Top reasons you should vacation at a nudist resort—at least once

When going on vacation, you want nothing more than to relax and let loose. What better way to embrace that idea fully than to not only indulge in pampering spa services and decadent dining, but also go totally nude? Forget just stumbling on to a clothing-optional beach; go all in, and let it all hang out at a nudist resort.

These are the top 10 reasons why you should try one at least once in your life.

1. It’s good to step out of your comfort zone

Many nudist resorts consider themselves clothing-optional, which is comforting if you’re hesitant about stripping down. But that also makes it too easy to chicken out. If you really want to take this step, you need to do it without a net, so forcing yourself to go to a hotel with designated areas with mandatory “au naturel” sunbathing might be the way to go. The Couples Tower Isle in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, is unlike most nudist resorts because guests at this boutique property may be fully clothed everywhere.

But on a small, private island just a short boat ride away, you’re actually required to be totally nude. Your all-inclusive rate includes oceanside rooms, dining, and daily activities. And if the island ends up not being for you, head back to the clothed mainland.

2. You can spice things up with your partner

If you thought heading to a clothing-optional resort would be a great place to mingle with some other singles, you’d be surprised to find that many places are geared toward couples. In fact, the Desire Pearl Resort & Spa Riviera Maya in Cancun is an all-inclusive resort that’s strictly reserved for couples only. Included in your $271 per person/per night rate are some fun activities for you and your significant other: yoga lessons, water polo, naked volleyball, pole-dancing lessons, and sensual aqua fitness. Of course, the nighttime gets even friskier with themed nights like “Bare as you Dare” and “Erotic Circus.”

3. They're completely and totally private

Although you may be comfortable showing off your body in front of other naturists, you don’t necessarily want prying eyes from the outside. Places like Hidden Beach Resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico, take privacy very seriously, which is why they are, in fact, hidden. Located at the edge of a mangrove jungle and surrounded by high walls, you can indulge in activities like body painting and cowgirl night in total privacy. All-inclusive prices at this resort start at $315 per person per night.

4. They have killer spa services

Naturists are all about body acceptance and relaxation, so at their luxury resorts, you can expect some pretty high-end spas. At the Living Waters Spa in Desert Hot Springs, Calif., for example, you can indulge in mineral springs that leave you feeling relaxed and refreshed. The only catch is that clothing is optional. From $159 a night, you can enjoy a variety of top-notch massage services or simply lay poolside concealed by frosted glass in sunny Palm Springs.

5. They’re located in the world’s most beautiful spots

The Caribbean is home to some of the best beaches in the world, and it’s a constant playground for celebrities and VIPS. It’s also home to some incredible hotels that happen to be clothing optional. The Sorobon Beach is the only nude beach on the island of Bonaire, but for those who are easing into the lifestyle, it is next to a clothed beach. If you’re ready to bare all, then the private beach is perfect for lounging in one of the shaded cabanas. And for those who are more active, the protected shallow bay is perfect for swimming and snorkeling. Prices start at $150 a night.

6. Many resorts are all-inclusive

Wanting to stick with the whole idea of letting go and letting loose, many of the resorts provide all-inclusive packages so you don’t have to think about a thing while on vacation. With more than 200 luxury suites, three onsite restaurants, and 1,000 feet of pristine beaches, the Grand Lido Negril Resort & Spa in Negril, Jamaica, for example, could rival any five-star hotel. Your all-inclusive rate starts at $148 a night and includes unlimited dining, drinking, concierge services, scuba lessons, and entertainment like karaoke and theme nights.

7. They’re great for mingling

A lot of properties ensure that there are plenty of day and evening activities for you and other guests. At places like Caliente Caribe & Resorts in the Dominican Republic, there are so many activities, such as Spanish lessons, water aerobics, volleyball, dinner theme nights, and a nightclub, that you might forget to put clothing back on. This all-inclusive, clothing-optional resort is known for its exquisite dining, white sand beaches, and luxury oceanfront rooms. Be sure not to miss the “FAO Pirate Invasion Party,” for which you’re encouraged to “get naked and party!” Guests must purchase a membership; fees start at $800 a year.

8. You can be a party animal

Whether you’re all about relaxing or partying, there is a nudist resort for you. You’ll have to do a little research to be sure you’re getting the environment you want, but there are plenty of places to party your pants off. Set on a lake, Caliente Club in Land O’Lakes, Fla., is a private, clothing-optional resort and is more about partying than relaxing. Like its sister property in the Dominican Republic, you get access to several pools, restaurants, a spa, and a nightclub, as well as daily activities like yoga, karaoke, and happy hours for an annual membership rate.

9. They can be family friendly

While most nudist resorts cater to adults, there are some that encourage you to even bring the whole family. The Club Orient Resort in Saint Martin touts itself as a family-friendly retreat. Located on one of the nicest beaches in the Caribbean, you and the kids can play in the sand in the nude before retiring to one of your private villas with ocean or garden views from $156 a night. Be sure to check out the spa, where the resort offers foot reflexology, creative massage, deep tissue massage, and tai chi exercises.

10. They’re environmentally friendly

It makes sense that naturists would also be eco-friendly, so that you can feel good that you’re helping the environment when stripping down. Being nude isn’t the only thing natural about the Garden of Eden Resort in Isla Solarte, Panama. The property fully embraces its au naturel lifestyle by saying no to air conditioning, TV, and the Internet and by collecting its own rainwater and powering everything through solar panels. Prices start at $150 a night.

