Gowdy faces backlash over remarks about FBI, Trump campaign

Deep state is cracking right before your very eyes. According to new reports tonight, the fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe supplied Robert Mueller with a confidential personal memo detailing his so-called concerns about President Trump, the firing of James Comey. We will totally blow this out of the water and tell you how absurd this all is.

Plus, we're going to show you how this uncovered document reveals a stunning new revelation about the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Also tonight, major developments surrounding the president and spygate. John Solomon is here. He will be breaking a brand new report detailing what are extreme measures the deep state took in order to secretly monitor the Trump campaign no other network has us.

And right now, even House Chairman Trey Gowdy is now facing a backlash, rightly so, from conservatives, for trying to play down what is the biggest political corruption abuse of power scandal in American history. Very powerful remarks from the great one Mark Levin coming up.

But first, we'll bring you all the latest information on the president's huge negotiation, seemingly a breakthrough with North Korea and we'll show you the left's ridiculous outrage over the president's pardons and, of course, the latest example of sick twisted ugly liberal hypocrisy in this case, Samantha Bee's despicable, disgusting comments about the first daughter Ivanka Trump.

That's in tonight's very important breaking news opening monologue.

HANNITY: Breaking right now, new report just came out. "Washington Post", federal prosecutors have now interviewed James Comey as they now weigh whether or not to charge his former deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe with a crime for his obsessive lying which is why he was reportedly now fired. It looks like two key members of the deep state, yes, they now turn it on each other and this could be the signs of the wall collapsing.

So, is McCabe and others now finally going to be exposed about their constant extreme wrongdoing?

I've said many times on this show starting in January, this is the year of the boomerang. We'll give you all the breaking developments. And also tonight, according to reports, the disgraced former deputy FBI Director McCabe who as we said was fired because of his pattern of blatant lying, he wrote a personal confidential memo detailing his so-called concerns over the president's decision to fire his former boss and personal friend.

McCabe reportedly turned that memo over to -- there you see it -- Robert Mueller's team of witch hunters, the so-called investigators, Democratic donors, Hillary supporters, to help their efforts. And as you can imagine, the Trump-hating press and their friends in the left -- they were very excited, very wrong as I'll explain in a second, but very excited.

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC: Now we find out that the president wanted the fire company on the grounds that he want he was concerned about the aggressive Russian and probe. In other words, he did it to protect himself to obstruct justice. This is clearly, clearly, it seems to me, close to the smoking gun of obstruction.

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D—CALIFORNIA: We have enough information about this president and his attempts to control Rosenstein and Jeff Sessions and to literally have them protect him from this investigation. I think it is clear that he's obstructed justice.

MICHAEL SCHMIDT, NEW YORK TIMES: The question about the president and Comey's firing has always been what did it mean about the Russian investigation?

KATE BOLDUAN, CNN: Rod Rosenstein is one of the people that Donald Trump has been hammering, you know, that he doesn't trust them and all of a such. But if Rosenstein really did try to give him cover, a cover story to fire Trump -- to fire Comey, I wonder why, I mean, talk about repaying a favor, I'm just saying that's -- that's pretty amazing how this is all turning out.

HANNITY: Pretty amazing how dumb my so-called colleagues in this industry are. You know what? It's not a real news story. More lies, more hysteria, more breathless reporting of so-called news and while McCabe expressed concerns about Trump using a cover story to fire Comey, here's what they're not telling you -- the president had the full authority to fire Comey for any reason.

He didn't need a cover story at all. Remember, even Comey himself said the president had the right to fire him for any reason. That's fake news. That's hysteria. That's outright lying to you the American people.

This comes after our own Adam Housley reported that McCabe allegedly threatened to take others down with him if he was fired. Get it? They're now turning on each other.

In reality, this McCabe memo provides literally no evidence that the president did anything wrong. Instead, the memo does reveal something else according to the document. The Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein -- I've been warning you to keep that name in your head -- he told McCabe about conversations he had with the president surrounding the FBI's Russia investigation and the firing of Comey.

This means Rod Rosenstein again is obviously a witness to the special counsel's investigation, witness number one. This very investigation he's overseeing. He's even more compromised than we thought tonight. So, how is it possible again the Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself over so-called possible conflicts of interest, citing the wrong law and statute in doing so, but Rod Rosenstein, he's not conflicted?

Remember, he also signed that final FISA warrant he put his signature on it, and that was with the bought and paid for Hillary Clinton dossier Russian propaganda a foreign agent literally using Russian lies. Yes, to lie to you the American people.

Just one more wrinkle to Mueller's completely flawed, fraudulent witch hunt, it needs to end. Look at what this is doing to this country. And by the way, you the American people have already paid more than $16 million to fund this partisan effort of Robert Mueller, and for what? Three hundred seventy-nine days without any evidence of any Russia so-called collusion whatsoever? Nothing.

And also breaking tonight, we're peeling back even more layers of this deep state. John Solomon will join us tonight, brand new information details on serious and shocking abuse of power. You will be here in moments to preview this upcoming bombshell report which reveals that in 2016, the Obama administration pressured the FBI to ramp up their spying operations against the Trump campaign and the Trump administration -- a massive exclusive. Stay with us.

Also yesterday in the "Washington Examiner", Byron York highlighted the 2017 congressional testimony from Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson. He told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee that, quote, the FBI had a human source inside the Trump campaign. OK, that was way back in 2017.

Don't forget last week, former CIA director turned CNN hack, former director of national intelligence James Clapper actually said that Trump should be so happy that the FBI was spying on his campaign, really? Oh, the United States of America or Venezuela. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOY BEHAR, ABC: So, I asked you, was the FBI spying on Trump's campaign?

JAMES CLAPPER, FORMER DNI: No, they were not. They were spying on -- a term I don't particularly like -- but on what the Russians were doing, trying to understand where the Russians infiltrating, trying to gain access, trying to gain leverage and influence.

behar: So, why doesn't he like --

CLAPPER: This is what they do.

BEHAR: So, why doesn't he like that? He should be happy --

CLAPPER: Well, he should be.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Why didn't you go to him in the spring of 2016 and say, hey, there's this guy that you never met that we're watching, he would have helped you?

Remember, the most exculpatory evidence in the Comey memo was, I didn't do this, but if anyone around me did, I want the world to know. So, it's crystal clear that the Trump campaign -- yes, was spied on, was monitored, was closely observed by the deep state, which was hell-bent on making sure Donald Trump never became the president, a major abuse of power. It's all unraveling.

Meanwhile, Clapper who you just heard from, he's now actually in a really twisted, distorted way, blaming Republicans for obstructing federal efforts to warn the American people about the Russian election interference in 2016.

Remember the Nunes "Washington Examiner" piece 2014? He warned us way ahead of you. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CLAPPER: There was concern on the part of the president himself because of the allegations of rigging which the candidate Trump was then espousing that anything that the president did would be viewed as political and he would be putting his hand on the scale in favor one candidate to the disfavor of the other. So, I think Ben's exactly right and my book comports with his account.

JOHN BERMAN, CNN: And he says but not for Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, perhaps there would have been more said. Did Mitch McConnell stand in the way?

CLAPPER: Well, the Republicans in general did. We encounter reluctance on their part to enter into a very aggressive statement about the Russian.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Republicans really, Mr. Clapper, known liar? Maybe Clapper should read this 2016 report from NBC News. They titled it: 'Why didn't Obama do more about Russian election hacking?' According to NBC News, the Obama administration didn't act because, quote, 'they thought that Hillary Clinton was going to win and a potential cyber war with Russia -- just wasn't worth it.' Looks like Clapper is right fitting right there in at CNN fake news. He gets paid.

And, of course, while Clapper, everyone else in the deep state tries to drag this president down, the president has been up to serious business to actually attend to on the world stage. You know, important things like peace, the upcoming talks with the North Korean dictator, little rocket man Kim Jong Un -- well, last night, the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a productive meeting with a high-ranking member of the North Korean regime, first time in 18 years on U.S. soil and this is what Pompeo had to say earlier today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE POMPEO, SECRETARY OF STATE: Today, Vice Chairman Kim and I discussed our countries could come together and take advantage of the unique opportunity that our two leaders have created through their visions of the future that they have so clearly articulated. The proposed summit offers a historic opening for President Trump and Chairman Kim to boldly lead the United States and the DPRK into a new era of peace, prosperity and security.

Our two countries face a pivotal moment in our relationship in which it could be nothing short of tragic to let this opportunity go to waste. So, that if Kim Jong Un denuclearizes, there is a brighter path for North Korea. We envision a strong, connected and secure prosperous North Korea that maintains its cultural heritage but it's integrated into the community of nations.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Great news. The president himself, he's set to meet with this high-ranking North Korean official tomorrow.

And, by the way, that Korean official will be delivering a letter from Kim Jong Un himself. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATS: We are doing very well with North Korea. Our secretary of state has had very good meetings. He's meeting again today.

I believe they'll be coming down to Washington on Friday and a letter is going to be delivered to me from Kim Jong-un. So, I look forward to seeing what's in the letter.

Hopefully, we'll have a meeting on the 12th that's going along very well. But I want it to be meaningful. It doesn't mean it gets all done at one meeting, maybe you have to have a second or a third, and maybe we'll have none. But it's in good hands.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: As the president manages the ongoing negotiations with North Korea, while he's also been making waves right here at home and I think good waves. Today, the president pardon friend of this program, conservative activist, author Dinesh D'Souza. Remember he was prosecuted under the Obama administration for violating a campaign finance law? One that has rarely ever punished like this.

President Trump is also -- he is considering a pardon for Martha Stewart and even for the Democratic governor, former Democratic governor of Illinois, Rod Blagojevich.

And while the media barely yawned over Obama's pardons and Clinton's infamous pardons, they are absolutely spinning out of control because the president is using his absolute power of the pardon. He has the right to do whatever he wants on this. Too bad.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Raise questions of whether the president is sending a message with these pardons, sending a message to people like Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn. Those are the obvious questions that are going to come about here.

DAVID CORN, MSNBC: He's throwing raw meat, a bone to the far right here. Dinesh D'Souza for over three decades has been an extreme peddler of ideology, far-right ideology, and you have to say hatred.

JAKE TAPPER, CNN: President Trump seemingly passing out pardons to heroes of the far-right almost as eagerly as Oprah once gifted Pontiacs to suburban moms.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We're one step closer to being a third world power as of today. I mean, tariffs and pardons, these are things that we see from banana republic.

JIM ACOSTA, CNN: The president not only announced he is pardoning a darling of the far-right, Dinesh D'Souza as you said. Mr. Trump added he's also considering leniency for two stars of his former TV show, making this White House once again seem detached from reality.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Marc Rich, FALN, Clinton, drug dealers, Obama. OK, we don't need lectures from these people.

Leave it to the media to totally ignore the massive abuse of power that took place during the prosecution of say Dinesh D'Souza. Remember he pled guilty using straw donors to contribute $20,000 to a senatorial campaign only after being threatened with much larger charges, bigger charges from a biased anti-conservative prosecutor.

Then let's take the case of Martha Stewart. Remember, she was found guilty of obstruction of justice after prosecutors tried and failed to send her to prison for on an insider trading charge after well in other words she had a stock transaction, they couldn't get her on that. So they went after her for obstruction.

And don't forget, Scooter Libby, the public servant who had the book thrown at him over an alleged unproven leak when they knew who the leaker was the first day the Patrick Fitzgerald took over the case. These strong-arm tactics to elicit guilty convictions from individuals perhaps who otherwise would never have been charged because they can't get them on the charge that are investigating, it deserves a serious conversation in this country and not coordinated, outraged by the hypocritical double standard in the Trump-hating media.

And let's just compare all of this to James Comey and Peter Strzok and Lisa Page and Andrew McCabe and, of course, the tarmac meeting with Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton. Remember, they cleared Hillary Clinton of wrongdoing? She deleted 33,000 subpoenaed emails, classified top secret special access program information, again subpoenaed on a private server.

She covered it up, obstructed justice by deleting him right there and then, of course, the acid wash and then, of course, the breaking up of the devices with hammers. Really? I say free Martha Stewart. Give her the pardon.

And compared to former Clinton national security adviser, remember Sandy "The Burglar" Burger? He stole classified documents from the National Archives. He stuck them in his pants and in his socks. He never got charged with a crime.

Could you say a two-tier justice system, what happened to equal justice under the law? What happened to equal application of the law? What happened to our constitutional rights that we're all equal in this country?

Finally, tonight, a story from a so called comedian named Samantha Bee. This is what Bee had to say about Ivanka Trump, it'll make you puke but look anyway. It was on TBS last night.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SAMANTHA BEE, COMEDIAN: Ivanka Trump who works at the White House chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we've seen this week. You know, Ivanka, that's a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say one mother to another, do something about your dad's immigration practices you feckless (EXPLETIVE DELETED). He listens to you.

Put on something tight, and low cut and tell your father to (EXPLETIVE DELETED) stop it. Tell them that was an Obama thing and see how it goes, OK?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Disgusting, right on cue, Bee revealed, just one more blatant example of what we have discussed on this program for years. If you're a liberal and the public spotlight, you can pretty much say and do anything else you want and no consequences.

And, of course, the opposite is true for conservatives. We just saw Roseanne's show canceled after the comments she made but for Samantha Bee, an apology that's good enough, no problem.

She said, 'I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate, inexcusable.'

TBS shares the same parent company as fake news CNN also apologized and then they praised their late-night so-called star for doing the same.

Look, let me be clear, I don't call for boycotts. I don't call for people to be silenced. I don't want shows canceled, I don't want anyone -- I'm not calling for anyone in the media to be fired.

You think Samantha Bee is an untalented, not funny, bitter partisan mindless hack, like I do, you have the power, turn the channel. You don't have to watch her hateful show.

Sadly, just one more example of what is a blatant double standard in America Republicans conservatives sent to the chopping block and those on the left, they are given a pass.

Here with reaction to all these new developments out of the deep state from "The Hill", John Solomon, Fox News contributor Sara Carter.

John, we start with you. You have a huge story you are about to untold. I've got some -- well, let's just say a preview of coming attractions here. Tell us about it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL: Yes. So, I'm putting the finishing touches on a column I think will come out tomorrow, and I will reveal two really important things. The efforts to begin targeting and reaching out to Trump campaign officials to gain intelligence on Russia that would ultimately justify the investigation began weeks and maybe months before the FBI had a formal predicate.

And that's very important. The rules say you can't use sources until you have a predicated investigation. The predication is July 31st, 2016. My sources and documents that I'll be able to make public tomorrow will show that there were contacts going on by people identified as informers, informants, people who provided information begin much, much earlier than July 31st. That's the first part.

Second part is, as the investigation was just starting to ramp up, there are internal FBI documents showing FBI agents talking about the White House trying to take over the investigation, fears that the Justice Department was going to leak for political reasons and their own personal fears --

HANNITY: Slow down, slow down.

SOLOMON: Yes.

HANNITY: When you say the White House, you mean the Obama White House.

SOLOMON: Yes.

HANNITY: They were attempting to take over the investigation and --

SOLOMON: That's what -- that's what these messages say. The White House - -

HANNITY: The FBI messages.

SOLOMON: Yes.

HANNITY: And we're talking about the Obama White House. How high up are we talking about here?

SOLOMON: We don't know. The text messages are just what they are, right? They don't give a lot of detail. They're shortened and as you would normally see in a text message, but the words the White House is running this are clear in the text message and people be able to make up their own mind.

And here's another thing that's going to be really interesting to people. You just had it in your monologue a little bit about whether President Obama was aggressive enough on Russia. The FBI agents who opened this case feared that Barack Obama was weak on national security and wouldn't do what they needed for Russia.

You're going to see those messages tomorrow, and I think people will be able to see those between --

HANNITY: These are Strzok-Page texts?

SOLOMON: Some of them are Strzok-Page text. Some are other documents. Some are --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Yes. There's about to be, am I wrong, a cascading flow of information when the I.G. report comes out.

Let me bring, Sara, into this part.

SOLOMON: Yes, 400 pages.

HANNITY: Right, that the -- that the I.G. is going to release and it will immediately be followed up by good people in the FBI and in the intelligence community. That will corroborate and confirm this was rigged this investigation into Hillary Clinton -- Sara.

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, there are a number of people that are ready to speak, a number of FBI agents that are currently working in the bureau and other former agents who want to tell the truth about what was going on. I mean, Sean, we know what happened at the higher levels, on the seventh floor of the FBI, the highest officials.

But there are so many agents within the bureau that were disgusted by what happened. I mean, I reported over and over again, I know John has too, that agents were so angered when Comey made this decision, a decision shouldn't have made by the way. It should have been left up to the Department of Justice, that they were -- they literally got up from their desks in some field offices, left their offices and didn't return until the next week. Other agents were throwing food at the television, at Comey.

So, I mean, there are a lot of people that are ready to talk. They're ready to talk about what happened. It just depends on if Congress calls them to testify, and I think that's very important.

HANNITY: John, you're talking about the timeline being off and you're talking about documents within the FBI that bring this right to the Obama White House, correct?

SOLOMON: Well, certainly, the suggestion that the White House and the Justice Department, the political elements of the administration were trying to intrude on the FBI investigation. People will read these messages and they'll see for themselves tomorrow, but that is clearly one of the things that the whistleblowers who approached me were able to leave me.

HANNITY: And you'll be back tomorrow.

Sara, we'll give you the last word tonight. Thank you.

CARTER: Yes, and another quick point, John's very, very accurate on that. I mean, I believe John Brennan would have known all of this. There were a lot of other high-level officials would have known what was going on in a counterintelligence investigation, particularly when involving a campaign.

HANNITY: We'll see you both here tomorrow with this big breaking story. It's percolating as we predicted.

When we come back, the great one Mark Levin taking on Congressman Trey Gowdy for his defense of the FBI spying on the Trump campaign. Dr. Gorka, Dan Bongino, Gregg Jarrett.

Stay with us. Busy news night.

HANNITY: Our friend, the great one, Mark Levin, just literally lighting up House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy after the congressman praised the FBI for spying on the Trump campaign. Congressman Gowdy, what's happened to you? Take a listen.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

MARK LEVIN, HOST, "THE MARK LEVIN SHOW": And he's drawn a conclusion, something wrong with this FBI informant? The FBI did exactly what the FBI is supposed to do, and the American people agree. And, of course, Trey Gowdy knows that the American people agree because nobody speaks for the American people like Trey Gowdy.

Did they have an informant, aka, spy at the DNC to chase down the Russians who are hacking the DNC's emails? No. If they're trying to protect us and the candidates in the election from the Russians as we pointed out last week, why weren't there informants in Jill Stein's campaign or Hillary Clinton's campaign or Bernie Sanders' campaign?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Boom, checkmate.

Here with us, deputy assistant the president, Fox News national security strategist Sebastian Gorka, former Secret Service agent, NRA contributor, Dan Bongino, author next month, July, coming, "The Russian Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump", you know, Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.

I have an important question for you. Let me start though with Dan Bongino responding to the great one and Trey Gowdy. Why weren't there spies in anyone else's campaign? Great question. How is it that as Gregg has pointed out, the interrogatories in Great Britain by Christopher Steele, he said, oh, it's raw intelligence, maybe 50/50, used to get FISA warrants on American citizens, one that happened to be in the Trump campaign?

DAN BONGINO, FORMER SECRET SERVICE AGENT: Yes. They weren't spies another campaign, Sean, because they were spying on Trump. They weren't spying on the Russians.

You know, listen this is -- this is -- I don't know if Trey Gowdy wafted a little of that swamp bear --

HANNITY: He never saw -- he never saw the documents. How could he make that comment?

BONGINO: He never saw the documents, but he made a comment so irresponsible and reprehensible, Sean. He said Americans should be confident the FBI worked the case as they should have. Really? Then why they hide the case from congressional oversight?

They hid it. This is all out there for anyone to see for eight months when they were supposed to brief them quarterly while they simultaneously, Sean, leaked the existence of the case to "The New York Times" and then leaked later the conversation about Mike Flynn to "The Washington Post". That's the FBI Way? No, it's not.

HANNITY: Everything "The New York Times" -- everything "The New York Times" reporting is now boomerang, even within their own reports. You know, they just revealing, you know, information -- like spies, information that they don't mean to reveal.

Dr. Gorka, let me ask you about this McCabe secret memo that I talked about. Again, I think that is now backfiring on them as well.

SEBASTIAN GORKA, FOX NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIST: Absolutely, it's the ultimate boomerang, all of this. Look at that video of Ben Rhodes, and then you will understand everything. The night of the election, Ben Rhodes, the master of lying, has no words to explain the loss of Hillary Clinton.

This is why they were doing what they were doing. She had to win at all costs. That's why an intelligence asset, whatever you want to call it, was put into the Trump campaign.

And let's not argue about whether it's a spy or an informant because that's irrelevant. Sure, we need to know one answer to one question. Why was the operation started? We still don't know. We can -- an Australian ambassador, a professor in the U.K., now a Maltese professor in Rome? It stinks to high heaven and Trey Gowdy --

HANNITY: We know so much --

GORKA: -- who doesn't read the documents --

(CROSSTALK)

GORKA: This is outrageous.

HANNITY: The fix is in for Hillary. She didn't obstruct justice but Martha Stewart did. OK. Do we have equal justice under the law, look at unmasking, look at surveillance, look at leaking intelligence, fixing the Hillary campaign. You know, FISA abuse. All of this is, you know, it's rotting from the head down and the FBI rank and file are going to expose it.

This dovetails nicely this whole McCabe memo and first of all, the president could fire Comey because he didn't like the color of his socks.

GREGG JARRETT, LEGAL ANALYST, FOX NEWS: Right.

HANNITY: He didn't need a reason but when you add that to what John Solomon is now -- what he is saying, FBI documents bringing it right to the Obama administration.

JARRETT: Absolutely.

HANNITY: And I've seen more than I can say.

JARRETT: Peter Strzok sent a text message to his mistress, Lisa Page, on August 5th. He had just signed the documents opening the Trump Russia collusion case and in that text he says the White House is running this. The chronology of events tells you what happened.

HANNITY: So we're going see a Peter Strzok memo, the guy who wrote the exoneration to Hillary--

JARRETT: Right.

HANNITY: -- before the investigation.

JARRETT: Signed the papers--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: The guy that immediately begin ran over to Great Britain.

JARRETT: And says that White House is running this. What does that mean?

HANNITY: The Obama White House.

JARRETT: Of out meant President Obama who is being briefed all the time by John Brennan, the CIA director who is the instigator of the phony dossier.

HANNITY: Another big reveal by the New York Times that he didn't mean, for the FBI to interview this Australian that met and was drinking with (Inaudible) the founder had to be negotiated by our State Department. That means John Kerry knew. That means that probably Obama knew. That's another sign pointing to Barack Obama and company.

JARRETT: On June 20th, Steele wrote his phony fictitious dossier first memo. He immediately calls the FBI. The FBI two weeks later flies to London at Ohr's headquarters and meet with Christopher Steele who tells them all about Trump Russia collusion that was phony evidence.

Three weeks later, the FBI opens its investigation and only thereafter do they start looking into Papadopoulos.

HANNITY: And now we know the time line is off. So it was the start in the spring. All right. Last word from both Dan and Dr. Gorka. Dan?

BONGINO: Sean, I think the next shoe to drop is the information about, you know, Russian dirt on Hillary was clearly pulled out of the campaign by the FBI who pushed it in there. That's going to be the next shoe to drop.

HANNITY: OK. Paying close attention. Dr. Gorka?

GORKA: The suspect number one is John Brennan and he wouldn't have moved a muscle unless Obama knew as well.

HANNITY: Boom. OK. It's all collapsing and they are turning on each other. Do you know who was that? McCabe, Comey. It's all going to be a circular firing squad against each other.

JARRETT: It is. And Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

HANNITY: I can't wait. Where do you see this, I have it. Wait, I have it right here. I just can't show it today. I'll show it tomorrow.

All right. Jesse Watters and Jessica tarlov on Samantha Bee's vicious, vial, hateful comments about Ivanka Trump and the double standard in the country. Stay with us. More breaking news.

HANNITY: The outrageous comments aimed at Ivanka Trump from the so-called comedian Samantha Bee just the latest example of vial rhetoric used by the left last night. During my mini monologue we played a few other examples of outrageous comments that so often go unchallenged. This is a small sampling of it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A lot of us thought Ivanka is going to be our saving grace, you know, when he's about to (muted) nuke Finland or something, she's going to walk into the bedroom and -- you know, yes, daddy, daddy -- don't do it, daddy.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hello everybody out there of TV town. This is Carl Malone of the Utah jazz here to tell you about Carl Malone home state Louisiana. Sometime at night Carl Malone look up in the sky and says what the hell going on up there.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Stop (Inaudible). You are nothing. You are punk (muted).

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We are the black chicken fryers of the universe, and we are going to go buy some Colonel Sanders chicken.

White folks in the cave when we had built empires. We learned to admire them, but they knew to admire us. We built pyramids before Donald Trump ever knew what architechture was.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Then, by the way, Keith Olbermann, and by the way, the president just arriving at Joint Base Air Base. So you can see right there there's Air Force One. Wow, beautiful plane.

Keith Olbermann, short tempered, insane. Trump hating liberal pundit. You might remember Olbermann went on a vial, hateful tweet storm many of them against President Trump and yes, also his daughter Ivanka tweeting, quote, "You tell your racist, white supremacist, neo-Nazi father to get the bleep out of our society. And he was just rehired by Bob Iger ABC.

Joining us with reaction, Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov, co-host of 'The Five,' he has two shows, it's his world you live in, Jesse Watters is here. Well, it may not be. I mean, one night she's going to win.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST, FOX NEWS: We'll see about that.

HANNITY: OK. I was just going to say your answer, is there a double standard?

JESSICA TARLOV, CONTRIBUTOR, FOX NEWS: I think that there is in a lot of cases. I think that what Roseanne said is--

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I won't.

TARLOV: No, But you went for honesty.

HANNITY: Right now the scales are tipped in our favor.

TARLOV: Yes. OK. Give me just like one second.

WATTERS: OK. Imagine if I did that to her? Wow. OK, I'm sorry.

TARLOV: I think what Roseanne said was --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: By the way, they're best friends-- OK, go ahead.

TARLOV: I think what Roseanne said was on another level to what Samantha Bee said. I'm not sure what she did and it was something that was scripted and obviously decided it was a good idea and it really shifted the narrative, right, to do this--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Really, that word?

TARLOV: I would never use it. It's extremely offensive. But--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I ask if you would use it scripted.

TARLOV: Samantha Bee has used that kind language through her entire career. If you don't like it don't watch it. That's how you are. Don't boycott things. You just say it's free market. Turn off the TV.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Did I said fire or boycott?

TARLOV: No, but I didn't say fire Roseanne either. Clearly Bob Iger and ABC made a decision -- decision that Roseanne Barr was not good--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: And Olbermann stays, Alec Baldwin stays, Kimmel stays. Again, I'm not calling for anyone to be fired.

TARLOV: I understand that but I don't think what Alec Baldwin has said or -- and Jimmy Kimmel has addressed that when you guys were in your little thing, right. He talked about it and has apologized for it.

HANNITY: I think Roseanne apologized, Jesse.

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: Yes, she--

WATTERS: Well, what I would is, I would say the left will defend the c word, they were defend Bill Maher using the n-word.

TARLOV: No.

WATTERS: They will defend MS-13 and they will defend assassination jokes. But when Donald Trump calls Elizabeth Warren Pocahontas they got really upset. And I don't buy her apology, I just think she's upset that she got caught. Because I did a little research, Sean, because this shows that important.

And these are things she's called Donald Trump. Ready? The a word, the d word, the other d word, the b word. Kellyanne Conway b word about Hope Hicks f you. Sarah Sanders f-ing evil. So the media traffics in this because they profit from it.

Because you heard the audience, if you ever hear the tape of her saying the c word they're all cheering, they're all clapping. That's why they call her Samantha Bee lists because she cater to such a low denominator.

HANNITY: Before we go --

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: There are lots of comedians--

HANNITY: Before you answer?

TARLOV: Shocking.

HANNITY: The scales have shifted.

TARLOV: Yes, Martha. But you're using my pen so that's kind of cheating.

HANNITY: He stole your -- go ahead.

TARLOV: I lend it to him because we are friends.

HANNITY: Yes, you can keep it. By any way.

WATTERS: Yes?

TARLOV: Comedians across the board we just happen to have more of them and you can say so-called comedians where I don't think that they're funny but at the end of the day more liberals are comedians go into that profession. They're supposed to push boundaries. I don't think it was appropriate but at the same time there are people on the right who say horrible things. Look at the things Ted Nugent has said and then he got an invitation to the White House.

WATTERS: Yes, you can always point to Ted Nugent.

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: Yes, you can.

WATTERS: But you know, you guys have the Chelsea Handlers and the Samantha Bee's and the Stephen Colberts and they will say the most disgusting disparaging things about President Trump but they won't say radical Islam. That might offend someone.

TARLOV: That's an old talking point. We're so past the radical Islam debate. If you listen to the things that what were said about the Obamas, the comparisons just like Roseanne Barr did to apes--

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Wait a second. Wait a second. When someone on this network--

TARLOV: Yes.

WATTERS: -- said a nasty thing about President Obama they were suspended for a week or two. All they did over at TBS was say she'll be back tomorrow night.

TARLOV: Did Samantha Bee call an African-American person an ape?

HANNITY: But she used the c word against the first daughter.

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: Right. But we're saying--

WATTERS: C word is truly vulgar.

HANNITY: Slow down. She used the c word against the first daughter.

TARLOV: Yes, I know what she did.

WATTERS: And TBS is OK with that.

TARLOV: OK. If you run TBS eventually then you can fire Samantha Bee but that's their decision. And you guys are both for that--

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I'd rather run Fox News.

TARLOV: I'm sure you're getting closer by the day. I'm just going to be here.

HANNITY: No. He can give you a raise maybe her own show.

WATTERS: Yes, why not. We'll think about it.

TARLOV: And the viewership would be super high.

HANNITY: You know, I will say this and I said this last night, beyond the double standard thing it's bigger than that and you see it on social media every day. There is a coarseness a vial vicious -- Newt Gingrich I think nailed it brilliant as he is every time at 10 o'clock on Election Day in 2016, there was a psychosis that broke out on the left in the media and it's not going away.

They cannot believe they lost, Donald Trump won, and one and here's the thing. You know, it really -- crap, the company is turning better. No, we may get a deal with little rocket man, no, hostages are released. Oh, we pulled out of the Iranian deal.

To win they have to hope for he fails. Don't you want this country to succeed?

TARLOV: Absolutely.

HANNITY: And you don't want to raise taxes, that take the crumbs back from the American people, do you?

TARLOV: I have never supported the crumbs rhetoric. But I do think that we could give larger individual tax cuts and maybe smaller corporate tax cuts in case that money doesn't trickle down like everyone--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: But the crumbs should stay?

TARLOV: Yes, the $1,000 should stay.

HANNITY: The $2,000.

WATTERS: Two thousand.

TARLOV: Two thousand.

WATTERS: And then you add the $1,000 bonus from the 4 to 500 companies.

TARLOV: Yes, how is the gas?

WATTERS: It adds up to 3,000.

TARLOV: How much does cost, the gas cost a lot now like half?

HANNITY: All right. Are you ready?

WATTERS: Under three bills.

TARLOV: I think it's pretty decent.

HANNITY: You got a consolation prize.

TARLOV: I got a pen.

HANNITY: This world we're living in right now. All right. When we come back, Kristin Fisher live from the White House preview of the president's big meeting with that senior North Korean official tomorrow. Daniel Hoffman weighs in. This has the potential to be huge. Historic. Stay with us.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I just want to tell you we're doing very well with North Korea. Our secretary of state has had very good meetings. I believe they'll be coming down to Washington on Friday. And a letter is going to be delivered to me from Kim Jong-un. So I look forward to seeing what's in the letter.

Hopefully we'll have a meeting on the 12th that's going along very well. But I wanted to be meeting for it doesn't mean it gets all done at one meeting, maybe we have to have second or a third and maybe we'll have none. But it's in good hands, that I can tell you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: The president earlier today saying he's looking forward to receiving a letter from the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-un tomorrow at the White House. Only moments ago we saw the president arrive at Joints Base Andrews. You can see a little bit of rain.

And joining us live from the White House with more is Fox News correspondent Kristin Fisher is with us tonight. Kristin, he'll be back there probably about 10 minutes.

KRISTIN FISHER, CORRESPONDENT, FOX NEWS: Yes, absolutely, Sean. And you know, this really would have been unthinkable just six months ago. Now you have Kim Jong-un's right-hand man on his way to Washing to and tomorrow he's poised to hand deliver a letter from his boss to President Trump right here at the White House.

And this comes after today spending the day in New York City with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. This is the third time that the two have met in less than two months. The secretary described the negotiations as difficult but moving in the right direction.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE POMPEO, UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF STATE: Our two countries face a pivotal moment in our relationship in which it could be nothing short of tragic to let this opportunity go to waste.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

FISHER: And preparations are already underway in Singapore for what the secretary describes as a once in a lifetime opportunity. But he still doesn't know when he will be able to officially announce if the summit is on or off. As for what exactly is in this sealed letter, Sean, it appears that even President Trump is in the dark. He told reporters today that he is looking to reading it. Sean.

HANNITY: Obviously hopefully optimistic. Well, hopefully we'll learn more about that tomorrow. Thanks, Kristin at the White House tonight.

Joining us now with reaction, retired CIA senior intelligence officer now a Fox News contributor, Daniel Hoffman is with us. I love the way the president phrase this. Again, missiles not fired over Japan, Guam is not in jeopardy, the Korean peninsula is more safe tonight, hostages released across the DMZ, Trump pulls out, they begged, no, no, no, please, please. No down side and we didn't pay cash this time, did we?

DANIEL HOFFMAN, CONTRIBUTOR, FOX NEWS: Yes, that's right. It's quite a contrast from what the Obama administration gave up to get Bowe Bergdahl back some pretty five really significantly bad terrorists.

But what I would highlight about tomorrow's meeting and today's meeting between Secretary Pompeo and Kim Yong Chol. Kim Yong Chol is a four-star general former head of military intelligence, deep background in nuclear negotiations absolutely reflects Kim Jong-un the seriousness with which Kim Jong-un is approaching what looks like a summit in Singapore on 12th June.

Now Kim Yong Chol is an unsavory character, he's been sanctioned for targeting Sony Pictures with that cyber attack and being responsible for killing 46 South Korean sailors back in 2010. But this is the hand we're dealt with. It's part of the challenge of dealing with a hermit kingdom. You know, these are the kind of negotiations that will have to take place with some unsavory characters.

HANNITY: I love the fact that all of these kind of big developments have happened. The president has given up nothing. And I think the fact that the media doesn't understand and the left doesn't understand, this is the art of the deal. This is how you negotiate. Maybe it happens on the 12th. Maybe it doesn't.

Maybe it takes one meeting, two meetings, three maybe more. You know what, we're going to try our best. This is worth -- worth it for not only the country but for the world. And so much progress that again, I think Kristin is right, we didn't anticipate six months ago.

HOFFMAN: Right. I think North Korea tried to practice the art of diplomatic brinkmanship and they failed when the president walked away from the summit and North Korea came back with a very conciliatory absolutely not at all bellicose message indicating that they were really serious about wanting to talk to us.

Now again, this is -- this is going to be an extraordinarily complex series of negotiations. Russia is already interfering with secretary -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Lavrov visiting Pyongyang today and talking about ratcheting down the sanctions which is not helpful.

But again, I think we're playing our hand as well as we possibly could. I wouldn't expect any immediate gratification for us but I do believe that we're actually showing--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: We already have some of that.

HOFFMAN: -- the North Koreans that we mean business and the pattern that we followed here showing some strength to North Korea clearly has been a lot more effective than what we've seen from the past two decades.

HANNITY: And the president I think rightly so managing expectations in terms of what they should expect. If it happens, if it doesn't happen the ball is going to be in their court and it's going to be about denuclearization. I'm very impressed with the new Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Brilliant man and obviously follow through on the president's policies. Thank you.

All right. When we come back, you do not -- do not want to miss this video that should make Democrats kind of worry tonight, next.

HANNITY: RNC is out with a new ad ahead to the midterm elections, going after the Democrats on their message regarding the gang, MS-13. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NANCY PELOSI, UNITED STATES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MINORITY LEADER: They are all God's children. There's a spark of divinity in every person.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We're talking about MS-13. Their motto is rape, torture, kill.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The victim was stabbed more than 100 times, decapitated, dismembered, and his heart was cut out of his chest and then thrown into a pre-dug grave.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The two young men showing here kidnapped sexually assaulted and shot a 15-year-old girl.

PELOSI: Calling people animals is not a good thing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Not so bad. All right. Unfortunately, we are running out of time. We need like four hours a night. All right. That's the way it is. We're not the destroy -- Jerome of course, he just put out an article, Hannity is the next target of the deep state. They want to kill him and take him out. Shocking. Here with us, let not your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham.

