Top fashions to fit in at summer's hottest music festivals

Outdoor music festivals are some of the biggest social events of the season. Fans and freaks rub elbows with fashionistas and our most favorite celebs as they flock to enjoy the sweet vibes of summer.

So picking what to wear goes beyond simply pulling out your old cuts off and tie-dyes.

Be it at Las Vegas' Electric Daisy Carnival, Chicago's Lollapalooza or across the pond at England's Glastonbury Festival, here are some top picks so you won’t get stopped by the fashion police (worse yet, elevator eyes from Rose Bryne.)

1. The anti-flower crown

Ditch the hippy, predicable flower crown and opt for a cheeky tee instead. You'll still have plenty of flower power.

(L) BLW Basic, BoutiquetoYou.com, Go Burn Your Flower Crown Crop Top, $50.00

(R) Zoe Karssen, zoekarssen.comm Thunder in our Hearts Classic Tank, $57.80

2. A sweet pair of shades

Break out of your shell and live a little. These sassy sunnies by KrazyEyez are not for your run-of-the-mill wallflower.

Krazy Eyez etsy.com/shop/shopKrazyEyez, Material Girl, $39.99

Krazy Eyez etsy.com/shop/shopKrazyEyez, The Claudia, $39.99

3. Wellies to get wet’n wild

Don’t let the weather put a damper on your style. Stay high and dry with these chic all- weather boots.

(L) Misguided, misguided.com, Pink Lace Up Wellies $20

(R) Hunter Original, us.hunterboots.com, Nightfall Rain Boots $158

4. Perfect denim

As we all know denim is the glue that holds any ensemble together. Make your outfit stick with these two basics that can go extra sets.

(L)Rag & Bone, shopbop.com, The Boyfriend Shorts in Trestles Wash $176

(R)Ryder, ryderlabel.com, Denim Skirt $99

5. High gloss on the go

Forget the hassle of applying lipstick sans a mirror and try an easy gloss for a more carefree look.

(L) Yves Saint Laurent, Sephora.com, Vernis A Levres Pop Water Glossy Stain in Rouge Splash 202 $36

(R) Ciate London, ciatelondon.com, Lips Lustre High Shine Balm in Summer Love $17

6. No ordinary picnic blanket

For kicking back between shows, tote these ultra chic circle throw blankets, handmade in California.

(L) Cloud Hunter Co., Cloudhunterco.com, Mexican Serape Summer Circle Throw Blanket $59

(R) Cloud Hunter Co., Cloudhunterco.com, Martinique Banana Leaf Circle Throw Blanket $87

7. This summer's sandals

Gladiators were all over the spring/ summer runway this year. Nothing embodies the true spirit of season more than sexy lace up footwear.

(L) Shutz, revolveclothing.com, Erlina Sandal in Scarlet $200

(R) Valentino, Barneys.com, Rockstud Gladiator Sandals $899

8. Feel the fringe

This boho trend of long, funky fringe has carried over from the fall 2014 runways, and will add some glamour to the mosh pit.

(L) Doma, doma-leather.com, Fitted Moto Jacket with Overlay Studded Sleeves in Gray $1,078

(R) Line & Dot, thelineanddot.com, Gloss Fringe Tank in black $110

9. Crochet details

Tribal is out, crochet is in. Look pretty and feminine in these two lacy picks.

(L) Alexis, saksfifthavenue.com, Lini Crochet Shorts in white $334

(R) Spiritual Hippie, asos.com, Crochet Bralet Crop Top with Multi Color Detail $57

10. Arm candy

Flaunt that concert wristband with these bracelets that add some bling was you dance with your hands in the air.

(L) Venessa Arigaza, venessaarigaza.com, Teepee Time Bracelet $250

(R)Mimi and Lu, mimiandlu.com, Laurenly Cuff $102