Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Historic Sites

The world's most breathtaking stained-glass windows

By Geoffrey Montes | Architectural Digest

Stained glass elevates these spaces from Gothic cathedrals to art galleries to concert halls.

1. Sainte-Chapelle, Paris

F2ACK3

 (William Perry/Alamy)

Commissioned in the 13th century by King Louis IX, this Gothic chapel is nestled on the Ile de la Cité and boasts 15 stained-glass panels in its nave and apse that depict more than a thousand biblical figures. The panels recently underwent a seven-year, $10 million restoration, during which the windows were removed and cleaned with lasers.

2. Thanks-Giving Square, Dallas

EYY684 Low angle view of spiraling stained glass windows in church

 (Blend Images/Alamy)

In 1977 Philip Johnson designed a delicately spiraling white chapel to anchor a tranquil three-acre oasis in the heart of downtown Dallas. The ornate structure is crowned by the Glory Window, which comprises 73 stained-glass panels crafted by French artist Gabriel Loire.

3. Metropolitan Cathedral of St. Sebastian, Rio de Janeiro

EFPGEF Interior of the Metropolitan Cathedral of St. Sebastian, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, South America

 (Robert Harding World Imagery/Alamy)

Adding warmth to an otherwise austere religious site, four rectilinear stained-glass windows stretch some 200 feet to the ceiling of this beehive-shaped cathedral, which was completed in 1976. As many as 20,000 people can fill the Edgar Fonseca–designed church, which holds the Museu de Arte Sacra in its subterranean space.

4. Chicago Cultural Center, Chicago

EX9YXD

 ( B.O'Kane/Alamy)

The Louis Comfort Tiffany dome at the Chicago Cultural Center measures 38 feet in diameter, making it one of the largest stained-glass domes in the world. Held together by an ornate cast-iron frame that features some 30,000 pieces of glass shaped like fish scales, the dome was finished in 1897, the same year the building opened as the city’s first public library. The dome underwent a meticulous restoration in 2008 and is now lighted electrically.

5. Nasir al-Mulk Mosque, Shiraz, Iran

EGC0AK Nasir al-Mulk Mosque in Shiraz. Image shot 2014. Exact date unknown.

 (Swiss Photos/Alamy)

Finished at the end of the 19th century, this Technicolor mosque in southern Iran dazzles with intricate stained-glass windows, richly colored tiles, carved pillars, and woven rugs. Due to its strategic positioning, early morning light produces a kaleidoscopic effect within the structure, which has survived numerous earthquakes thanks to the flexible wood struts within its walls.

6. King’s College Chapel, Cambridge, England

CF1PAC Interior of King&#39;s College Chapel, Cambridge 4

 (Jon Bower Cambridge/Alamy)

In 1446 King Henry VI laid the foundation stone of this monumental English Gothic chapel, which features the largest fan vault in the world. The 26 stained-glass panels were installed more than a century later under the authority of King Henry VIII, who used them to reinforce his position as Supreme Head of the English Church after breaking with Rome.

 

Check out more of the world's most beautiful stained-glass windows.

More from Architectural Digest

19 Beautiful House of Worship Around the World

The World’s Most Exclusive Private Clubs

Popular Landmarks Around the World, Then and Now

Inside Jennifer Aniston's Gorgeous Beverly Hills Home

 