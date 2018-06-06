Cooking with 'Friends': Ellison Barber's Grits Casserole

BARBER FAMILY GRITS CASSEROLE

Ingredients:

2 lbs. pork sausage

1 onion, finely chopped

3-4 garlic cloves, crushed

1¼ c. Yelton Grits (use chicken broth instead of water to cook)

2 c. white sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

2 c. yellow sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1 c. milk

4 large eggs, whisked

1 tbsp. parsley

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a large sauté pan, cook sausage and onions until slightly brown. Add crushed garlic at the last couple of minutes. Remove from heat and drain grease.

Cook grits as directed, using chicken broth instead of water. When cooked, remove from heat.

Stir cheese into grits until melted. Add milk and whisked eggs. Stir until blended. Then add sausage mixture and parsley.

Pour into casserole dish and bake for about an hour. Let stand for a few minutes after it is cooked.

Garnish with paprika or parsley sprigs.