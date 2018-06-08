Hannity: How we got to this point with North Korea

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," June 8, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: And welcome to the special edition of "Hannity" -- Trump versus the deep state. And tonight for the full hour, we're going to highlight the president's efforts to dismantle the tangled elitist web of high-ranking government bureaucrats who are just hell-bent on destroying his administration and many actually cheering for failure.

Now, but first, we have some breaking news. And this show, we're going to be hitting the road next week. We'll be traveling to Singapore for the president's historic summit with little rocket man. That's right, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. And in moments, we're going to preview the president's upcoming push for peace. Imagine that, in the Korean Peninsula. Denuclearization would be amazing.

Plus, we're going to show you how did we get to this point despite Democrats, mainstream media doubting, doubting. And sadly, even saying Trump is going to cause a nuclear war. Against the president every step of the way. Predictably. And just hours ago, ahead of his historic meetings in Singapore, the president landed in Quebec for the annual G7 summit. We'll bring you the latest out of Canada and we'll highlight some brand new outrageous examples from the mainstream media's Trump Derangement Syndrome, more revelations surrounding the media's attacks, yes, against yours truly, they are so dumb.

And we have an important story surrounding freedom of the press. Now, it's time for tonight's very important breaking news opening monologue.

All right, we want to you bring in, we're actually really excited. It is official. We are hitting the road. And next week, we will be on the ground in Singapore. Of course, to cover all the latest from President Trump's historic and consequential talks with the North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

And tonight, we're just days away from the direct talks between the United States of America and North Korea. Something that many thought was totally, completely impossible. A scenario that Obama and Kerry, and Clinton and others and all these friends on the left, they could only dream of. And here's what the president is saying about what could be one of the most significant summits in modern history. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I've been preparing all my life. I always believe in preparation. But I've been preparing all my life. You know,, this one-week preparations, they don't work. Just ask Hillary what happened to her in the debate. So, I've been preparing for this all my life.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Yes, he has. And by the way, we reminded everybody, remember the debates with Hillary? Also, our Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who's been working very hard on all of this, he weighed in. Let's take a look at that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SECRETARY OF STATE MIKE POMPEO: The fact that our two leaders are coming to the table shows that the two sides are very serious. The diplomatic model we use today is different from past efforts. Our efforts give us hope that we can find real success where past efforts have fallen short.

President Trump is hopeful. But he's also going into the summit with his eyes wide open. We've seen how many inadequate agreements have been struck in the past. And you can be sure that President Trump will not stand for a bad deal.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. How do we get to this point? All right, let's go back, little history lesson. Hannity history lesson. We start in the '90s. And President Bill Clinton. There's a good deal for the American people. Remember that, when he met with the North Korean dictator at the time, Kim Jong-un's father, Kim Jong-il. Well, Clinton then promised this was a good agreement for the American people that -- and not going to get nuclear weapons. And he paid billions of dollars in energy subsidies and made concessions and somehow sucking up and bribing dictators would make for world peace. It didn't work out. But you may remember this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FORMER PRESIDENT BILL CLINTON: This is a good deal for the United States. North Korea will freeze and then dismantle its nuclear program. South Korea and our other allies will be better protected. The entire world will be safer as we slow the spread of nuclear weapons.

South Korea, with support from Japan and other nations, will bear most of the cost to providing North Korea with fuel to make up for the nuclear energy it is losing. And they will pay for an alternative power system for North Korea that will allow them to produce electricity while making it much harder for them to produce nuclear weapons.

The United States and the international inspectors will carefully monitor North Korea to make sure it keeps its commitments. Only as it does so will North Korea fully join the community of nations.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Bill Clinton, he was dead wrong. North Korea successfully developed a nuclear weapons program. And under eight years of the former President Obama, well, his weak and feckless leadership, while Kim Jong- un's actions became progressively, more aggressive and more hostile. And President Obama left Trump with unfettered international disaster after disaster. This is just one.

In fact, when President Trump took office in 2017, the situation in North Korea was at a boiling point. Remember, Kim Jong-un shooting long-range missiles over Japan, threatening to blow up Guam. And conducting numerous underground test of nuclear weapons. But after eight years of weak, pathetic spineless leadership under Obama, things have changed. And President Trump actually responded. You may remember this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire, fury and frankly power. The likes of which this world has never seen before.

Frankly, the people who were questioning that statement, was it too tough? Maybe it wasn't tough enough. They've been doing this to our country for a long time, for many years. And it's time that somebody stuck up for the people of this country and for the people of the other countries. Now, what they've been getting away with is a tragedy and it can't be allowed.

If anything happens to Guam, there's going to be big, big trouble in North Korea. If he does anything with respect to Guam or any place else that's an American territory or an American ally, he will truly regret it. And he will regret it fast.

Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself. And for his regime.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, of course, the president then backed up his tough rhetoric with action. And he sent multiple carrier, strike groups to the region. He conducted numerous military drills, ramped up devastating sanctions against North Korea. And, of course, put a lot of pressure on North Korea's biggest ally, China. And he forged a great relationship with the Chinese president. What this is called, these words are peace through strength. And by the way, it said your mainstream, corrupt, destroy Trump media into literally a hysterical fit. You can't make this up. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DANA BASH, CNN CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: The idea of a nuclear showdown with North Korea keeps you up at night? I would recommend deleting your Twitter app.

JOHN HEILEMANN, MSNBC NATIONAL AFFAIRS ANALYST: He's not being cavalier with a threat about nuclear war. He's being cavalier in a way that makes him seemed demented.

BRIAN STELTER, CNN SENIOR MEDIA CORRESPONDENT: These are the messages from a person who is not well, from a leader who is not fit for office.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: President Trump is gooding (ph) Kim Jong-un to test a nuclear missile again, to prove its reliability, to show him wrong. And, fundamentally, I think it comes across as two kindergarteners who are jostling each other, except that each has nuclear weapons.

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC ANCHOR: Too late after 100,000 million Americans die.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: After a nuclear holocaust.

SCARBOROUGH: Or after a million die in Seattle.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And that's where we are. This is not an exaggeration.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ANCHOR: Trump's comments about nuclear weapons have experts worried he could literally inadvertently trigger a catastrophe.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Of course, we now know for certain the media is absolutely wrong. They were wrong. They are wrong. And in the interim, North Korea halted their nuclear tests, all ICBM tests done. They returned three American hostages. They agreed to discuss now the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for no concessions.

Remember, he crossed over the DMZ into the arms of the South Korean president and he dismantled one of his nuclear test sites. And despite the president's diplomatic progress, your media is still hating, doubting and sadly many even actively rooting for failure. This would be great for the world. Our kids, our grandkids.

Now, take a look at the highly deranged MSNBC conspiracy host questioning Trump's preparedness for the upcoming summit. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANIE RUHLE, MSNBC ANCHOR: We have to point out, the president was critical that when we played that clip of him talking about being prepared for the North Korea summit, we didn't add what he said at the end. And he was critical. And he said, I've been preparing all my life. I'd love to know, Mr. President, when was that? When you appeared in a playboy Softcore porn movie, or was it when you body slammed Vince McMahon, the head of the World Wrestling Federation, or was it when you were leaking information when you were disguising yourself as your own P.R. guy talking to tabloids about what a great lover you were.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Take a look at this cover from "The Economist" showing the president in place of Miley Cyrus, you know, that infamous video wrecking ball, accompanied with the headline, "Even if Donald Trump is strikes a deal with North Korea, his foreign policy will harm America and the world." Even if he does it.

All right, that's rooting for failure. And while the media tries to bash the president at every turn, they can't help themselves. He has a lot of really important diplomacy to tackle. You know, we're going to have a lot more tonight on the upcoming talks in Singapore throughout the show. We will be broadcasting there all next week.

But first today, President Trump, he landed in Quebec in Canada to meet world leaders at the annual G7 Summit. Tensions were running high ahead of the meeting after President Trump announced plans to tackle some of the unfair trading international practices with retaliatory tariffs.

He wants free and fair trade. And last night, the president called on Canada, he called them out on Twitter writing, "Prime Minister Trudeau is being so indignant bringing up the relationship that the U.S. and Canada had over the many years and all sorts of other things, but it doesn't bring up the fact that they charge up to 300% on dairy hurting our farmers, killing our agriculture." And French President Macron responded on Twitter calling the president "isolated".

And today, here's what Trump had to say about what could be a very tense but interesting G7 Trump Summit. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: If we're unable to make a deal, we'll terminate NAFTA, we'll have a better deal. If we are unable to make a deal, we will be better off. Right now, we are not going to live with the deals the way they are. European union treats us very unfairly. Canada, very unfairly, Mexico, very unfairly. With that being said, I think we'll probably very easily make a deal.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, while the president is busy doing what he does best, and that's negotiating, I know if I ask him to come on the show, he'll say, I'll give you five, I'll say 15. How about six? I'll give you 14. Then, that's what President Trump does.

Now, the media has been very busy doing what they do best, spreading anti- Trump vitriol, copious amounts of fake news, especially true over at NBC News. Just take a look at how absolutely disgusting this clip is, where NBC hosts are trashing the women in the president's life. This is so deranged and off the rails. You can't even make it up.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NICOLE WALLACE, MSNBC ANCHOR: Let me ask you, I mean, you know more about the Trump women, the Trump family than anyone. What do they do on a day like today? Are they just the most stoic human beings? Are they numb, are they dead inside, are they paid off? I mean, what's their deal?

EMILY JANE FOX, REPORTER, VANITY FAIR: Yes, yes, and yes. But I think they do not see President Trump the way that all of us see President Trump. They have such a distorted image of who he is, that they don't have the kind of reaction that we do. It's almost some sort of trick or spell he has on them.

WALLACE: But their mothers know. I mean, what kind of -- I mean, and they seem to be raising nice kids. I mean, what -- how do they wall it off?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Dead inside? Andy Lack, are you proud of this? This is your network. Really? Is that news to you?

Now, what about this clip, by the way, from your morning anchor? Liberal Joe and Mika, and by the way, Andy Lack, are you really proud of this bizarre conspiracy that she is now, well, pawning off as news on your so- called news network? Here you go. I hope you love it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, MSNBC ANCHOR: I'll tell you a couple of things, first of all, the hypocrisy is astounding because I know someone who spoke to Donald Trump recently about life in the White House. And Donald Trump's biggest complaint was that he's not allowed to watch porn in the White House. So, there you go. There is a little bit of news for you. He is upset that he can't watch porn in the White House.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I bet they have those, you know, 1-900-numbers blocked, too, which must be a disappointment.

BRZEZINSKI: I'm not really sure, but that's -- it just sort of flies in the face of all of this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, of course, NBC news is far from being the only news outlet with their extreme bias against the president. Many in the media, well, they've been going after yours truly all week because of a monologue I did earlier in the week. And all I did was highlight a sad example of what is a two-tiered justice system in this country. We don't have equal justice under the law. We have one system of justice for the Clintons and one for the rest of us.

And I was obviously being sarcastic and making a comparison. I said, what if I said that those that Robert Mueller has requested their phones from, what if -- I said it's a bad idea. Kidding. I said all sort of caveats. What if they follow Hillary Clinton's lead? What if in fact they decided to delete their e-mails, wipe away all evidence, acid wash and bleach the hard drives on those phones and then smash them up into itsy-bitsy pieces with hammers? They were more mad at me than they actually were at Hillary for actually doing these things. This is a taste to how the media distorted these comments.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ARI MELBER, MSNBC ANCHOR: Sean Hannity is now literally telling potential witnesses and subjects in the Mueller probe to destroy the evidence. And hammer their phones into pieces.

The Hannity's defenders may call that sarcasm or poetic license, but words are words. Sean Hannity lives off of his words and we all know they have a huge impact. If anyone actually does what Sean Hannity says there, they'd be committing a crime.

NICK AKERMAN, FORMER SPECIAL PROSECUTOR: What Sean Hannity admitted to, and actually was enticing people to do and asking them to do was to destroy evidence, which is a violation of the witness tampering statute.

JOYCE VANCE, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY: No responsible person on television, no responsible so-called journalists should be advocating for people to destroy evidence in a serious federal investigation.

I don't think that we'll see him prosecuted. Federal prosecutors give people a very wide berth on First Amendment-related conduct. And so unless there is something more specific to link it up, I think that this will be what we often categorize as awful but lawful conduct.

NICK CONFESSORE, MSNBC POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: Listen, if he's out there advocating for Mueller's witnesses to obstruct justice, then maybe Mueller should speak to him and ask where the idea come from. Have you spoken to the president about this? Did the president tell you to say this?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Knowing Mueller, I think he's not going to light that fire under someone who gets free air time every day. But one angle would be to say, you know, look, I'm going to a judge and I'm going to have you cease and desist this activity on national television.

Secondly, I want to talk to you and see if Trump has gotten this idea from you or vice versa.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Cease and desist? Call me into Mueller's office, the idea came from me. I can't believe how stupid some of you people are that supposedly work in this business.

All right, joining us now, author of the brand new book, "Liars, Leakers and Liberals, The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy", Judge Jeanine Pirro in the house. And, also with us, he's the number one host on the Fox Business Network, and a good friend Lou Dobbs is with us.

OK. If I say a -- I actually said, if I said, that I said, I'm kidding, I said bad idea, it's not going to work out well for you. And then I go through everything that Hillary did but they're more mad at what I was -- how did they not get it?

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO, "JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE" HOST: Well, they don't get it because they are so consumed with the Trump Derangement Syndrome that it doesn't matter who was right or who does wrong. The issue for them is, if you say anything, they're going to hate you for it. Whereas one of them just said, I wrote it down, where did the idea come from?

HANNITY: From me.

PIRRO: No. The idea came from Hillary Clinton. It was a joke on what Hillary Clinton did. Come on.

HANNITY: She did these things.

PIRRO: She got a warning -- look, you better --

HANNITY: A warning? She broke the law.

PIRRO: -- to leak your e-mails, destroy the evidence in case --

HANNITY: Right.

PIRRO: -- we come for you but we're not really coming for you.

LOU DOBBS, FOX NEWS HOST: For those folks to take you seriously suggests only one thing --

HANNITY: Wait, wait, wait, but that really sounds bad. For those folks -- I want to be -- all right, that moment was sarcastic as hell.

DOBBS: Absolutely. As a matter of fact, I heard you live. And it was a funny bit. It was terrific. But for those folks to try to pretend in front of their audiences who come to them for some semblance of perspective on the world and take them seriously --

HANNITY: Wow.

DOBBS: -- this -- let me explain what happens here. They're attaching, I don't know the names of the single person if you put in front of us in your audience.

HANNITY: I don't either.

DOBBS: And I'll bet you that the MSNBC's audience doesn't know the name for those folks.

HANNITY: That's a great point.

DOBBS: And the reason they're mentioning the name Sean Hannity and any context at all, they're trying to affix themselves to some part of your --

HANNITY: Wait a minute.

DOBBS: -- let me say --

HANNITY: I don't have a status. How did I become click bait? You know, how did that happen?

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: And the whole idea to say that women who support Trump are numb or dead inside. How dare you trash the women in this country as dead inside because we don't agree with you? We're not --

HANNITY: Anybody watching you right now knows that that's a false statement.

PIRRO: That I'm not dead inside?

HANNITY: Oh, you're very alive. Yes. All right, what our historic week, Lou, we're heading into?

DOBBS: You bet.

HANNITY: There's no risk to the president here. He's managed expectations -- I'll walk out, maybe it needs five meetings, he's not going to sign a deal, but maybe we can end the Korean war.

DOBBS: The president has communicated this week in his body language, his words, his actions just how on top of his game he is. This is a president who's not only had the most historic list of achievements of any president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt in less than a year and a half, but he has also grown immensely as a leader.

Now, this is a man who's a natural born leader. He's led business. He has led now the country.

HANNITY: I don't think he's figured it out.

DOBBS: Oh, he's -- this is a man who's found his voice. He knows -- he's known who he is throughout. And now he knows the job. And that means if you're Ryan, you're McConnell, you're Schumer, you're Pelosi, run for cover because he is going to have his way. Mark my words.

HANNITY: It's especially sad that Republicans, this is their best opportunity. All they got to say, this is a great agenda. Look at the economy, look at foreign policy. Everything is getting better. They should be happy and want to be a part of it.

DOBBS: Paul Ryan can't stand the fact that he doesn't amount to shoelaces on the president's --

HANNITY: You scared me a little bit there when you -- shoelaces.

DOBBS: Sometimes I get caught up in those sibilants because I'm so used to going other places rather than (INAUDIBLE).

HANNITY: Oh, I've heard it, Lou. I've watched the -- in person.

Let me ask you, not only the North Korean summit. But now we got this I.G. report. I have a problem with the timing of the release. 18 months and we're going to release it two days after the summit. The leaks that I hear, insubordinate with James Comey. Are they going say -- are they going to tell us the truth?

Hillary broke the law. Hillary committed felonies, Hillary obstructed justice. And Comey, Strzok and others put the fix in and wrote her exoneration months before they ever did their investigation.

PIRRO: Look, here is the truth. The inspector general has no power. It's almost as though you want to say, thanks for the report. But where is the beef? You know, he doesn't have the power to indict. Should James Comey be indicted? The question based on what I've heard is yes.

HANNITY: Remember, McCain got the criminal referral after the I.G. report.

DOBBS: Right.

HANNITY: I would -- and we're going to do this with Sara and Gregg next.

DOBBS: I think Comey will too.

HANNITY: I think so, I think you're right.

PIRRO: Comey, they have to.

HANNITY: I think Comey, Strozk, McCabe all in deep trouble.

PIRRO: Will they turn against someone higher?

HANNITY: They already have. But why do you think -- they're building a proffer with McCabe now.

PIRRO: Higher.

HANNITY: Well, that was the latest Strozk-Page text said it's being directed by the White House. What did Obama know --

DOBBS: What did President Obama know?

PIRRO: That's my point.

HANNITY: And when did he know it?

DOBBS: When did he know?

HANNITY: Agreed.

PIRRO: You want immunity, hit the guy on (INAUDIBLE).

HANNITY: You know, for somebody that's really dead inside, you're doing really well, you know.

PIRRO: Oh, thank you.

HANNITY: I'm sorry. You know, I'm kidding.

PIRRO: All right.

HANNITY: All, right, Lou, good to see you.

DOBBS: Great to see you.

HANNITY: All right, when we come back on the special edition of HANNITY, Sarah Carter and Gregg Jarrett, they're going to preview all of this from the legal standpoint and the investigative standpoint.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Next week, we will finally be able to see the long, long, long awaited DOJ Inspector General report. Of course, on the handling of the Clinton e-mail probe. Now, according to ABC News, the Inspector General Michael Horowitz will criticize the former FBI director James Comey who he apparently is describing as insubordinate in the report.

And Horowitz will also criticize former attorney general Loretta Lynch and former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe. However, I'm sure whatever the findings are, the media will be sure to cover it up. And why did they release it the same week of the summit?

Now, for example, check this out from NewsBusters, their headline yesterday, CBS, NBC, they skip news of DOJ watchdog finding Comey insubordinate. And meanwhile, in rare praise of Congress, the House of Representatives, they voted today to audit the special counsel Robert Mueller's team to see how much of your taxpayer money is being wasted to pursue this phony witch hunt.

Joining us with reaction, Fox News contributor Sara Carter, investigative reporter, also the author of -- see that book right there? It is out now in just a couple of weeks. This is going to be huge. "The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump", which pretty much sums up the whole thing that we have been breaking wide open on the show.

Thanks to the great work of both of our guests, Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett. All right. What the leak says is not good enough to me. Because what it really should say is kind of what the title of your book is. But here's the problem.

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Right.

HANNITY: Hillary committed crimes. Hillary committed felonies. You've identified a lot of them.

JARRETT: Right.

HANNITY: And she mishandled, destroyed classified top secret information. Had the secret hard drive and the mom and pop shop closet. Then you don't get to delete subpoenaed e-mails and acid wash the hard drive and break the devices. That's obstruction.

So, if it says anything less than that, and the investigation fixed by Strozk and Comey before they ever did their investigation. If it says any less than that, the facts will prove it's wrong.

JARRETT: The inspector general probably will not say Hillary Clinton broke the law and committed crimes. He probably feels like that's beyond the scope. What he is looking at is whether people like Comey, McCabe, Strozk, Lisa Page, were so severely and pervasively biased that they ignored compelling evidence for personal and political reasons. And that could be obstruction of justice on their part.

HANNITY: Right.

JARRETT: That is one possibility. And he's also, obviously, looking into other acts by Comey and McCabe.

HANNITY: But 18 months.

JARRETT: Yes.

HANNITY: 18 months is going to be --

JARRETT: It's going to be hundreds of pages long and it's going to take a long time to get through it and digest it.

HANNITY: All right, let me go to Sara Carter. And, Sara, we know the story is far worse than what they're at least selectively leaking at this point. That's the problem.

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Absolutely. And what we also know is that it is over 400 pages, the I.G. report. So, Sean, you know, there's only been little leaks here and there as to what the inspector general might be or might not be reporting on. And I think Gregg is right. They're going to be looking at possible obstruction. What I've been hearing is that there will be a criminal referral from this report. So if he sticks with the scope and he looks at the scope of this, that's what he's going to --

HANNITY: The criminal referral will come with the report or post report like in the case of Andrew McCabe.

CARTER: I believe it will be announced post-report. Remember, if the inspector general finds a crime in -- while he is investigating this, he has to immediately then refer that to the Justice Department. So I believe that it will happen post. He'll announce that post. But he may have already made a referral during this investigation.

HANNITY: Now, four days later, he is going to go before Senator Grassley's committee. And I am pretty certain that there will be people that understand what we do on this show about the crimes, the felonies Hillary has committed about the obstruction that took place. And also about rigging the entire investigation.

So, he's going to have to answer those questions, won't he?

CARTER: He will absolutely have to answer the questions. I mean, the -- Michael Horowitz is not going to plead the bits (ph) here. He's going to be very straightforward, I believe. He is going to talk about the investigation, the scope of the investigation, what they were looking at, what they were hampered from.

I'm sure those questions will be asked. You know, what he able to interview all the people he wanted to interview? Who were the people he would have liked to have interviewed that he didn't have an opportunity to interview?

They understand the Senate judiciary committee especially, the Senate judiciary and the House intelligence committee that have both been on this case understand how egregious the violations have been within in the FBI and within the DOJ during the Obama administration.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Will he appear before the House intel committee also?

CARTER: I would hope so. I would hope that the House intelligence committee would also call on him to talk to him. But you know the Senate judiciary committee they have authority over this. Over the DOJ. So they may be the right committee to do this. I just hope that the House intelligence committee uses also its subpoena power to talk to people.

HANNITY: Let me -- one of the reasons we know everything is remember, they started writing the exoneration of Hillary.

GREGG JARRETT, LEGAL ANALYST, FOX NEWS: Right.

HANNITY: Strzok of all people, and Comey in May.

JARRETT: Right.

HANNITY: They interviewed Hillary the 4th of July weekend.

JARRETT: Right.

HANNITY: July 5, they exonerated her.

JARRETT: Right.

HANNITY: After he spent the long -- Comey gave us the truth of all the laws she broke.

JARRETT: Right.

HANNITY: But just chose not to.

JARRETT: It appears to have been a sham investigation and a charade with a predetermined, preconceived outcome. And so you could expect Grassley and other senators to question Horowitz. And others later on about the exoneration statement.

How could you write a statement of exoneration two months before you interviewed 17 key witnesses including the target Hillary Clinton? Who changed the language from criminality originally to absolution? And why was that decision--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Why did they take out that five, six, five or six foreign intelligence services that hacked into it?

JARRETT: Right. And why were, you know, five people on Hillary Clinton's staff, aides, given immunity? Why were two of them allowed to be there while she is being questioned and yet, they are witnesses.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Never heard of a circumstance.

JARRETT: All of this conduct makes no sense.

HANNITY: It was taken out of the field office.

JARRETT: Right.

HANNITY: And the top aide decided to take it amongst themselves. What about -- if you had to guess today and we will know by this time next week. Criminal referrals who would you say?

JARRETT: Well, we know already McCabe is the subject.

HANNITY: One. What about Comey?

JARRETT: I think there is sufficient evidence for various criminal referrals. Including what I regard as theft of government documents and the leaking to unauthorized--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Strzok and Page?

JARRETT: Strzok and Page. I see obstruction of justice.

HANNITY: Loretta Lynch?

JARRETT: I'm not sure about her.

HANNITY: You're dubious.

JARRETT: Misconduct, but maybe not criminality.

HANNITY: Who would expect a criminal referral, Sara, if you had to predict today?

CARTER: I would definitely say Comey and McCabe are at the top of my list. And Peter Strzok number three.

HANNITY: All right. I think I'm with both of you. Thank you both for being with us. We got a busy news week. Wow. Next week we'll be in Singapore.

All right. When we come back, the president broke so much news today about the Mueller witch hunt and a variety of other topics. We're going to tell you what he's saying, that's straight ahead. We'll glad you're with us. A preview of a huge week next week.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

JONATHAN HUNT, CORRESPONDENT, FOX NEWS: Live from America's news headquarters, I'm Jonathan Hunt.

President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron talking on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Quebec, Canada. Mr. Trump has recently angered allies with new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

Following the talks, Macron said there is a way to make progress on trade and that they had an open and a direct conversation. President Trump stressed he and Macron have a good relationship but they have tests once in a while when it comes to trade.

Fans around the world mourning Anthony Bourdain the globe's traveling chef who explored culture through cuisine. The 61-year-old was found dead from an apparent suicide in his hotel room in Stratford, France. Bourdain's death comes just days after designer Kate Spade also took her own life.

I'm Jonathan Hunt. Back to Hannity.

HANNITY: All right. It appears that President Trump is going to take a brief hiatus in his criticism of Robert Mueller's witch hunt. The president tweeted earlier, "I'm headed to Canada for the G7 for talks that will mostly center on the long-time unfair trade practices against the United States. From there I go to Singapore and talks with North Korea on the denuclearization. Of course, of the Korean peninsula. Won't be talking about the Russia witch hunt hoax for a while."

Here with reaction to the upcoming I.G. report and Mueller's ongoing witch hunt, former Clinton pollster and adviser, Mark Penn. Attorney Victoria Toensing, and David Limbaugh. Well, I got to say about David and Victoria and pretty much everybody, I have the best lawyers in the world. They've done legal work for me.

But if I don't say it every time the left wing media has a heart attack over nothing. Good to see you all.

David Limbaugh, let me start with you. We know crimes are committed here. Now the president is moving in to real opportunity to make some significant changes that will impact the entire world. Our kids and grand kids. But the witch hunt continues. Smart of him to just let it go for a while?

DAVID LIMBAUGH, AUTHOR AND ATTORNEY: Yes, I think that the media will never let it go. Trump can re-enter the fray any time he wants to. I think people have under estimated Trump on foreign policy and treat him as a comic book player.

I admit I'm surprised that he is as good as he is. You know, when he made that comment -- on foreign policy, I mean. When he made that comment about not preparing what he meant was he has negotiated all his life. He didn't mean he wasn't going to bone up on North Korea, South Korea, and U.S. history. And you know--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: He said he has been preparing his whole life.

LIMBAUGH: Yes. Look at the way he is a realist. He is willing to walk away. Look how calm he is. He doesn't -- when he belittles rocket man when he needs to, but otherwise, he is very serious and he's enticed him. I think Trump is seen as a capitalist.

HANNITY: Yes.

LIMBAUGH: I think Kim Jong-un is in worse shape than he has ever been in and he is enticed by the prospect of China and United States help him really rebuild his dark, dark country.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Has he started to purge some of the old holdovers that, you know, would be so rigid against change? Let me go to the I.G. report. Another big story. Look, you are a long-time Clinton pollster, Mark. You have been there. You've been critical. David and Victoria will tell you that Hillary violated multiple laws. Server, literally having top secret classified special access program information on an -- mishandled it, destroyed it, covered it up, obstructed after subpoena deletions and all of that.

Do you agree with that? Because that's what I think -- we know the truth that that's what the I.G. should say. How do you feel about it having worked for them so long?

MARK PENN, FORMER Clinton POLLSTER AND ADVISER: You know, first, let me say on the eve of the summits. I hope the president will have discipline with his Twitter account, I hope Giuliani will have discipline, I hope Schumer and Pelosi will have discipline so we as a country speak with one voice against a dictator for something that can affect all of our children for a couple of days. And I think it will require that kind of discipline.

Now when this report comes out a couple of days later, this report is actually not going to be about the Clintons. This is not going to be about whether the Clintons did or did not commit it--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Partly it is, though. How was it handled or mishandled?

PENN: Well, yes, but it's really about whether the FBI did its job properly or improperly? That's what this report is going to be about. And I think that's what we're going to have to take away from this because that will tell us if they didn't carry out that investigation fairly, what makes you think that they carried out the Trump Russia investigation fairly? That to me is a fair conclusion.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: And you have been outspoken and critical as a Democrat. And I got to give you credit. Because this is bad for the country and this can't stand.

PENN: You know, because I think our Constitution is being stepped on, Sean. And we really have to be on guard here that presidents can do their job without the constant threat of an investigation for everybody in their administration, for everybody in a campaign that go on without end.

Because I can tell you I've been there. I was with the president in '98. It did not help the country that we wasted a year on that. It did not help the country that we wasted a year on this. Then we shouldn't be wasting another year in the absence of really compelling evidence which we have not been in any respect seen.

HANNITY: Let me go to you, Victoria. I think the evidence is incontrovertible. But Mark is right, the report will deal mostly with the investigation. But there were underlying crimes. The facts are not even in dispute.

James Comey laid them out two days after they interviewed but they were writing the exoneration months before. What do you expect and how should this be handled if in fact, crimes were committed and then the investigation rigged?

VICTORIA TOENSING, ATTORNEY: Well, Sean, I'm going to tell you what I'm more concerned about, is this Trump collusion investigation. That's just a mockery. And how the Republicans are failing us. The Republicans in Congress are not doing their job.

I have some very good sources. And let me tell you that Speaker Ryan and Trey Gowdy decided that it was not in the moderates, the Republican moderates' interest for the fall election to, that it was bad politics to be at odds with the Justice Department and the Democrats on the 2016 election.

So they decided they were going to tamp it down. And when Trey Gowdy came on Fox and said well, when the FBI heard what they heard, they did exactly what we all hoped they would do. No, he was -- he was tamping it down. And they were not doing what we hope they would do, because they did not follow protocol. They are supposed to go to the American and say, hey, do you know that you are being targeted by the Russians?

But tot only that. Trey Gowdy said that with any other knowledge whatsoever. Do you know why, Sean? Because they haven't gotten the documents.

HANNITY: Yes.

TOENSING: And guess what happened? Yesterday, they were supposed to be delivered, the documents by DOJ and they got snookered because the DOJ backed off. And they backed off. Why did they do it? Because they want to put them out next week when we have the NoKo summit--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: They want to put it out on Tuesday.

TOENSING: They want it buried with the I.G. report. The Republicans got snookered being nice. Just like you said. You can't suck up to your adversaries.

HANNITY: All right. Good to see you all. Thank you. Important information from all of you.

When we come back, Monica Crowley and Daniel Hoffman on the president's historic upcoming summit. We'll be in Singapore, we hope you'll join us all next week. I.G. report, it's going to be a pretty busy news week. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: And today the president responded at Democrats' attempts to influence the North Korean summit. Tweeting, "Obama, Schumer, Pelosi did nothing about North Korea. And now weak on crime, high tax Schumer is telling me what to do at the summit. That the Dems could never set up themselves. Schumer failed with North Korea and Iran. We don't really need his advice."

Here with reaction senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research, Monica Crowley, and Fox News contributor retired CIA senior intelligence officer, he'll be with us in Singapore next week. Daniel Hoffman. Good to see you both.

It's actually true. I mean, the left's mentality seems to be I got to kiss the ring and bribe dictators then maybe they will like us better. That doesn't work, Daniel.

DANIEL HOFFMAN, CONTRIBUTOR, FOX NEWS: No. That would have been like the sunshine policy. Which for North Korea, was more like moonshine. It took in $3 billion from South Korea and about $2 billion from China for a 10-year period while they built out the nuclear program and their ICBM capability. And you know, that's multiple decades of failed policy the president is trying to correct. It's not easy to do.

But I will tell you, the summit is making me nostalgic for the old days. This is a time intelligence play such a critically important role in prepping the president. We've got the number one best subject matter expert on the Korean peninsula Andy Kim who runs the Korea mission center at CIA. He's been attached to Secretary Pompeo for a couple of trips out to North Korea.

And you know, in spite of some of the criticism unfounded in my view in the press about the president's preparation or lack thereof for the summit he is getting all the preparation he needs from the secretary of state and the CIA.

HANNITY: And that's the thing, the summits don't happen in a vacuum, Monica. I happen to be a big fan of Mike Pompeo. He is a brilliant man. And we know if Kim Jong-un tries to pull anything and is not there to talk about the long, permanent denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and verifiable denuclearization, the president will walk out. It will be just like Reagan and Reykjavik. It won't last long.

MONICA CROWLEY, SENIOR FELLOW, LONDON CENTER FOR POLICY RESEARCH: You know what, Sean, President Trump is the first president since Reagan and Nixon to understand one simple truth. That the United States doesn't just have leverage. The United States is the leverage. And he is willing to act on that and he's also willing to walk away if the United States does not get the total verifiable and irreversible denuclearization.

Donald Trump knows the lessons of Ronald Reagan at Reykjavik, he is willing to walk away. And he is and he is being totally prepared for this summit, he's also bringing some carrots as well in terms of economic issues that if North Korea does decide to do this full on denuclearization that's verifiable and irreversible that the United States will permit some economic investment.

Not economic aid of the kind Obama gave to the Iranian regime but allow economic investment into North Korea. And that's something that that country needs more than anything else.

HANNITY: Verifiable and irreversible, Daniel, seems to me to be a pretty simple task in this sense. We've got some of the best, brightest, smartest people as it relates to nuclear weapons. That would mean to me, we put our people on the ground. We help, we assist and we actually even do it for them if they need it done.

And then they now have an opportunity to actually feed their own people and focus on economic growth and joining the world community. To me, it's a pretty good option for them.

HOFFMAN: Their economy is in freefall and that's one of the key elements of the president's maximum economic pressure on North Korea which is help them bring them to the table. I would caution just a little bit in that there are hundreds of sites and thousands of North Koreans involved in their nuclear program. And it would take us quite a bit of time I think to get through to all those sites and ensure that the North Koreans aren't trying to snooker us.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: It's not going to happen overnight. It can't.

HOFFMAN: Absolutely not. But that they can do some things that will be verifiable and it will prove that they are actually on the right path. I think that's absolutely important. Yes.

HANNITY: Monica, we'll give you the last word tonight.

CROWLEY: Well, what we are going to see, Sean, next week is five rounds of initial conversations between the president and Kim Jong-un. This is the beginning of a process. Rome wasn't built in a day.

But I think the fact that this president, the new sheriff in town was able to get to this point is an astonishing achievement and it has to do with the maximum pressure. Not just on the North Korean regime but also on the Chinese regime as well. And the Chinese have been incredibly cooperative in--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: That's a big untold part of the story here is relationship with the Chinese president.

CROWLEY: Yes. And using President Trump's leverage, again the U.S. leverage on Beijing in order to get them to lean on their ally North Korea.

HANNITY: All right. Good to see you both. And Daniel, we'll see you in Singapore. We are in Singapore all next week. We have the summit. I.G. report. It will be a slow news week. More of Hannity straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Before we go today, all right, we learned some very sad news about a close friend of the show and this network. And a very, very well, it's a profile encourage letter, Charles Krauthammer revealed that his cancer has returned and his doctors are now telling him he only has a few weeks left to live.

He wrote in part, "I leave this life with no regrets, it was a wonderful life full and complete. With great love and great endeavors that make it worth living. I'm sad to leave, but I leave with the knowledge that I lived the life that I intended."

He is going to be sorely missed. His whole life a profile of courage, an amazing, brilliant human being who contributed so much to the intellectual thought and debate in this country and made the world a better place.

In the meantime, our thoughts and prayers are with Charles, we're thinking of you and your family at this very difficult time.

All right, as always, thank you for being with us. A reminder, Monday, all week next week in Singapore. We'll have the I.G. report and the historic summit with little rocket man.

Have a great weekend. We'll see you from Singapore on Monday.

Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.