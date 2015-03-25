Best shoe styles to wear through airport security

Comfortable shoes are a given for nearly all travelers, but choosing comfort doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style. Most of our picks for the chicest shoes of the moment happen to fall into the flats category—arguably the most convenient in the shoe world. From ballet slippers to oxfords, motorcycle boots to sneakers, flip through our favorite styles to shop before your next trip.

1. Classic Black Ballet Flats

When in doubt, opt for a pair of classic ballet flats—forever chic, and easy to slip on and off at airport security. Channel your inner Parisian with a pair in the richest hue of black you can find.

2. Slip-On Sneakers

There’s nothing more comfortable than a pair of slip-on sneakers. Though they’re perfect for a long travel day, we love styling them with a dress or skirt post-flight as well.

3. Edgy Moto Boots

If your vacation skews more urban than tropical, boots are the way to go. Reach for a moto pair with buckles or straps to add some edge to your otherwise simple travel look.

4. Menswear Oxfords

For a more dressed up option, try out the menswear trend. A great pair of brogues is comfortable enough to travel in and seamlessly mixes into your day-to-night vacation uniform.

