Maxine Waters renews calls to impeach President Trump

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Judge Jeanine Pirro, she's looking up now, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is "The Five."

A massive and potentially catastrophic category 4 hurricane is barreling directly towards the east coast. Florence is flexing her muscles and rapidly gaining strength over the Atlantic Ocean before its anticipated landfall later this week. Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz is tracking the monster storm. It's gotten bigger since I even talk to you at 2 o'clock, Adam.

ADAM KLOTZ, FOX NEWS METEOROLOGIST: Dana, it has. We've just got a new update. Winds were at 130 miles an hour, now up to 140 mile an hour. This storm continues to strengthen. It's going to have plenty of time to do so, running over warm water, still a long ways away from this coast. You're looking -- there's Bermuda just to the north. So south of Bermuda currently, this is the paths it's going to take. And as it moves along this path, it will continue to strengthen. We're eventually going to be running up to maybe 150-mile-an-hour winds, getting up close to there anyway. This is now Thursday morning and you are looking at -- perhaps a landfall as this gets closer to the Carolina coast there, getting Thursday night into early Friday morning. That's the time frame we're looking with this, but it stays strong the entire way, likely making landfall as a category 4 storm. That's what our current model suggests. That puts those winds anywhere from 130 to 156 miles an hour. This is going to be a big wind event for folks right along the coast, as well as our rain event.

Now, typically, a storm is sitting where this storm is sitting would be turning off to the north, possibly missing land entirely because of a high- pressure system is being forced down along the Carolina coast, and pretty much all of our models at this point are in agreement with this. These are all of our tropical models and you see them all run up right along the coast, stretching from an area, perhaps, from Myrtle Beach up to the outer banks in North Carolina. That's kind of the cone of indecision at this point. But what we aren't as clear at is what happens once this storm gets there. I continue with the models and they all kind of disagree a little bit here. Some take it inland. Others let it spin just off the coast a little bit. If it spins off the coast, we could be seeing a lot of rain there. These are just some -- couple of forecasts models, but spots suggesting may be up over 2 feet of rain, widespread getting up to a foot of rain. So it's going to be a wind event, that's for sure. It's going to storm surge and we may be dealing with a lot of flooding also.

PERINO: All right. People should listen to their local authorities. For sure, there's already mandatory evacuations. Adam, thank you. And another top story we're following, President Obama back on the campaign trail and breaking recent precedent by continuing to directly attack his successor, Obama describing the midterm elections as a pivotal moment for the country.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: Unfortunately, it's been a spiral that we've been on for the last couple of years. It's a consequential moment in our history. And the fact is that if we don't step up, things can get worse. In two months, we have a chance to restore some sanity in our politics.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: The president is also trying to take some credit for the current booming economy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OBAMA: When you hear how great the economy is doing right now, let's just remember when this recovery started. Suddenly, Republicans are saying it's a miracle. I have to kind of remind them actually those job numbers are the same as they were in 2015 and 2016. And, anyway.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Obama then directing his criticism at the entire Republican Party.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OBAMA: The politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican Party, embraced wild conspiracy theories like those surrounding Benghazi or my birth certificate.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: All right. So let me go to you, Jesse. President Trump does well when he has someone to fight against. And there's not a real -- there's not only -- there's not a singular Democratic leader, but President Obama decided to get back on the trail, so now he has somebody to punch back against.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: And it's a big punching bag. There's a lot of room for opportunity. Sorry about that, Juan. I love him taking credit for the Trump economy. There's a great analogy going around the internet, I think today. You know the guy that tries to take off a top from a jar.

PERINO: Yeah.

WATTERS: He's working and he's working it hard and he can't. Can you try this? So another person comes over and pops it off and he goes I loosened it up for you. Well, that's President Obama. I'm not going to bore you with statistics, but Kevin Hassett, chief economic adviser, came out and did a presentation today, and every chart he held up looked like this, Obama going down, Trump presidency, boom. It skyrockets, OK? And I have a lot more charts to bore you with, Juan, and I'm not going to do that because I know you're allergic to the facts. So, one statistic really bears noting here, never hit 3 percent growth. Trump is going to hit 3 percent growth today. I don't like it when President Obama gets on his high horse and tries to claim the moral high ground because then he turns around and has his people wiretap you and call you a racist. He says we have to restore sanity to our politics. I think insanity is Maxine Waters, socialism, and abolishing ICE. And if you look back and say, you know, was this presidency a good presidency? If it was so good, we would have had Hillary. She would have been the third Obama term, but no it wasn't good, and that's why you have President Trump.

PERINO: All right. You're looking at Juan, so I give you a chance to respond. Let me just mention that the California raises that President Obama went to campaign for have shown that they're pretty close. So, if you're being strategic on the Democrat side, you would want to send him there to see if you could pull them over the top, because if the -- the Democrats that they plan to take back the house majority, they've got to go up through California and New Jersey.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Right. And that's where you're going to see Obama. And, by the way, in those districts, it's often the case that Clinton -- Hillary Clinton won handily. So you have a Republican in a district that was won by the Democrat last time. But in response to what Jesse is talking about, I just find this kind of intriguing. It's almost silly to me. Obviously, President Obama was dealing with a terrible economy when he took office, the greatest downturn that we've seen since the great depression in the U.S., and then you get President Obama leading us steadily, steadily up.

WATTERS: Weakest recovery since the great depression.

WILLIAMS: If you allow me to finish, I was going to make your point to you that people -- critics say that it was slow. But the fact is that if you look at the reality, it took us to a new heights, and President Trump to his credit, hey, the economy has continued to grow. But when you get into situations like the one he tweeted about this morning, that he's saying, oh, this is the greatest economy in a hundred years, which prompted people, left and right, Jesse, apparently not you, but most people -- even honest people on the right said, hey, you're wrong, Mr. President.

WATTERS: Instead, when the GDP is higher than the unemployment. When was the last time that happen, 2006, the Bush years.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: It's unbelievable.

PERINO: Maybe it's just a typo. Maybe he meant 10 and not a hundred.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Maybe he meant ten. But I'm just saying. You look at this, 20 percent of the time for the last 70 years and he's wrong, but does he say it? No, he leaves the tweet up there. How about jobs? You know, you look at it and you say, what about this? Four times under Obama, GDP 4.6 percent twice.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Not the whole year, Juan.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: You have a bottom line?

JEANINE PIRRO, GUEST CO-HOST: What's your bottom line?

WILLIAMS: My bottom line? I think -- look, it seems to me it's obvious that Obama deserves a great deal of credit for where we are today. It's not a matter of opening the jar, Jesse. The jar was open.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: I want to tell you why Obama deserves credit. Do you want to know why he deserves credit?

WATTERS: You tell me.

PIRRO: Because things were so bad, the economy was so bad, he couldn't figure out whether to destroy ISIS, dismantle, or contain them, none of which he did by the way.

WILLIAMS: Oh, no.

PIRRO: If the economy -- the reason we have Donald Trump is because everyone said we're fed up with this political correctness. We're fed up with a military that has its hands tied behind its back. And so, what does Obama want to do? Take us back to more unemployment for African-Americans, more unemployment for Hispanics? More -- with the military not -- and by the way, with tax reform, tax cuts, you want less money in your paycheck? The reason we have the outsider president is because Obama was so out of control.

PERINO: Let me give then Greg the floor. Take it around, whatever you want.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Well, I don't know. You know, I get why he wants credit. He's like the person you dated before you got married, and now he claims credit for making you marriage material. Yeah, he softened up the economy so Trump could handle it. First of all, let's talk about the wild conspiracy theories of Benghazi. It wasn't a conspiracy theory. It was an abomination. It was the simplest way to explain Benghazi is that after a plan terror attack they went after the filmmaker because they were incapable of saying radical Islam. That's the abomination. It's not a conspiracy. It was a moral failure on the part of an administration who couldn't utter the words that reflected true evil which was radical Islam.

Right now, Trump is like the world's largest planet and he keeps sucking people into their orbit and making them smaller. So, right now, Obama is just another asteroid in Trump's galaxy. It's just another person that is fighting him and it makes them looks -- it just makes them look much smaller. And I love how the media just keeps saying Obama's speeches are fiery. If that's fiery, a soggy sparkler is a three alarm fire because you don't get anything new, surprising, or unpredictable. He said the voters should step up. Remember, every time they step up, what happens? They threw out nearly 100 -- Democrat congressmen and senators combines about 90 or so, right? That's what they did when they stepped up. And also when they stepped up they voted for Trump.

PIRRO: That's right.

PERINO: We have more and more. Maxine Waters stepping on Democrats' midterm messaging while vowing to get President Trump, see it next.

WATTERS: Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters at it again, renewing her call to impeach President Trump. Only now she says it's keeping her up at night.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF.: I wake up in the middle of the night and all I can think about is I'm going to get him.

(APPLAUSE)

WATERS: I'm in this fight and I'm not going to move. And, as you know, there's a difference in how some of our leadership talk about how we should handle all of this. They say, Maxine, please don't say impeachment anymore. And when they say that, I say impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: You may remember Waters back in June urging supporters to harass Trump officials out in public. She's now defending those remarks in a way only Maxine Waters can.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WATERS: I did not threaten his constituents, his supporters. I do that all the time, but I didn't do it that time.

(LAUGHTER)

WATERS: And what bothered me so much was they tried to bring that as violence. That's not violence. As a matter of fact, I said the poster child for violence is the President of the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: OK. Juan, you were laughing about that. What was so funny?

WILLIAMS: When I hear Maxine Waters talk like this I think, oh, gee, I wonder who started the bullying, the instability, the harshness, and she's right. I mean, he's the one that said I remember the good old days when they would knock a protester out or I'll pay her legal bills after you slog a guy.

WATTERS: You mean the DNC paid protesters.

WILLIAMS: Oh, please. Here we go. I'm just saying -- oh, you never want to talk about Trump, do you?

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: You just don't like to talk about Trump and his excesses.

WATTERS: OK.

PIRRO: What has Maxine Waters done that she's so great, that she can run around and say, you know what, I can threaten his followers. He's got to be impeached. Now she says Vice President Pence needs to be impeached. Who is this woman? Is she a comedian?

WILLIAMS: Apparently she's smart. Unlike some who call her.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Yes. Unlike some people who want to call her that -- I think, obviously, she's having an impact because even Nancy Pelosi and others, I know that you don't like Nancy, but Nancy Pelosi said don't do it as she said.

PERINO: There's a reason why.

WILLIAMS: . don't say impeach. Don't -- you know. And she is having success doing her own thing.

WATTERS: Well, that's the game, though, because the game that Pelosi is running as you don't want to say impeachment until we win back the house, then we're supposed to impeach.

PERINO: Right. So when Maxine Waters say she wakes up in the middle of the night -- I'm going to get him. If I ever wake up in the middle of the night, it's like Jasper, which is please move over? I do not wake up in the middle the night think I'm going to go after any politician, ever, has never happened in my life. What Pelosi is saying is don't say it out loud because what happened to Bill Clinton, when he was president, when the Republicans caved to the base really and said, OK, we are going to start impeachment hearings before the midterms. Well, guess what? Democrats united right behind. All of them got behind Bill Clinton. His popularity went up. He was able to succeed. And he walked out of the White House in a much better shape than if they had just held their fire.

WATTERS: Yeah, Maxine is firing up the Republicans.

GUTFELD: Well, it's funny, I also scream impeachment in the middle of the night because it's my safe word.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: You have to understand that like -- OK. Ten years ago her opinions would be seen as extreme or radical, but now she's the mainstream of the Democratic Party. And the reason is, is that Trump has been good for her and her constituents. First, her constituents are enjoying record low unemployment and a booming economy and they're not dying in foreign wars. That's pretty good. I mean -- second, but also, it's her profile has never been higher. Now when she speaks, people listen. He's good for business, her business as well. She fires a poll basis. She fires up her base and their bases. That's why I think they should go head-to-head. Don't unseat him. Try to beat him. Run for president. Maxine should run.

PIRRO: What the point you make it so good and that is whoever heard of this woman until she started yelling impeach, impeach, impeach 45. Honestly, did you heard of her?

GUTFELD: Oh, yeah. I've known Maxine forever because she's very entertaining.

PIRRO: How do you know her?

GUTFELD: Oh, how do I know her?

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: She's a leading voice of what? Impeach? What is her message other than going after people, get in their face, make a crowd. Who talks like that?

WILLIAMS: Donald Trump.

GUTFELD: Donald Trump.

(LAUGHTER)

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: This is the mirror image of lock her up, right?

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: But lock her up, she committed crimes. I mean, there's no question about that. Had they had a real grand jury, then that would have been something that would happened, but they didn't.

WATTERS: Yeah, Juan, is winning a high crime and misdemeanor? Last time I checked, winning is not grounds for impeachment.

WILLIAMS: No, not unless you cheat and bully and lie.

GUTFELD: But that's -- you can still -- by the way, you can still lie.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: All right. Listen, Maxine is at it again and it's OK because she has denied now that she wants to cause violence to people. But if you read the quote, create a crowd, pushback, tell them they're not welcome.

PIRRO: That's right.

WATTERS: For me, that's going to cost.

GUTFELD: The great thing about her is she is guaranteed at least one seg - - she guaranteed us one segment a week. She will do something, and we get one segment.

PERINO: It used to be Hillary.

GUTFELD: Yeah, it's used to be Hillary.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: All right. Keep talking, Maxine. We love you. President Trump lashes out against Bob Woodward's work of fiction, as he says, vowing to write the real book to set the record straight, up next.

GUTFELD: Do you want to know who's really ticked off about that op-ed by an anonymous but very important Trump official? This guy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BOB WOODWARD, AUTHOR OF 'FEAR': I wouldn't have used it.

DAVID MARTIN, CBS NEWS: Too vague?

WOODWARD: Well, too vague and not -- does not meet the standards of trying to describe specific incidents. Specific incidents are the building blocks of journalism.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Now why would Bob say that? That's an insider's view. He knows that The Times ran that piece to trim the sales of his new book and hurt the paper's chief rival, The Washington Post. The Times was Tonya Harding and Woodward was Nancy Kerrigan, taking out the legs of Bob's book at the perfect time.

So who wrote the piece? Well, it didn't tell us anything, so it doesn't really matter. If the writers claiming to secretly control Trump's harmful impulses, why write an op-ed piece for the Times? That seems like the worst thing you do to control his impulses. It's like shooting yourself in the foot halfway through a marathon. So whoever wrote this didn't think it through and it could be absolutely anybody -- anybody. Mattis, sure. Pompeo, OK. Ivanka, definitely, probably. The assistant deputy secretary of commerce, why not? Doris in shipping? Yeah.

In fact, if anything is possible, why not some guy at The Times? The Jayson Blair of the moment, somebody acting out of concern to save America just like the piece said. Crazier things have happened. The Times once endorsed Anthony Weiner.

So, if Trump wants to out the op-ed operative, all he's got to say is, hey, we looked into everyone here, so it must be somebody at The Times. Must be, could be, what's the difference? So, yeah, it could be the undersecretary for ditches and pipes or it could be Paul Krugman. Except, even The Times knows that if they Krugman's name on it, nobody will read it.

Never miss a chance, Juan, to hit Krugman. Shouldn't -- without further notice, Juan, I'm going to assume that the Times wrote it until they prove otherwise, because, the thing is, they should want to clear their name by proving to me that somebody else wrote it.

WILLIAMS: Really?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: You would think you have that much authority? They're really hungry for your approval.

GUTFELD: They worry about me, Juan. WILLIAMS: Yes, I think your affirmation. You know, every day I worry about you, but it's out of love, I must say. Because I worry that you're going a little far into the Trump camp here.

GUTFELD: No, you know what I'm trying to do.

WILLIAMS: By you know what -- I mean, your point, I think you made this point. A lot of people have been critical of this anonymous writer.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: Like yesterday on Fox News Sunday, the senator from Delaware, Coons said, you know, he thinks people shouldn't have done it. If you think you have some responsibility, if you really want to make a statement like that, stand up.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: . say it with your name attached to it. But I will say I don't get your point about Woodward's book. It seems to me that he is highly credible. So whereas in the Omarosa case, you can say -- or even with the Michael Wolff case, you could say, hmm, I don't know. But in this case you say, this guy is a veteran journalist with one unbelievable track record, and what he says is this president is detached from reality.

GUTFELD: Yeah. But I guess my point is, is that he realized the New York Times did -- dropped this.

PERINO: But I think that it actually helps him.

GUTFELD: Does it?

PERINO: Yes, because controversy helps drive books. So he's going to be doing a ton of interviews. I'm going to have one with him on Wednesday on The Daily Briefing Show.

GUTFELD: Nice plug.

PERINO: Thank you. I have learned from the master.

(LAUGHTER)

(CROSSTALK) PERINO: But, I would say that -- one of the things that helps people if they have a look out, because there's so many books happening, is if there's a controversy that you are somewhat related to, you'll always be asked about it and it keeps you in the top of the headlines.

GUTFELD: Judge, what do you think? Who do you think wrote this?

PIRRO: The op-ed piece? I think the New York Times wrote it, but what do I know. No one knows. Here's the problem, the problem with this thing is if there's a two track system, according to the letter, in the White House, where we're keeping everybody on track, otherwise it'd be crazy town, which is the word that Woodward uses, I think, or one of them uses and they attribute it to Kelly. Then, if it is so crazy in the White House, why aren't people, like, hanging themselves from the chandeliers. I mean, why is everything happening that the president said was going to happen? I'm going to take care of the economy. I'm going to take care of unemployment. I'm going to get rid of vices. I'm going to do -- what's so crazy about that? The guy did everything he said he was going to do and I should be worried the country is in bad hands? These people are crazy.

WILLIAMS: You notice the high rate of people fleeing this White House?

PIRRO: Come on. They did the same thing with Clinton in the beginning. It was chaos.

WILLIAMS: No, this is a record.

PIRRO: But you know what? Here's the thing. You've got a guy who is never in government. He was in business. He didn't even have a group that he could rely on that he had worked with for 20 years preparing for this job. So, of course, there's going to be a lot more people going -- he's in business, what does he know.

WILLIAMS: You should talk to Jesse.

PIRRO: About what?

WILLIAMS: Jesse told me Trump is only hiring the best.

(LAUGHTER)

WILLIAMS: Didn't you tell me.

PIRRO: Yeah.

WATTERS: Yes. (CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I want to pick with something the judge said because this explains a lot of the liars and the leakers.

PIRRO: And the liberals.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: The swamp doesn't like their business being question, especially by a businessman. So, he comes in and he goes, why the hell are we still in Afghanistan after all these years? Why the hell that we have all these troops in South Korea and they're ripping us off on trade? You know, why the hell is our immigration system rigged against us? And you have all these people around the swamp that have been in there for years and have set up all these institutions and the international order. And they take offense to that. They say, hey, we set this whole thing up. And Trump, all he's saying is why aren't we trying to reengineer the system to make a better deal for America? That's what he's doing.

(CROSSTALK) PIRRO: One of the thing that they're criticizing is the fact that Trump says why are we giving all these other countries money? And somebody has to come in and say, if we don't give money we'll have World War III. What's wrong with that question?

WATTERS: There's nothing wrong with that, but what he says and he asks these questions, he uses very blunt, colorful, and entertaining language.

PIRRO: Yes.

WATTERS: So all these insiders, a lot of these guys he fired, they go, "Oh, my God. Did you hear what he said? I mean, it's just so fresh, you've got to leak it. You've got to spill it." And then that gets out there, and it gets spun.

PIRRO: Here's the bottom line: if you don't like it in there, then get out.

WATTERS: Right.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: which is what's happening, and that's good. Right?

PIRRO: That's what you're talking about.

GUTFELD: It's a free market.

And again, about Woodward, if Woodward transcribed my behavior, I would be institutionalized. What he -- what he does is he's a good stenographer, but he doesn't tell the whole story. He just has the stuff, but he doesn't have context or tone. So 90 percent of my life off-camera is babbling nonsense, right?

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: That's true.

WATTERS: We can attest to that.

PERINO: Fact check true.

GUTFELD: Yes. So I'm glad he doesn't follow me around.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Well, you know what strikes me, though, is like in the Woodward case, he says, "Well, here's the document that was taken off the president's desk." And people are saying, "Oh, not" -- "No, here is the document. It's a fact."

PIRRO: What does it say about Cohn? It says Cohn's a thief. You know?

WILLIAMS: OK, so in other words, Gary Cohn, Rob Porter, all these guys who left, they're all nuts, but the president --

PIRRO: You know what? I ran an office. Somebody took a piece of paper off of my desk, I'd be looking for them.

GUTFELD: Yes. They'd be missing a hand.

All right. Serena Williams is being called a bully -- I know you, Judge. Hang 'em high, as they say -- She was called a bully after claiming sexism cost her a championship this weekend. The video, that's next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SERENA WILLIAMS, TENNIS PLAYER: Say it. Say you're sorry. There are men out here who do a lot worse. Because I'm a woman, you're going to take this away from me.

I've seen other men call other umpires several things. And for me to say "thief" and for him to take the game, it made me feel like it was a sexist remark.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Tennis superstar Serena Williams blaming sexism and double standards after being penalized during her loss to Japan's Naomi Osaka. The controversy overshadowing Osaka's first Grand Slam title.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NAOMI OSAKA, TENNIS PLAYER: I just felt like everyone was sort of unhappy up there. And I know that it wasn't really, like -- the ending wasn't how people wanted it to be.

I just felt very emotional, and I felt like I had to apologize.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Williams is receiving support after making those claims, but others, well, they're saying that her outburst went a bit too far.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARY CARILLO, NBC SPORTS ANALYST: I respect and admire Serena beyond measure. She is so powerful. She's an important voice. She's a ferocious competitor. But at her very worst, she become -- as she was on this night, she acts like a bully. You make a career covering bullies. I mean, this is what you do for a living. You know what happens. You cannot talk to them. You cannot reason with them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: So we have a situation here in which the very popular -- I think the whole crowd was rooting for Serena. But then she begins berating the umpire, and the umpire responds, apparently within the rules.

But to take a game away, I don't know. But it was in the rules. And she wasn't winning the match anyway, let me just tell you.

So Greg, what do you make of this?

GUTFELD: Well, I refuse to be manipulated into caring about tennis. It really is just an easier version of ping-pong.

Look, you know what the problem with this story is? So many stories these days come with that added veneer of "ism."

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: It's the sexism, racism, classism. So she could be right but for the wrong reason. There were three steps involved here. The coaching from the coach and then her crushing the racket and then the outburst which cost them points, and then the game.

But it's entirely possible that she's right about the punishment but wrong for the reasons. And that's the problem with these stories that we're doing a lot of, because there's always this added sexism, racism, classism thing. And so you end up kind of in a weird place where people take separate -- they go to their separate camps, and she could be right or wrong. She could be both.

PIRRO: But here's the bottom line with it. You have this young woman who beat Serena.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PIRRO: This is the dream of her lifetime. She's always idolized Serena, and she ends up apologizing. Serena was the one who was classless. Serena should have gotten up and congratulated this young woman. And to say, "It's because I'm black. It's because I'm a woman. You know, you're a racist. I'm here fighting for women's rights." Really? I mean, that just -- she loses all of her credibility, because you lost the game because you lost the game.

GUTFELD: Well, she said it was sexist, not racist.

WILLIAMS: Yes, she did.

GUTFELD: Just to be clear.

WILLIAMS: Dana, you know --

PIRRO: She said, "I'm here as a black woman." What does that say?

WILLIAMS: I take that as sexist --

PIRRO: She could have said, "I'm here as a woman."

WILLIAMS: I think -- I think that everybody now, the men players are saying, "You know what? We do -- we've said a lot worse than just calling the ump a thief, and nobody took a game away from us."

PERINO: Yes. So I don't know enough about the sport in terms of the history of it.

GUTFELD: You do play it, though.

PERINO: I've tried.

GUTFELD: I've seen you play.

PERINO: I'm not very good, but I --

GUTFELD: You're terrible.

PERINO: I do -- I try.

GUTFELD: Don't sell yourself short. You're awful.

PERINO: I am short.

WATTERS: I think we should have a tennis match between Greg and Dana, to see who wins.

WILLIAMS: No, no, no. No, it's ping-pong.

PERINO: He gets to stand on a ping-pong table.

I don't know enough about it. I was seeking about the young woman who won, Osaka. She, for the rest of her life, she's going to have a long career ahead of her. She's very young. She's obviously very good. This is not her last time, won't be her last time --

GUTFELD: Her first rodeo.

PERINO: -- at this tennis tournament, the U.S. Open. She'll have many more. And for the rest of her life, every interview she does, she'll be asked to relive this moment. And I do feel bad for her that she felt that she had to apologize. She said that she could feel that the crowd wanted Serena to won so much and that you have to apologize for winning? That --

PIRRO: That's -- that's what happens when you're bullied.

PERINO: I know.

PIRRO: I mean, I've seen it with crime victims. They almost feel like they have to apologize. A battered woman, "Well, it was maybe my fault. I'm so sorry." And that bullying behavior is what brought out an apology from Osaka.

WATTERS: I can't believe what's happening. I'm going to have to disagree with everybody here. I agree with Serena Williams. She was robbed. This ref had no discretion here.

The first thing, the coaching, everybody does that. You let that slide, OK? The second thing, you smashed your racket. You know, warning. Third thing, she said he's a thief? That's going to cost her a whole game? That's like teeing up Michael Jordan with two minutes left in game seven of the finals.

Serena has earned the deference and the respect. She's won massive amounts of major championships. She has earned the right to lose her temper a little bit. Johnny McEnroe, all these other men have said so much worse. They've used profanity, alienated people.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: (UNINTELLIGIBLE), remember him?

WATTERS: She was obviously losing the match and she lost her cool. She was going down.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: But the referee robbed Serena of the chance to come back and ruined it for the crowd, who wanted to see the athletes decide the match, not the referee.

PIRRO: But that's exactly the point. She was losing the match.

WATTERS: She was, and she was frustrated.

PIRRO: And you know what? And yes, and she was frustrated. And she breaks her racket, and she starts yelling. Look, I don't know tennis well enough to know if the men are worse than the women, or whatever. Probably. But here's the bottom line.

WATTERS: What?

PIRRO: You lost, and you were classless in your loss.

WILLIAMS: Wait, wait, wait, hold on.

PIRRO: You blamed it on --

WILLIAMS: I appreciate this discussion but --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: -- rescue it when they did the awards ceremony and said, "Everybody, please stop booing."

PERINO: The other thing that Osaka could have said is said, "I can't believe that me here as an Asian woman and being treated so badly in front of all these people. How dare you?" It could have gone that way, too. Instead she said, "I'm sorry that I won."

WILLIAMS: No, but she didn't do that.

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: I just wanted to say, I thought, in fact, Serena was very classy at the ceremony --

PERINO: At the end, yes.

WILLIAMS: -- when she embraced. And when the kid was starting to cry, she put her arm around her.

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: So I don't see that.

But I agree with you she was a competitor and a competitor who had passion and anger. I just think that the men do get away with a little more. And just recently, the situation out there where a woman was just changing her shirt, nothing indiscreet.

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: And they went nuts over that. I think women are treated differently in the game than men.

WATTERS: Greg wants to know what match that was specifically.

GUTFELD: I don't know. You can't read the mind of the umpire. That's the other thing, too. So you've got to be careful when you're calling people names.

WATTERS: Yes, I mean, maybe he was trying to stick up for the integrity of tennis and wanted to call it, you know, as close to the rulebook as he could, but not at that time. Not at the finals of the U.S. Open.

WILLIAMS: All right. Hollywood millionaire Jim Carrey, he's telling Democrats to stop apologizing and start embracing socialism. You heard me right. Stay with us.

PIRRO: More insanity coming from the liberal Hollywood elite. "Dumb and Dumber" actor and constant Trump attacker Jim Carrey calling on Democrats to validate socialism. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL MAHER, HOST, HBO'S "REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER": The Democrats need to get a plan to fight this -- this slander of socialism you're going to be living in Venezuela. I don't see it yet.

JIM CARREY, ACTOR/COMEDIAN: We have to say yes to socialism, to the word and everything. We have to stop apologizing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: And Broadway star Carole Cook adds her name to the list of celebrities who find it funny to suggest the president should be assassinated.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CAROLE COOK, BROADWAY STAR: Where is John Wilkes Booth when you need him? Right? Will I be on -- will I be on an enemies list? God, I hope so.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Wow. You know, I find it incredible. Where's John John Wilkes Booth when you need him? Huh, Greg? I mean, she was looking for him. She was friends.

GUTFELD: I think I was -- I think I was right next to her in that clip.

PIRRO: Yes. Yes.

GUTFELD: There was another thing on the Maher show where Jim Carrey said that he wanted to break bread with Trump supporters.

GUTFELD: With Trump supporters, right.

GUTFELD: I think he -- this is all because he has a new show. He has a dwindling fan base, and he realizes to reverse his decline, he has to reach out to the audience that he alienated and demonized.

Remember, he wouldn't go to an event, because Steve Bannon was there. He mocked a dead man, Charlton Heston. Just mocked him brutally. He went after NRA gun owners. He went after the Trump family in these kind of grim, gruesome paintings.

I mean, this is a guy who has used extreme political rhetoric to bolster an ego diminished by bad choices. So now, he should prove it. If you want to break bread, you should go out and break bread instead of just breaking --

PIRRO: Maybe -- maybe with Steve Bannon, the guy you want to be with.

GUTFELD: He ran away like a little baby.

PIRRO: But you know, Dana, I always felt that, you know, when you look at these actors, I mean, they come out and they think that they know exactly what we need or don't need. And I've never seen a group of people who live by other people's words. I mean, that's what actors do. They don't say what they think or believe. I mean, they get up and just mouth what they're being told to mouth.

PERINO: I think that Maher was on to something, though. He said that the Democrats are facing a real problem. If socialism is going to be defined - -

PIRRO: Right.

PERINO: -- by Republicans saying what the Democrats believe it is. Like, but socialism, that's just -- that's the definition. That is how it's being defined.

If the Democrats have some -- or their version, like if they say socialism but really mean universal health care but with a little bit of private- sector something, that's not happening. The Democrats are way, way behind on that. So he's onto something, and I can imagine that he was probably frustrated that he was going down a path with his panel to try to coach -- coach the Democrats along a little bit. And then he was like, "Jim!"

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Maher was looking at Jim Carrey like Pelosi was looking at Maxine. Like, "Can you shut up until after the midterms?"

PERINO: Exactly.

PIRRO: Jesse, the thing that's incredible is when you look at Venezuela, and I did a piece on my show, "Justice."

PERINO: Nice plug.

PIRRO: Thank you. And about socialism, and you know they were saying in Venezuela.

WATTERS: Right after my show.

PIRRO: Yes, right after Jesse's show.

GUTFELD: Before mine.

PIRRO: OK. And women, because they couldn't get into hospitals to deliver, were having babies on the side of the road. I mean, do they not get what socialism is?

WATTERS: They don't. And he makes a better pet detective than an economist. And I really don't -- I don't like -- I stole that from Gutfeld.

I don't like when people from Canada come to America, get rich, and then tell us we need to change our system. Once they've got all the cash, then they say they want to make it harder for everybody else.

You know, I just don't think he's a very good actor anymore. I mean, he had his day in the sun. His 15 minutes are up. He's filthy rich. So he can say whatever he wants there's no consequences.

PIRRO: You know, Juan, one of the things, when people say, like Johnny Depp was when he said something like, "When's the last time an actor killed a president?" And then you've got Carole Cook saying, you know, "Where's John Wilkes Booth when you need him?"

It almost, to me, seems like they're ignorant of history. John Wilkes Booth killed the president who was getting rid of slavery. I mean, do they not get it? Or is it just they just hate the man so much they don't care who kills him.

WILLIAMS: I think she's talking, Jeanine, about an assassin, Judge. I don't think she --

WATTERS: No, I think she's comparing President Trump to Lincoln. That's how I'm going to look at it.

WILLIAMS: Last week, that was Trump himself, in a moment of hysteria. Yes, yes.

WATTERS: Yes, after Hillary did so.

WILLIAMS: You know what? It's curious about me, I'm online with Dana here. I think that, in fact, oftentimes Democrats are talking about something other than socialism, which I think is defined as state ownership of the means of production.

And even in Canada, for all your criticism, Jesse. they don't have that. But what he was saying, Jim Carrey was saying, he never stood in line for medical care. And he thinks there are some people in this country that, when they get sick, all of a sudden, they're in economic collapse, and he says that's wrong. And I think most Americans agree. But they wouldn't call it socialism, which is what he did.

WATTERS: The rich don't have to stand in line in Canada. They go right to the front or they come to America.

WILLIAMS: No.

PIRRO: That what they do. They pay to get at head of the line.

WATTERS: You can pay to come to America, and you can go to the best medical facilities in the world. That's not what we're talking about. We're talking about people who end up in emergency rooms in this country, in this very city, because they have no medical care.

WATTERS: Juan, if you were going to get a lobotomy -- a lobotomy, where would you get it? In America or Canada?

WILLIAMS: I think I'd go to your house, if it was a lobotomy. At that point, there's no hope. A lobotomy? Jeez.

PIRRO: All right. "One More Thing" is up next.

PERINO: It's time for "One More Thing." I will call on myself.

When it comes to homecoming, most high schoolers dream about winning a big football game or being crowned homecoming queen. But Kaylee Foster accomplished both in the same night. Hours after taking the crown as homecoming queen, she traded in her tiara and flowers for her football uniform when her team needed a game-winning kick.

Kaylee has been the team's kicker for 3 years and scored two field goals on Friday night, kicking from the 20- and 30-yard lines, and she won the game.

WATTERS: Wow! Cleveland Browns need --

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(KAYLEE FOSTER KICKING FIELD GOAL)

(CHEERING)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Can you believe that?

PERINO: Good job, Kaylee. Congratulations.

Greg.

GUTFELD: Whatever! Let's go to this.

GRAPHIC: Greg's What in Sam Hell is That?

GUTFELD: "Greg's What in Sam Hell is That?" All right. Let's show this tape. I want all of you to look at this closely, and you tell me what in Sam Hell is this? Does anybody have any ideas?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(A CAPYBARA HAVING BACK SCRATCHED WITH A STICK)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: It's a monkey.

WATTERS: Oh, that's the guy that wrote --

GUTFELD: It's a monkey? That is not a monkey.

PIRRO: What is it? I can't see it. What is it? You tell us.

GUTFELD: Nobody wants to guess.

WATTERS: That is the author of the op-ed at The New York Times.

GUTFELD: Yes, it is! It's actually a capybara. It's the world's largest rodent. It's the size of a large dog, has webbed feet. It's related to guinea pigs. They love the water. They're herbivores, only vegetarian.

They can read six languages and are excellent cooks. They're excellent cooks, Judge. I dare you to disprove me.

PERINO: And they like to have their backs scratched.

GUTFELD: Oh, that's not all.

PERINO: All right. Jesse.

WATTERS: I can't beat that. There's no way. But I'll try.

Cynthia Nixon, she's running for mayor [SIC] here in New York --

PERINO: Governor.

WILLIAMS: Governor.

WATTERS: Governor. She's dancing. Check it out. Tell me what you think, guys.

Here she is at a little rally over the weekend. There she is on the left. I'm not convinced she's a good dancer, but I like her enthusiasm. All right? She's trying to cut a rug out there with the people.

Now we have Ocasio-Cortez coming in, and I actually think Cynthia Nixon is a better dancer than Cortez.

PERINO: What? No way!

WATTERS: I'll let the audience decide.

GUTFELD: No.

PERINO: No.

WATTERS: She doesn't really have it.

GUTFELD: Just wave at her.

WATTERS: I don't know. I don't know.

GUTFELD: Way better.

PERINO: Way better.

Jesse, what are you talking about?

Juan, you save this show.

WILLIAMS: All right. I'm going to try.

The NFL kicked off this past weekend. But here's my nominee, folks, for the biggest football game of September. The Eagles of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, played their home opener and won by 17 points.

Now, if you'll recall, the high school was the scene of a mass shooting in February in which 17 people were killed. One of the dead was the team's offensive line coach. He saved several lives by putting himself between students and the gunmen. There was no pregame tribute, no moment of silence. But for the students of Parkland, well, like a phoenix rising from the ashes of tragedy, a chance to be happy and celebrate new life on the football field. Go, Eagles.

PERINO: Indeed. All right.

WATTERS: Go, Eagles.

PERINO: Judge, we gave you plenty of time.

PIRRO: Wow. OK. So last week I was in California.

GUTFELD: Good for you.

PIRRO: Thank you very much. Would you like to know why, Greg?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PIRRO: OK. I was in California to talk about my new book, "Liars, Leakers and Liberals." And there I am at the Reagan Library about to speak.

OK. Now, Obama said when he was in Orange County, when I'm reading the articles, they said he had a packed room of 700. Well, I beat that at the Reagan Library and the Nixon Library, at most of the events that I went to. But I think -- look at that.

PERINO: Wow.

PIRRO: Yes. So here's the sounds of me at the Reagan Library. Hit it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: I didn't realize there were this many people in California that I had anything in common with.

Thank you.

Thank you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: That's it? That's the SOT.

GUTFELD: What did you want? We can do the whole speech tomorrow.

PIRRO: Yes. Here's the thing. You've already been there, right?

GUTFELD: Many times.

PIRRO: At Reagan? You've been at Reagan?

PERINO: Yes.

PIRRO: You've been at Reagan? OK. Were you at Nixon?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Yes.

PIRRO: Nixon? Nixon? Wow!

PERINO: Sold out, sold out, sold out.

GUTFELD: You're like a bot sprinkler.

PIRRO: Yes, OK. Jesse needs to go to Nixon. OK, so we're -- but then Orange County -- by the way, if any of you think that Obama had any impact, here's the bottom line. There's so many strong Republicans and pro-Trump people; and that's all I'm going to say.

PERINO: Judge, we love you.

Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report" is up next. Hey, Bret.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Hey, Dana.

