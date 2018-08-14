Geraldo on Trump's war of words with Omarosa

This is a rush transcript from "The Story," August 14, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARTHA MACCALLUM, HOST: Good evening. Developing tonight, a devastating story about thousands of children who were sexually assaulted by more than 300 priests in Pennsylvania.

Also a school bus strike by a Saudi air strike in Yemen that killed 50 people. Most of those 50 were children under the age of 10 years old. And thousands of civilians trapped in their homes tonight in Afghanistan as the Taliban attempts to overrun the city of Ghazni.

But, today, 70 percent of the questions asked at the White House press briefing were about a reality T.V. contestant who got fired from her job at the White House.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You said, one of the motives for Omarosa was to tear this entire place down.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Were you saying, you would like the president to stop tweeting about Omarosa?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What did you say to critics you see his attacks on Omarosa as part of a pattern of insulting prominent African Americans --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Sarah, would you ask the president if he's ever used the n-word?

MACCALLUM: So, in interviews today, when a specifics about her charges against the president and the White House, Omarosa's remarks have been stinging, but somewhat vague. She offered up recordings that were then contradicted by those who were heard in them.

But through it all, there was one message that was abundantly clear in terms of motivation for stirring all this up perhaps.

OMAROSA MANIGAULT NEWMAN, FORMER WHITE HOUSE DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS, OFFICE OF PUBLIC LIAISON: And when you read my book tomorrow which is available tomorrow on the hinge. The book comes out tomorrow, all of this is in the book. I'm telling my story in unhinge. If you get the book, you see the quotes.

That I'd be happy to talk about unhinged, my book that's out today. You could ask me anything from unhinged that's out today. Feel free to ask me anything about on him.

MACCALLUM: You get the idea. So what is all this say about how willing America is to get sucked into a publicity push. And all about the state of journalism in this country and about what is going on at the White House.

Joining me now, a man who has covered everything from the war in Afghanistan to cover-ups of sexual assault in the church in elsewhere, and battles between President Trump and Omarosa at The Apprentice boardroom where he was a contestant at one point, as well.

It is surreal to watch all of this play out, Geraldo. Good evening to you. Glad to have you with us tonight. Put this step back for us a moment, and take a look at all of this, and put us in some perspective for us tonight.

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS COMMENTATOR: Well, Martha, welcome to the world of reality television translated on the national, international scale.

MACCALLUM: Yes.

RIVERA: Omarosa is no accident. She's playing buoyant and charismatic, and she raided President Trump has always had an affinity and an affection for people and stories that rate. He hired her -- you know, time and time again on The Apprentice. You know, even when she lost, she was a winner.

She kept coming back, she became such a prominent public figure. And then, when he moved into the White House, many thought it was natural that he would take his most vivid contestant, put it that way.

Now, it seems his judgment in that hiring. This is a clearly a case where he should have said, you're fired and kept her out of the boardroom, and out of the White House. Because what has happened, obviously, her performance as a key aide to the president was substandard.

They feared her as much as they wanted her. She was a volatile person. I think the fact that she was a black woman and one of the few high-ranking black officials in the White House kept her surviving in the -- in the -- in and around the Oval Office.

Now, it turns out that she's written this treacherous book. The president has responded, I think, in a very egregious and distasteful way that does him no credit at all. You know, I've been with him a hundred times over 40 years. I never heard him utter anything like the n-word.

Nothing that filthy ever came out of his mouth, and I think that she's lying about that. I don't think that she's ever heard him say that either. And yet, we have this discussion now and he calls her a dog and a low-life, and you know, it's a very, very distressful kind of soap opera going back against where I started reality television.

MACCALLUM: Yes. I mean, it is -- it is a soap opera to be sure. And you know, here's some of how it started and how he -- you know, became impressed by her. And apparently, you know what thought she was a big star. Here's some of the old days.

MANIGAULT: And I had to let her know that I had soap experience. In fact, I was featured on the covers of Soap Opera Digest, Jamie.

I didn't come here to make friends, I said that from day one.

Oh, no, no, you're not going to tell me to be quiet. You better to get to the other side.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, I'm talking. I want you to be quiet.

MANIGAULT: You better be respectful. So, you can say whatever you want, but you're not going to disrespect me. So let's get to get that straight. Don't ever tell me to be quiet little (INAUDIBLE).

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Take me down.

MANIGAULT: What kind of lady would tell you to be quiet? I'm a grown woman. I'm running a company, I run half of the West Coast, were OK Magazine. You're not going to talk to me like I'm 4 years old.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Would you guys get that --

MANIGAULT: I am not your staff. Get it straight

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Omarosa, it's always obscene.

MANIGAULT: I am not your staff.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's always obscene.

MANIGAULT: It's going to always be a scene because you'll never take me down, Boo.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You guys, as you -- let's start working -- let's start working on this script and get that done.

MANIGAULT: Thank you. Next time, you fix your mouth to tell me to be quiet, you'll think again. You got to think strategically, Boo, because you're on the wrong side of Omarosa today.

MACCALLUM: So, what a shocker that she turned out to be a troublemaker, once you got a job in the White House. Here's a book cover that she wrote in 2008. The name of it is the bitch switch, that's what it's called.

And then, on the bottom, it says how to turn it on and turn it off. And here's what President Trump said in when he wrote in the art of the deal about publicity which is interesting because he's not shying away from this whole thing. He's kind of digging right into it.

He says, "The one thing I've learned about the press is that they're always hungry for a good story, the more sensational the better. The funny thing is that even a critical story which may be hurtful personally can be very valuable to your business." Geraldo.

RIVERA: My problem with that, Martha, is that you can sing at the same volume, the same tune when you're talking about North Korea and when you're talking about Omarosa.

You've got to -- you know, your emotions have to reflect the proportionality. Omarosa now, you know, I think that a lot of this goes back to a real fundamental problem in the Trump White House. They're just are not enough black people in that facility, in the government in high- ranking positions. I've had this conversation with the President himself.

Omarosa occupied -- she filled up so much space and she is so flamboyant, and so -- you know so public, and effective, and tough. And you know, she could draw a crowd and she ran into the stadiums and they'd be cheering her.

The -- that the Trump fans would cheer Omarosa because she had the president's back. But that, that -- you know, I almost used a metaphor that I would have regretted but that tough lady -- you know, the bitch switches she calls it, you know, she turned it on him, she's turned it on him now.

And that the president by responding at the same kind of tone, as she is giving it dishing it out to him, I think diminishes him and I wish you would just cool him although.

MACCALLUM: Geraldo, thank you very much. Good to see you, tonight.

RIVERA: Thank you.

MACCALLUM: So Bill Bennett, who worked in two administrations in the White House. Now, a Fox News contributor. Bill, good evening to you. Good to have you here. You know, you look at what's going on in the world and in this country, and those are all stories that were going to cover tonight.

The stories that I mentioned at the top here but the oxygen seems to be sucked out of the room by this. And as I mentioned, you know, the president does not seem to be trying to turn the page on it. You know, he's responding in a very big way. And he's tweeted about her about I don't know, eight to 10 times in the past 24 hours.

BILL BENNETT, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: No, he's not a hurry to turn the page. He is in his reactions he is strong, rarely modulated, and very direct. But my guess is he'll stop tonight or tomorrow.

MACCALLUM: You would -- you would call it modulated? I'm not sure that some would agree with some of the languages that was used to know.

BENNETT: No, no, he's not -- he's not modulated.

MACCALLUM: OK.

BENNETT: He's not modulated in his responses as he's -- no, he's direct. But I expected well, he will move on. And yes, I may not share with her although, it's unfortunate, you know, to get to go to her level on this stuff.

But, you know, this is what he is, he's a fighter, he's a New Yorker. And he gets punched, and he punches back. But I'll tell you, I don't think there's anything particularly wrong with human nature here or American.

I think what you led with Martha, 70 percent of the questions that at the White House briefing from the media were about Omarosa. That tells you where their heads are. And it also tells you where -- you know, a lot of a lot of the leads, and a lot of the shows.

I mentioned to your producer, I'm sure there's not time, but folks can take a look God forbid at CNN. But go to -- go to the Jake Tapper show this afternoon 4:00 for 20 minutes, the panel discuss this. Now, it's supposed to be horrible and disgusting and just terrible what the president said. But that panel was gleeful, they were delighted. And that tells you what this is about, it's a chance to get Trump.

Quite apart from whether he should have said this or done this. This is another opportunity for the media to get Trump. And if they can get them on this, they'll be -- they'll be perfectly happy.

And notice the lengths to which they go. This business about dog. And dog is a code word, it's a racist word. It's not a racist word. Donald Trump has used dog to refer to many people, at many well-known African-Americans like Mitt Romney, Glenn Beck, and Arianna Huffington.

You know, so he doesn't have regard for color in this way. He could not have survived in New York, Martha, in his business where he a racist. So, you know, this is the president we've got. He gets punched, he punches back.

One wishes and I can imagine the thoughts of a Kellyanne Conway or others that he had never made this higher in the first place. But I think -- I think he said that he said Kelly was opposed to it, but I -- but I insisted on it.

It's regrettable but they will move on, she will be history in a week, but he will continue to talk about North Korea, he'll continue to talk about Isis, and continue to do his work. I'm confident in that.

MACCALLUM: All right, Bill Bennett, very good to see you tonight, sir. Thank you so much for being with us.

BENNETT: OK, sorry for the speech. Did I get the speech? I'm sorry.

MACCALLUM: No, these are very, very interesting. They're very interesting. Always -- as always, Bill. Great to have you with us tonight.

BENNETT: Thanks Martha, thank you to that.

MACCALLUM: So, coming up next, they lived in a house of horrors compound in the desert allegedly training children to carry out school shootings. The son of radical Islamist terrorist, apparently, trying to follow in his footsteps in some way, shape or form. But now, a judge has set them all free for the time being.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We have one dead child already under the care of these individuals.

MACCALLUM: New details tonight as outrage is setting in five "extremists" as law enforcement call them allegedly training children to kill people in schools by some accounts at a New Mexico compound are now allowed out of jail to go free as they wait their trial. Now earlier this month there was a raid on the compound that uncovered a house of horrors where eleven malnourished children lived with no food or water and they were discovered basically living in filth. The remains of a young child, a three-year-old child was also found on the grounds.

Despite one child telling adults that the compound was a school shooting training ground, the judge in this case said that there was no specific threat here and that the facts are "troubling" but "if you have lived in northern New Mexico for any period of time you know where that many people here live in unconventional ways," she said. The police you're about to hear are outraged by that assessment. Trace Gallagher joins us now live in our West Coast Newsroom with the back story. Hi Trace!

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Hi Martha! And breaking right now because of that controversial decision by Judge Sarah Backus not to detain the suspects arrested for child abuse a "credible threat" against the judge has now forced the evacuation of the Taos County Courthouse. Authorities won't give information about the source of the threat but Judge Backus has come under fire by telephone e-mail and social media including this "this idiot judge needs immediate disbarment. If anyone else is hurt by these criminals, I hope she is jailed."

Meantime, in court proceedings, prosecutors said the adults at the compound were teaching children how to shoot to kill teachers, cops, and students, and the FBI testified that children were forced to attend an exorcism to expel the demons from three-year-old Abdul Wahhaj. The little boy apparently had epilepsy but witnesses say his father Siraj Wahhaj would not give his son medication and when the boy died of a seizure the father told the children that Abdul would come back as Jesus and tell them who to kill.

But the defense argued that this compound was nothing more than a religious journey and the Quran says there's no law against guns or rituals. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Certainly no prohibition against training a 15 or 13- year-old how to use a firearm, right? There's no -- certainly no prohibition against that, correct?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: None to my knowledge.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: The defense also argued that because the defendants are Muslim or Black, prosecutors are applying a double standard. Judge Backus a Democrat and former San Francisco public defender who has been criticized in the past for setting low bail, a lot of $20,000 signature bond for the members meaning no money was due upfront and they would only pay if they failed to show for trial.

Last month Backus said a $10,000 bail -- or set a $10,000 bail for a man accused of punching his girlfriend as she breastfed their newborn. He also allegedly slapped the child. In the case of the 11 children of the compound, the judge defended her action saying prosecutors did not prove the defendants had planned to kill anyone and breaking right now we're being told that one of the leaders, the female leader of that compound has now been picked up on an immigration violation by ICE. More as we get it, Martha.

MACCALLUM: There you go. Trace, thank you very much. Joining me now, Ryan Mauro National Security Analyst for the Clarion Project and Professor of Counterterrorism at Liberty University. Ryan, welcome. Good to have you here. What do you -- what do you know about the leader of this group?

RYAN MAURO, NATIONAL SECURITY ANALYST, THE CLARION PROJECT: Well, it turns out that it was actually a female lead cult which is not what you would expect from an Islamic extremist movement that usually oppresses women. But apparently she's somehow convinced these people that she was having revelations from God. Some sources are saying she even claimed to be the Mahdi, this messianic sort of like apocalyptic end times figure and that the child that they were expelling the demons from and passed away unfortunately they believed he would come back is Jesus and tell them what targets to go after.

So this is not just a radical Islamic camp, this is a radicals on the cult. It's even worse. And so that's why I'm just so outraged by what the judge did today. Obviously, don't go threatening her on that and we don't want her resigning because of that, but still I was getting a lot of text messages from law enforcement including in New Mexico that was saying you know, why do we even try anymore if this is going to be the result?

MACCALLUM: So now this Miriam, who you refer to that was the name that she is known by. Her name is Jany Leveille has been picked up as we just said on an ICE violation so she will be held for a while. But in terms of the you know, sort of that lack of -- OK so they weren't planning anything imminent is what this judge is saying, right? But when you look at what they did to -- these children are malnourished, one child died under their care, you've got you know, abuse -- clear of child abuse that's going on here. If that's not enough to hold these adults who were endangering the lives of these children, I don't know what is.

MAURO: Yes, so the prosecutors were saying don't release them out even on house arrest. It's too dangerous because sometimes people escape and Islamic extremists would be most likely to escape or to try to kill someone in that situation. I was reading the document that was filed by the Judge where she justified her decision and it's one of the most absurd documents I've ever read. She basically agreed with the defense that the prosecutors were pushing religious discrimination because they had said oh of these were white Christians would they even be here. And she was saying you can't inject the faith into this decision.

Well you can't when it's an ideological death cult which is what this was. She was saying that there was an incredible threat directly to the community because they couldn't lay out a plan of attack. It was just aspirational. Well --

MACCALLUM: What about the -- what about the plot or what they were training the children to do. One of the children said they were being trained to do school shootings.

MAURO: Aspirational. So she would argue that because it's not a plan of attack to actually do something on a certain date that it could happen at any moment.

MACCALLUM: I mean, that's the fine point though, right? I mean, what one judge determines to be aspirational and not able to hold someone in custody another judge would say that's exactly the reason why the person -- why they should be held until their trial.

MAURO: Because it could happen at any second. And she also said that there was enough evidence that they wouldn't show up for their trial. They were living with a fugitive. There's plenty of evidence. It's -- she has got to be the worst judge in the country. I've never seen anything like this but I'm also really sad to hear that people are threatening her because -- for her to resign. In the wake of threats, we don't want to vindicate that type of extremism either.

MACCALLUM: All right, Ryan, thank you very much. Good to have you with us tonight.

MAURO: Thank you.

MACCALLUM: We'll be following it. All right, so coming up here this evening, a 36-year-old Special Forces soldier became the fifth American killed in combat in Afghanistan this year as the fight is now ramping up again. So what is the President's next move here? Pulitzer Prize Winner C.J. Chivers weighs in next.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We've removed unnecessary restraints on our warfighters in Afghanistan. Those who risk their life and limb for our country they deserve rules of engagement that give them the best opportunity to finally defeat the enemy.

MACCALLUM: So that was President Trump making good on a promise that he talked about a month ago but it has now kicked in authorizing more than $4 billion for America's longest war. But still nearly 17 years later the deadly fighting is a constant threat for our 14,000 troops that are still in the war-torn country. Sunday a Green Beret died after being injured by an IED. U.S. Special Forces Sergeant First Class Reymund Transfiguracion is now the fifth American killed in combat in Afghanistan this year. More than 2,200 have been killed since the war started in 2001.

Joining me now is C.J. Chivers, Pulitzer Prize-Winning New York Times Correspondent U.S. Marines Gulf War Veteran and Author of the new book The Fighters: Americans in Combat in Afghanistan and Iraq. Good to have you with us.

C.J. CHIVERS, CORRESPONDENT, NEW YORK TIMES: Thanks for having me.

MACCALLUM: It's a fascinating story. It is hard to read at times but you have been in the middle of this fight and you have spent so much time with the men on the ground there, the men and women on the ground there. And you said -- you said this about your writing and about this story, the experience of being ambushed or sniped of encountering improvised explosive devices of killing with both modern and older tools of the difficulties often built into American interactions with local populations, local partner forces of participating in airstrikes, of surviving indirect fire attacks, of trying to save wounded friends, of being wounded yourself, of grieving for lost friends and ultimately of navigating the moral puzzles and the weight of conscious a debt or doubt that are a recurring central feature of the human experience of war. I thought that was so potent and really probably could apply to most experiences of war.

CHIVERS: I think you're right and I think that this war has gone on so long that we now have a very large population of veterans who are familiar with this and part of my aim and writing this book has been to try to capture perhaps memorialize, summarize some of these experiences through a few characters so that the rest of us might have a have a fuller understanding of the wars.

And I did that in part because I realized having come into the military myself in the mid-1980s that the all-volunteer force has created a separation between the military and the rest of the population socially, physically, even geographically. And so we now have a military that goes to war in a country that doesn't and many of the experiences that you just described in what you read and that I try to lay out in the book see was a lower-ranking perspective of our of our troops are utterly unfamiliar to both the body politic and to most of our citizens.

MACCALLUM: I think that's so true. I think there's such I think most people don't know about people who go to fight in the war in Afghanistan in Iraq. I mean, when you look at World War Two everybody knew somebody on their block, with the Vietnam War, not the case in these wars. You write about specific individuals after years of collecting all these stories. Just give me a little bit of Robert Soto.

CHIVERS: So Robert Soto is a hometown kid and he's a local. He's probably only a couple miles from here right now. He grew up in the Bronx. He was in middle school when the World Trade Center was attacked and it profoundly affected him. And as a ten-year-old he visited the World Trade Center. He kind of skipped his neighborhood took the train downtown, walked over there with a friend, and vowed to defend the United States. And at age 17 he enlisted. And at age 18 he was in the Korengal Valley.

And the Korengal Valley was one of the places and there were many in Afghanistan that were exceptionally difficult and he served there for a full year. He lost many friends and I would say that his idealism was replaced by realism. He saw that what they were trying to do in good faith wasn't working and it's not anything like a radicalizing experience for him but he certainly came home disappointed.

MACCALLUM: So when you look at the situation now and you see what's happening in Ghazni. You said you're not you're not surprised that the Taliban is resurgent.

CHIVERS: I wouldn't even use resurgent. They never went away. I mean, when we were there the Taliban -- when we were there sick in heavier numbers, the Taliban had to change its behaviors and was certainly not as visible or is openly active as it some days is now. But it never -- it never went away.

The war throughout has had sets of unrealistic goals and one of those has been the almost instantaneous creation that the American forces tried in some cases with Afghan security partners, and they are not up to standing alone. They couldn't be, the way we trained them was often too hasty, the equipment wasn't enough and you know, you don't make a military in a few years.

So I don't think between the Taliban having never left, having never truly been defeated and the Afghan forces have been never become competent, that they were in a surprising situation today.

MACCALLUM: Just one last question for you. When you look at the situation on a hole, with Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, is it fair to say though, that the efforts of these fighting men and women, that without what they did, ISIS and the Taliban would be a stronger force or that they have succeeded in at least holding them back and changing the course of what's happening in those countries?

CHIVERS: Well, ISIS didn't exist before the wars so we can't really credit ourselves with defeating ISIS when it actually incubated and formed in occupied Iraq.

I would say this, that the soldiers and the troops, the marines, the air force personnel, everyone who went over there tried to give a good account of themselves. In the main, that was what I observed over my years there. They did their best.

Politics doesn't exist much in the war fighters mind, when you are fighting the war your bandwidth is taken up by fighting the war and by looking up for the people on your right and your left. And the level that I write about, the people I encountered and came to know, they gave it their all.

MACCALLUM: You just said it but you're right about the fact that the most important thing to them is this incredible bond that they built with each other, and looking out for the person on your right and your left and I'm sure that's something they carry with them for the rest of their lives.

CHIVERS: And it may be even surprised me but this book which is so violent and people will find hard to read, is ultimately really about love.

MACCALLUM: C.J. Chivers, thank you very much.

CHIVERS: Thank you.

MACCALLUM: Thanks for being here today.

CHIVERS: Thanks for having me.

MACCALLUM: So coming up next, we are waiting for the results of some elections tonight. There are primaries that being carried out in four states.

Democrats hanging on to some hopes to retake the Midwest and unseat the Wisconsin Governor, Scott Walker who has been pretty resilient in the past. So can he hang in there?

Bret Baier joins us next to break it all down.

MACCALLUM: So that means it means it's primary night again and we are waiting for results in four key states. Tonight, Connecticut, Vermont, Minnesota, and Wisconsin and with some key races in each of those states.

But the eyes are really on the Midwest tonight where Democrats are trying to sort of undo what happened in 2016 and some of those battleground states, most notably the race for Wisconsin governor where Democrats have a crowded field vying for a chance to take on Republican Scott Walker who is running for the fourth time. He is a -- they believe that he may be vulnerable this time around.

Peter Doocy is live in the badger state tonight with more background for us on what we should be watching tonight in these outcomes. Hi, Peter.

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS REPORTER: Martha, eight Democrats are elbowing each other out of the way for a chance to face Governor Scott Walker. But national Democrats have been having kind of a hard time in figuring out which candidate they should help with early resources or endorsements.

The front runner is seen as the state's education superintendent Tony Evers. But Evers is not necessarily a favorite of the activists just trying to make Madison more progressive because he reportedly wasn't on a short list drawn up by a group called, Our Wisconsin Revolution inspired by the Bernie Sanders platform.

Now whoever does wind up winning is going to get a boost in the bank from the Democratic Governors Association which already has millions squirreled away, and the eight candidates are all pretty similar and that none of them like Walker's most famous latest legislation that limited the collective bargaining power of unions in the state. And none of them like the 10 billion dollar Foxconn Electronics plant that Walker helped bring to the state which is expected to bring thousands of jobs with it.

Tonight, Democrats are also trying to help put forward a candidate that could flip the retiring Paul Ryan's seat. Ryan's favorite of the six Republicans running is a former aide named Bryan Steil.

The winner there is going to face whichever Democrat emerges from a contentious two-person primary for a seat that is not safe with Ryan gone.

And Democrats are not on offense everywhere. Two well-funded Republicans are competing to take on incumbent Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin. One of them is Leah Vukmir, a state senator hoping she gets credit for the good economy.

And the other is Kevin Nicholson, a former president of the College Democrats of America who left the party that his parents are still part of over the Democrats pro-choice platform. Martha?

MACCALLUM: Peter Doocy, in front of a red barn in Waukesha. Thank you, Peter. Good to see you tonight.

So here now is more Special Report's, Bret Baier, Fox News chief political anchor going to be watching this for us throughout the evening. Bret, always good to see you.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Hi, Martha.

MACCALLUM: When you look at the races, and you look at, you know, it sort of a, it could be a reshaping in terms of the face of some of these places and Paul Ryan has had that seat for a long time. He leads as speaker of the house. You know, what are you watching tonight in that Wisconsin race?

BAIER: Well, I think Wisconsin is really the heart of where the battles will be and it will be a test of, one, how President Trump plays in Wisconsin and, two, how fierce the resistance is on the Democratic side and how organized they are.

There are some primary races here that will determine some big positions. For example, Tammy Baldwin, the Democrat senator currently is potentially vulnerable. And depending on who the Republican is, as Peter just talked about, you could be setting up for a seat, a really tough race for the U.S. Senate in Wisconsin that really, the Democrats weren't planning on being a tough race.

So Republicans are looking at the map and thinking potentially there could be good things on the Senate side of the House.

MACCALLUM: And Scott Walker is running for his fourth term as governor. He has been through a recount, he's had a tough ride at times there. Do you think he can hang on?

BAIER: He is sending up some warning flares to the party overall, saying, you know, we squeaked by a number of times before, this could be tough. The opposition depending on who wins tonight is pretty organized and well- funded.

I think that there is a sense that Governor Walker will call him all the favors he can. You already saw President Trump tweet about Governor Walker and his success in bringing in that company, Foxconn, into Wisconsin.

MACCALLUM: In terms of Keith Ellison, interesting story there.

BAIER: Yes.

MACCALLUM: He's running to be the attorney general in Minnesota. He was the first Muslim-American congressman in the United States Congress but he's dealing with something that we've seen, we've covered a lot of in a lot of different venues. He has an abuse scandal on his hand.

BAIER: Yes. Developing just days before the election, and his former girlfriend is out saying that it's true, she's now going to provide the video. But it has really caused a big stir in this race.

What's amazing about the story, Martha, is that he's the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee and the DNC has not put out a comment, no statement.

The Sierra club has already put out a statement about this race, but the DNC has not. And what's also amazing as Ari Fleischer tweeted out earlier, is that the media is not clamoring to get the DNC to put out a statement, and there is obviously interpretations of why that is.

MACCALLUM: Yes. And you know, when you look at Chris Collins' story, I mean, in both cases you have two individuals who say that they are not guilty of what they are being accused of. And they were all over Chris Collins. Nancy Pelosi said he had to step down and you know, maybe he should step down.

But the fact is they're not even responding or putting out any kind of statement whatsoever about what they think about all this is shocking.

BAIER: Or that the media is not covering it.

MACCALLUM: Yes.

BAIER: I mean, outside of Minnesota, just try a Google search and see how many media articles in different news organizations have covered the story. We've obviously covered it here as well as other stories around this primary night, but it's not getting a lot of attention and it could potentially be a big problem for Ellison in this election tonight. Because you know, it all comes down to turn out and whether people are turned off by these allegations and how he's dealt with them.

MACCALLUM: Yes. It will be interesting to see how that turned out it is. It's a tough week in the middle of August at the end of the summer.

BAIER: Yes.

MACCALLUM: And usually after Labor Day there's a lot of interest in all of these races so turnout will be very interesting to watch. Significant nights for a number of these individuals.

Bret, thank you so much. Always good to be here.

BAIER: Good to be here. Thank you, Martha.

MACCALLUM: We'll see you tonight. So, still to come, a bombshell that is wracking the Catholic Church tonight accusing hundreds of priests of the abuse of more than 300 children.

JOSH SHAPIRO, PENNSYLVANIA ATTORNEY GENERAL: The time of telling these victims to keep their truth to themselves has ended.

MACCALLUM: Breaking tonight. A shocking new report accusing hundreds of Catholic priests in Pennsylvania of sexually abusing more than a thousand children.

Trace Gallagher live with this stunning story breaking tonight from our West Coast newsroom. Good evening again, Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Good evening, Martha. The extensive report on this two-year investigation began with a powerful statement from the grand jury quoting here, "We, the members of the grand jury need you to hear this. There have been other reports about child sex abuse within the Catholic Church but never on this scale."

It goes on to say more than a thousand child victims were identified but if more victims were not afraid to come forward, the real number might be several thousand.

Mostly boys, some girls, quoting, "All of them are raped in some way, all of them brushed aside. For example, one priest admitted to assaulting at least a dozen young boys and the bishop then wrote a letter thanking him for helping God's people."

Another priest confessed to sodomizing and orally raping 15 boys. The bishop commended him as a, quote, "person of candor and sincerity."

And a priest in Harrisburg abused five sisters in the same family, even collecting samples of their body fluids. Despite incontrovertible evidence, the church sided with the priest. Years later when he confessed, it was too late to prosecute and one of those sisters is now 37. Watch her.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CAROL ANN FORTNEY, ABUSE VICTIM: I just feel like I have -- like my whole life has been a lie. I didn't feel comfortable at all, I still don't feel comfortable now in relationships.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: And the astonishing part is the church kept meticulous records of the abuse and the cover-up, all the way to the Vatican.

The Pennsylvania attorney general says documents from the diocese's secret archives formed the backbone of the investigation. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SHAPIRO: The impact, especially when kept secret, last a lifetime. The time of telling these victims to keep their truth to themselves has ended.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: The report is also very harsh on Cardinal Donald Wuerl, the former archbishop of Pittsburgh and now of D.C., for his part in concealing the sexual abuse. Wuerl issued a statement calling it a tragedy adding that he, quote, "acted with diligence, with concern for the victims, and to prevent future acts of abuse."

And because of death and the statute of limitations, only two priests are now bracing charges. Martha?

MACCALLUM: Incredible. Awful, awful story. Trace, thank you very much.

So, here now tonight, Father Jonathan Morris, Fox News religion contributor, and Mitchell Garabedian, a clergy abuse attorney who was very involved in the Boston case that is very well known of Father Geoghan.

Mr. Garabedian, let me start with you. Your reaction having been so closely involved in that extensive Boston case and the tens of people that were involved in that and all of the priests that were involved in that, what goes through your mind as you read through these complaints? It is stunning.

MITCHELL GARABEDIAN, CLERGY ABUSE ATTORNEY: I'm not surprised at all, what goes through these complaints is what I've seen in Boston and around the world. It's the blueprint, the Catholic Church has a blueprint of pedophile priests sexually abusing innocent children, supervisors allowing it to happen, the Vatican knowing about it, all with the common thread of secrecy.

The pedophile priest tells the child, you better keep the sexual abuse a secret or God is going to punish you or your mother is going to die or your parents will be divorced.

When the parents report the abuse to the pastor of the church, the pastor says or even the chancellor or bishop they say, you better keep this quiet because we don't want to ruin the image of the church or the reputation of the church.

In Canon laws states, when clergy sexual abuse matters are looked into they shall be kept secret.

MACCALLUM: So Mitchell, staying with you for just a moment, we heard the attorney general say or the prosecutor say, there is extensive documentation of all of these complaints.

So in a sense, the church once that was open for them to look at, the church made it easy for them in many ways because they had documented all of these stories over the course of the years. Without your experience as well?

GARABEDIAN: Yes, Canon law it requires that they document the sexual abuse and they keep those records and they actually have files called secret files which the cardinal has or the archbishop has, or the bishop has, where the ugliest facts are.

And it took me years in Boston to reach those secret files through a court order but we eventually got to the secret files and it showed the Bernard cardinal law knew that Father John J. Geoghan was sexually abusing children yet he didn't want it public.

MACCALLUM: Yes. And we remember, you know, there been obviously some amazing reporting done on those stories and also the movie spotlight in the moment when they go down those halls and those files and the binders and all of the information that has been kept over all these years.

Father Jonathan Morris, I know this is, it's heartbreaking for everyone, and for Catholics, particularly.

JONATHAN MORRIS, FOX NEWS RELIGION ANALYST: It is. It is most heartbreaking for the victims. And we cannot -- of course, it's embarrassing to me. It is -- I am ashamed. Even to be part of a group of people in this case, Catholic clergy who have a significant percentage, not a majority, thank God, it's significant percentage of people who have done this.

You know, over 300 in this case, 300 over seven years, 300 priests over 70 years and there were about 15,000 priests during that time so it's a relatively small percentage. But it doesn't matter.

I'm embarrassed and ashamed but it's nothing compared to the victims and what they've suffered.

Let me say this, and I know my -- I have a very, very close relative who was abused as a young girl at six or seven years old. And can I tell you that it transformed her life, not for the good. And I know what it's like. And I'm ashamed. I am embarrassed.

MACCALLUM: So Mitchell, when you look forward, because there are two priests according to Trace's report that can be prosecuted because of the statute of limitations. So, you know, I guess where does this go from here? Mitchell, and then Father Jonathan before we leave this.

GARABEDIAN: Well, we need -- we need statute of limitations laws to be amended throughout the country. For instance, New York State has woefully inadequate statute of limitations laws. Michigan the same, Pennsylvania up until age 30, civilly you can file a civil lawsuit.

But the problem is, the Catholic Church says all the right things but they adamantly oppose amending the statute of limitations -- excuse me -- and they are changing their ways. What they say and do are two different things.

MACCALLUM: Yes.

GARABEDIAN: Their activities are still evil, their activities are still criminal and they don't want victims to try to heal in a proper way. They oppose it. Transparency is what is needed so that documents can be revealed. Evidence can be given and testimony can be given.

MACCALLUM: Yes.

GARABEDIAN: But the Catholic Church opposes that.

MACCALLUM: I hear you.

GARABEDIAN: So what they say is and what they do are two different things.

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: Let me have Father Jonathan have his final thought before we go.

MORRIS: You know, the transparency point, I 100 percent agree with you. It needs to be not only transparency in the diocese and the state level, it needs to go to the Vatican.

I don't see the Vatican opening up their archives, and there is no real investigation, for example, the Cardinal McCarrick situation there's no real investigation that the Vatican doesn't open up their archives, number one.

But secondly, about the statute of limitations, let me push back a little bit here. Why doesn't the State of New York, you mention the State of New York, why don't want to limit the statute of limitations also to the public school system? It should be for everyone. And they are afraid to do that.

MACCALLUM: All right. We got to leave it there, gentlemen.

(CROSSTALK)

GARABEDIAN: I agree it should be for everyone. But the Catholic Church is pushing back the most.

Mitchell, thank you. Father Jonathan, thank you.

MORRIS: Thank you.

MACCALLUM: We'll be right back.

MACCALLUM: That is our story for this Tuesday night. We'll you back here tomorrow night at 7 o'clock. Tucker Carlson is up next in Washington. Good night, everybody.



