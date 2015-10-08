Best hotels for classic car lovers

From vintage Rolls-Royces to delightful 1960s Cadillac convertibles, these classic house cars take guests back in time in high style.

1. Peninsula Hotel, Hong Kong

One of the gems of the iconic hotel's car collection is the restored 1934 Rolls-Royce Phantom II, finished in the brand's signature green. Peninsula Hotels bought all four of the remaining edition of this car and after a careful restoration, now have them on offer at their hotels in Paris (shown above), Shanghai, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.

2. The Louise, Barossa Valley, Australia

Oenophiles at this vineyard retreat in the Barossa Valley (Australia's Napa Valley) can take a private wine tour across the region in a 1960s vintage Daimler, escorted by vineyard guide and driver, John Baldwin, stopping at boutique vineyards and up-and-coming wine producers along the way.

3. Baccarat Hotel & Residences, New York

Eschewing high-end automobiles in favor of something more eye-catching, the Baccarat Hotel will squire guests around in a 1970s cherry-red Citroën. Nicknamed Louis, the vintage ride debuted during New York Fashion Week, driving fashion editors and other VIPs around town to their appointments.

4. Atura Hotel, Blacktown, Australia

This mod hotel in the suburbs of Sydney has high-tech amenities in the guest rooms including mobile check-in and smartphone-enabled room locks, but its house car is a true throwback—a restored 1960s Series 62 Cadillac convertible. Book the Time Warp package to have the Caddy take you to the nearby drive-in movie theater during your stay.

