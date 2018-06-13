Gutfeld on Alec Baldwin claiming he could beat Trump

America, our prayers have been answered. Alec Baldwin says he if he ran for president, he'd win.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ALEC BALDWIN, ACTOR: If I ran, I would win.

HOWARD STERN, HOST OF "THE HOWARD STERN SHOW": You would?

BALDWIN: I would absolutely win.

ROBIN QUIVERS, CO-HOST OF "THE HOWARD STERN SHOW": Then why don't you run?

BALDWIN: One thousand percent.

STERN: Why don't you run for president as Donald Trump? That way everyone will have everything.

BALDWIN: If I ran for president, I would win, hands down.

STERN: Because you would be --

BALDWIN: The funniest, most exciting, most crazy campaign.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

This, friends, is the election this country needs and the media deserves. Could you ask for a better match-up? Donald Trump and a guy who makes a living as Donald Trump.

And although he's never run a business, he has played someone who has. Did anyone see "Boss Baby"? It's a great film.

I kid. Baldwin, he's way more than an impersonator. He's an actor. And he's got more in common with Trump than he thinks. He's a famous, blustery, ego-driven New Yorker, and he cares, hopefully enough to appoint Sean Penn as his running mate. That would be great.

But here's the big point, Alec, and I know you're watching. You hate this president, and you fear where the president is headed and it makes it hard to remember your lines. You see what it does to your friends:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

ROBERT DE NIRO, ACTOR, "THE VIEW"/ABC, FEB. 3, 2017: Of course I want to punch him in the face.

JOY BEHAR, CO-HOST, "THE VIEW": Right.

MADONNA, POP SINGER, JAN. 21, 2017: I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.

JOHNNY DEPP, ACTOR, JUNE 22, 2017: When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

They're a mess. All of your friends are destroying themselves.

So you've got to run. You've got to do it for them before they lose it completely. If you feel that strongly about stopping Trump, why stay on the sidelines like a coward? And if not you, then who? Have you seen the Democrats, a bunch of hopeless sticks? And Oprah.

But you, you're the only hope your party has. There's no one better. That's why I'm starting the Draft Alec 2020 campaign. Don't I have a little button? There it is. I invite viewers to join. Let's make him the Democratic nominee. Because Alec, you've taken your shots. Time to settle this once and for all. The only reason why you won't is because you're scared of losing.

But what did you just say before?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BALDWIN: If I ran for president, I would win. Hands down, I would win.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

So what's keeping you?