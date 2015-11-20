Score a dream vacation for less: Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals

Fashion hunters and wide screen TV lovers may be camping out in the cold for door buster deals on Black Friday.

But savvy travelers looking to score their dream vacation know the best way to score a great vacation is staying right at home. Deal site RetailMeNot estimates that 35 percent of employed Cyber Monday shoppers are even willing to take the day off work to score the best bargains.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become big discount days for hotels and resorts around the world to offer special deals at rock bottom prices.

This year, hotel chains like Morgans are offering rates up to 41 percent off at international locations, while Rail Europe is making it easier-- and cheaper-- than ever to see more countries with discounted train tickets.

So get your computers ready and don't forget these codes.

1. RetailMeNot.com Booking Deals

This digital database is beloved by coupon collectors everywhere. This year, the site is offering several exclusive deals-- the special codes or direct links will be up on RetailMeNot.com, or the app, on the start day listed next to each item:

Hotels.com - RMN Exclusive "Up to 30% Off Sale + Extra 10% Off" *11/30-12/6

Expedia - RMN Exclusive "$30 off $200 on Hotel with a min stay of 1 night" *11/27-11/30

Travelocity - RMN Exclusive "13% Off $300+ (min 3 night stay)" *now-12/31/15

MGM - 20% off, plus $25 Food & Beverage Credit at all Vegas properties, starting early11/25-11/30

2. Explore Europe for less

Traveling by rail is one of the easiest ways to see many countries on one trip to Europe. This fall, RailEurope.com is offering several deals during its Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotion: 30 percent off Eurostar Standard Premier train tickets; $100 off bookings on certain Eurail Passes; and an additional $30 when purchasing a $300 Rail Europe gift card (total value of $330). Reservations must be booked between Nov. 27 and Dec. 4 on RailEurope.com. Use code EURAILCYBER100.

3. Southern escapes

The Sanderling Resort is the Outer Banks’ only full service, luxury resort. The resort recently unveiled 24 new guestrooms and luxury suites including an entirely new third level of accommodations with stunning views of the Currituck Sound & Atlantic Ocean.

This year, Sanderling Resort is offering special Black Friday and Cyber Monday rates, with discounted rates available through the busy summer season. The deals are only available when booked on Friday (11/27) or Monday (11/30).

--25% off rooms now – through April 30th *any booking with no minimum, some blackout dates apply

--25% off rooms in the high-season (May 1 – October 31) *4 night minimum

--To book, travelers can visit www.sanderling-resort.com or call (877) 650-4812

Head further south to the Hilton Jackson Mississippi. Located in the Mississippi capital, you can get savings of up to 30 percent when booking on Cyber Monday. Booking dates valid between Dec. 1, 2015 - Jan. 3, 2016 - www.hiltonjackson.com.

4. DoubleTree by Hilton - Orlando at SeaWorld

Conveniently located adjacent to SeaWorld and Aquatica, this lush 28 acre property is just minutes away from Universal Orlando Resort, Walt Disney World Resort Theme Parks and The Orange County Convention Center. You can save up to 30 percent with promo code CYB when you book on Cyber Monday, 11/30. Booking dates valid until May 31, 2016. www.doubletreeorlandoseaworld.com

5. MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises will offer several seven-night cruises on sale during its Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotion. Starting Thursday, Nov. 26, through Wednesday, Dec. 2, travel agents can book cruises up to 30% off and earn clients up to $400 in onboard credit per stateroom.

The winter sale includes 2016 cruises on Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, and Labor Day Cruises and new sailings on the newest vessel, the MSC DivinaPrices for cruises aboard the Divina start at $399 per person.

6. Starwood Hotels and Resorts - Worldwide

On Cyber Monday,

7. Morgans Hotel Group - Worldwide

The international hotel chain is offering room rates up to 41 percent off when booked on Cyber Monday. Properties include the

8. Winter getaways in the Caribbean

9. Fun in Florida

One Ocean Resort & Spa - Atlantic Beach, Fla.

AAA four-diamond, Forbes four-star resort, One Ocean Resort & Spa is nestled along the Atlantic Ocean in Atlantic Beach. As Northeast Florida’s chic, beachfront, boutique resort offering an authentic, elegant and intuitive stay experience while presenting the highly acclaimed Azurea restaurant and the award-winning Spa. - www.oneoceanresort.com, Save 25 on travel booked Black Friday, Nov. 27 - Cyber Monday, Dec. 1 at 12 a.m. EST.

Waterstone Resort & Marina - Boca Raton, Fla.

An art-deco inspired resort overlooking Lake Boca and the Intracoastal Waterway, Waterstone Resort & Marina features custom-made furnishings and artwork, with the seamless blend of water and stone, to create a contemporary, chic atmosphere. Presenting an adventurous edge to the quiet city with a variety of water recreational activities and Boca Landing restaurant with vibrant, locally-sourced culinary options. - www.waterstoneboca.com, Save 20 percent with code CYB on travel booked Nov. 30. Booking dates valid for stays between May 1, 2016, - Sept. 30, 2016

10. Red Roof Inn - Multiple U.S. locations

The economy chain is offering big savings this year at more than

11. Snowy destinations for skiers and snowboarders

Looking for some fresh powder? If you want to get all you can out of the cold winter months, head to Vail. Several resorts including the Lodge at Vail, a RockResort, and Austria Haus, a 25-room boutique hotel are offering deals up to 50 percent. The discount will be offered Nov. 25-Dec. 1 for stays during this ski season. For more info check out Snow.com

In Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Spring Creek Ranch plans to discount rooms by 50 percent for those who book on Nov. 30 for stays in Jan. 2016 with a four-night minimum required.