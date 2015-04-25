Best animal photobombs taken while traveling

Taking a trip? We probably don’t need to remind you to bring the camera.

With the abundance of mobile devices doubling as cameras these days, it's not surprising when someone or something inserts itself into a camera’s field of view. Photoboming, as it's called, creates priceless masterpieces because, let's face it, it gets boring just looking at people pose for the camera. But when animals are involved, the situation becomes even more hilarious.

If you don’t believe us, just take a look at these travel photos that star animal photobombers--who show no shame in trying to capture the spotlight.

1. The Bodyguard Bomber

Rachel Douglas was taking pictures of the marine life in the South Pacific waters off of Vanuatu when a pouty fish decided to intervene. During the swim, Douglas says the reef fish kept nibbling at her fingers-- apparently, no human guests were allowed at this private fish party.

2. The Overzealous Bomber

Move on over alpaca because there’s only room for one four-legged friend here. While visiting a farm in Morden, London, Lucinda Offer paused to take a photo of a perfectly posed alpaca (who has clearly practiced this pose before) when the enthusiastic goat barged in like a rock star.

3. The Chatty Bomber

So much for capturing a pleasant, cutesy park scene on camera. Taken in Brisbane, Australia, this photo captured the moment a crazed duck felt it necessary to show the photographer who was boss. Somehow, this duck doesn’t seem as cuddly as that Aflac duck.

4. The Sly Bomber

Now you see me, now you don’t. This practical joker snuck right into the photo of a newlywed couple like a pro. Wedding photographer, Mike Cook, captured the meerkat on camera at the Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland. Nailed it.

5. The Classic Bomber

Seen around the world, this hilarious photobomb is one of the best out there. Sarah Bourland, Natalie Zaysoff and Kendall Harlan were vacationing on the Cayman Islands, enjoying the Caribbean waters, when someone unexpectedly placed the lackadaisical stingray on their backs. The girls are clearly terrified, but the ladies to the right seem to be enjoying it.

6. The Nosey Bombers

While trekking the Torres del Paine National Park in Patagonia, Argentina, photographer Richard Evans stopped to capture a photo of the breath-taking scenery when three curious guanacos (bonus points if you can spot the third) popped up over the hill to investigate the commotion.

7. The Show Stopper Bomber

This photo was actually taken by a webcam, but it’s too great not to include. Instead of snapping a shot of the CSIRO Canberra Deep Space Communications Complex in Australia, the cam caught the profile of a camera-ready bird. The bird tried to act camera shy, but nobody’s buying it-- it’s ready for its close-up and not afraid to steal the spotlight.

8. The Flirty Bomber

Erica Kuschel just wanted a photo of the beautiful Peruvian Machu Picchu landscape, but this llama had something else in mind. During this time, Kuschel had been traveling in Latin America for about a year with her husband, who says the llama had been extra-friendly to him before it meandered in front of the camera and made this oh-so-precious face.

9. The Turtle Bomber

Tourist Diovani de Jesus was busy taking a photo with his friends near the Apo Island in the Philippines when a green sea turtle popped up and looked askance at the camera. “We were posing for a group photo at Apo Island when this sea turtle surfaced to breathe and photobombed!' de Jesus wrote in his blog. Is the a look a diss or what?