cat nap.

3. Sector 9 Skateboard

A great way to get around while traveling is via skateboard. Sector 9 Skateboard Co., which was founded by skate boarders and has been pumping out quality boards since the 1990s, has a killer selection of boards that are perfect for newbies or seasoned pros.(This gift would work well for a fun-loving adult or a teenager.) Take your pick from bamboo longboards to shorter boards with glow-in-the-dark wheels.

4. Artifact Uprising

Rather than telling your friends about your epic encounters in the wild, put those adventures on display. Artifact Uprising will print photos for you and turn them into wall art. The Wood Cleat Print is printed on gorgeously thick paper with a textured matte eggshell finish.

5. Sorel Boots

Just because you are trekking along trails or camping by a river doesn’t mean you can’t look stylish. Sorel is known for its super durable boots and fun designs. This Western-inspired boot is made of full-grain, waterproof leather and sturdy canvas. It’s lightweight and comfortable with a molded footbed and herringbone rubber outsole.

6. Olukai Kailua Slip-ons

Outdoorsy types tend to seek out comfortable shoes and these fit the bill. Bonus: They are not only functional, but also fashionable and come in men’s and women’s styles. On the outside: Soft, full grain leather. On the inside: an anatomically contoured footbed and arch support to keep your feet cozy all day long. This slip-on shoe also has a DropIn Heel, which makes sliding them on super easy.

7. Roxy Women’s Doe Zip-up Hoodie

Those who trek through the great outdoors must have a hoodie. This stylish fleece comes with zip up hand warmer pockets.

8. Cannondale Quick CX3

This snazzy bike is great for road biking. But thanks to its versatile tires, you can off-road it, too. It sports a comfortable upright ride and great shock absorbing for a smooth road.

9. Stance Fusion Snow Line

This winter, keep your toesies extra warm with Stance socks. They provide strategic compression, an elastic arch and self-adjusting cuff to help match whatever activity you might be doing. Made of merino wool, they are not only toasty but breathable, too.

10. Lifeproof case

The LifeProof FRĒ for iPhone 6s is thin and lightweight, but don’t be fooled. It provides serious protection. IT is waterproof for up to 6.6 feet for one hour and has drop protection to 6.6 feet. This indestructible gift is perfect for a any type of trip you can dream up.