Top 5 casino hotels around the world

Take a trip with Lady Luck to one of the most elegant casino hotels around the world. From Las Vegas to Monaco, these luxurious resorts pair exhilarating casino action with top-flight amenities and family-friendly attractions that kids and adults can enjoy. Whether you’re looking for Belle Époque opulence, over-the-top Asian splendor or a white sand tropical paradise, Gayot’s Top 5 Casino Hotels are always a safe bet.

1. Ibiza Gran Hotel - Ibiza, Spain

Best known for its exuberant nightlife, Ibiza is the perfect spot for a casino. Classy and creatively understated, Casino de Ibiza is a stylish venue that suits its Ibiza Gran Hotel setting. Gaming tables, slot machines and Texas hold 'em tournaments provide plenty of action after days spent lounging with fellow pretty people at the scenic pool. Further extravagances include designer suites and the full-service spa — both showcase an aesthetic that is dramatic and soothing at the same time. Adorned with intriguing design elements and a collection of commissioned modern artwork and installations, the hotel offers the added appeal of a great location overlooking the port, marina and Old Town.

2. The Palazzo Las Vegas - Las Vegas, Nevada

The all-suite Palazzo is a lavish Vegas extravaganza that manages to offer a boutique-like atmosphere. Its European-inspired casino features everything a gambler's heart desires, including a state-of-the-art race and sports book, a high limit salon, Imperial Baccarat with live dealers and betting terminals, and the 14,000-square-foot Sands Poker Room — complete with charging outlets at the tables. As for the suites, they redefine pampering with their sunken living rooms, marble-clad bathrooms and palatial décor. Be sure to bring your winnings to one of Palazzo’s elegant dining venues, such as Mario Batali's Carnevino or Wolfgang Puck's CUT. Needless to say, of the many hotel-casino choices you have on the Strip, this one is a sure bet.

3. Marina Bay Sands - Singapore

When it comes to describing the Moshe Safdie-designed Marina Bay Sands, "lavish" and "decadent" are understatements. For starters, seekers of the good life will find a spectacular infinity pool that soars above the city, a serene Banyan Tree spa and the 50,000-square-foot ArtScience Museum built in the shape of a lotus. There are also high-end productions ranging from "Ghost the Musical" to "Sleeping Beauty on Ice," and a collection of large-scale installations that make this sprawling property feel like a living art gallery. In the realm of fine dining, expect the best — including branches of Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen and Daniel Boulud's db Bistro & Oyster Bar. As for the casino, it holds its own in this extravagant setting with more than 2,300 slots and 350 gaming tables.

4. Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo - Monte Carlo, Monaco

Famous for its jet-set lifestyle and magnificent casinos, Monte Carlo is ideal for a high-rolling holiday. As for the lodging of choice, none can compare to the Hôtel de Paris, connected to the Place du Casino by a mere flight of stairs. Despite how popular this opulent hotel has become since it first opened in 1864, it still retains an air of discretion. As for its delights, you are invited to experience them all, beginning with the incomparable wine list at Le Bar Américain. After a decadent meal of Riviera-inspired cuisine at Le Louis XV - Alain Ducasse, we suggest you dress up and head for the legendary Casino de Monte-Carlo, a Belle Époque landmark that served as a setting in the first James Bond novel, "Casino Royale."

5. The Ritz-Carlton, San Juan - San Juan, Puerto Rico

Located on eight lush beachfront acres facing the Atlantic Ocean, The Ritz-Carlton, San Juan pairs sophisticated modern décor with a laidback setting and more than just the expected high-end spa, picturesque pool and fine dining. The casino brings gaming to your front door with roulette, blackjack, mini Baccarat and let-it-ride games. And with upwards of 300 slot machines, fans of the one-armed bandit can keep busy around the clock. Best of all, the atmosphere is pure Ritz-Carlton — classy and elegant. When not romancing Lady Luck, guests can head out to explore the island's varied attractions, such as El Morro Fortress, El Yunque Rainforest and the Bacardi Rum Distillery. Back at home base, indulge at one of the signature restaurants — which include outposts of the acclaimed BLT Steak and Il Mulino New York.

