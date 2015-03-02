6 ways to save big at Disney parks

On Sunday, Walt Disney World raised the price of a one-day Magic Kingdom ticket from $99 to $105 (before tax). This jump means that for the first time in the park’s history, it will cost guests more than a hundred dollars a day to take a ride on Space Mountain.

And it’s not just the Magic Kingdom. Disney’s other parks in Florida — Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom — are also bumping up ticket prices from $94 to $97 for a one-day pass.

And if you think you can avoid the price hike by going to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, think again. A one-day ticket to Disneyland or California Adventure is now $99 for anyone 10 or older. That’s up from $96.

1. Consider using a site called Undercover Tourists.

This site is authorized by Walt Disney World and other theme parks to sell discounted tickets, and it could save you some precious dollars. However, it’s only available for a limited time, so time is of the essence.

2. Don’t feel the pressure to rent a car if you’re staying at a Disney resort.

Disney’s Magical Express is a free shuttle service that will pick you up at the airport and take you to your hotel. From there, buses, monorails, and boats can get you literally anywhere you want to go in the Disney resort.

(Note: You must reserve your seat on the Disney Magical Express ahead of time.)

3. Use your discounts

If you’re an AAA member, you may be entitled to additional discounts on your hotel if you stay at a Walt Disney World resort. There is also a military discount available for those who qualify.

(Note: AAA offer only available at select locations.)

4. Use your MagicBand, but also bring cash

Your MagicBand functions as your door key, fast pass, and photo link. You can also make purchases with it in the park, which might lead to heavy spending. So if you’re budgeting, consider making your in-park purchases with cash. This way you can easily monitor spending.

5. Pack your own food and water

Eat breakfast before you go to the park and pack lunch and snacks in your bags. It’s the easiest way to save money. Also, to avoid spending $3 per water bottle, just bring your own and refill it at water fountains located around the park.

6. Visit during the off-peak times

If you go before Christmas, in January, or in the fall between Labor Day and Thanksgiving, the crowds are smaller and the hotels are more affordable.

