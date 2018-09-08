Gutfeld: It's the cry babies vs. the jerk

This is a rush transcript from "The Greg Gutfeld Show," September 8, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

CHRIS CUOMO, ANCHOR, CNN: If you're watching me right now, from a closet or under a desk, the time is now, friends. Let's get after it. You know what travishamockery is? This is a travishamockery - a travesty of a sham and a mockery. It is a travishamockery - a travesty that is a sham and a mockery, you know I didn't it up. It's a great word. It comes from a beer commercial.

GREG GUTFELD, HOST, "THE GREG GUTFELD SHOW": And he's an idiot jackohol. All right. All right, Wednesday, the "New York Times" ran an anonymous op- ed by a White House official trashing Donald Trump for - get this - being Donald Trump. Yet, apparently he's a tough old boss. I say stop the presses, but Brian Stelter might accuse me of actually demanding the paper be closed. The guy takes everything literally. You tell him a knock-knock joke and he looks for the door.

So a lot of people want to know who Captain Anonymous is. So far, the people denying it's them are: Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, Mike Brady, Dan Coats, James Mattis, Flipper, Rick Perry, Ben Carson, Berbie the love bug, Gina Haspel, Kellyanne Conway and Crackle from "Snap, Crackle And Pop." But the big scoop this week, some employees just don't like their boss. Yes, this is Pulitzer stuff.

A boss who is known for being inquisitive and blunt is exposed as inquisitive and blunt. I know, it's terrible. He's rude. He doesn't say hi in the hallways. He once forgot my birthday. Yes, no giant chocolate chip cookie cake for me. But what really kills me, it's so obvious this dreck was written by a pissed off flunky. The assistant to the assistant regional manager. If he worked in an office, you know what I am talking about, he's the guy who won't do the job he's asked to do and his boss is pissed, and you think he should be pissed, you dumb ass.

How odd is it that Woodward's book and this piece and appeared at the same time? Perhaps they are all from that same source. That source is telling us that yes, Donald Trump is a big meanie, a jerk. But also a highly competent one; yet, buried in this emotional screed is one searing admission, the country is safer and more prosperous under Trump.

Yes, two meaningless variables. Safety and prosperity. It's a shame Trump has done nothing about the real problems we face like condiment water. You know when you turn over the ketchup and mustard container and it looks like the bottle is peeing on your sandwich or how to get melted cheese off a plate when you forgot to rinse it the night before? It's like cement. It's there for days. I throw the plate out. Or you run out of toilet paper and you end up having to use this, or this, or this. Yes.

Nope, just prosperity and safety. Oh, well, the only two variables that matter are now reduced to one sentence and yet that one sentence cancels out everything else in this sucky piece. Fact, if it takes a jerk to make a country great, then hell let's bring on the jerks.

KAT TIMPF, REPORTER, NATIONAL REVIEW: Hi, I'm Kathy Von Vandertrap and I am running to be your senator. So there's about four years where I don't remember a thing, like around '02 to '06, give or take a few years. Wow.

I was drunk. One time I got arrested for trying to board a riverboat naked. That was at Disneyland. I was also in Season 3 of "Intervention." I'm the one addicted to window cleaner and I'm still paying off my sister for crashing her car into an ATM in order to get money to buy an XBox. So vote Kathy Von Vandertrap for US Senate.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Paid for the Jerk Party.

GUTFELD: So this week's scoops are more of the same dribble. Absense of Russian collusion and faced with a great country becoming greater. It's now hallway whispers from underlings about a jerky boss. It's cry babies versus the jerk, and these cry babies pretend there were no jerks before Trump. Sorry, the people pushing a moral crisis today and previous campaigns were flinging mud like chimps on Metamucil.

Trump talks trash, but does so out in the open. He's a jerk. I'm a jerk. We need a new party for jerks.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hey, it's me, Tim McTimmons. I want to be your next governor. In the early '80s, I made a number of films under an assumed name. I would call them art pictures, but hey, let's be honest. They were porn and I'm not going to lie, like serious porn. This stuff will curl your toes, folks.

Anyway, I cleaned up my act and now I'm totally legit, except for the robbery charges which I pled no contest for. Right now, I just want to best serve you once I am done serving time for last week's drunken disorderly. So vote Timmy McTimmons for governor.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Paid for by the Jerk Party.

GUTFELD: All right, it's hard to be a jerk. It's hard to be a jerk and that's the problem for Trump, for him, bedside manner is for losers because only failures need it. A bad doctor needs a great personality because he keeps losing patients. But Trump is all about good news. So let's assess. First Trump was crazy, then he was Hitler, then he was racist. Now he's just a big meany. Yes, a jerk. So what? Accept it, embrace it, hell, let's join the party.

TOM SHILLUE, AMERICAN COMEDIAN: Hi, I'm Rodney Razorshorts. As you know, I'm running for Congress. And as election day nears, things are going to get pretty not. So, I guess, I should get this off my chest. I'm on my third marriage. The first two didn't go so well, probably because of the rampant philandering. My kids still hate me after I spent Christmas with that flight attendant. I live with my parents mainly because I lost my life savings betting on illegal bare knuckle boxing matches in my cousin's basement.

All right, let's just say, I have a few skeletons in my closet, and by that I mean, human bodies, devoid of flesh that I keep as my personal trophies.

Anyway, I figured this is all going to come out in the end anyway, so I might as well beat the press to it. So, you vote for Razorshorts for Congress. This is Rodney.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Paid for by the Jerk Party.

GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. She's co-host on "The Five," and she once dated a guy named Troy.

DANA PERINO, COHOST, THE FIVE: No, that's not true. That's not true.

PERINO: My mom told me when I was 13, don't go on a three-wheelers with those boys with Troy.

GUTFELD: With Troy.

PERINO: And so now, I kind of--

GUTFELD: Was one of them Troy?

PERINO: One of these days we'll find out Troy's last name and we will be reunited.

GUTFELD: I hope he's hideous.

PERINO: All right, he's not hideous. Believe me that.

GUTFELD: Call it Troy, it's Dana Perino. If giggles were drugs, he'd be your favorite dealer, his new album is called "Three's Comedy," writer and comedian, Joe DeVito. She's got a lot of spunk and likes to get cronk, "National Review" reporter Kat Timpf. His sneezes cause breezes, former WWE superstar and my massive sidekick, Tyrus. All right, let's get started. Dana, what do you make of this whole article. You have a theory. Don't you have a theory about this?

PERINO: A couple of theories. A couple of theories. Yes, so usually if you are serving the President of the United States, you do it because you are an honorable person with dignity and integrity and class. This joker is not that. The "New York Times" decided to publish this, okay, fine whatever. It's a free country, first amendment. A senior administration official could be somebody as lowly as I used to be at the White House when I was a Deputy Press Secretary, that is a legit senior administration official. Also, it's not the White House, right, because senior administration official, that means across the entire government. Someone working for the EPA regional office out in Colorado, that could actually be this person. The other thing about it is that, they say that they are being so effective. They have been so effective protecting the country, if that's the case, keep your mouth shut. Just do it.

GUTFELD: Very good. Yes. All right, Joe, we get to be mad at this. I have been in a lot of companies and I know people like this that are like - they don't like a boss and so they are like, they are passive aggressive. Why aren't you president then? Like, you didn't run and you didn't win so shut the F up.

JOE DEVITO, AMERICAN AUTHOR: Yes, nobody voted for this person and I think it's strange and you can't act like you are a member of the resistance when you are still on the same healthcare plan of the evil empire that you're fighting against. Yes, if it's really that bad, become a former senior administration official, say your name and go out there and make some real change.

And I think it's interesting that they're saying like, 'oh, we are keeping Trump away from doing any damage,' though even things are going well. Well, let's think this through. If things are going well and people don't know this is happening and Trump doesn't even know what's going to happen ...

PERINO: Keep doing it.

DEVITO: He is doing it and he is going to get elected for another four years because you made him look good, you dope. It doesn't make any sense.

GUTFELD: Yes, it doesn't. Kat, do you think there is theory that actually there is no mole and that this was written by the "New York Times?" Could that be the answer here?

TIMPF: I don't know. I think it was written by a mole, but like Dana, I think that it is possible that this is a very low-level person. It doesn't have to be a Mike Pence, it doesn't have to be a Kelly. I think though that we're eventually going to find out who this person is because like I've said before, there is an entire genre of books that we're going to have, the disgruntle former employees of the Trump administration genre, and I think that this person is probably just practicing. This could be a good book proposal of sorts.

So, I think eventually you will want to come out and try to be a hero of the left, which you will be, even though he was maybe worked somewhere in the low-level agriculture department and is not ...

PERINO: I love the agriculture guys.

GUTFELD: You mean he was a farmer?

TIMPF: No, I just - it was the first department that came to my head for some reason.

GUTFELD: Why are you mocking farmers? They are great Americans.

TIMPF: How did I mock the department?

GUTFELD: I don't know, I just want to get angry, it's directed at her.

TIMPF: Thank you.

GUTFELD: I'm tired of it coming to me. All right, Tyrus, any thoughts on the Jerk Party? I feel like I could be the first candidate for the Jerk Party.

GEORGE "TYRUS" MURDOCH, FORMER WWE SUPERSTAR: Yes, you are the only candidate for the Jerk Party. Listen, everybody, I did it. And I have a reason why. I wanted to be Press Secretary for a day and they wouldn't let me, so I read a couple of pages of all the bad books, and I wrote a letter and I sent it to the "New York Times" they didn't even call me. They just printed it, so I did it.

GUTFELD: By the way, I can accept that on face value. So it's up to the "Times" to dispute this that Tyrus actually did this.

MURDOCH: I did it. He wouldn't let me be Press Secretary for the day, so I thought, how horrible it was to work for him.

GUTFELD: I do believe it's an opinion piece by a pissed off underling.

MURDOCH: Omarosa did it. If I didn't do it, it was Omarosa. But I did it.

GUTFELD: I know, but I will say, it is possible this person will unveil himself before this show airs and then.

PERINO: Well, the other thing is ...

MURDOCH: It just did, I don't understand. Why is this so difficult? I did it. I have it saved on my notes in my iPhone. I will give it to you after the show.

GUTFELD: What you were going to say - last word?

PERINO: Well, they said that this is a person who has been given advantage of being called a senior administration official. That is worth something. Because while you have the benefit and the power there, you can bet that this person is out scouting for their next private sector job of which they are probably going to have a higher salary and a higher title and more power. And so it's a real jerk move.

GUTFELD: Yes, it is a jerk move.

MURDOCH: Yes, because it didn't work. I didn't get the fee.

GUTFELD: Contributing editor at "Vanity Fair" will be the new title, six figures maybe, low seven.

MURDOCH: For real?

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: Okay, then I did it.

GUTFELD: Up next, was this woman sending a secret racist messages on TV during the Brett Kavanaugh hearing or just scratching her arm. Probably scratching her arm, but let's do this segment anyway.

The outrage lingers over her fingers. It was the first day of the Kavanaugh hearings when on Twitter, odd balls accused the wife of the US Attorney of flashing a white power sign. One dope, Amy Siskind accused Zina Bass of this sin and was re-tweeted all over, a social media mob then ferociously targeted the woman whose grandparents were holocaust survivors, people who knew a mob when they saw one, but once the panic was exposed, did the pitchfork pinheads walk it back? While SIskind deleted her tweet not because she said it was wrong, but because it distracted from Trump's white supremacist policies. This is pure mob action when accusation is debunked, you mutter, "Well, my heart was in the right place," and then ran off to target someone else.

The blood on your pitchfork still dripping because the mob has always got a thirst for scalps and without the swarm, these lonely people are just idle cranks. By the way, Thursday night, Zina Bass made the sign again and the tweets started again. Is she trolling? Is she racist or is she just telling someone, 'okay?' Let's look at the tape .

BRETT KAVANAUGH, SUPREME COURT JUSTICE NOMINEE: ... as dictated from above by the government ...

GUTFELD: I think you know, I think someone asked her how big a golf ball was. Anyway, it makes me wonder what other hand gestures have we overlooked.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It happened at the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings. We were told former Kavanaugh law clerk Zian Bash was captured on camera contorting her fingers in a secret coded sign to white supremacists. Was this a singular offense or just a piece of a sinister unsolved puzzle?

Zina Bash appeared to make the okay gesture on September 4th or the number of fingers infamously held up by President Nixon as he departed the White House? What was Nixon secretly trying to tell us? If you did subtract four slices from a whole pizza, you get half which resembles the half-moon.

This was the lunar phase on February 13th, 1970 the same day heavy metal band Black Sabbath released their debut album. Later, Black Sabbath vocalist Ronnie James Dio would be the first to popularize the devil horns hand gesture in rock music. That same gesture is known as the "hook 'em" horns to cheer on the University of Texas in Austin, Texas where George W. Bush governed before winning the presidency. Could Ms. Bash be trying to tell and unwitting America that it's being governed by a secret cabal of satanists, then transforming this Christian nation into a hellish fire pit for relentless sin and excruciating chaos and who could behind this?

Well, who worked for George W. Bush? We don't know. We're just asking questions.

GUTFELD: Two for two today. All right, I've got to go to you, Tyrus, first because have you ever made a hand gesture?

MURDOCH: Would you like one right now? Listen, I thought she was playing a game I used the play at school called scoper. You put it like this, and someone would go, "oh scoper, quit looking." So it's like a thing. And then her buddy was like, "Do it again." So she was, "Oh, god." So I think, she said "okay" to the person who asked the question, because they are back there trying to like fact find and do work for him while he's getting asked the ridiculous questions, so she might say okay.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's what it was.

MURDOCH: Okay, so that's probably what it was, but yes, people want to know what this is all the time and you should - and I'm not going to tell you. So I mean, it just - it cracks me up. She said okay.

GUTFELD: Dana, was it smart for her to troll people at the end? I mean, she wasn't ...

PERINO: Yes, sure. I mean, it doesn't look like it, when you play the actual tape, it sounds like, she's like, "Oh, yes. Okay, got it." It's a way because you have to be silent during the hearings so you have to use a signal and we all know what this means, it means okay, it's not white supremacy. But if she was trolling, I mean, I'd send her $100.00.

GUTFELD: Joe, what do you make of the hearings in particular?

DEVITO: I think clearly, the solution is some sort of hand burqa so that no one gets distracted. You have to keep in mind that this gesture as a white supremacist gesture is complete nonsense, it was a joke that was started on 4chan about a year ago, whereas doing this has been in Hindu and Buddhist cultures for thousands of years or so, but yes, the idea that suddenly white supremacist are what - are they having a membership drive? It's like the Mexican Jews ...

GUTFELD: It's like the Mexican Jew.

DEVITO: The whole thing is nonsense and I don't worry about it because my fist, I'm in New York all the time so my hands are just curled. Impotent rage is more my problem.

GUTFELD: Yes, so Kat, one of two options. You could talk about the hand or you can talk about Cory Booker and I can roll some tape. What would you like to talk about?

TIMPF: And I mean, I really do want to talk about the hand.

GUTFELD: Then, let's talk about the hand.

TIMPF: I'm really disturbed that people are looking that closely at other people's hands because I really need a manicure and I don't want to go because that part at the end where you have to sit there like this for what feels like forever. I mean, it is an oppressive amount of time where you're just left there with nothing but your own thoughts ...

PERINO: And looking in the mirror.

TIMPF: Looking in the mirror, you can't - you can't vape, you can't tweet, you can't text, you're just sitting there like this and for who? So other people looking at your fingers will be satisfied? I say, I'm done with it.

GUTFELD: Well, that was almost as impressive as Cory Booker. Do we have time to Roll Cory Booker?

CORY BOOKER, US SENATOR, NEW JERSEY, DEMOCRAT: I am going to release the e-mail that racial profiling - and I understand that that - the penalty comes with potential ousting from this Senate and if Senator Cornyn believes that I violated Senate rules, I openly invite and accept the consequences. This is about the closest I will probably ever have in my life and "I am Spartacus" moment.

GUTFELD: All right, so now he will never be known by any other name but Spartacus. He gave himself his own nickname and that really sucks. I feel bad for him. Also, we talked about this - we talked about this on "The Five" yesterday that he's basically saying I'm taking a risk for something that was approved.

PERINO: Yes, it's like insisting that you're going to pay for the breadsticks at Olive Garden and then they say, "Oh, but they're free." And it's like, "No, I'm going to pay. I'm going to pay." I kind of do imagine it would be fun if and Trump and Cory Booker were the candidates in 2020.

GUTFELD: It would be amazing. Amazing.

PERINO: Spartacus - the nicknames, I mean.

GUTFELD: Yes, and VP was Pocahontas, Spartacus and Pocahontas.

PERINO: Why are you saying she would be the VP?

GUTFELD: Oh, Pocahontas. Yes, I was sexist there, wasn't I?

PERINO: You were. You really were.

GUTFELD: All right, we'll end on that note. Coming up, is Trump - I just spit on myself. Is Trump making people sad, angry or crazy? USA Today says all of the above. That's next.

GUTFELD: Let there be no doubt, Trump is flipping people out. "USA Today," America's hotel room doormat interviewed folks of all political stripes and concluded that quote, "They are finding it hard to escape the daily drama coming out of the White House." Those interviewed complained that we have become more tribal, that there's no more middle ground and they still get no Wi-Fi in their bathroom.

One guy said he joined Twitter after the election just to keep up with Trump's tweets and now quote, "I start off every day in a bad mood." He said, "I joined just to pay attention. Now, I'm sick of paying attention." So, are we overdosing on Trump? Maybe. So the next time you feel overwhelmed and tired of winning, watch this and feel better.

Can't beat that. Hey, you know, Kat, you start off every day in a bad mood. So have you noticed any difference since Trump has been elected?

TIMPF: No. Yes, I wake up every day in a bad mood just because I'm alone with my thoughts. But I think that if you're going to be devastated all the time, you should really be devastated about something like hunger or loneliness or death. Not like, "Oh, I kind of don't like the president. He seems kind of ridiculous." I know a lot of conservatives did not like President Obama, a lot of people really did not like President Obama, but I did not hear of people walking around unable to live their lives because Obama was the president.

GUTFELD: Apparently never watched "Fox & Friends."

TIMPF: I actually always watch "Fox & Friends."

GUTFELD: Oh, I crack myself up, Tyrus.

MURDOCH: Kilmeade is going to be mad at you.

GUTFELD: Oh, yes, I'm going to get an e-mail tomorrow from someone. All right, no, it's Sunday though, they don't e-mail on Sundays unless they're really upset. Tyrus, I almost ...

MURDOCH: Tomato, tomato whatever ...

GUTFELD: Because you know, you are a winner as well.

MURDOCH: Yes, I am a winner. I am a winner because when I wake up, usually I've got a kid going, "Daddy, I want this," or someone saying, "You should have done that," or messages going, "I didn't get this." By the time I get to trump, my day is screwed over. So, I mean, I guess that's just a sign of the time we're living in the economy because when things are good, you have time to bitch about things that absolutely have nothing to do with your life.

GUTFELD: That is so true.

MURDOCH: Like you get - unless you live in the White House and every morning, Trump - or he doesn't sleep but he is up it at 3:00 am, messing around and waking you up, then I think, you'd be like, "Listen, this presidency is not working for me. This [bleep] won't go to bed ..." then you have a reason to be mad at Trump because nothing pisses us off more than someone who keeps us up at night.

GUTFELD: That is true.

MURDOCH: So that would cause me to be depressed, but I don't live in the White House, I can't even get a one day job at the White House so he doesn't affect me, I've got my own problems. I've got 99 problems but Trump in the morning ain't one.

GUTFELD: That's a song.

PERINO: It is.

GUTFELD: That is a song. All right, I have a theory, Joe, that Trump is like a new discovered weather pattern that you know you never had. It's like, so when you wake up, it's like - you usually think about how hot it's going to be, but you also have to check for Trump. Like is there an 80% chance of a cold Trump or a 20% of a windy Trump? It's like it's just another variable that you wake up in the morning and you go, "How is the Trump doing?"

DEVITO: Do I need to bring an umbrella?

GUTFELD: Yes, I need a Trumpbrella ...

DEVITO: Here's what I recommend, the way I start off every day is I wake up and I tell myself, imagine if this was really happening. For breakfast I have a rebel and a knight, and I let them duke it out. The problem people are having is that - technology enable them to act like a bunch of babies. They are just freaking out about everything. What you need to remember is that there are people who disagree with you who are kind, thoughtful, honest people and there are people who agree with you who are horrible pieces of garbage.

And once you can accept that, you get through life much happier and if you look at what happened to the #MeToo Movement, that was supposed to bring down Donald Trump, but it turned out, a lot of these left-leaning people had these real scummy dudes in their midst who said all the right things. Remember Harvey Weinstein when he got passed, he said, "I'm going to devote my time taking on the NRA," and you realize, that's not the right answer to the question we're asking.

So remember the people who disagree with you can be good people. You are not right all the time and they might know something you don't and that will make me a lot happier.

GUTFELD: Strong words. Why do men with beards always sound so smart. Dana? I believe that this has to do with all the new media outlets. Like if Trump was the president in '84 to '88, we'd just look at him as the President that you like tune in for once a year.

PERINO: Yes, like in the morning, you flip on a little "Good Morning, America," like in '84? Or what was the other one? "Today show?"

GUTFELD: "Today Show," right.

PERINO: And then maybe you would get the paper, and then when you drove to work, you might turn on the radio for 20 minutes tops, and then you would work all day. And then when you got home, you might watch a half an hour of the news and then you would turn to your sports or your sitcoms or your other things that you watch and things like that. And then you go to bed.

But now, I check in the morning because I want to know if it's polar vortex Trump or Hurricane Trump because that's going to determine my day. But you know what really drives a lot of people in my life crazy. I wake up in a good mood every day. And I wake up fast. I don't need caffeine. I'm like, "Let's go." It's like 25 stories, we've got to read this - and my producer for the "Daily Briefing" is probably a little irritated ...

GUTFELD: Yes, it irritates me just hearing about it.

PERINO: That's why I said it.

GUTFELD: Yes, it's the opposite. I need ...

MURDOCH: I would plot your death. I would like have a bear trap when you happily wake up. Oh, are you still happy? Is this good? Use some lemon juice. You still want to smile?

GUTFELD: You know, your point though about working all day is the difference because we still work all day but in front of us is everything that we need to keep monitoring Twitter and Facebook and TMZ and everything else, but when you went to work in the '80s, you were at work.

PERINO: And the all the tweet, I've got e-mails from people saying, "Do you know who the anonymous op-ed writer was?" No, I don't and I actually don't really care.

MURDOCH: I already cleared that up. Why won't anybody ever believe me.

PERINO: I do now. It is you.

GUTFELD: Up next, Viking river cruises has banned all children. Which means my babysitting business is going to take off big time.

Look who is not on the cruise. Viking, the luxury river cruise line, not the Scandinavian pirates who raided most of Europe - I often get confused - say it's banning kids from their voyages and if you bring them with you, Viking will throw them overboard into a cave full of ravenous sharks. Kind of harsh, but hey. They go on to explain that they cater to travelers who are 50 and older with mature interests like history and art and while in the past, Viking has allowed children on board, quote, "Increasingly our guests have told us how much they appreciate an environment where they can travel without children." Translation, kids suck and ruin everything. Don't applaud. You were once a child.

For the Vikings' perspective, we turned to my friend Thor. I for one hope he does not have children. Joe, what are your thoughts on this? You don't have kids.

DEVITO: I don't, I don't. I would like to have kids one day, but just for the one day. Look, keep in mind, there were no children on the original Viking ships either.

GUTFELD: That's true.

MURDOCH: No, they failed to make new ones.

DEVITO: They did. And no women, they relaxed that policy. I agree with that. There are places where I as an adult want to go where there aren't children running around and as soon as I saw it was for 50 and older, I am not 50 yet, but I looked up their web page to see, I wonder if that ship doesn't even pull out. It just pulls up in front of a lawn and you yell at young people to get off of it. "Get off of it." I would sign up immediately.

GUTFELD: Dana, everybody is trying to blame kids for their misery, but isn't that part of the deal? They are kind of a burden because ...

PERINO: You've got to teach some things. I like them around sometimes, when they take new things. I would go on this cruise. I've never been on a cruise but I would do this cruise because you get to go to lectures and learn things.

GUTFELD: Of course.

PERINO: And so ...

GUTFELD: There's a library.

PERINO: Yes, and I want to go on that.

GUTFELD: Yes, of course you do. You just want to go to a library that's in the ocean.

PERINO: And learn things.

GUTFELD: And learn things. You can take a break from learning. Just stop learning for a little bit, I guess. Tyrus, you're the only one here who has reproduced.

MURDOCH: Yes, I've reproduced well. I'm a good reproducer. I'm damn good at reproducing. I can reproduce right now. Listen, I've never - let's start with a line at the end. You all want to make babies? You all want a little black baby, let's do this. They'll be tall, effective, good learners, athletic.

PERINO: Good learners.

MURDOCH: Yes.

GUTFELD: Would you please just go and make a point.

MURDOCH: And for the older ladies, there's still fine. That's my fan base. That's my fan base. You could be 60 and carrying this. You could do it. We'll get you a wheelchair, some vitamins. You wanted to go there, you think I'm afraid?

GUTFELD: I didn't go there.

(CROSSTALK)

MURDOCH: Just line them up. 1-800-TYRUS-KNOCK-YOU-UP. Let's do this. Let's do this. Let's do this.

GUTFELD: Oh, I feel bad for the editors tonight. All right, Tyrus, does it bother you that a cruise line would discriminate against kids?

MURDOCH: No, because I do. I mean, I'll be honest with you, I mean, I go outside, stay in front of me, we're going to have a problem. Like get away from me. I love my children, but they're a own work in progress. So some of their skills aren't that great, but honestly, I don't like boats anyways because I don't fit in them. There's no room for me, so it's actually - I would prefer they had one just for kids so I can send my kids away on a boat ...

GUTFELD: Like a tug boat ...

MURDOCH: Just go. I don't care what kind of boat, just go.

GUTFELD: Kat, I believe all of this is pointless because once robots and AI take over, reproduction will be irrelevant.

TIMPF: Really, that's my question?

GUTFELD: I was trying to find a safe way out.

TIMPF: I don't want to talk about robots.

GUTFELD: No, okay.

TIMPF: I think it's a good thing . I think that more companies should be offering children-free experiences. If I ever get very rich, I want to start my own airline called Party Bro Airlines where there are no children and all the drinks have booze in them and there's karaoke and the vaping is not only allowed but encourage and all the flight attendants have to wear togas, bed sheet togas. You've tried that.

GUTFELD: I think I have, actually. Either that or it was just a bad trip, I don't know.

DEVITO: You know, Greg, also with the children, it's a sync. It's just women first. We've got more of the shot to survive.

GUTFELD: That's a brilliant point. Yes.

DEVITO: And also, you and I get a choice of booster seats in the dining area which is great.

GUTFELD: Now, it was going so well. Next, the week's most divisive story that rocked America this week. That's a tease, that means don't go to bed.

And now a Gutfeld four-minute investigation.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A Gutfeld four-minute special investigation.

GUTFELD: Why not? She's the biggest offender of grossly dunking a chicken tender. The nation's gag reflexes were tested this week after a woman was caught on camera dipping a chicken tender into cola, then of course eating it. An act that's fascinating as it is disgusting, like when I ate a can of raw creamed corn and chased it with a bottle of Mrs. Butterworth and I was sober.

The question is why? Why dunk chicken in cola? She claims her father taught her this technique in order to cool off the chicken tender. Smart move, because the other way to cool off doesn't always work. We've all been there, right. Dana?

PERINO: Yes, it's terrible when you burn your tongue. It's the worst.

GUTFELD: Yes, unless you're into that sort of thing. We don't want to offend the tongue burners.

PERINO: I never have thought of dunking anything in cola to cool it off, right?

GUTFELD: But you're always gross about it. Okay, so she has had two sodas, one for dunking and one for drinking.

PERINO: Why?

GUTFELD: Why? You're going to drink the dunking one with the grease in it? That's sick.

PERINO: Look, I haven't had a Diet Coke in a year and I am a little bit on edge, I have the shakes about it, so I watched her do that and I think I'd drink that after she dunked it in there.

GUTFELD: Wow. I mean, to be fair, you eat like a bird, meaning you like to dig for worms in the soil and then feed it to other birds. Thank you for laughing at that.

PERINO: On the second time.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes. Kat, would you try this? Do you have any weird eating habits? You eat across from me in the hall ...

TIMPF: Yes. I mean, I like pineapple pizza. I like to put mustard on egg sandwiches.

GUTFELD: Gross.

TIMPF: One time, I put relish on popcorn and I have to say, I quite enjoyed it. The butter and relish complement each other well. This is an abomination and what's even worse is that you see in the video she did it in front of the child and I thought we were supposed to be protecting our children from seeing disgusting and disturbing things, not doing it right in front of them. I mean, that video should be Rated R.

GUTFELD: It should be.

TIMPF: It's so disturbing. No one should be allowed to watch it. I'm a big horror movie fan and I've never seen anything that disturbed me quite like that.

GUTFELD: You know what it is, Joe, if you look at it closely, it's like - it's the wrong mix because you need - that's not a sauce, it's a carbonated soda.

DEVITO: You know you're eating chicken tenders wrong when a child is mortified when you're doing it. They exist on chicken tenders.

GUTFELD: She made chicken tenders anti-chicken tenders. I don't know what that means.

DEVITO: Yes, she even admitted that she was hung over, so I appreciate her honesty there. You're just trying to get as much salt and sweet and fat into you to distract the body from ...

GUTFELD: Do you have any weird things that end up in your beer?

DEVITO: I don't think it's weird, but I do think if you're eating alone in a restaurant and someone gets up to use the restroom, you can eat a fair amount of their food before they come back. You've got time.

GUTFELD: I thought you were going to say you actually eat in the bathroom. I had a friend of mine - who worked for Runners World, who used the corn in the bathroom.

PERINO: Why?

GUTFELD: What? I don't know. To save time because he knew it was going to come out anyway? I don't know why. I don't know why corn has the carpool pass in your intestines, but it never seems to go through the tollbooth, not like the other food that comes through. Tyrus, same me here.

MURDOCH: You've got issues with my breeding, but you're cool just talking about your corn talk.

GUTFELD: Well, you know what, I'm not talking about my corn talk. I am talking about the royal ...

MURDOCH: Right, the other guy who ate corn - just corn in the bathroom, we're pretty to digest that information. I think we're missing the whole point. I don't know if we have time to go back to the video but we could slow motion the video. It appears to be a double dip, if you look. It looks like she took a bite and then went back and doubled it. I think that's more offensive. Because if it was truly to cool it off, there we go, look,, there's already a bite mark on that bad boy. There, you can see the bite, that's a double - and the child said, look, at the kids, she double dipped. Can you believe that? It's a double dip situation.

GUTFELD: I also don't see two sodas, I just see one.

MURDOCH: No, it's just one.

PERINO: Yes, she was drinking out of that Coke.

MURDOCH: I think fake news. I think, she's not keeping it real. Just saying, listen, I like to get my chicken in Coke.

GUTFELD: How many times have I said that? It's like ...

MURDOCH: See, we can't - see, we just can't get out of it.

GUTFELD: No, I was talking more - it was like kind of drug use thing.

(CROSSTALK)

MURDOCH: Richard Pryor did. He blew up.

GUTFELD: All right, don't go anywhere, "Final Thoughts," next. Dana?

PERINO: I don't have a final thought. I love being on the show. Thank you.

GUTFELD: Oh, how nice of you. Joe.

DEVITO: If you are watching this, I will be at the Borgata in Atlantic City until through Wednesday and check it out "Three's Comedy," the new album. You can get it at iTunes and on Amazon.

GUTFELD: Fantastic. Tyrus.

MURDOCH: Fellows, I've got a new series out and it's called "The Purge." Check it out, kind of scary TV series ...

GUTFELD: Big role?

MURDOCH: Yes, sir. So check it out.

GUTFELD: "The Purge." And it's not on the food network.

MURDOCH: No.

GUTFELD: Kat?

TIMPF: Well, I want to one up, Tyrus.

GUTFELD: What?

TIMPF: I've never had a cavity.

MURDOCH: Neither have I.

GUTFELD: God, I've had more cavities than I care to remember. How does this happen? Thanks to Dana Perino, Joe DeVito, Kat, Tyrus, studio audience. I'm Greg Gutfeld, I love you.

