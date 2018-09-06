President Trump attacks New York Times for anonymous op-ed

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," September 6, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Hello. I'm Spartacus with Dr. Nichole Saphier, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and she uses a step ladder to get on a step ladder, Dana Perino -- "The Five."

All right, about that anonymous op-ed by a so-called "senior official" in the New York Times trashing the president for his style and coarseness. Yep, they went after Trump for being Trump. I know, shocking. The Times said this story was published at the request of the author, which is the way the Times used to sell classified ads. Next time I want to do 1,200 words of the destructiveness of the mainstream media. I'll just call ahead and make a reservation. I, joke. That only works if you're in the resistance where you can claim it's about restoring civility, but it's really about unseating Trump.

But within all this phoniness, only one sentence really mattered: When Captain Anonymous said the country is already safer and more prosperous. Wait a minute, so the country is safer and more prosperous under Trump, but not nicer to dolphins or more likely to recycle? Let's impeach this guy. Yep, just two silly variables, security and prosperity, which happen to be the best variables ever.

Seriously then, what's left to critique? His style. Trump is a big meanie. He's worse than Darth. Please, tell it to H.R. I'll take the deeds, you cry about the words. Because we've already get it, Trump is an intense boss who asks tons of questions and makes you feel bad because he's not like your old boss, the one that almost sank the company. Also, Trump never buys doughnuts and leaves his dirty coffee mug in the sink.

So if you believe that this Times piece hurt Trump, you might be dumb enough to read the Times. It doesn't hurt him a bit. The scoop: Trump's not nice. That's not journalism. That's clickbait.

So well done, New York Times, you may be the paper of record but it's a broken one.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: You forgot that he microwaves cauliflower.

GUTFELD: Yes. He puts.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Yes, yes. And eats fish in the greenroom.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: I defend that.

GUTFELD: That's absolutely disgusting. I have to go to Dr. Saphier first because you sound like a character from a Marvel comic.

NICOLE SAPHIER, CO-HOST: I am.

GUTFELD: Dr. Saphier, doesn't this op-ed validate what people believe the deep state is, and that Trump will appear to be the victim to many of his supporters?

SAPHIER: But I'll be honest, I can't put much merit in a self- congratulatory letter that is, you know, behind the cloak of anonymity because you can say anything you want if you're not putting your name behind it. And a part of this inside the letter, they were essentially saying, you know, don't worry America. Adults are in the White House. You know what they're doing? They're causing more mass hysteria. What they could have done if they're really wanting to make people feel better about what's going on is to actually discuss the accomplishments that the administration has achieved in the last couple of years. That would let America feel a little bit better about these adults being in said White House. This is just another provocative thing. And if you aren't going to put your name on it, you can't refute it. It's -- I find it to be very pathetic.

GUTFELD: Jesse, why should this person remain anonymous? If he comes out he's going to be a mythical folk hero to like half -- well, all the media and the Democrats.

WATTERS: Yeah, he's going to land a gig at MSNBC.

GUTFELD: He might already have it.

WATTERS: Or CNN. We were joking in the greenroom, you know, who do you think it is? Who do you think it is? I don't think it's that funny. I think this is very, very serious. And it's probably the biggest scandal in my opinion within the Trump administration so far. All of the other scandals have been about personnel and bickering and something crazy Trump said off the record. This is a conspirator and he's got a cabal of other conspirators inside the White House getting paid by the taxpayer. He's unelected. He's got buddies. And they're preventing the president for executing his vision for making America great again. It's incredibly dangerous. There's no way this guy is ever going to be identified because I don't think Sessions is capable of smoking this person out. We know what his motivation is, it's self-center. We had a mole here at Fox News and he was smoked out in about -- less than 48 hours. And his motivation was a cry for help and a cry for attention. And this is exactly what this is. And it reminds me of Peter Strzok. Remember Peter Strzok?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: He was an ego maniac who thought it was his duty, even though he wasn't elected, to protect the country from Donald Trump. And he took really bad actions to do that behind-the-scenes. This is the exact same thing. And I'm really worried about it. I really am.

SAPHIER: Do you think there's merit, there's truth to this? Do you think it's actually occurring or are they just saying this is a fear factor?

GUTFELD: My theory is it's a class of management style. They're not used to working for a boss. They're used to working for a politician. That's my theory.

WATTERS: And you know what? Because businessmen -- when businessmen do things they do it right away and they do it now, and it's very impulsive, and it's what the CEO wants. Politicians, usually -- right -- the markets move fast, you've got to move quickly. Politicians they consult with allies, with their advisors, with everybody around them. And it takes forever to get anything done. And then Trump comes in here and says lets rip up the trade deal with South Korea.

GUTFELD: Or ask a lot of questions.

WATTERS: And it terrifies people because a lot of these people are Wall Street guys, and they don't want to ruin the markets. They don't want to affect the markets. And a lot of things are done in order for Wall Street not to take hits. But I think -- look at Wall Street right now, on a pretty good run.

GUTFELD: All right. And speaking of a good run, Juan. I feel like this is like a game of Clue. Like, who could this be? Could it be Ms. Scarlet or Ms. Peacock -- Mrs. Peacock? I never played Clue.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Well, I know that Dana is my load star in this.

(LAUGHTER)

WILLIAMS: I think that would indicate Mike Pence is a suspect, although he said he's not the guy.

GUTFELD: Could be his speechwriter.

WILLIAMS: Could be. I don't think so. No, because I think the Times understands once you say it's a senior administration official, given the possibility this person is out, you better have a senior administration official and not somebody on the back bench. But I'm taken by your monologue because, to me, again.

GUTFELD: Thank you.

WILLIAMS: . you seem to want to normalize, minimize, never, ever pay attention to Trump. And I must say.

GUTFELD: Not true.

WILLIAMS: . here's a point -- here's a point of agreement I have with you guys. I think whoever wrote it really needs to stand up because, to my mind, what this is, is a Republican in the administration kind of saying, hey, you know what, we understand, this guy maybe is not fit to be president and we're here, we're watching him, we're cautious about everything. Things are not going well, by the way, despite what you hear from Greg. I mean, the fact is.

GUTFELD: Greatest economy in years.

WILLIAMS: Oh, let me just say.

GUTFELD: Militarily, unbelievable.

WILLIAMS: America is a great country and keeps going despite his antics. But I must say, his numbers, according to the American people, the lowest for any president ahead.

GUTFELD: You don't have to like somebody to admit they're doing a great job. Trust me, I know.

WILLIAMS: The key thing here to me is that you have other publications, Axios saying people have -- are saying the same thing. Oh, I could have written that inside the White House, administration officials telling Axios. You have the book from Bob Woodward. You have the Michael Wolff book. You have the -- they're all the same story.

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: This guy is not making rational decisions and he's scaring the people in the White House.

GUTFELD: All right. So, Dana, to his point, I would argue and you can -- OK, none of these complaints are new. We know what Trump is about. He's mercurial. He's brash. He asks a lot of questions, and a lot of questions are innocently naive because he's not a politician. And then, I think, that this article is turning into manage -- he's being managed by his staff as evidence that he's dangerous. I don't see that, but.

PERINO: No. Well, I said yesterday, I think that this person should definitely resign. There're a lot of benefits that you get from being a senior administration official. I mean, but that could also include, like, the deputy undersecretary of the such and such division at the department of transportation. I mean -- I don't think that --they don't have a cabinet member or something like that saying this because that would be ridiculous. I don't think that anybody in his cabinet would be so cowardly to do this and hide behind anonymity. And I think, also -- would be impossible to keep it a secret. Here's the thing though about this person. They think they're doing such a good job of keeping the country safe from him. But what this really does is very aggravating to a president. And what they're saying is that they're responsible -- to keeping the presidency from devolving into something that none of us want.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: But the President of the United States, no matter who he or she is has so much on their plate. So much responsibility. The number one thing is to protect the American people from all threats. That is the most important job. So, if you're really actually worried about his state of mind, why aggravate him further by issuing an op-ed that does nothing but just provide you with some sort of cover so that when you go out to seek some sort of private sector position, you can say I was the one behind that.

WILLIAMS: Can I pick up on this in respond to you, Dana? To my mind, this person said that Trump is detrimental to the United States.

PERINO: Then resign.

WILLIAMS: Well, that's right. But the other thing that they say that caught my attention was what about the 25th amendment?

GUTFELD: Can I quote Liz Warren?

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: All right. So, this is to Juan's point, she said if senior administration officials think the President of the United States is not able to do his job, then they should invoke the 25th amendment. I think she is right.

WILLIAMS: That's what I was about to say to Dana, that, in fact, if you want to say, this guy say or woman say.

GUTFELD: But they should say it then.

WILLIAMS: . they don't want to spark a constitutional crisis. Otherwise, they would invoke the 25th, because what they're saying is this guy is.

GUTFELD: I don't think they believe it.

(CROSSTALK)

SAPHIER: Invoke then impeachment. So, if we're not going.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: No, no, but my point.

SAPHIER: Again, this is just causing.

WILLIAMS: No. But my point is that this person in writing this is making the case. This person, the president, is a danger to us all.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: What about the idea that he thinks -- so what if Russia is interfering in our elections. Not a big deal according to him.

GUTFELD: We've just killed a bunch of Russians.

WILLIAMS: What about the idea that, oh, I'm going to attack all of the law enforcement in our country because they should be protecting me, not the American people?

GUTFELD: Cops love him. Cops love him.

WILLIAMS: Oh, please. FBI, CIA, they don't love him. What about the corruption in this administration? What about the racism in this -- dividing us all.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I would go to my point and talk to you about danger because this is not a dangerous situation. ISIS has been destroyed. There's more peace prospects.

WILLIAMS: ISIS destroyed?

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Juan, the stock market is doing great because of Trump's vision. The tax cuts were effective.

WILLIAMS: Oh, thank you, Obama.

WATTERS: . because of Trump's vision.

WILLIAMS: Thank you, Obama.

WATTERS: There're more jobs in this country because of Trump. You're not living in dangerous times. You're safe. We're all safe, and a lot more safer than under Barack Obama.

GUTFELD: All right.

WILLIAMS: Take off those rose colored glasses, brother.

WATTERS: Yeah, put some on.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: OK. A political stunt blows up in Senator Cory Booker's face during the Kavanaugh hearings. The embarrassing video, that's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: Day three of the Brett Kavanaugh hearing, they're still underway. But what happened earlier is making headlines. Senator Cory Booker's bombshell revelation turns out to more of a bust. The junior senator claiming he was knowingly risking punishment for breaking senate rules by releasing confidential documents from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Turns out, the emails he made public have already been cleared for release before today's hearing. Here's how it played out.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J.: I come from a long line, as all of us do as American, to understand what -- that kind of civil disobedience is and I understand the consequences. So I am, right now, before your process is finished, I'm going to release the email about racial profiling. And I understand that -- the penalty comes with potential ousting from the senate. And if Senator Cornyn believes that I violated senate rules, I openly invite and accept the consequences of my team releasing that email right now.

I appreciate the comments of my colleagues. This is about the closest that I'll probably ever have in my life to I am Spartacus moments.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Republicans hitting back against Booker claiming it was all about his potential 2020 run. And it turns out that email that he release, Greg, it was about racial profiling, but Brett Kavanaugh was saying he was against racial profiling in the days after 9/11.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: Spartacus indeed.

GUTFELD: Yes, Spartacus.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: I just like the way he talks. He talks like he's trying to eat a Subway sandwich. A really large sandwich. And so his mouth is really big when he's talking because -- he's annunciating while he's about to eat a giant sandwich and he can't stop. By the way, the Gorsuch -- this hearing is so predictable that you could run the Gorsuch hearing and no one would notice. No one would notice because it's -- America treats this.

PERINO: They went to high school together, Kavanaugh and Gorsuch.

GUTFELD: Oh, really, that's sweet. You know, it reminds me though of like -- I think America is treating this like a plant that you just check on periodically, like a ficus plant in a corner. They turn it, they see it, and they turn the other channel because it's so boring. We've been there. We know how it's going to end. Let's just vote.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: You know what's boring? Last night.

GUTFELD: Yeah. I didn't watch that.

WILLIAMS: Senator Hatch. Senator Hatch. So I went to a concert last night, thanks to you, Greg.

GUTFELD: ZZ Top.

WILLIAMS: I went to see ZZ Top. But, anyway, when I got back I saw a replay of Harris talking to Kavanaugh.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: And she said, hey, do you remember having a conversation with lawyers about the Mueller probe? And he's like, oh, gee -- me? Who, me? How could you ask that of me? I don't remember. Who are you talking about? Do you have anybody specific in mind at that law firm?

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: And that law firm said no.

WILLIAMS: Yeah. Well, the point is.

WATTERS: What is the point, Juan?

WILLIAMS: The point is because he -- this is an important point.

WATTERS: Really?

WILLIAMS: He won't say whether or not.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I'm sorry?

WATTERS: Go ahead.

WILLIAMS: So he said -- he refuses to say whether a sitting president can be indicted, right? He doesn't know if he can be subpoenaed. I mean, this is a guy who is supposed to be in the Supreme Court. Nominated by somebody who is under investigation and he won't do it. And then they say, hey, were you talking to the lawyers that the president's former lawyers firm and he say I don't remember. Come on, you remember. You just don't want to say.

WATTERS: Yeah, I think we're watching different hearings because I watched the exact same thing. And these senators aren't that smart. I think journalists are smarter than these people. They're all briefed by their young staffs, and especially Blumenthal. He's trying to like nail this guy down on whether he spoke about Mueller. And our nominee that we're watching right here, ran circles around him. And it was embarrassing for Blumenthal. And Blumenthal should be embarrassed because the guy lied about going to Vietnam. And now he thinks he has the stomach to challenge the integrity of a Supreme Court nominee? I mean, this guy is not an intelligent person. He looked dumb. He looked unprepared. And he lied about going to war. I mean, what do you do? Could you imagine, Juan, you made up a story, not just a little white lie? I went and served and fought in a war overseas for many, many years, and he lied about that for years. And he's in the senate now and he's acting like he's all high-and-mighty.

WILLIAMS: Don't you always say to me, Trump won an election? I believe that Senator Blumenthal has been elected by.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Let's get Dr. Saphier in here.

SAPHIER: So, Senator Harris last night, you know, she asked (INAUDIBLE) she asked if he talked to a lawyer that was a part of this mega law firm with like over 350 attorneys. I wouldn't know. But that aside, I didn't like that she kept homing in on him asking him his opinions on different things. I'm not concerned with his opinions on controversial events. I'm more concerned with his ability to objectively uphold our federal law and without prejudices. Those are the questions that need to be asked. They need to stop trying to get him on, you know, tongue-tying, messing up his words, and that's what they're really doing.

WILLIAMS: Oh, what would you include?

SAPHIER: So, I -- in regards to Charlottesville?

WILLIAMS: No, no, no, no, in regards to whether or not he can be an impartial judge?

(CROSSTALK) SAPHIER: Even after 9-11 and, you know, Senator Booker, I have respect for him in a lot of, you know, a lot of areas, but he is known for grand standing. When he ran for city council he did the hunger strike. For mayor, he held a dying drug dealer in his arms that he befriended. And now, here we are and, you know, whether he has a presidential run too. But, after 9-11, Kavanaugh said that he still felt racial neutral is the way that these searchers should go. Even -- however you want to say these emails.

(CROSSTALK)

SAPHIER: . just because the subject says racial profiling, doesn't mean he's for it.

PERINO: And the email was cleared for release. So the whole thing was a stunt.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: So why this morning the whole I am Spartacus.

WILLIAMS: I don't know.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: If they expelled him from the senate that probably would have helped him actually. But.

GUTFELD: I am Spartacus disgusting. Hey, you know what I want to point out? Nobody talked about the fact that Brett Kavanaugh using sharpies. Have you noticed that? He's the only nominee ever. He uses a sharpie just like me.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: So does Strzok, though. So, I don't know. That might be disqualifying.

GUTFELD: Sharpies are the greatest instrument of communication since the Guttenberg press.

PERINO: I mean, it's saying something. It's quite an innovation.

GUTFELD: It really is.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Exactly.

PERINO: All right, I'm going to move on. The RNC dropped a new ad for trying extremist Democrats as unhinged. Get it? Next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: The Republican National Committee turning up the heat ahead of the mid-terms. They released a blistering new ad highlighting left-wing anger and outrage. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you.

(INAUDIBLE)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Please, get up in the face of some congresspeople.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: You see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, or a gasoline station, you get up and you (INAUDIBLE).

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: I just don't even know why there aren't uprising all across the country.

(INAUDIBLE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Wow. So, Jesse, I think the idea here is this will say to Republicans, oh, my gosh, Democrats have gone too far left. Too crazy. Too radical. You can't vote for them. Is that what you hear?

WATTERS: Let's watch it again.

(LAUGHTER)

WILLIAMS: You love that ad.

WATTERS: Let's loop it.

WILLIAMS: You love it, huh?

WATTERS: I do. I think it's a good ad because it shows the Democrats in their own skin and saying the things and doing the things that they accuse other people of. They say Trump is crazy, Trump is radical. The right is dangerous. The right is violent. Yet, they themselves are the ones encouraging violence.

WILLIAMS: Wait, wait.

WATTERS: . encouraging bad actions.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I think a lot of people listen to Maxine, no relation, and take those comments as something that -- when you say get in someone's face and you see him at a gas station, that's a little -- instigates a lot of people.

WILLIAMS: OK. So, Dana.

WATTERS: . and I don't think that's good. And it's a lot different than what you see coming out from -- about Donald Trump. All the anonymous sources of this is what someone heard someone say. There you have it in living color.

WILLIAMS: OK. So, but, Dana, then the other side is that, in fact, the left may be thrilled with this ad and it might excite people.

PERINO: This is what they want?

WILLIAMS: Say, yeah, we want somebody who's going to stand up and take it to Trump.

WATTERS: Don't run it again.

(LAUGHTER)

PERINO: Well, right now, I think that -- because people are so interested in politics, unlike before, usually you'll only get people really solidified on their vote after Labor Day, but not so this case this year. For example, in Florida, apparently, 90 percent of voters, likely voters, have already decided who they're going to vote for. That leaves very few people for the taking. So, this ad is it to meant to get Republicans off to vote or would it motivate Democrats to get out to vote? I don't know. It's going to be fascinating to watch because, right now, like the governor's race in Florida, 50-50.

WILLIAMS: Yeah, Doc McStuffings.

(LAUGHTER)

WILLIAMS: So, if you think about this ad and in this moment, do you believe, as Dana was saying, that it really changes anything? Because, previously, the Republicans were going to run on tax cuts or deregulation, none of that seem to be working so they're going to ads like -- and I expect they're going to go after the NFL players who kneel and after immigrants and gangs, what's going on?

SAPHIER: I think it's really for entertainment purposes.

WILLIAMS: Greg.

GUTFELD: Well, I think we're missing the big story here, that this is insulting to the band Crazy Town, who are known for one hit. I believe it was called "Butterfly."

WATTERS: Oh, I like that song. Such a cool movie video.

GUTFELD: Yes. And it was -- and it was a great scene in "Donnie Darko," if people remember that movie. I would be -- I would warn about laughing about this stuff, because this is exactly what CNN did with Trump. They devoted tons of air time without devoting any serious consideration to the candidates, because they thought, "Hey, Trump is crazy. He's going to lose." He was the joke; he was the butt of the joke. But the butt of the joke kicked their butts.

That's why I'm really -- I really say you've got to be very careful about just openly dismissing --

SAPHIER: That's interesting.

GUTFELD: -- progressive people on the side, because that's what CNN did with Trump. I mean, they got him elected.

PERINO: And the left is highly energized.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

PERINO: Look at what happened in that primary election in Massachusetts this past weekend.

WILLIAMS: Exactly.

PERINO: Two liberals. But the -- the younger one, the not older white guy.

WILLIAMS: More aggressive.

PERINO: More aggressive.

GUTFELD: That's my point.

PERINO: She's not violent in any way.

WILLIAMS: No, no, no.

PERINO: By no means. I don't mean that.

WILLIAMS: I don't buy that.

PERINO: There is energy on the left.

WILLIAMS: But Greg, you don't like the ad, huh?

SAPHIER: -- health care and corruption, and so that's what they want to focus on. And so when you have people energized like this that talk about getting rid of corruption, I do think that's going to get some people's attention.

WILLIAMS: OK. Nike kicking off the NFL season with a controversial new Colin Kaepernick commercial. We're going to show it to you, delight you with it, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

SAPHIER: Nike is going all in on the new ad campaign featuring controversial quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The first commercial airs during the NFL season opener. Here's the preview.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

COLIN KAEPERNICK, NFL QUARTERBACK: People say your dreams are crazy. If they laugh at what you think you can do. Good. Stay that way. Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. So don't ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if they're crazy enough.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SAPHIER: So, guys, I mean, I'm watching that. And, you know, obviously, this is a very controversial topic. I've been social media hated on because I have discussed it a little bit myself.

But, you know, my take is on this, Colin Kaepernick, you know, he was an athlete. I don't know if he's Serena Williams level, because she's also in this commercial.

My biggest concern is the word "sacrifice." And what is it that he actually sacrificed? And although I'm not a huge sports fanatic, he wasn't in the prime of his career during all this. So it's not like he gave up something big. But now he's definitely a face, and he definitely has some new money coming in because of all this controversy. So what is your take on it?

GUTFELD: All right. Here's what bugs me about the story. I am so against talking about this story, because that has been the strategy behind this all along.

It's not about the action but the reaction. The ripple effect created by this decision gets free media. We play the ad that Nike did not have to pay for.

What bugs me is that we're all in on this. Because if we really were disgusted by Nike, we wouldn't give the oxygen to Nike. We wouldn't play the ad. But we know that this makes good TV; it's good outrage TV. The people that are for Colin love the response they're getting.

And I just want to quote Scott Adams. Just One More Thing, and I'll shut up. The real harm -- harmful part of these ads is encouraging kids to take part in harmful activity that risks permanent injury. Skateboarding -- to prove that you can skateboard on a rail offers no transferrable skills later in life, other than perhaps you might have a head injury, and that's not transferrable. So that -- believing that that's an achievement and don't quit, that's the absurdity.

SAPHIER: My son is currently on crutches right now because he had ankle surgery from a skateboarding injury. So --

GUTFELD: There you go. I am, like, an expert.

PERINO: He's a doctor.

GUTFELD: I'm an expert.

SAPHIER: Yes, I agree with you, in that part of it is just that, you know, any billion-dollar brand, Nike employs some of the world's best marketers, and they knew exactly what they were doing here. This isn't altruistic in any sort. This is a marketing ploy. And it's going to work.

What do you think, Dana?

BASH: Well, I've been trying to figure out a way. How do you look past this, like, from a paradigm shift or, like, three weeks from now? There are obviously people who are very excited about this ad. And they really believe that Colin Kaepernick has sacrificed something.

So if you have someone like ourselves who's like, "What did he sacrifice? Because he didn't really have the -- what it took to be on a great team anymore.

And now he made a decision. There were consequences for that decision. I think there's a lesson in that, right? There's consequences for that decision.

The consequence for him is that he ends up being able to be extremely famous.

GUTFELD: Millions.

PERINO: And got a lot of money for this. But he's also -- I don't doubt that he believes in what he's saying. We believe in what we're saying.

GUTFELD: He hates cops.

PERINO: And I just don't see how to bring them together. I am at a loss for that, and I'm sad about it.

GUTFELD: It's the socks!

WATTERS: Yes.

SAPHIER: Big and Rich, is that who did the socks?

WATTERS: No, no, I'm talking about the socks that he wore. That will always be in my craw. Sorry.

SAPHIER: That is absolutely going against police enforcement. That's a whole other thing.

I mean, Jesse, what are your takes on this? Has Nike now stepped into the political debate?

WATTERS: Yes, they have, and the NFL is not happy about it. Nike stock took a big beating, and then it stabilized the next day. But they know how to make millions and billions of dollars. So, you know, if I knew how to do they, I'd probably be on vacation or working for Nike. So I'm not going to do what they're going to do.

GUTFELD: Sorry, you're here, Jesse!

WATTERS: The probably have -- Listen, if I was worth what Nike was worth, I'm sorry. I wouldn't be on "The Five." I'd be at a beach with a pina colada.

But with that said, the myth of Colin Kaepernick. That's what this was about. He was created by the media. He was one and eleven the last year. Remember, he was benched. OK? They they brought him back in. He went one and eleven. He was on a year-to-year contract which was performance based, because his agent and the Niners knew he wasn't that good. Defenses figured him out; he was a running quarterback. Couldn't read defenses. Had a semi-accurate arm. And he was on the down slope of his career.

He started kneeling, because he knew he was getting cut and tried to reinvent himself. And the media came in, and they made this guy a hero, when he didn't deserve it, because the real heroes are the cops on his socks that he mocked.

SAPHIER: Don't forget: he didn't start by kneeling. He started by sitting on the bench. He didn't even show that respect. It wasn't until someone pointed out that it's actually disrespectful to our --

WATTERS: He won't even go on a TV show that's going to ask him tough questions.

SAPHIER: My question for you is do you think this is Nike taking a chance on discrimination, or is this just a marketing ploy, and they're happy to reap financial benefits over the long term?

WILLIAMS: Well, of course they're happy to reap financial benefits. They also took a little bit of a hit. But as Jesse pointed out, they rebounded financially, and I think they're going to rebound even further, because they understand -- and he statistics show that people -- young people in specific but people who buy athletic gear, love this idea of taking a stand on a social issue and demonstrating --

GUTFELD: It's easy.

WILLIAMS: -- they're willing to take the punishment, that you're willing to make the sacrifice.

You know, I disagree with you guys. I think Colin Kaepernick is better than most of the back-up quarterbacks in the NFL.

WATTERS: Not any more.

WILLIAMS: But I must say that the guy who made this, Jesse, is not Colin Kaepernick who started this, and it got really meager attention until Donald Trump got in and then started calling NFL players SOBs.

WATTERS: Juan, we were talking about Kaepernick on FOX News for a year and a half before Trump got involved.

WILLIAMS: You go back and check about --

WATTERS: Check the tapes, Juan. Go to the tapes.

WILLIAMS: You check and see how often.

But here's the thing. I think that the police union really had a terrific response on this, because they said, "We're not calling for any boycott of Nike. But guess what? Police officers make sacrifices, too, every day."

SAPHIER: Yes. Well --

WILLIAMS: And I think that's a measured and thoughtful response, unlike some -- you know, some of the blowhards at 1600 Pennsylvania.

SAPHIER: Well, we're just contributing to, like, to this entire thing by continuing to talk about it. So we're going to move on now.

So stay with us, because up next, these guys are putting me in the hot seat for the first time on "The Five."

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: She doesn't just play one for TV purpose. Turns out Dr. Saphier is actually a pretty big deal. She's the director of radiology fore breast imaging at one of the largest cancer hospitals in the area. And we've been peppering her with questions since before the show started, so we've cancelled our previously-planned segment to talk to her.

WILLIAMS: Can I ask a question?

GUTFELD: Wait.

WATTERS: Juan, do you want to go first?

WILLIAMS: Yes, I would.

WATTERS: OK, fine.

WILLIAMS: So in the news yesterday a plane is stopped at LaGuardia. They take people off, and they stick them in containers, and they transfer -- and everybody thinks, "What happened? Are we in danger?" And we never find out. What do you know?

SAPHIER: I mean, it sounds like what they're saying right now is they think it has to do with flu and the common cold. I mean, that's the story they're giving us right now.

WATTERS: That's not very sexy. I thought it was Ebola or something good.

SAPHIER: There's a lot of conspiracy theories: Ebola, something. All we know is that they had bunch of people who were sick on the airplane. It sounds like they were actually sick before they got on the airplane. Many people were wearing masks. They developed fevers while they were on the flight.

PERINO: Scary.

SAPHIER: Everyone gets nervous at this point.

WILLIAMS: You don't sound like you believe what the authorities are saying?

SAPHIER: I -- to be honest, I don't know yet. I don't have enough information. I would like to --

GUTFELD: Vanilla Ice was on the flight.

SAPHIER: They did say that -- that was the best part.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: We hope Vanilla Ice and everybody else on the flight are OK.

I have two questions; it's a two-parter. What is the best cure for a hangover? And what are your feelings about Juuls?

SAPHIER: Oh, the vaping Juuls?

WATTERS: The vaping, yes.

SAPHIER: I get, like, I love jewels.

Best cure for a hangover? I don't know. Drink less.

WATTERS: No! That's not what I was looking for.

PERINO: Good answer. Good answer.

SAPHIER: I mean, I'm going to give you the same thing everyone does. Lots of water. Take it easy. Maybe a Tylenol. And some people say, you know, you have a drink in the morning. I'm not going to say that I do that.

WATTERS: Hair of the dog. I like that.

SAPHIER: But I will say that people say that that works.

WATTERS: You have a good bedside manner.

SAPHIER: Vaping, very concerned about vaping. I have three kids myself. One of them just going off to college. And I know it's rampant out there. It's similar to cigarettes. We don't have the data on it. We don't know long-term consequences.

GUTFELD: Without the tar. Without the tar.

SAPHIER: We do absolutely know that --

GUTFELD: I want a second opinion.

SAPHIER: We absolutely know that there is can be -- cause severe lung damage with JUULs.

WATTERS: OK, Greg. Did you hear that?

GUTFELD: I want to see the research.

SAPHIER: Especially those that have flavors. There is research.

GUTFELD: I've not seen it. I'm questioning -- it doesn't have the tar in it. It's obviously better than smoking. Obviously.

WATTERS: Greg, you have some questions for her?

GUTFELD: OK, yes, it's kind of a maybe a two-parter. OK, when I'm in a car and the car's going downhill, I always get this weird feeling in my stomach. In my stomach. And it's the same feeling I get, like, when I'm on a roller coaster.

It's also the same feeling when people talk about their health problems. I get this weird feeling. It's almost like -- do you ever stick your finger in your bellybutton and you get that weird feeling? What is that weird feeling? What is that? Is that what you call squeamishness or is it, like, some nervous system?

WATTERS: The jollies.

GUTFELD: Is it a ghost?

SAPHIER: OK, well, that's not actually covered in medical school. But I'm going to --

GUTFELD: But you know what I'm talking about?

SAPHIER: So of course it is. It's a mix: it's mental and physical. So physically what's happening, when you roller coaster, when you go down that, you're actually -- gravity. Right?

GUTFELD: Yes.

SAPHIER: So the gas and the contents in your intestines and your stomach move.

GUTFELD: Wow!

SAPHIER: So you're feeling it. Also, your brain has fear, anxiety, and that has direct impulses.

WATTERS: He has a lot of those.

SAPHIER: No fear, Jesse. And it gets them to move a little bit more. So you're feeling a lot of different things. The bellybutton thing? I don't know.

GUTFELD: It's really weird. I do it sometimes, and then it freaks me out, and I ask myself why I'm doing it.

WATTERS: Medical mystery.

PERINO: Her advice is to stop doing that.

WATTERS: OK, Dana.

PERINO: My -- I have 2 questions. One is, because you do breast cancer diagnoses and treatment, there is confusion out there about whether women should get mammograms yearly. What's your opinion?

SAPHIER: You know, we should talk about this for an entire hour, because that would save a lot of lives.

A lot of confusion around that, and the main thing is, I recommend for average risk women, you know, there's 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer.

PERINO: Wow.

SAPHIER: Everyone knows a woman who's gotten it. For average risk women, a mammogram every year starting at age 40 until you don't think that you're necessarily going to live for 5 to 10 years after that.

Confusion, because people like to talk about mortality. And although -- although sometimes you may diagnose breast cancer early, you treat it. That gives you 10 to 20 years. But you still may die from your breast cancer.

So when you're looking at numbers, they say, "Well, they're still dying." Well, let me tell you, when I tell a 38-year-old woman that she has breast cancer and she has two toddlers at home, those 10 to 20 years are a big deal to her.

So get your mammograms. Get them every year.

WATTERS: Greg wants to know what happens when you die?

GUTFELD: I was going to ask why I can't tickle myself. But I would go with I'd like to know what happens when we die. And then tell me why I can't tickle myself.

SAPHIER: What do you mean when you die? Spiritually, physically?

GUTFELD: Oh! I want to know what you think.

SAPHIER: I know what you think.

GUTFELD: I know -- I want to know what you believe consciousness is. Is it some kind of --

PERINO: Ten seconds.

WATTERS: This is for the podcast, Gutfeld.

PERINO: Yes, one for he podcast.

WILLIAMS: You know what? But I think he's got a point, because in the Trump era, it's a good question. What happens if you die?

WATTERS: Juan.

WILLIAMS: Moral death?

WATTERS: Leave it to Juan.

WILLIAMS: Help us, death.

GUTFELD: I just think -- I'm just interested in what this is. Consciousness. Is this some kind of steam arising from body functions? Or is it a combination of --

WATTERS: OK. All right. Scott Adams, we've got to go. "One More Thing" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Time for "One More Thing." Let's go to Juan.

WILLIAMS: Well, Gregory, Burt Reynolds died this morning at the age of 82. Reynolds was Hollywood's top-grossing star from 1978 to 1982, the longest period any actor dominated Hollywood since Bing Crosby in the 1940s.

Reynolds was also famous, of course, for appearing as a "Cosmopolitan" centerfold, and he was one of the few men to ever appear on the cover of "Playboy."

Reynolds is best known for his leading role in the movie "Smokey and the Bandit," which grossed more than "Star Wars" did in 1977. Can you believe that? He won an Oscar nomination for his role in "Boogie Nights."

Reynolds was also famous for his relationships with people like Chris Evert, Loni Anderson and the woman he called the love of his life, Sally Fields. What a life he had. Burt Reynolds, rest in peace.

GUTFELD: Best day he ever did, though, "Deliverance," but nobody ever says that.

PERINO: "Smokey."

GUTFELD: Better than "Smokey."

All right, Dana.

PERINO: All right. With the NFL starting tonight, most people are excited about the games, but a lot of people here, you know we love the food. Stadiums are adding some more snacks that we hate to love, because they're so good. But I don't know if they're good for you. But the doctor here says we can eat them, because she likes them.

Some of these new game day treats include fried ravioli, cheese melts, fried peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on a stick. And if Jesse if going to eat some, he's got to wear this hat that we got for him. This is an NFL hat.

WATTERS: I can't eat it until I put this on?

PERINO: Yes. So if you could -- there you go. Actually, maybe that's pretty good. OK, so fried ravioli for you and a cheese melt. Have fun at the games everybody.

GUTFELD: That's going to live forever.

WATTERS: Oh, so gross.

GUTFELD: There goes your career.

WILLIAMS: I don't know. I like this better than the haircut, I'll tell you that.

WATTERS: Juan, that's it.

Don't you dare.

PERINO: Wow, your hair didn't even move.

GUTFELD: I've got to do this quick.

GRAPHIC: Greg's Auctioneer News

GUTFELD: "Greg's Auctioneer News." We don't get a lot of auctioneer news, but yesterday in the midst of a hearing with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, there was some nut-bag protester yelling and screaming. And Billy Long, which -- is he is a congressman?

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: From Missouri?

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: All right. He's also an auctioneer, and he had the perfect way of silencing the hecklers.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. BILLY LONG (R), MISSOURI: How many, 12 and a half, 15. Seven and a half, $20, seven and a half, $30. Count thirty dollar down, half. Thirty- five, seven and a half, 40. Cut three and a quarter now. Three and a half. Four hundred. Hey, but a four. Four and a quarter. I yield back.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Every hearing should have one auctioneer, because nobody remembers the protester.

PERINO: He was great.

GUTFELD: All right. Jesse.

WATTERS: That was great. All right. So here's some special fans from Long Island, Fort Salonga, Long Island, actually. From left to right, we have Braden, Noah in the middle and J.T. on the right. I let them getting away with not popping the collar. It's fine. They're a little young for that. You know, they don't want to attract too much attention. But these kids are good kids, patriots and "Watters' World" fans. So they have great taste. Thanks boys.

GUTFELD: That was a real --

PERINO: That was a great "One More Thing."

GUTFELD: Just, like, a picture. You have really mailed it in today, I have to say.

Dr. Saphier.

SAPHIER: I have a very special graduation to talk about. Little Cullen, who was born less than a pound at 22 weeks --

WATTERS: Oh, God.

SAPHIER: -- which many people deemed nonviable. He is now graduating, leaving the NICU, going home at 6 pounds.

His parents were initially told he only had a 2 percent chance of living, and here he is. He is healthy. He has -- requires a little bit oxygen, but he is amazing. He is that child who was not supposed to live. But modern medicine and his parents' determination and perseverance has gotten him this far. And there he is. He is wearing a cap and gown from Build a Bear.

PERINO: And he'll catch up, right?

SAPHIER: Catch up in terms of size?

PERINO: Yes.

SAPHIER: We'll see. Time will tell. I mean, sometimes when you're born really early, you tend to be a little --

WATTERS: He might be taller than you, Dana.

SAPHIER: You never know.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: What happens to appendixes when you take them out? Do they go somewhere?

SAPHIER: I have no idea.

GUTFELD: Is there a jar?

PERINO: Can you get back to us on that?

WILLIAMS: You know, I mean fried livers are good.

GUTFELD: Terrible.

All right. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report" is up next. That's Bret Baier, to my right.

