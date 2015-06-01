Mother's Day gift guide for moms who love to travel

We believe wanderlust is in the genes. If you got yours from your mom, we've found her the perfect Mother's Day gifts.

This May 10th, Surprise her with an indulgent taste of Paris (no ticket required) or an instant upgrade experience via the most amazing cashmere mask and blanket set. Oh, and did we mention the chic straw hat that she can stuff into any suitcase without ruining? Here are our top present picks for moms who love to travel.

1. Birchbox Limited Edition Lovely Day Box; $62

For the beauty and adventure junkie, this jam-packed gift box is the best of both worlds. It’s full of products (11 in total) all weighing in at less than 3.4 ounces, which means she can pick and choose favorites for her toiletry kit. Buy it: birchbox.com

2. J.Crew Textured Summer Straw Hat; $34.50

Keep her stylish and protected from the sun on upcoming beach getaways with this chic, wide-brimmed hat. And make sure she knows how easy it is to pack: The resilient paper straw material can flatten and/or fold without losing its shape.

Buy it: jcrew.com

3. Kikkerland Black Songbird Speaker; $26

No tech savvy required for this pretty speaker. She needs only to plug it into her phone to play tunes anywhere — from the beach to the backyard. Buy it: luckyshops.com

4. Banjo & Matilda Zzz Silk and Cashmere-Blend Travel Set, $355

Every flight can feel more like a first class trip with this luxe mask and blanket set. Made from silk and cashmere, it’s a splurge — but one she’s sure to appreciate for years to come. Buy it: netaporter.com

5. The Little Market Luggage Tag in Malibu; $16

Ensure her suitcase is easy to identify with this bright, exotic tag. Each one is handmade by a Mayan weaver in the highlands of Guatemala and sold with the help of Maya Traditions, a nonprofit that empowers and educates indigenous women. Buy it: thelittlemarket.com

6. Murray’s Cheese The French Connection; $80

Can't send mom to Paris? Send Paris to mom with this French Connection collection of Gallic cheeses, like the nutty Comté Saint Antoine and a spicy Bleu d’Auvergne. Along with the two pounds worth of fromage comes crackers and black cherry confit, equally delicious pairings. Buy it: murrayscheese.com

7. Olloclip Original 3-in-1 Lens; $50

If mom loves taking a million photos of you on vacay, make her extra snap happy with this lightweight clip-on lens. It easily attaches to iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones, as well as iPads, to allow for high-quality fisheye, wide-angle and macro shots. Buy it: olloclip.com

8. Uncommon Goods Travel Stub Diary; $12

Indulge her love of family memories (and her organizational skills) with this handy cross between a scrapbook and a diary . The clear sleeves make it easy to store ticket stubs, business cards, maps, and other mementos, while the white space alongside is perfect for writing details and notes. Buy it: uncommongoods.com

