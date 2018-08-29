Sara Carter's Cuban-Style Chicken Tacos

Sara Carter and her family serve their chicken Cuban tacos with fried sweet plantains.

Ingredients:

Chicken Cuban Style

• 4 large chicken breasts

• 1 1/2 cups freshly squeezed orange juice

• 1/3 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

• 2 teaspoons low sodium soy sauce

• 2 teaspoons honey

• 3 tablespoons of minced and sautéed in olive oil

• 2 teaspoons ground cumin

• 1 teaspoon dried oregano

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Black Beans

(Ingredients can be switched up for adults: you can add Jalapeños or other spices. For kids, simpler is better.)

• 14.5 ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained

• 2 tablespoons water

• 2 teaspoons olive oil

• 1/4 to 1/2 cup yellow diced onions

• 2 tablespoons green bell pepper, diced(

• 1 clove of garlic, minced

• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1/2 teaspoon cumin

• 1/2 teaspoon oregano

Method:

Chicken

1. Put the chicken breasts in the slow cooker to ensure that they are tender when done.

2. Use a measuring cup to whisk the remaining ingredients for the chicken, then pour the mixture over the chicken breasts (You can change to suit your own style. For example, you may want Thai Chicken tacos. Ingredients can be your own.)

3. Cook the chicken on low for 4-6 hours depending on your slow cooker.

4. Shred the chicken

Black Beans

1. Get a small saucepan and heat the olive oil over medium high heat.

2. Add the diced onion, bell pepper, (jalepeno for adults) and garlic in the saucepan until the garlic and onion is golden and veggies are soft.

3. Let the ingredients simmer and add the beans: should be ready in 10 minutes.

4. Remove the beans from the heat. If you added a bay leaf for flavor take it out.

Sweet Plantains

1. Heat a good amount of oil in a large skillet (you can also use butter). Make sure the bananas are ripe and sweet.

2. Slice the banana at an angle and toss lightly in brown sugar then put the plantains into the hot oil. Flatten a little with a fork in the skillet and fry them until golden brown. It usually takes about two minutes on each side.

You can also make homemade salsa: A mango pineapple salsa is great for the summer, pica de gallo or any favorite can work. But a mango pineapple salsa really gives it that island feel.

Assembly:

1. Heat the corn tortillas on an open flame turning over until warm and then put in a taco warmer.

2. Add shredded chicken and beans - let you're kids add the rest.

Chicken ( I make this myself)

Extras

(Let the kids help get the add ons into separate bowls)

1. Shredded cheese/American or any favorite

2. Mexican crema or sour cream (to each his own)

diced tomatoes

3. Cilantro