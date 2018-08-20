Gutfeld on Twitter's liberal bias

Your suspicions have been conformed: The king of Twitter admits his social media giant is run by a cauldron of bias.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JACK DORSEY, CEO OF TWITTER: We do not look at content with regards to political viewpoint or ideology. We look at behavior. We need to constantly show that we are not adding our own bias, which I fully admit is - is - is more left-leaning.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Hardly surprising, almost all press has a liberal slant. I know. I've worked in every kind of media, and I was always the odd man out, even in those art films I made in Germany.

And it's obvious with Twitter and how they treat the fringes: Fringe right, you're banned; fringe left, have a seat in our private lounge. You can hate both whack packs and still see Jack run to the left.

This admission is key in the era of fake news accusations. What Trump's been doing is what we've been doing for decades: Sitting in front of the TV, shouting at the bias merchants, at those big networks, as they delivered shoddy claims on climate change, gun control, tax cuts, and God knows what else. We screamed until somebody listened. Yes, the huge success of fair and balanced shows that you were only getting half the story before, the half that's imbalanced and unfair. Because that half of the story is no story, it's fake news. It's just what we said it was.

But Trump just crunched the complaint into two handy words. Instead of it being shouted at the TV, it's now coming from the TV. Before the rulers of the airwaves could mock Mr. and Mrs. Jones on Main Street for their anger, it's hard to do that, now that the guy in Pennsylvania Avenue has become the Jones' spokesman. So it's no wonder new media is confessing its sins to cable's nosey neighbor. The know the jig, once again, is up.