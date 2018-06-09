Kellyanne Conway on Singapore summit, Trump's first 500 days

This is a rush transcript from "Watters' World," June 09, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Welcome to "Watters World." I am Jesse Watters. The debate over kneeling during the national anthem once again at fever pitch after President Trump cancelled the White House event honoring the Super Bowl Champion, Philadelphia Eagles.

Many players had planned to boycott, so instead, President Trump drew a party honoring America and the national anthem.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We love our country, we respect our flag, and we always proudly stand for the national anthem. We always will stand for the national anthem.

We stand to honor our military and honor to our country, and to remember the fallen heroes who never made it back home. We stand to show our love for our fellow citizens and our magnificent Constitution. We stand to pay tribute to the incredible Americans who came before us and the heroic sacrifices they made.

And we proudly stand for our glorious nation under God.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: While the president took the high road, CNN took the low one accusing the president of being fake.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

DON LEMON, ANCHOR, CNN: This isn't about some fake patriotism, about standing or some pageantry. Real patriotism is about understanding what the Constitution means for all Americans. Real patriotism is understanding that all of us are created equal and have the choice to stand, kneel or sit or even attend a football game if we choose to.

WATTERS: It wasn't fake patriotism. I was actually there and I really don't appreciate being lectured on what real patriotism is by CNN's Don Lemon.

But former NFL wide receiver, T. J. Houshmandzadeh went one step further suggesting Trump is a racist.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

T. J. HOUSHMANDZADEH, AMERICAN FOOTBALL WIDE RECEIVER: As a black athlete, you can't go. You can't go. The President has demeaned the African- American players so much you can't go to the White House.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: Two players joining me now with their reaction. Former New York Giant Jason Sehorn and Jack Brewer who played for the Philadelphia Eagles. Jack, what do you think about TJ's commentary there about black players can't go to the White House. It seems completely preposterous in my opinion.

JACK BREWER, AMERICAN FOOTBALL PLAYER: You know, listen, I don't like a lot of the things that President Trump says either. I mean, he has pissed me off on several occasions, but I have been to the White House and I will go back because I want to talk about these issues.

I actually think that you know, you can have a conversation with President Trump and hopefully that we can find a way to bridge this gap. I mean, we are all Americans, we are in the same family. Families fight, families quarrel, but you've got to talk about it and that's the approach that I would take.

WATTERS: I don't understand why the Philadelphia Eagles players didn't take the opportunity, Jason to go to the White House and if they want to have a conversation with the president, that would have been the place to do it, right?

JASON SEBORN, AMERICAN FOOTBALL PLAYER: It would have been the perfect opportunity for them to get their message across because what I have been confused by this whole thing is, you know, we have Parkland shooting issues, and so people defend the Second Amendment, but they don't want to defend the First Amendment, and the First Amendment gives you the right, the freedom of speech to protest and that's all they're doing. It's not about black-white. It's like, it is about when he called him a racist, like there is a difference between racism and prejudice.

Now, we can go back and forth between the two on him, but I don't believe he is a racist. He might be prejudice. He might say some things that are demeaning, I get it, but what I'm thinking here is the players could have had a platform bigger than no other than the White House to get their message across to that man himself.

WATTERS: And I believe they've disrespected the Office of the presidency, Jack. You know, it is not about the person that occupies the office, it's about the office itself. And to showboat and to say you are going to have 60 guys down there and then the night before, say, "You know what, we are only going to have six." It's just not the right way to do it.

BREWER: Yes, I mean, I don't know enough about the details of how that happened. I mean, it was really unfortunate to hear that only six guys are going to be going. Particularly because if you look at the Philadelphia Eagles and their ball club, I mean, from their leader, Malcolm Jenkins, who I think is one of the greatest black leaders of our time right now, Chris Long gave up his entire year's salary to help the kids.

I mean, these guys are out there in the community doing good work, and the fact of the matter is every single one of those guys stood up for "The National Anthem" each and every game. And so, this is confusing me. I just don't understand why the Philadelphia Eagles ball club and Donald Trump aren't communicating.

I mean, it seems like they agree on a lot of issues, I just think in front of the lights and cameras, they are going at each other, and it could have been handled in a much better way. I've asked, and you know this Jesse, we have talked before, I have asked for Donald Trump to please bring our black athletes to the White House and let's have a conversation and let's heal this nation.

WATTERS: That sounds like a good idea and the President just earlier offered a little bit of an olive branch, Jason to some of the athletes that had been kneeling during "The National Anthem," and here is what he said.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

TRUMP: A lot of people in the NFL in particular, but in sports leagues, they are not proud enough to stand for our national anthem. I don't like that. For the leagues, if they have people, it's the players, the athletes have friend of theirs or people that they know about that have been treated unfairly by the system, let me know.

And if I find and my committee finds that they are unfairly treated, then we will pardon them or at least let them out.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: I think that was a great idea by the president to say, "Let's move forward in a positive way." And if the kneeling deal is supposed to be about police mistreatment of black Americans or the criminal justice system mistreating black Americans, give me an example of when that has happened, and perhaps, we will pardon that individual.

SEBORN: Well, I think there are plenty of examples, but what I think would be more important for the two sides is to come together and understand what it is exactly they are trying to get across.

I don't think they have disrespect for our country or our flag for that matter, I think they are just choosing a way to protest. We've given them that right with the First Amendment. I had spoken to two different military and they both said, "I disagree with the way they are doing this. 100%." And I think what the problem is, their actual message of what they are trying to get across is being lost in the way they are going about it.

So, they said, "Hey, I fought for their right to do that. So they can do that. Fine." But come together so that the two side can get their message across, so this isn't about kneeling, it's about the social injustice of colored people in America. That's the biggest issue here. It's not the kneeling. The protest was supposed to get the message out, right?

WATTERS: Right. Well, no I believe it's a failed protest because if no one knows what you're protesting and everybody believes you are disrespecting the flag and the anthem, then your protest has failed, because they did it at the wrong time.

If you are going to talk about social justice, do it on "Watters' World." Do it on ESPN. There is plenty of outlets for you to do that, and, Jack, I don't think that was the right time or the place to do that I will give you the last word.

BREWSTER: Yes, I mean, you make some great points, both of you, you know, I wish we could protest in front of the police department that let these cops off. I think we should go protest on Capitol Hill, which a lot of players are doing. We have to do those things. I mean, you two gentlemen hit the nail on the head. We've got to come together at the end of the day, man. Jesse, thank you for being the voice.

WATTERS: All right, Jack, Jason, maybe we could do the summit at the White House one of these days. I'll see you guys there.

BREWSTER: I'll be there.

SEBORN: Great.

WATTERS: All right, here are more, counselor to the President and Philadelphia native Kellyanne Conway. Kellyanne, what do you think about the idea of bringing in some athletes to the White House to have a dialogue with the President about these issues regarding kneeling and criminal justice.

KELLYANNE CONWAY, COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT: Well, this is a President that has invited so many people, right, left and center to this White House over the 60 months that he has been here. You see the issues that we work on that are politically charged and the issues we work on that are decidedly non-partisan -- the opioid crisis that I helped lead here, prison reform that is getting new life through Jared Kushner and folks like Van Jones, and this President has pardoned folks who were asked to be pardoned by other Presidents, who failed to do so.

I mean, he is very open to differing opinions and viewpoints. He's a master negotiator and deal maker that includes with whom he has discussions. I will tell you something that not a lot of people know, which is when the Philadelphia Eagles were first going to come, they requested policy time and the president said "Okay, let's have policy time." And the people I think who wanted it most weren't coming to the White House.

WATTERS: Wow, so they got the policy time and then backed off the policy time. That's just doesn't make sense at all. What's the point then?

CONWAY: Well, I think the point is that some people requested action that they thought would never be taken.

WATTERS: And the President called their bluff and said, "Hey, yes, love to talk about it."

CONWAY: Well, he just didn't call their bluff, he granted their request.

WATTERS: Yes, he wanted to do it.

CONWAY: I don't think anybody thought each other was bluffing. We thought it would be a serious conversation, but that conversation could be had any time. This president just yesterday morning as he was leaving for the G-7 on the South Lawn talked about -- said, "I understand why some of these players are kneeling. They are concerned about criminal justice and social justice, and they should even give me that type of conversation about it, and by the way, if they have any ideas of people who have been treated unfairly by the justice system, they should give me ideas for pardon." He said, "I will review those files and look at those cases."

Now, just to go back to something you and I were discussing, some of the players that requested the policy time were not part of the smaller group who said that they were coming.

There were Eagles players who were willing to come here and talk about their great work with respect to autism. The Eagles have raised in short order, $2.5 million for autism.

WATTERS: That's great.

CONWAY: Some of these players and management at the Eagles have personal connection to autism. I think that's terrific that Dr. Collin's NIH and Dr. Gordon at NIMH were willing to come forward, are willing to come forward and talk to the Philadelphia Eagles, and anyone else who wants to discuss the $260 million or so I believe that the government is spending on this, this year.

So, anyway, we could do that any time, but people -- some people want to have the conversations away from the White House and keep the issues alive.

WATTERS: Yes, well...

CONWAY: Jesse, and some people want to actually come into the White House...

WATTERS: That's surprising to hear...

CONWAY: Here, Jesse, and resolve the issues. But they have to make the decision.

WATTERS: That they wanted policy time and then backed out of it. I just can't believe it. I am very disappointed in the Philadelphia Eagles, but I think next year, when they...

CONWAY: But that's not all the Eagles. I want to say, that's not all the Eagles. Some people were really acting in great faith.

WATTERS: That's true. I just hope maybe when the Eagles repeat as Super Bowl Champs, maybe they can come back and have that policy time. Speaking of Philadelphia, the mayor over there, Mayor Kenny, you know total hot dog.

CONWAY: Embarrassing.

WATTERS: He said some very disparaging things against the President of the United States during the Eagles kerfuffle at the White House and then, some small ball judge said that Philadelphia City can be a sanctuary city. Here was his reaction to that.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

JIM KENNEY, MAYOR OF PHILADELPHIA CITY: We are a sanctuary city.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: I mean, how pathetic is this guy.

CONWAY: Well, it's really pathetic for a couple of reasons. Philadelphia under this Mayor's watch has seen an increase in homicides. They increased dramatically recently. The statistics showed that Philadelphia has the 12th highest rate in the country.

And also, the drug use is way up and I wanted to make something very clear. There was a criminal alien in Philadelphia that was released, and he forced his girlfriend into a hot oven. I think you have got to come up with these shocks -- the conscience examples.

WATTERS: That's awful.

CONWAY: Some of individuals who are being harbored and then released by the sanctuary cities are actually doing. So, this man who is doing the jig-- by the way, doesn't even dance -- he dances about as well as he presides over the city, which is really poor.

WATTERS: He is doing the jig while criminal illegals are putting people in ovens?

CONWAY: Thank you.

WATTERS: I mean, that's just horrific.

CONWAY: The only problem by the way -- the other problem with sanctuary cities, it doesn't get enough coverage, and this will happen in Philadelphia, I guarantee you, is that there is so much poison being harbored, not just the people; the criminal aliens who in the case of Kate Steinle and others ended up murdered because people who shouldn't have been in this country, who should not have been allowed back in so many times were and now these folks have been assaulted or worse, killed.

The poison that sits in these sanctuary cities: Lawrence, Massachusetts; Lowell, Massachusetts. You hear -- many people often complaining that the poison sits here and you could throw them right over, you could drive right over the bored into New Hampshire.

So, these sanctuary cities are a bad deal. Sanctuary states in California-- the whole state.

WATTERS: I mean, that's even worse.

CONWAY: You see people pushing back against that, but this mayor should not be celebrating

WATTERS: Yes, a lot of those cities in Southern California are pushing back very hard.

CONWAY: He should be apprehending not celebrating criminal aliens.

WATTERS: Yes, well he's a joke and everybody knows it. And in a few hours, the President is going to be landing in Singapore for his historic face-to-face with Kim Jong-un. And I think he said he wasn't going to prepare for the summit, let's hear what he had to say.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

TRUMP: I think I am very well prepared. I don't think I have to prepare very much. It's about attitude. It's about willingness to get things done, but I think I have been preparing for the summit for a long time.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: You know, he got hit by this for people over at CNN, but it's simple what we want. They have to denuclearize and then we lift the sanctions.

I don't know how much preparation there is needed for that, Kellyanne.

CONWAY: By the way, he also told one of those CNN reporters that she was unprepared. But anyhow, I think when the President says "I don't need to prepare," he means much more. Because obviously, it's through the President's leadership and stewardship that Secretary Pompeo has been over to North Korea two times already, unbeknownst to the media, both times, and including the release of those three American detainees here back home.

And really preparing for this summit, obviously, the president has been involved with talks about North Korea since he got here. Since, actually when he was running for president and it was President Obama who told President Trump, North Korea is going to be your biggest problem.

So, it's not like the President just decided yesterday to read up on North Korea, this is all because of his leadership.

WATTERS: It's true.

CONWAY: And the president has something else that's very important here, Jesse. He said it's not going to be one meeting. It could be two, three, four, five, six, and people have to recognize that, too. You don't undo 70 years of war and the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula in a single sit-down.

WATTERS: No, I mean, like they say in Philadelphia, Kellyanne, trust the process. All right.

CONWAY: There you go.

WATTERS: Got to go. Coming up, we caught a leaker, finally.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

TRUMP: It's very interesting they caught a leaker, and a very important -- that's a very important leaker. I believe strongly in freedom of the press, I am a big, big believer in freedom of the press, but I am also a believer in classified information. It has to remain classified, and that includes Comey and his band of thieves who leaked classified information all over the place.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: We got a leaker. President Trump reacting to the indictment of former Senate Intelligence Committee aide, James Wolf, accused of lying to agents about funneling stories to reporters. One reporter in particular at the "New York Times" who he's sleeping with.

Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz is a member of the House Judiciary Committee. He joins me now. So, Congressman, it looks like what happened was, you know, this guy in the committee romantically involved with a New York Times reporter.

He is leaking all sorts of classified information to her and then, she is sending out tweets acting like it's the Trump team that's leaking this stuff, and you can't make it up.

REP. MATT GAETZ, R-FLORIDA: Yes, she definitely deserves an award for investigative reporting, but I am not entirely sure that classified information is appropriate for pillow talk, Jesse.

And that's why we've got to make sure that we don't allow our justice system to fail in the protection and preservation of classified information. But there is an entire ethic here in Washington that if you are going after Donald Trump and you want to make him look bad, the ends justify the means.

We have got to make sure that doesn't take hold in the Congress, and it doesn't take hold anywhere else.

WATTERS: You're exactly right, and that's not just in the swamp. That's in the media, that's in Hollywood. They will say or do anything appropriate, illegal -- it doesn't matter, in order to damage this President and further the liberal agenda. And they never really have to apologize for it because they believe they have the higher ground.

I am just excited that Sessions came out of hiding and nailed a leaker. I mean, where has he been? This is pretty big news?

GAETZ: Yes, it appears that the Attorney General has shifted to fully caffeinated coffee. Maybe he took some of those supplements for low T because he is now actively pursuing the important work we need the Justice Department to pursue to stop the leaks instead of cowering in the corner to the deep state.

WATTERS: Right, so we got reality winner, remember that Bernie babe that got caught leaking classified information, and now we have this guy who was sleeping with a fellow, New York Times reporter. It looks like we've got a pattern going and hopefully Jeff Sessions can keep that up. I want to play some sound of one your colleagues, probably your favorite colleague, Nancy Pelosi. Here is what she said when she was asked about the fantastic economy. Roll it.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

NANCY PELOSI, MINORITY LEADER OF THE UNITED STATES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES: Hip-hip hooray, unemployment is down. What does that mean to me in my life? I need a bigger paycheck. This isn't just about the unemployment rate, it is about wages rising in our country, so that consumer confidence is restored.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: Hip-hip hooray, the unemployment number is down. Congressman, not only is that just completely tone deaf, but she talks about wages -- wages are up 3% under this President. The fastest wage growth since 2009 and consumer confidence, at its highest level in 18 years.

GAETZ: Consumer confidence is up. Business confidence is up. Capital investment is up, and you know what, as Republicans we love when Nancy Pelosi talks about the economy. Remember her crumbs reference? Look, when Nancy Pelosi first started talking about crumbs, the Democrats were up by about eight or nine points on the generic ballot.

Now, that gap is close to almost nothing, so Nancy, please tell the American people more about how their jobs don't matter to you. Tell the American people more that you don't think they are competent enough. You know what? This is Donald Trump's America. It is the Trump economy, it's roaring. People are confident. Businesses are investing. Jobs are growing and wages are rising.

Jesse, if we win anymore, I am going to get tired of winning.

WATTERS: Well, you don't look tired. You look very well rested down there and you forgot one thing, she also needs to keep talking about how MS-13 gang members have a little spark of dignity inside of them, remember that one?

GAETZ: The great defender of MS-13, Nancy Pelosi. I don't know if many of them are going to be voting for Democrats, but I know that the families all across this country that want a law and order President, that wants secure borders, that want to ensure that we are compassionate where we need to be, but tough when we've got folks terrorizing our streets, I'm just so proud of this President and his agenda, and it's one of the reasons that the American people keep doing better, and the President's approval rating continues to rise.

WATTERS: Let me ask you, I want to get back to this FISA abuse, what you call deep state scandal, spy gate -- all of that stuff, we know that there were spies, they were inserted into the Trump campaign because it's been reported and confirmed by a number of people.

And they talked to two, to three to four members of the Trump campaign, all of a sudden your colleagues like Trey Gowdy and Paul Ryan come out and say they were briefed by the FBI and everything was done above board. Do you believe them?

GAETZ: I think that the media has over generalized their comments, and I have great respect for Speaker Ryan and Trey Gowdy, but I disagree that it is ever appropriate to be in a circumstance where unelected people can collect intelligence on a rival political campaign and then report it to no one in Congress.

The law requires reporting to Congress on significant and sensitive information. They did not do that, and I think that at the end of the day, I want to live in a country where its elected people that make the final decisions not unelected people trying to settle a score against Donald Trump or any political rival that they don't like.

WATTERS: All right, Congressman, thanks for joining us and next, Antifa running wild. We'll show you the tape next.

JULIE BANDERAS: Live from "America's News Headquarters," good evening, I am Julie Banderas. Trade tensions spilling over on to Twitter following the G-7 Summit in Canada. President Trump tweeting, "The US will not endorse a joint statement by the group after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called new US tariffs insulting. Trudeau made the comments after the President had left the summit for Singapore where he'll meet with North Korea leader Kim Jong-un.

An American special operations soldier has been killed and four other wounded during a counter terror operation in Somalia. The Al-Qaeda linked group, Al-Shabaab claiming responsibility. President Trump tweeting, "My thoughts and prayers are with the families of our serviceman who was killed and his fellow servicemen who were wounded in Somalia. They are truly all heroes." I'm Julie Banderas. Now back to "Watters' World," and for all your latest headlines, log on to foxnews.com.

WATTERS: Antifa at it again, hurling bottles and throwing punches at an event build as a patriot prayer rally in Portland, Oregon. Police arresting four people and confiscating knives, pepper spray, fireworks from these protesters as violence coming nearly a year after a similar showdown between the two groups that triggered bloody fights and 14 arrests.

Journalist Tim Pool covers Antifa and has been threatened by the group in the past. He joins me now. So Antifa now back in the news Tim. We haven't heard about them a lot in the past year. Are they returning now to the stage or what?

TIM POOL, JOURNALIST: I think the group is kind of reactionary. They show up to events when the right organizes rallies. So, if we are not going to see free speech events or rallies, then Atifa doesn't do anything, but I will say there has been a lot of news about the arrests, the trials that are going on pertaining to the inauguration. So, there is news about Antifa and the felony charges, but surprisingly, I don't think a lot of that was recovering it.

WATTERS: Oh, wow, I mean, he took a shot right there. I mean, most of these guys can't throw punches if you look at their form, you know, the stance is off, they kind of -- you know, they don't really know how to throw hands.

So, I can't imagine anybody doing that much damage. You know, these guys look like a buck fifty wet.

POOL: In the UK though, there was an MMA group that was training Antifa to show up to one of these rallies.

WATTERS: Mixed martial arts.

POOL: Yes, mixed martial arts, so I think -- you know one thing we have seen action from Antifa overseas, right, in the UK and it's funny you mention the punch thing because there was this viral photo of this personality named Carl Benjamin, Antifa raided a college talk he was giving and this photo was viral because you see him perfect form when he threw that punch and the Antifa guy is cowering up against the wall...

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Yes, these guys aren't that tough, you know, they pick on people, but why was this group being heckled here? I mean, this is supposedly a Christian group that was just holding a free speech protest?

POOL: Well, this event was a good-bye party for one of the -- I believe a co-founder. They call him "Tiny." Forgive me, I don't remember his full name, but he is a big Samoan man. Apparently, he is going back to Samoa, and there's like 30 people, I am told and then, you know, they show up and start calling him "fascist." Saying you know, fascists aren't allowed to organize and fights break out.

What is really crazy to me...

WATTERS: What is fascist about a Christian free speech group? I don't get that.

POOL: Well, that's exactly what is crazy is they are advocating small government. That is like their core tenant to criticize small government, free speech, and they show up saying, "No, you are fascist."

WATTERS: The opposite of fascism.

POOL: Well, I think if you are beating people in the street and accusing them of being fascists, and they are calling for freedom, I think you have got your role reversed there, right.

WATTERS: Yes, they are the ground (inaudible), you know, they are the new street thugs that come in and start cracking people over the skulls. Now, you got attacked by some of these groups just for filming. I think we have that footage, it was last year around this time, let's see it.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Out. Out. Out.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Get the [bleep] out of here. Seriously, get the [bleep] out of here.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You really believe them.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do what?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That's naive.

POOL: I am not a tough guy, I am a journalist.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I am not making a joke out of this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Get your phone out of here.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: Wow, were you scared when he did that.

POOL: I don't know if scared is the right word, because that's not the first time they have gotten in my face for seemingly no reason. Adrenaline pumping, yes, because I don't know if I am going to have to throw a punch or -- I try to avoid the fight, you know, but this is not the first person.

In fact, just a few months ago, in New York, I got surrounded by people screaming at me, threatening me over at Columbia University because I dared to film their protest.

WATTERS: Well, yes, they are nasty over at Columbia. We have seen a bunch of radicals out there on the streets, stealing God knows what. Have there been serious investigations that you have been aware of by maybe the FBI, the Department of Justice? Are they trying to infiltrate Antifa? What is law enforcement doing about the group?

POOL: Well, there was several hundred people arrested last January, and this is the infamous J20 trials. Most of these people them have been acquitted or charges dismissed.

WATTERS: Really? Why?

POOL: Yes, yes. Well, for one, the government withheld evidence, so I am not super familiar with the legalese, but it's called a Brady violation.

WATTERS: You can't do that.

POOL: So they had to walk back and then the judge dismissed more charges, but again, one of the tactics these people use is everyone wears the same clothes, so you can't identify who these people are, and then when you ask a jury, "Is this the same person?" They are going to say, "We don't know."

They have got to get behind a reasonable doubt.

There is one really big case that needs to be talked about more in the mainstream media, I will say is Eric Clanton who was accused of bashing a man over the head with a U-lock. A man who was on his knees with his hands up trying to stop the fighting. And this guy who is allegedly Eric Clanton, there is a video of this, you can see it online, he sneaks behind someone and strikes him over the head like it's a hammer. And he was accused of doing to seven people.

WATTERS: I mean, that can do a lot of damage.

POOL: That's a kill shot on the top of the head.

WATTERS: And fracture the skull.

POOL: And the guy is covered in blood. And so, look, you know, these anti- fascist activists, they want to act like they are targeting white supremacists. Then I am going to have to ask why they are backing a guy who struck a man who was on his knees with a U-lock over the top of his head.

WATTERS: There is no justification for that kind of brutal violence and hopefully, the guy gets the book thrown at him. Tim, thank you very much. You are a very brave man.

POOL: Thanks for having me.

WATTERS: All right, up next, Diamond and Silk.

WATTERS: The #MeToo Movement has finally caught up with former President Bill Clinton who offered this comment when asked about his affair with Monica Lewinsky during an interview with NBC's Craig Melvin.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

CRAIG MELVIN, ANCHOR, NBC: Do you think differently or feel more responsibility?

BILL CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: No, I felt terrible then, and I came to grips with it.

MELVIN: Did you ever apologize for it?

CLINTON: Yes, and nobody believes that I got out of that for free. You are giving one side and omitting facts.

MELVIN: Mr. President, I'm not trying to present a side.

CLINTON: Melvin, you asked if I agreed, the answer is no, I don't.

MELVIN: And I asked if you ever apologized and you said, you have.

CLINTON: I have.

MELVIN: You have apologized to her.

CLINTON: I apologized to everybody in the world.

MELVIN: But you didn't apologize to her.

CLINTON: I have not talked to her.

MELVIN: Do you feel like you owe her an apology?

CLINTON: No, I do -- I've never talked to her.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: So, 20 years later and Clinton still believes he doesn't owe Lewinsky a private apology. To make matters worse, Clinton them attempted to clean up his answer on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" but ended up blaming NBC for even asking the question. Listen to this.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

STEPHEN COLBERT, HOST, THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT: You seemed offended to be asked about this thing when, in all due respect, sir, your behavior was the most famous example of a powerful man sexually misbehaving in the workplace of my lifetime. And so it doesn't seem surprising that the question will be asked. Why are you surprised?

CLINTON: No, I didn't like this one because it started with an assertion that basically I had never apologized as if I had never tried to come to grips with it.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: Joining me with their thoughts, Diamond and Silk. So, Bill not used to getting called out for some of his misbehavior, ladies. What do you think about that? A little defensive?

DIAMOND, VIDEO BLOGGER: You know what, first of all, it's a new day, so he better get used to.

SILK, VIDEO BLOGGER: That's right.

DIAMOND: See, back then, they may have looked at him like a sugar daddy, but you know, sugar ain't for free. Today, we look at him like a pervert. And the reason why he cannot apologize is because he is arrogant. He thinks he has a sense of entitlement and he don't. So he should be called out, and he doesn't have a right to cherry pick what questions people ask him.

WATTERS: Do you guys feel bad for Monica Lewinsky after all these years?

DIAMOND: I feel bad for her because she has been branded and shamed while he's gone on to make millions in book deals and speeches and that's unfair.

And instead of him acting inappropriately and doing salacious things up under that Oval Office desk, he should have been signing -- I mean he should have been reading NAFTA instead of signing that into law leaving the American people writing dirty without jobs.

SILK: That's right, and where is Oprah Winfrey with #Time'sUp because Bill Clinton's time is up.

DIAMOND: His time is up.

WATTERS: Okay, Oprah, we're waiting to hear from you. So, next up, I want to talk to you, guys about the Melania Trump missing controversy. A lot of people are really suspicious when she had a little absence after her surgery.

Listen to this one guy from "Rolling Stone" he says, "I wish that I didn't suspect that the prolonged poorly explained public absence of Melania Trump could be about concealing abuse. I push that it was a ludicrous prospect. I wish that the president of the United States wasn't a man with a history of abusing women, including those to whom he is married."

I mean, just amazingly outrageous and insensitive and vicious comment from "Rolling Stone," and then Melania reappeared, and no one hit her. What do you guys think?

DIAMOND: Yes, you know, these writers and these so-called journalists need to be ashamed of themselves by pushing a narrative and trying to get the public to bite it and to talk about salacious gossip.

He wants to talk about abuse? Let's talk about the abuse from the media and how they viciously attack our first family and the president of the United States. That's the type of abuse that we need to talk about.

If they really want to talk about something, how about talking about the good that this first family is doing, that the president is doing for this country. How he's bringing back jobs. How, hey, he just pardoned some people. You know, let's talk about those issues, but they don't want to talk about that because they are so hung up on gossip and just making up lies.

Pretty soon, the fake news is going to be no news because nobody is going to be paying them any attention.

WATTERS: Yes, they had quite a rough stretch when you think about it, they called Ivanka the c-word and then said Melania had been hit and she got a facelift. I mean, the next thing you know, they are going to say, Diamond and Silk aren't hilarious. That's how bad they've gotten.

DIAMOND: And we have a comeback for them, if they say anything about us, we have a comeback.

SILK: Oh, that's right.

WATTERS: I am sure you guys do. So, one of the most of ridiculous things we saw all week was Mika Brzezinski over at "Morning Joe" on MSNBC. I don't know where she got this. I don't even believe it is true, but here is what she said. Roll it.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, CO-HOST, "MORNING JOE": I know someone who spoke to Donald Trump recently about life in the White House and Donald Trump's biggest complaint was that he is not allowed to watch porn in the White House. So, there you go. There is a little bit of news for you. He is upset that he can't watch porn in the White House.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: Do you two even believe that?

DIAMOND: I don't believe anything that Mika says because she spreads fake news. However, Mika seems like she may have an obsession with porn stars because she keeps talking about them. And let me just make one thing clear, while I got you, Jesse, this porn star -- she is no victim at all, so I want the media to stop treating her like she is a victim. What -- they keep talking about a porn star, what is this porn star going to do for the country?

You know, if Mika wants to talk about something, talk about the goodness that is going on in this country instead of gossip.

SILK: That's right.

WATTERS: I think you two ladies should go on "Morning Joe," how do you think that will go?

DIAMOND: Yes, we can handle it. We will set them straight.

SILK: That's right. Bring it.

WATTERS: Okay, all right, ladies. Thank you very much and the boys are back. The Party Bros return to "Watters' World" up next.

CHAD KROEGER, PARTY BROS: What up, council? My name is Chad Kroeger. I'm here to speak on the newly approved budget. We need citywide Wi-Fi. Data usage has strained the relationship with my parents. My green initiative -

- everyone gets a beer bong. Red solo cups are destroying our oceans. A 12-foot tall steel statue of Paul Walker, estimated cost, a mere $50,000.00 to $500,000.00.

JT PARR, PARTY BROS: Streets where you can drag race legally and more safely. In a country called Germany, they have a road walled the Autobahn where you are allowed to haul. We get out of the fast freeway. Imagine listening to "My Hero" by the Foo Fighters without a speed limit. Free oysters on Valentine's Day. They are an aphrodisiac. Let's encourage citywide romance.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

WATTERS: Those are my guys, JT Parr and Chad Kroeger, also known as the Party Bros, crashing LA City Hall for a third time suggesting some ideas to help make La La Land a nicer place to live, and I am happy to say they join me now. I missed you guys.

KROEGER: J bone, we missed you.

PARR: It makes me sentimental to hear you say that. Great to see you.

WATTERS: You too, guys. So, I wanted to ask you about something happening in our nation's capital, Washington, DC. The Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says we are going to cancel August recess. No vacation, everybody get back to work. What do you think about that idea?

KROEGER: I guess, I just have to ask like what were they doing that caused McDowell to take away their recess privileges.

PARR: No, McBonnell.

KROEGER: Oh, for sure, McBonnell.

WATTERS: McConnell.

KROEGER: Right, right.

WATTERS: I think they weren't doing anything. That was the problem.

PARR: Well, sometimes you need chill time to restore your working batteries. So, don't stretch yourself out too much.

WATTERS: So, just recharge their battery and get back to work?

KROEGER: Yes.

WATTERS: You guys look like your batteries are pretty recharged. Safe to say.

KROEGER: Thank you, dude. I've been doing my sleep a lot more.

WATTERS: Got to get that REM cycle in.

KROERGER: Exactly.

WATTERS: The big issue in Washington these days is presidential pardons. President Trump pardoning a bunch of high-profile people. Now, he has got a list of 3,000 he may pardon. Even Mohammad Ali might get a pardon. What do you guys think about all the buzz over pardons?

KROEGER: JT?

PARR: I think it depends on the level party foul that's being pardoned.

WATTERS: Right, like...

PARR: It's case by case.

WATTERS: Right, like if you spill something or if you fight, that should determine what kind of pardon you're going to get.

PARR: Yes.

KROEGER: Yes.

WATTERS: Okay.

KROEGER: I think everyone gets -- deserves to get a second look.

WATTERS: I agree with that.

PARR: And Ali was legit.

WATTERS: Ali was legit. Was he one of your favorite fighters, JT?

PARR: I liked Sugar Ray Robinson because he had power on both hands, but I do really like the footwork of Ali at heavyweight.

WATTERS: Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.

PARR: Sting like a bee.

WATTERS: Buzz, buzz, brothers. So, Miss America, we all know Miss America because of the swimsuit competition. The ladies parade around in the bikinis and the judges judge them on their physiques, all of a sudden, Miss America is saying we are getting rid of the swimsuit competition. Do you guys think that's the right move for Miss America?

KROEGER: Well, honestly, J bone, I am kind of sick of the discrimination against beach wear, you know, like if people are unhappy with the comp, I think they need to take a look at themselves, and not just point the finger at like swimsuits you know, because like, teachers look good on my case about wearing board shorts all the time, and it's like, maybe you should look at your teaching style and not my boardies.

PARR: And we're big into personal autonomy and choice, so I say leave it up to the contestants. Like if they want to wear bathing suits, they can do that, but if they want to wear something that covers them up, let them wear wetsuits.

WATTERS: I don't know how well they would score with the wetsuit. But I like your idea of free choice and liberty, guys. I think that's just what the founding fathers were all about.

KROEGER: Epic.

WATTERS: All right, boys, thanks for coming back. And up next, "Last Call."

Time now for "Last Call." There is road rage, and then there is this.

A 40-year-old Sacramento man was arrested on Monday after ramming his SUV into an unoccupied parked car multiple times and after several minutes, the driver then got out of the car, jumped on top of the Honda and began breaking out its windows. Police were finally able to calm him down before taking him into custody where he was booked on multiple felony charges. The guy just needs to hang out with the Party Bros to chill out a little bit.

That's all for us tonight. Follow me on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. "Justice with Judge Jeanine" is next. I am Watters, and this is my world.

END

Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.