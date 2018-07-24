'Behind the Texas Badge' by Doug and Carol Hutchison

From the publisher: A big, beautiful, 12 x 11 coffee table book is the result of traveling 15,000 miles all over Texas to photograph and interview Texas law enforcement officers. This book contains 252 pages of portraits and heartfelt stories of over 100 Texas law enforcement officers, including images of squad cars, badges, shoulder patches, firearms and more! Buy the book book that tells the story of Texas law enforcement. A portion of the profits to be donated to the Texas chapters of Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) and the Texas Game Warden Association for their Great Fall Huntventure program (a hunting and fishing weekend for the children of fallen officers)

'Behind the Texas Badge' BUY THE BOOK