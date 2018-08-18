Scaramucci, Kirk sound off on Brennan, Cuomo

This is a rush transcript from "Watters' World," August 18, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Welcome to "Watters' World," I'm Jesse Watters. We begin with some real news you probably didn't hear from the mainstream media report this week, because all they talked about was wacky Omarosa. This is no Omarosa zone. The media has already covered her 24/7.

In fact, Tuesday's White House press briefing featured nearly four times as many questions about Omarosa than any other topics. Thirty nine Omarosa questions compared to just 10 questions for everything else.

So now, some other news. Democrat Keith Ellison won the Minnesota primary Tuesday night for the state's Attorney General, but what you haven't heard is that he has been accused of domestic abuse by his ex-girlfriend.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KAREN MOHANAN, EX-GIRLFRIEND OF KEITH ELLLISON: He walked in. He said, "I need you to take the trash out." And I can't because I was on my stomach. I heard him and I just went like that, and shook my head. And he looked at me and he goes, "Hey, [bleep] did you hear me?" And then he looked at me, he goes, "Get the [bleep] out of my house," and he started trying to drag me off the bed. That's when I put my camera on to video him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Now, to be fair the Congressman denies this accusation. CNN barely covered the story at all the first two days after the news broke. Remember, when abuse accusations emerged about former White House staffer Rob Porter a few months ago? The news network went wild dedicating an hour and 40 minutes of programming to the allegations versus just four minutes 21 seconds to the Ellison scandal. For you guys that are good at math, that's 24 times as much coverage of Porter than Ellison.

And by the way, Ellison has been seen hanging around Lewis Farakan. He's defended a cop killer and he doesn't even believe in borders. This is the Deputy Chair of the DNC. It would be nice if the media would hold him accountable to the same level they do Republicans.

Chilly news out of New Mexico where five people were found in an extreme Muslim compound allegedly training children to go into school and shoot teachers and police officers. Officials said the body of one toddler, who was abducted by the ringleader was found buried underneath the compound, and 11 more children were being kept in filthy, dangerous conditions surrounded by loaded rifles and handguns.

They were arrested and arraigned in court, but despite this, Judge Sarah Backus granted them just $20,000.00 bail. She is a Democrat with a history of giving very low bail. At least one of the five suspects is an illegal immigrant. Jany Leveille came here from Haiti more than 20 years ago.

She has been detained by ICE, the agency Democrats want to abolish. Another, Siraj Wahhaj has ties to the blind sheikh, the mastermind behind the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, and yet another, recently returned from Saudi Arabia. Where has the media been on this story? They've barely touched it. I think you guys know the answer.

And on Wednesday, the FBI join Terrorism Task Force swarmed a Sacramento apartment in what is being called one of the most of significant arrests of an accused ISIS terrorist in the US. Officials arrested Omar Ameem who according to prosecutors was an ISIS and Al-Qaida hit man. He accused of killing an Iraqi policeman while driving a pickup mounted with a machine gun and flying an ISIS flag just a few years ago.

Five months later, he arrived in the United States under the Obama administration's refugee program. The same program that our former President touted for its tough vetting process.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: They are subjected to the most rigorous process conceivable. The intelligence community vets fully who they are. Biometrics are applied to determine whether they are in fact somebody who might threaten the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Officials say it is filled with vulnerabilities.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That refugee application was replete with lies and misrepresentations.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: This is why President Trump supports the temporary travel ban and extreme vetting to protect America. Again the media will not report this story fairly.

Chelsea Clinton hitting the speech circuit last Saturday. She told a group of New Yorkers that abortion actually helps stimulate the economy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHELSEA CLINTON, FORMER FIRST DAUGHTER: It is not a disconnected fact that American women entering the labor force from 1970 to 2009 added $3.5 trillion to our economy, right, like the net new entrants of women. That is not disconnected from the fact that Roe became the law of the land in January of 1973.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Now, think what you want about abortion. It's a very touchy subject, but stimulating the economy is a tortured justification.

And while all of these crazy stuff has been happening, there was some very good news to report. The Senate confirmed two more Appellate Court judges, bringing the grand total of Appellate Court judges sworn in under Trump to 26, the highest number for a President's first two years in office ever.

Youth unemployment rate has dipped to its lowest rate in 52 years. And the US is on its way to signing a new and improved NAFTA agreement with Mexico and the long awaited border wall construction is progressing. More than 11 miles of the wall have been built as of August 8th, and that is your real news of the week.

President Trump this week revoked the security clearance of former CIA Chief John Brennan citing Mr. Brennan's quote, "Lying and recent conduct characterized by increasingly frenzied commentary as the basis of that decision." He had this to say on Friday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: There is no balance. If anything, I'm giving him a bigger voice. Many people don't know who is and now he has a bigger voice, and that's okay with me because I like taking on voices like that. I've never respected him. I've never had a lot of respect.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Here's just a few of the things Mr. Brennan has said about Mr. Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN BRENNAN, FORMER CIA DIREXCTOR: Donald Trump has badly sullied the reputation of the Office of the Presidency.

Mr. Trump continues to have his ignorance of the facts and willful disregard of them.

I and so many other former national security officials are speaking out because of the abnormal and aberrant behavior of Mr. Trump.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: And he said a lot more worse things than that. With me to discuss, former White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci and founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk. I immediately regret bringing those guys in at the same table. This is going to go very smoothly, I'm sure. Mr. Scaramucci what do you think about revoking this? Is this vindictive or is this justified?

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI, FORMER WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: Well, listen, he can do anything he wants in that capacity as it relates to it, but I would have been more cautious about it because over 75 years, you've had a bipartisan commitment on national security. We've done great things on the national security front since 9/11. The President obviously was a huge supporter of all these guys during the 9/11 crisis, which is only a short 17 years ago or 16 years ago.

And so for me, I would not be doing it, but if he wants to do it, I get why he's doing it. But Jesse, I've got a very contrarian view of all of this stuff. I think that he's exonerated in the Mueller investigation. If anything, maybe some periphery damage to people, not really super close to him. He goes on and surprises everybody with a non-blue wave possible keeping of the House, and he wins a resounding reelection.

And so I don't think you need to deploy this weaponry right now. That's me.

WATTERS: Yes, I would deploy the weaponry ...

SCARAMUCCI: I'm sure he would disagree with me.

WATTERS: Full speed ahead.

SCARAMUCCI: I'm sure there's going to be 12 more guys that come off the list. I sure hope so.

WATTERS: Charlie, it's not just some of the things he said because some of the things he said had been very disgusting. Just look at his track record though. He was the CIA station chief in Saudi Arabia during the Khobar Towers. He was the Executive Director of the agency on 9/11. He was the CIA Chief during the Iraq WMD deal. He ran the CIA when it spied on Congress and then lied about it. He made all of these Benghazi survivors sign this non-disclosure agreement. He actually gave it to them at a memorial service. He lied to Congress about the dossier and it's believed he leaked the dossier. And when you add to that to the fact that he's on television and on Twitter saying the President is mentally unfit, accusing the President of being a traitor and then calling on the President's Cabinet to remove him from office, I don't think he deserves it.

SCARAMUCCI: It's your world, and I'm just visiting in it and I'm going to let, Charlie talk, but let me just tell you, you are going down a slippery slope that you don't want to be eight years from now when a Democratic President that's taken shots at guys for political reasons.

And so, you guys are going to discredit me. I'm sure the president.

WATTERS: I thought after eight years, Mike Pence is going to be president.

SCARAMUCCI: I hope so. I hope so. I call him 46, but I hope so, but let me tell you something. If it's not the case, you've got to be very careful on national security making it a partisan issue.

WATTERS: I understand that.

SCARAMUCCI: I'm sorry.

CHARLIE KIRK, FOUNDER, TURNING POINT, USA: Is there a reason you should have a security clearance post actually being in the position? And it's a good thing none of these guys never leaked.

WATTERS: Right, right.

KIRK: It's a good thing that Comey and all of these guys with security clearance never actually talked to reporters and divulged secret information. Look, here's the problem is that Brennan right now, he hates Trump a lot more than he cares about what's the wellbeing of America. He is pathologically determined to undercut this President. You see what he's saying on cable news? It's all about him. I love it when he says, "I will not be silenced." Who is silencing you? You go on cable news every other day calling for their constitutional provisions for the Cabinet's convenience ...

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: It's not about a free speech. It really isn't, and you know what these guys leverage this clearance that they get to look at classified information, to use as credibility to get speaking gigs and to go on cable television. So he has, I think, forfeited the right that has been afforded to him because this is a courtesy -- it is a professional courtesy and he is disrespected.

SCARAMUCCI: This is the first time I'm on Fox News where it's two on one. You know what I mean? I'm usually with the home team here.

WATTERS: Yes, you feel like Juan Williams, don't you?

SCARAMUCCI: But here is the problem, everything you guys are saying, I get everything you're saying, I'm just telling you, you have got to be cautious here because these people whether you like them or not, all of their faults and defects, the country has been by and large kept very safe, and the rank and file people in these agencies, they love the press.

WATTERS: Wow, Anthony Scaramucci, the reasonable and measured one at the table.

SCARAMUCCI: I don't want to go too crazy.

WATTERS: Okay ...

SCARAMUCCI: It's his world though.

WATTERS: All right, now, this was a bad week for the Cuomo brothers. I don't know if you guys saw this but it began with CNN anchor, Chris Cuomo defending Antifa.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS CUOMO, ANCHOR, CNN: If you are a punk that comes to start trouble in a mask and hurt people, you are not about any virtuous cause, you're just somebody who is going to be held to the standard of doing something wrong. But when someone comes to call out bigots and it gets hot and physical, are they equally wrong as the bigot they are fighting? I argue no. Drawing a moral equivalency between those espousing hate and those fighting it, because they both resort to violence, emboldens hate. It's not about being right in the eyes of the law, but you also have to know what's right and wrong and immoral and good and evil sense.

That's why people who show up to fight against bigots are not to be judged the same as the bigots even if they do resort to the same kinds of petty violence.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Now, he's talking about the Antifa people that showed up to protest, I think a dozen white supremacists the other day. Now, just a reminder, these are the guys the Antifa people that Chris Cuomo is defending.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What would you do if Donald Trump was doing a bad (inaudible)...

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Murder him. Murder him for the people.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If it came down to it and it was a group effort, I'm going to do him like Gaddafi.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If I'll get a chance [bleep] him, I would.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If the President showed up at this march, what would you do, sir?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: [Bleep].

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: If that's not bad enough, just a few days later, big brother Andrew Cuomo said this about the greatest country in the world.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANDREW CUOMO, GOVERNOR, NEW YORK, DEMOCRAT: We are not going to make America great again, it was never that great. We have not reached greatness. We will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: So, Andrew looks at Chris, and says, "Hold my beer." What do you want to take on first.

SCARAMUCCI: Well, I don't like Italian on Italian crimes, so let me just try to evaluate it objectively. Okay, number one, Andrew had the worst week for sure, but what I would caution my friend, Chris Cuomo is that you really have to study the teachings of Dr. King to understand that you don't fight violence with violence. It's totally inappropriate.

The civil disobedience movement in the United States has done more for equal opportunities than anything, and violence on violence, okay, is a stupid idea. It doesn't matter who it is, okay, but I think his brother had a worst week, way worse week.

WATTERS: Right, and I agree with that, and the Antifa people, they don't just always show up when there is a white supremacist rally. They show up and protest ICE workers. I think that we had video the other day, Charlie of an antifa person, a white antifa protester calling a black ICE worker the "n" word.

So if they are against intolerance and hate, why are they doing that? And didn't they just ...

KIRK: That's right. They just stormed the breakfast cafe in Philadelphia, the city of brotherly love. There is it right there, where Candace and I were just having breakfast and they pour water on us and throw things. And here is the problem that I'll say about saying that, "Oh, it's okay if this violence happens."

Well, because they determine who the bigots are, completely and totally subjectively. They called Candace Owens a white supremacist, therefore, it's okay to resort to violence, and going to the Governor of New York and his comments, he's not upset that he said it. He's upset he got caught.

WATTERS: True.

KIRK: There are members of the Democratic Party that truly believe this. On college campuses when I visit and I give speeches, I hear every single day, America was never a great country. We're a racist, bigoted, homophobic, horrible, colonialist country that was illegally founded based on stealing the lands of indigenous people.

This is being taught at the elementary stages of our public education system and he just happened to say what everyone in the base of the Democratic Party believes.

WATTERS: Right, it's Trump derangement syndrome. So Trump comes out and says "Make America great again," and they feel like they have to do the opposite and say, "America was never great." And he gets him into huge amounts of trouble politically.

SCARAMUCCI: I'm not a Democratic strategist, but I've got to just tell you something, they're playing right into President's hands.

KIRK: That's right.

SCARAMUCCI: He wants to push them as far left as possible, and by the way, the Cynthia Nixon people have those placards up, Charlie where they say, "America never was great." And that's why he is there ...

WATTERS: He's making Cynthia Nixon look like a patriot.

SCARAMUCCI: That's why he's in there saying that because he wants to corner their votes, but Andrew, I mean, that was big foot and mouth disease there, man.

KIRK: Whoa, think in 2020, the election is going to be about whether or not you love this country. And that's going to be a pretty horrifying ...

WATTERS: I'm going to go with the Republicans on that one.

KIRK: Keep America great.

WATTERS: Keep America great, right?

KIRK: Hey, listen. The guy has done a phenomenal job. He's going to win by a landslide in 2020. I mean, it's been convincingly -- he'll be reelected.

SCARAMUCCI: Just look at everything that's going on. He has done a phenomenal job.

WATTERS: I like that, are those real diamonds on your broach by the way?

SCARAMUCCI: It actually is.

WATTERS: You love America because you managed to put diamonds on his ...

SCARAMUCCI: Hold on a second, this was a Father's Day gift from my wife, okay, and I love my wife, and so I'm wearing it, okay.

WATTERS: Beautiful.

SCARAMUCCI: You guys can be ...

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Beautiful, Anthony.

SCARAMUCCI: And don't be telling people it's real because I don't want to mugged out there by the Antifa crowd.

WATTERS: That's right. Antifa, leave him alone.

SCARAMUCCI: These are fake rhinestone, okay. This is fake.

WATTERS: That's right, and don't mess his hair up, all right.

SCARAMUCCI: This is fake news jewelry, fellows.

WATTERS: All right, guys. Next up, controversial radio host Alex Jones banned from pretty much everywhere now. Ed Henry has got the latest, up next.

Right-wing radio talk show host Alex Jones who runs "Infowars" has been suspended from Twitter for making controversial comments against the media and Antifa. The social media outlet is just the latest tech giant to shut him down. Joining me now with the latest, Fox News chief national correspondent, Ed Henry. What's going on here?

ED HENRY, CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT, FOX NEWS: It's a very interesting story because you mentioned these tech giants in the private sector, they had already been targeting Alex Jones. You've got Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter blocking video, audio content even Apple kicking his podcast out of the iTunes store.

But all of that pickups steam this week when the government decided to jump in as well. You had the Federal Communications Commission shutting down his Liberty Radio and slapping it with a $15,000.00 fine.

The Chair of the FCC testified before a Senate panel and said that the station has been operating without a license since at least 2013 and that this was not about policing speech, it was about enforcing the law for pirate radio stations like the one that Jones was running. Now, Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, he says that it was in accordance with their normal rules that they put him on what they are calling a Twitter timeout for posting a video that was offensive.

Bottom line is, for Alex Jones, he is saying that he has a conspiracy theory about why everyone is coming after him. He says it may be a false flag to distract from what he calls the big event. Some sort of civil unrest or the assassination of President Trump, that shows you why Jones is an easy mark. He comes up with these conspiracy theories, so that's why the private sector has been targeting him, the government as well, but it's a slippery slope. Does this open the door to others on the left and the right potentially being targeted, being sidelined? You might not like what he has to say, but it's him today, it is somebody at Fox or somewhere else tomorrow?

WATTERS: We know what he said about the Sandy Hook massacre that it was some conspiracy theory and that's reprehensible.

HENRY: That basically the kids were not murdered.

WATTERS: Right.

HENRY: And their parents were very -- to say that they were upset about that would be the understatement of the century.

WATTERS: Of course, so was there something new specifically that he has been saying recently on the airwaves or on Twitter that's now brought the hammer down?

HENRY: Yes, there was specifically video recently where he was talking about pick up your battle rifles that basically, we are going to go after the media. And I think that's why Twitter and some of the other platforms said this may be inciting violence, this may be crossing a line.

WATTERS: Has this ever happened before to anybody?

HENRY: So we did a lot of research on people who have been knocked off Twitter, other platforms and we couldn't find someone with a following like this. Are there cases where somebody with 50 followers, 100 followers has been kicked out because they post something offensive, inciting violence, yes, of course. There are plenty of those, but not someone who has the thousands and thousands of followers that "Infowars" has.

WATTERS: All right, well, also a huge media story this week, I believe 380 editorials all came together and wrote a response to President Trump calling them fake news the enemy of the people. Now out of 380 editorials come out criticizing Trump, how is that different than any other day?

HENRY: Well, that's a good point, which is that, there were some in the White House who were agitated about it, but Kellyanne Conway said "Why?" They rail against the president every single day, and by the way, it's more than that. It bleeds into the news pages. That's really the story. That's what the President is targeting, not editorial pages.

Fox has editorials. Fox has op-eds essentially. When Sean Hannity comes on, the primetime shows, people have opinion, people have edge. We make that distinction. So the New York Times can have a liberal editorial page, the Wall Street Journal can have a conservative editorial page. I think what clearly frustrates the President more is that that editorial position on any given issue bleeds oftentimes into the news pages.

And another important distinction, when the President first tweeted about the enemy of the American people months and months ago, he said fake news was the enemy of the American people. That's different than saying the entire media.

WATTERS: It's a big distinction and I know what he is saying because these newspaper editors and the pundits and all of these correspondents were not tough against President Obama. They did the President's bidding back then, so they have a lot more credibility when they say now, "Oh, you know what, we're just being honest journalists. We're trying to hold powerful people accountable." They don't have a leg to stand on, on that issue.

He is saying there the enemy because for the last year and a half, they have called him the enemy. They've called him the enemy of the Constitution, of minorities, of the rule of law, and he is a counterpuncher. He hits back and he says, the fake news is the enemy of the people because the fake news isn't telling the American people the truth.

They are biased, they are very slanted and they are denying the people the right information. They are not reporting the good things he does. They are not giving him any credit for the good things. They are just not fair and balanced.

HENRY: And I hear you say that a lot about the counterpunching. When people complain about the president's tweets, "Oh, he attacked someone." Oftentimes, somebody attacks him ...

WATTERS: It's not out of the blue.

HENRY: He goes back and says, "Look, I'm not going to take this." And a lot of his supporters obviously love that especially when he is taking on the mainstream media.

Here is a final point I'd make on that, though, I don't think a lot of conservatives can complain and whine about editorial pages speaking out. They have First Amendment rights, too, and so if the President could counter punch, people in the media have every right to push back especially on the editorial pages.

WATTERS: Right, they can dish it back but they can't take it. All right, Ed Henry, whose pocket square costs more than your car. The green party candidate who played spoiler in last week's special election enters "Watters' World," even though he believes he's descended from another world.

ROBERT GRAY, CORRESPONDENT, FOX NEWS: Live from "America's News Headquarters," I'm Robert Gray in Los Angeles. A new development in the Robert Mueller Russia investigation. The New York Times reporting that White House counsel Don McGahn has been cooperating extensively with the Special Counsel. The Times writes that McGahn voluntarily participated in 30 hours of interviews giving investigators an inside look at the firing of James Comey and other issues related to potential obstruction of justice. McGahn was reportedly told to cooperate via President Trump's first legal team and the president as well.

The number of people who have died in the bridge collapse in Italy now rising to 43. A Genoa hospital official says the truck driver who suffered severe injuries has died. Meanwhile, mourners attended a state funeral today to honor the victims. Italy's President is demanding guarantees that all of his country's roads are safe. Now back to "Watters' World."

WATTERS: Democrats have been blaming Russian meddling on Hillary's devastating loss for almost two years. So it's not surprising some are using the same excuse to explain last week's special election loss in Ohio.

Actress Alyssa Milano tweeting, "You know what sucks? Because of our unwillingness to pass policy that protects our election integrity, I immediately think the green party votes tonight are Russian meddling. Why else would anyone cast a protest vote in Ohio when there is so much at stake." Pretty sure the green party candidate was not a part of Russian meddling. He couldn't even remember his own campaign website address during an interview. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: To donate to your campaign or volunteer, do you have a website?

JOE MANCHIK, OHIO GREEN PARTY CANDIDATE: Yes. Yes. I definitely have a website and there's a donate page -- there's a link for the donate page at the top of the website.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Awesome, and then could you tell us what that website is?

MANCHIK: Off the top of my head, I don't remember.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Joining me, Ohio green party candidate Joe Manchik. Joe, do you remember the website now at least?

MANCHIK: Yes, it's manchikforcongress.wordpress.com.

WATTERS: WordPress got it. All right, good.

MANCHIK: Yes, and let me say something because that was not supposed to be released to the public. That was a private chat that I had with someone and that should have never have been released to anyone. That was just private chat that I had on Skype, actually.

WATTERS: Yes, I don't know how that got out there, but it is out there.

MANCHIK: I don't either.

WATTERS: Yes, you know ...

MANCHIK: I know it's out there ...

WATTERS: Maybe it's the Russians. Maybe that's who released ...

MANCHIK: Yes.

WATTERS: Let me get to your platform here because a lot of Democrats are blaming you for costing them that special election House seat. You picked up over a thousand votes. It was a razor thin margin, so you are being blamed as a spoiler. But let's get into your platform here. You want every American to grow hemp. You say every American should be required to grow hemp.

MANCHIK: Now, I never said that. That's some crap that was published in "The Daily Mail." It's a British news tabloid and ...

WATTERS: So what is your position?

MANCHIK: ... it was all kinds of false information about me.

WATTERS: What is your position on hemp?

MANCHIK: I believe it should be legalized. It should be -- well, all the laws regulating hemp should be abolished. Our founding fathers suggested that everybody should grow hemp in America for the production of paper and other products. It's an amazing crop that could -- it should be a farm crop just like soybeans and corn in America. That's my view on hemp and that's the beauty of the Green Party.

WATTERS: Right, just get those tariffs off there and we're going to be home free. What do you feel about Israel as it relates to American security?

MANCHIK: In my view the Israeli terrorist regime of war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu should be completely defunded. We should not be sending our money to Israel. We need to stop war criminals like Benjamin Netanyahu who is ...

WATTERS: Do you think calling our ally in the Middle East Benjamin Netanyahu a war criminal is going to get you votes?.

MANCHIK: Well, I don't really care. It's a fact.

WATTERS: Okay, well ...

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I think, it's a fact to you, but I don't think it's a fact to most of Americans.

MANCHIK: Well, the things that Israel has done to the Palestinian people is truly shameful.

WATTERS: Okay, what is your position on taxes? Do you think we should raise or lower taxes?

MANCHIK: Taxes should be lowered for the American people and we should have a substantial increase on corporate taxes.

WATTERS: You almost had me there. You were so close, I was about to agree with you. All right, well you got half of that right. What do you feel about ...

MANCHIK: No, I got it all right.

WATTERS: ... okay, in your opinion. What do you fgeel about the border?

Should we build the wall or should we just let them all come over?

MANCHIK: We should provide a means for anyone and everyone to enter the United States and become an American citizen if they want to do so, that's my view.

WATTERS: Everybody. Everybody can just come in and become US citizens wherever they are? Whoever they are?

MANCHIK: That's what this country was founded on. I agree. I believe that we should not be building walls between countries. We should be building bridges.

WATTERS: Okay, so if MS-13 wants to hop on the bridge from Mexico to America, you are okay with that?

MANCHIK: Who?

WATTERS: Never mind. I said MS-13, the vicious gang in Central America that dismembers people? Anyway, I want to ask you one last question here. One last question, you say you are descended or your parents are descended from outer space aliens?

MANCHIK: No, i didn't say that. I said my distant relatives.

WATTERS: Okay.

MANCHIK: That's a silly Facebook post that I put on my Facebook page probably 10 years ago before I even thought about running for Congress. And it's still up there, if you want to go to my personal Facebook page, you can read all about it.

WATTERS: Okay, so you do believe you are descended from aliens from outer space?

MANCHIK: The human race could be descended from aliens on another planet. Who knows? But I didn't come here to talk about that. I came here to talk about our Green Party legislative goals that the American people are demanding that the Democratic Party and Republican Party do not want to talk about.

WATTERS: All right, well listen, everybody go to your website ...

MANCHIK: It's manchikforcongress.wordpress.com.

WATTERS: Got it. All right, everybody, check it out to find out what the Green Party is all about. Joe, thank you very much.

The liberal media now calling MS-13 members nice kids who ride bikes. Oh my god. Tomi Lahren is fired up, next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We have people coming into the country or trying to come in. We are stopping a lot of them. We are taking people out of the country. You wouldn't believe how bad these people are. These aren't people, these are animals.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: That is President Trump referring to members of MS-13, a dangerous street gang responsible for violent deaths of dozens across the United States.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: These are the faces of three alleged MS-13 gang members and two associates that the County Police say plotted to abduct and murder a 16-year-old boy.

In recent years the gang has since resurfaced, extorting businesses, taking advantage of illegal immigrants.

It's the gang from El Salvador that has thousands of members here in the US. It is one of the most of ruthless gangs in recent memory using bats and machetes to beat, stab and dismember victims.

Authorities say at least 17 people on Long Island, many of them teenagers have been brutally murdered in the last two years.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: But if you ask some in the liberal media, MS-13 members are really not that bad.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The typical MS-13 gang member in the actually looks like one of these young men on Facebook. They are around 18 years old. They like selfies and memes about the Joker.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The MS-13 members that I've been following are working after school jobs, they're living with their parents. They get around Long Island on bicycles because they can't afford cars.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It can be hard to tell who is really in the gang and who is just adopting gang style.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Kids in high school wear Chicago Bulls t-shirts or will wear Nike Cortez sneakers and that is a sign of the gang, but it's also just a sign of a high school kid trying to look tough.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Joining me now with reaction, Fox News contributor, Tomi Lahren and Democratic strategist, Robin Biro. Robin, I have to start with you because you are up against it in this one here.

ROBIN BIRO, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Yes. I know.

WATTERS: Why do you think the media is trying to white wash the dangerous MS-13 street gang? Don't they understand how dangerous they are? Every gang task force leader in this country will tell you that these people are brutal, they are horrible and they are vicious and are an incredible danger to the streets of America.

BIRO: Of course. Yes, of course, and you are speaking to a spec ops veteran here. So, I am all about physical security. I've watched the entirety of that seven-minute long video. They started out pretty descent when they said that they commit horrific crimes, very brutal crimes. I was with them on board there, but when they started really trying to humanize these people, that's where they lost me and I started to get concerned.

And you know, my party, in my humble opinion hasn't done enough to acknowledge the fact that it is a problem. At least in that video, they did say at the very end that this actually an American problem.

And Nancy Pelosi when she came under fire for her remarks about Donald Trump calling immigrants as a whole not just MS-13 animals, she tried to invoke her faith and all of that. I just don't think that she came far enough. She just says that that was ...

WATTERS: No, listen, it's a disgrace the way that the media and the Democrats have treated this gang. Tomi, I mean, just this week alone, the Democrats and the media have praised Antifa and now, they are praising MS- 13. This is just a vicious group of people, is it not?

BIRO: Oh, it's terrible.

(CROSSTALK)

TOMI LAHREN, CONTRIBUTOR, FOX NEWS: To clarify, President Trump -- to clarify, President Trump did not call all immigrants animals. He was specifically referring to MS-13. And if that upsets Nancy Pelosi ...

BIRO: After the fact.

LAHREN: ... that tells you where her priorities are. But furthermore ...

BIRO: Tomi, that was after the fact though.

LAHREN: ... the Democratic Party has a love affair with illegal immigration. Point blank, period. They have a love affair with illegal immigration. They will do whatever it takes to romanticize and to white wash gangs like MS-13 tells it's an American problem. It's not just an American problem, it's an illegal immigration problem. When the Democrats can finally recognize that, maybe we can get somewhere, but until then, you've got to have that as your party's platform. Nancy Pelosi is saying, yes, MS-13 is not so bad.

WATTERS: Yes, Robin, I mean, this is just in Maryland alone. This guy was stabbed 100 times, decapitated, had his heart torn out of his chest. And then buried with it ...

BIRO: They're very reprehensible people.

WATTERS: I have a whole rap sheet of some of these disgusting actions here. Why is your party soft peddling MS-13?

BIRO: I want to make sure that people understand that we are not embracing MS-13. That would be political death to us.

WATTERS: But why did Nancy Pelosi says that she saw like beauty in all of everyone's soul when she was talking about MS-13.

BIRO: I didn't like how she handled that at all. She was right to invoke her faith. Great, we are all God's children. That's great. Maybe some of these people can get born again, but I don't like the message. I wish to God that she hadn't been elected speaker again and I hope she doesn't win reelection.

WATTERS: Wow, Tomi, I think we're changing people's mind on "Watters' World" right now. I'll give you the last word.

LAHREN: Well, I am glad that you're are admitting that MS-13 is a detriment to society, but this is bigger than just calling out MS-13. We have to look at illegal immigration because the fact of the matter is, these people are coming over here, many of them are illegal immigrants. So at the end of the day, you can call MS-13 what they are, but until you've acknowledged the problem with illegal immigration, we are still in the same boat.

WATTERS: All right, well, I mean, the Green Party doesn't even know who MS-13 is and they want them to come across the southern border on a bridge, so we have a lot of work to do. Tomi, Robin, thank you guys very much.

BIRO: Thank you.

WATTERS: A Trump supporter assaulted at a concert by the lead singer. You haven't even heard that anywhere, I bet. Diamond and Silk are here to weigh in.

A supporter of President Trump said he was beaten and spit on by the lead singer of the punk band, Social Distortion for protesting the singer's criticism of Trump at a concert. Watch this.

Wow, joining me now with their reaction, Diamond and Silk. All right, ladies, what do you think about this? I mean, this guy apparently was on stage saying America is a bunch of racists, he was ripping on ICE and Donald Trump so I think, a Trump supporter might have flipped him the bird. The next thing you know, the lead singer is jumping off the stage and punching him in the face.

DIAMOND, VIDEO BLOGGER: Wow, well, there's nothing wrong with flipping anybody the bird, but it is against the law to assault somebody and this performer needs to be arrested for assault. It's so sad that people are being attacked based on the color of their politics, based on the fact that they love America and these people that stand on stage and perform in our country, if you don't love America, if you think it's racist, why are you taking our dollars? Go to another country.

WATTERS: This is another example of the media not reporting when a Trump supporter is assaulted. All right, you remember Donald Trump wants a big military parade? And he might have to put it off because, I think the local DC politicians and Democrats are giving him a little trouble about that. So they are all saying it's going to cost this much, it's going to cost that much, what a fake news about this.

Now, Secretary of Defense "Mad Dog" Mattis was asked about the cost and here's what he had to say.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMES MATTIS, US SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: He mentioned $10 million or $92 million, whoever told you that is probably smoking something that's legal in my state, but not in most states, so I would discount that and anybody who said that, I almost guarantee you one thing, let's face it, I need to stay anonymous, no kidding because you'll look like an idiot. And number two, whoever wrote it, you can get better sources.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: I love how the Defense Secretary is calling everybody pot smoking idiots. It's refreshing.

DIAMOND: Well, you know what though, this is why we call the fake news the fake news.

SILK, VIDEO BLOGGER: Yes.

DIAMOND: Because they always have some type of source. We don't know if they got it from the Cookie Monster or what. They throw out numbers. They throw oscillations live, and then they want to know we don't trust them. This is why we don't trust them. So "Mad Dog" Mattis has every right to be a little bit ticked off with the very fake news and their sources.

WATTERS: I think you guys should be the grand marshals of the military parade, up on tanks, waving the flags. I'm going to talk to the President about that. we need to make that happen.

All right, speaking of lies, Bill de Blasio, the mayor of New York City, a very liberal guy, has been criticizing Donald Trump for attacking the fake news media as the enemy of the people and he also wants to get rid of Fox News, so I wanted to show the audience a little flashback. I just tried to ask the guy a simple question why won't you come on "The O'reilly Factor" a few years ago. He had me escorted out of the press conference by armed security. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: We have been trying to book you on the show for weeks and your staff hasn't been very respectful towards us. We're just trying to get you ...

BILL DE BLASIO, MAYOR OF NEW YORK CITY: I'm sure they were very respectful.

WATTERS: Actually not.

DE BLASIO: I am sure they are.

WATTERS: We are just trying to get to know you better. What's the problem?

DE BLASIO: O appreciate the invitation and my staff will follow up with you.

WATTERS: But they haven't been following up and that's why I am here.

DE BLASIO: I'm glad you're here.

WATTERS: We're fascinated by the de Blasio mystique.

DE BLASIO: Let's take some serious questions. Go ahead, Henry.

WATTERS: Can you help us out, Mayor?

DE BLASIO: I've talked to you, my friend. Henry?

WATTERS: You haven't respond. Will you do the show?

DE BLASIO: Henry? Just start talking, Henry?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I need rescuing.

WATTERS: You need rescuing. Thank you very much.

DE BLASIO: I never need rescuing. I just want a real question. Go ahead, Henry.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Okay, and then I was escorted out by one of his security guards for asking him a nice question. Double standard, right, ladies?

DIAMOND: It is a double standard. Listen, what he wants to do is they want that the left and him wants to control and dominate and they want to us listen to fake news and to listen to what's really going on in our country.

SILK: That's right.

DIAMOND: Kudos to Fox News.

SILK: Yes, and did you get to meet Henry?

WATTERS: No. I have not met Henry. Henry was a lifeline. He needed some help over there. All right, ladies, Diamond and Silk, they don't need any help. They go it all under control. Up next, "Last Call."

All right "Last Call." As you enjoy your summer weekened, "Watters' World" wants you to please, please be safe. Do not be like this guy in Estonia whose jet ski exploded. I don't know what happened here. I didn't even know jet skis could explode like that or had ejector seats, but the rider was apparently okay. There he goes. Shoots right him into the water and onto a nearby boat. He's all right. That's what counts, but please be safe. That's it for us tonight. Be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, "Justice With Judge Jeanine" is next. And remember, I am Watters and this is my world.

END

Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.