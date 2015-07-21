Hot architecture: Amazing buildings built near volcanoes

Take a walk on the wild side with a trip to one of these stunning structures. These beautiful buildings are all perched near volcanoes for an extra thrill.

1. Quilotoa Shalalá Overlook, Zumbahua, Ecuador

Architects Javier Mera Luna, Daniel Moreno Flores, and Jorge Javier Andrade Benítez designed this vertigo-inducing overlook, which is perched on the edge of the nearly two-mile-wide crater of a volcano in the Ecuadorian Andes.

2. Spasm Design’s Khopoli House, Khopoli, India

The use of concrete and basalt was dictated by Maharashtra’s extreme climate—overwhelmingly wet during monsoon season but arid during India's long dry season.

3. EON’s Mt. Hekla Museum, Rangárþing ytra, Iceland

The architecture firm EON transformed a former farm into this geological museum, set in the shadow of Iceland’s volcanic Mt. Hekla. The 6,500-square-foot building begins with a subterranean descent into a cave beneath the valley’s lava fields, which takes visitors through the history of Iceland’s most volatile volcano.

4. EDAA’s Casa Meztitla, Tepoztlán, Mexico

Perched in the foothills of Tepozteco Mountain and surrounded by blooms of bougainvillea, this residence is clad in volcanic stone and lush pine. The natural materials help the home blend seamlessly into the setting.

