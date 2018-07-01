John McLemore's Independence Day cookout

Chef John McLemore, author of "Dadgum That's Good, Too!", shares some delicious dishes for your Independence Day feast:

Boston Butt Burnt End Bites

Ingredients

3-4 lb boneless Boston butt

Mustard to taste

BBQ rub to taste (your favorite kind)

Butter

Honey to taste

Brown sugar to taste

BBQ sauce to taste

Instructions

1. Preheat the smoker to 250°F.

2. Trim the fat off the meat. In an aluminum pan, coat the meat with mustard and rub.

3. Smoke for 2-3 hours or until the internal temperature is 160°F.

4. Cut the meat into 1" x 1" cubes and place in a new aluminum pan.

5. Pour some -- not all -- of the juice on top of the meat. Put 5-6 pats of butter on top. Drizzle with honey and BBQ sauce to taste. Sprinkle brown sugar on top.

6. Wrap the top of the pan in aluminum foil and smoke for an additional 90 minutes.

7. Remove foil and stir. Remove excess juice and drizzle more BBQ sauce on top.

8. Increase the temperature to 350°F for propane or 275°F for electric. Smoke for 30 minutes to caramelize the BBQ sauce.

9. Stir and enjoy!

Smoked Ribs

Ingredients

Dry Rub: Cimmaron Doc's Sweet Rub

Dizzy Dust

Foil Wrap: Brown sugar

Honey

Butter or margarine

BBQ Sauce:

1 cup honey

1/8 cup molasses

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tbs Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

Honey to taste

Instructions

1. Preheat smoker to 250F.

2. Remove the rib membrane using a butter knife or a paper towel.

3. Combine the Cimmaron Doc's Sweet Rub and the Dizzy Dust in a 3:1 ratio. Season ribs well.

4. Smoke ribs for 2 hours.

5. Remove the ribs from the smoker. On a sheet of foil, spread brown sugar, honey and butter and place the ribs meat side down. Wrap the ribs tightly with the foil. Smoke for 1 hour.

6. While the ribs are smoking, in a small saucepan combine ketchup, molasses, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, and honey. Stir together and allow to simmer for 20-30 minutes.

7. After 1 hour wrapped, remove the foil and sauce the ribs with the BBQ sauce and dust with Dizzy Dust.

8. Smoke ribs for an additional 30 minutes at 350F.

9. Serve and enjoy!

Smoked Brussels Sprouts

Ingredients

Bushel of Brussel sprouts

Olive oil

Sea salt

Seasoned salt

Balsamic glaze

Instructions

1. Preheat smoker to 350°F if propane, 275°F if electric.

2. Heat a cast iron skillet in the smoker until very hot. While the pan is heating, slice the Brussel sprouts in half.

3. Remove skillet with gloves and coat with olive oil.

4. Sprinkle sea salt on skillet and place Brussel sprouts cut-side down.

5. Season with seasoned salt and smoke for 30-45 minutes at 350°F or 1 hour at 275°F.

6. Remove from smoker and drizzle balsamic glaze on top.

7. Serve and enjoy!

Smoked Mac 'n' Cheese

Ingredients

1 (16 oz) package elbow macaroni

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

3 cups milk

1 (8 oz) package cream cheese, cut into large chunks

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

2 cups (8 oz) extra sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded

2 cups (8 oz) Gouda cheese, shredded

1 cup (4 oz) Parmesan cheese, shredded

Optional: Pulled pork, bacon, brisket, etc.

Instructions

1. Load the wood tray with one small handful of wood chips and preheat the smoker to 225°F.

2. Cook pasta according to package directions. In a medium saucepan, melt butter, and whisk flour into the butter. Cook over medium heat for 2 minutes, until sauce is bubbly and thick. Whisk in milk and bring to a boil. Cook 5 minutes until thickened. Stir in cream cheese until mixture is smooth. Add salt and pepper.

3. In a large bowl, combine 1 cup Cheddar, 1 cup Gouda cheese, Parmesan cheese, pasta, cream sauce, and optional ingredients. Spoon mixture into an 11 x 9½ inch aluminum roasting pan coated with nonstick cooking spray. Sprinkle top with remaining Cheddar cheese and Gouda cheese.

4. Place in smoker and cook 1 hour at 225°F, until brown, bubbly and delicious.