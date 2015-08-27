Luxury hotels with private in-room plunge pools

With a luxurious swim just steps away from your bed, you’ll never have to fight the crowds for a lounge chair again.

1. La Reunion Golf Resort & Residences - Antigua, Guatemala

The suites and villas at this resort offer panoramic views of the Pacific coast and not just one, but four volcanoes. The resort is also situated on an 18-hole golf course designed by architect Pete Dye and inspired by the 18-month Mayan calendar. But the best feature here might be its open-air, in-room plunge pools, affording guests the chance to soak in privacy while taking in the incredible scenery.

2. Likuliku Lagoon Resort - Fiji

Looking for a romantic getaway? Fiji’s Likuliku Lagoon Resort was designed with couples in mind, with beautiful, secluded bungalows, and couples treatments in the spa (among other persks). Another excellent amenity is the private plunge pools that come with their deluxe beachfront villas.

3. Royal Malewane - Kruger National Park, South Africa

Most of the pools on this list are quite secluded, but at this African lodge, you may end up sharing your private space with the occasional elephant. The plunge pools can be found in the resort's Africa House, which is perfect for families and also overlooks the bush.

4. Le Reve Hotel - Riviera Maya, Mexico

The beachfront villas at Le Reve Hotel in Riviera Maya come with no shortage of swimming options. With infinity plunge pools on the list of in-room amenities, guests enjoy ocean views while relaxing in their own private paradise.

