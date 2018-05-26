Sen. Graham: NKorea will give up nukes one way or the other

This is a rush transcript from "Justice with Judge Jeanine," May 26, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, HOST: Hello, and welcome to "Justice," I am Jeanine Pirro. Thanks for being with us tonight, and thanks once again, for making "Justice" number one in total viewers, Saturday night.

Well, you just saw it happen live. President Trump welcoming American Joshua Holt back to the White House two years after he was taken hostage and imprisoned in Venezuela. We will be talking about this more tonight and throughout the hour.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, Senator Lindsey Graham, Congressman Lee Zeldin and Ann Coulter are all with us tonight. But first my opening statement.

This Memorial Day weekend as we honor more than a million servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives to defend our nation and our freedoms, we come face to face with hard evidence that the deep state planned to take down our duly elected President. A deep state from President Obama on down that did everything in its power to destroy Donald Trump. The latest? A spy placed in the Trump campaign. Sound looney?

Well, last year we thought you would have to be wearing a tinfoil hat to believe President Trump when he said he had been wiretapped. And, now we know secret surveillance was conducted on at least seven Trump associates.

An unmasking of Americans done at 350% increase in the Presidential election year by Obama deep staters, and now we find out a spy was placed by the FBI the Trump campaign. You can be sure there is more as the DOJ and FBI fight the release of the information sought by Congress, so will they ever admit there was a spy?

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: As best I can tell, it's made up. I don't know where he's getting that from honestly.

CONAN O'BRIEN, HOST, "CONAN": Do you find that to be at all possible or probable? I am just playing devil's advocate that there was a spy inserted into his campaign by an intelligence agency?

COMEY: I don't find it possible and I know it not to be true.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think it's very typical of Mr. Trump to mischaracterize. He is a master of mischaracterization and dishonesty. To label someone as a spy when they are a confidential human source I think is doing a disservice to these individuals, but also to the FBI.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: But like most liars, they can't keep their stories straight. Clapper on the other hand, pretty much admits there was a spy and he thinks Trump should be grateful.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

JOY BEHAR, HOST, "THE VIEW": Was the FBI spying on Trump's campaign?

JAMES CLAPPER, FORMER DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: No, they were not. They were spying on -- a term I don't particularly like, but on what the Russians were doing. Trying to understand were the Russians infiltrating, trying to gain access, trying to gain leverage and influence which is what they do.

BEJAR: So, why doesn't he like that? He should be happy.

CLAPPER: Well, he should be.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: If ever you weren't sure who to believe, I am going make this real easy for you. The Obama administration was so determined to get Hillary Clinton elected and Donald Trump defeated that they let Hillary skate on her criminal activity and created a narrative of criminal activity on the part of Donald Trump.

They created a false predicate, a made-up dossier paid for by Hillary Clinton, the DNC and the FBI in order to get a court to approve spying on Trump's campaign, and they were allowed to spy on the campaign for a year. They kept it closed. Only the highest levels of the FBI, not the field offices.

The highest levels worked together to take Trump down. They planned insurance in the event their girl, Hillary didn't win. They leaked information harmful to Donald Trump to the press. And it was the head of the FBI at the behest of James Clapper who privately told the President about the fake dossier, so that they could leak it to the press and the world. So who are you going to believe? Take a look at this chart? They are all liars.

James Comey -- the head of the FBI lied about whether he had ever been an anonymous source in news reports about the Trump or Clinton investigations. He replied, "Never," but Mr. Leaker himself had to admit that he did so.

Comey also lied before Congress when he testified that he briefed the President about the dossier because he learned the media was about to report on it. In truth, Comey briefed Trump for the purpose of getting that dossier out to the public.

And Comey said his investigation of Hillary was thorough. In truth, he wrote an exoneration memo long before essential witnesses were even interviewed, and of course, his deputy director Andrew McCabe that I didn't even put on my chart lied so many times the guy had to be fired, and to get someone to fire in that agency is amazing, and Attorney General Loretta Lynch who pushed to call the Clinton investigation a matter lied when she said there were no e-mails between her Department and the FBI when she used an email with a fake name to write about her infamous tarmac meeting with former President Clinton.

James Clapper -- another hoot. The Director of the National Intelligence Agency, pretty much lies whenever he opens his mouth like when he lied before Congress and answered to a quite direct question about whether or not his agency collected data on hundreds of millions of Americans. He said, "No, not wittingly."

He also about the Trump dossier saying he never leaked it to CNN, he since admitted that he did and now, he is on CNN's payroll. John Brennan, head of the CIA lied and said the Steele dossier was not part of the intelligence community's evidence on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

And again, liars not able to keep their stories straight, he was contradicted by Clapper. You remember Susan Rice, her lying started long before Benghazi and that despicable video. She lied and said that in the final days of the Obama administration, she knew nothing about the surveillance of President-elect Trump and people around him and she knew nothing about identities being unmasked.

Shortly thereafter, she came clean telling House investigators, she unmasked senior Trump officials.

And the big kahuna at the top, just before the Inauguration, President Obama created new rules that allowed the intelligence, historically protected with one agency to be spread across at least 16 agencies, signaling to his people, let it all hang out and leak your heart away on Trump.

So, I for one am sick and tired of these liars, leakers and liberals attacking our President and our democracy when they are the ones who tried to frame him.

Here is a primer for all of you. If you are going to set up a President to try to frame him, do it against someone who is dumber than you are. That's my open.

Tell me what you think on my Facebook, Twitter, Instagram #judgejeanine.

And joining me now with reaction to my opening statement and all of the developing news tonight, Congressman Lee Zeldin, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. All right, Congressman, welcome, it's good to have you here in the studio.

Let me ask you -- we just heard a few minutes ago, the president regarding the hostage from Venezuela who had been there for two years, released and there it is right on the screen. And it was just a few weeks ago that three hostages were brought back from North Korea. Why is the president so successful at this?

REP. LEE ZELDIN, R-NEW YORK: It's a lot of winning. I'm not tired yet. Those three Korean-Americans who returned home, the look on their face coming off the plane. This family -- I know the whole state of Utah is celebrating, the whole country is celebrating because of the success of President Trump, the State Department.

Senator Corker went down there. He met with President Maduro, came home. I know Congresswoman Mia Love. These members of Congress, who are personally -- any opportunity they could to speak to the President, to Secretary Pompeo, to colleagues, other ambassadors to other countries, they did whatever they to make sure that he was coming home with his wife.

PIRRO: That's amazing, it really is, and you know, when you think about the young man who was in North Korea -- tell me his name? He came back from UVA. Otto Warmbier, okay, he was there while President Obama was in office. He is returned to us when President Trump is in office and he died within a few days. I mean, it's such a dichotomy between the two administrations, but let me talk about your resolution that you had signed by approximately 25 in Congress looking for a second special counsel. Why a second special counsel? And will this make a difference?

ZELDIN: As you highlighted in your opening, there was so much misconduct at the highest levels of the DOJ and FBI when you look at FISA abuse, how and why the Hillary Clinton e-mail probe ended, how and why the Trump- Russia probe began, 25 members of Congress signed on to this 12-page House Resolution 907 this week. There are other members of Congress including people who are in leadership, committee chairs who have also come out in favor of a special counsel. We need transparency. We need accountability. We also need to do so, as you pointed out, this was a rank and file and field offices. The ranks of the DOJ and FBI are filled with people who love our country.

PIRRO: Oh, absolutely. And I don't say that enough either. I mean, I worked them for 30 years. They are fabulous, but will this make a difference, Congressman? We all know we need a second special counsel.

ZELDIN: What's so great is that a year ago, many of the facts -- they are in this 12-page resolution were not known by Congress. They were not known by the American public and the media, but these are facts, and now, this resolution has been out there for a few days. What is amazing is that no one in this country has been able to poke a hole in a single word of this resolution. It's all factual.

PIRRO: And when you say a single word, I mean, you make allegations like it was further not disclosed to the FISA court that the wife of fourth ranking DOJ Bruce Ohr worked for Fusion GPS and that Christopher Steele directly transmitted the dossier and other information through Bruce Ohr for submission to the FISA court.

I mean, we could go on for hours about how corrupt this was, but who ultimately appoints the second special counsel?

ZELDIN: The power is in the Justice Department, and you can't expect the DOJ and FBI to investigate themselves.

PIRRO: Let me tell you something about that whackadoo Jeff Sessions, I am sorry, he recused himself. He's not going to do it. Rod Rosenstein isn't going to do it.

ZELDIN: You have an Inspector General who has been doing actually a pretty good job getting some of this stuff...

PIRRO: But he can't indict.

ZELDIN: But he can't, you're right. A Congress can't prosecute either. So, this information, in order to hold these people accountable at the DOJ and FBI, there is going to be a need to appoint a second special counsel. We have a special counsel right now investigating a President.

PIRRO: For nothing. For nothing. Okay, I want to back up, I want to get to my -- to what I am saying, I applaud you for this, but this doesn't make a difference in terms of getting someone from the Department of Justice to appoint.

Now, let me ask you this. If the President were to declassify information that would make it unequivocal what happened in this last campaign, that they literally tried to take down a candidate and infiltrated a political opposing party in a Presidential year, if he could do that, then there would have to be a second counsel.

ZELDIN: The president should. The Wall Street Journal editorialized it, America's leading pro-national security law enforcement publication, they came out in favor of the President declassifying. What's amazing, while Congressional Democrats and many in the media have not wanted the public to get any of this information, it's very telling that Congressional Republicans and others in the media and others throughout the country, they want more information out.

So, if the president declassifies the FISA application, you can -- if there's anything as far as sources and methods you need to redact, that's fine, but we want the American public to get as much information as possible to form their own independent judgment.

PIRRO: Okay, all right, Congressman Zeldin, thanks so much for being with us tonight.

ZELDIN: Glad to do it again.

PIRRO: All right, and next, inside the administration's talks with North Korea. Could the summit still happen? White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders joins me next.

Breaking tonight, the Associated Press reporting that according to South Korea's president, North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un he has committed to the summit with President Trump and he's committed to denuclearization. That's big news if it's true.

President Trump said tonight he's still aiming for the June 12th sit-down with Kim, it may still happen. But earlier I spoke with White House press secretary Sarah Sanders about North Korea and the latest on what the president refers to as spy gate.

(VIDEO TAPE STARTS)

PIRRO: Sarah, thanks so much for being with us. You know, so much has happened this week, and we are kind of in the middle of this free-floating situation with North Korea, and I know the President, he said he was pulling out of the summit, but left the door open. North Korea seems to be trying to crawl back in, but things are changing every minute. What insight can you give us?

SARAH SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Look, this an evolving situation. The President was extremely clear when he wrote in his letter to leader Kim earlier this week and laid out exactly the things he would want to see, and one of the key things is that the dialogue that matters most of is at the very highest level.

And when they want to get serious about having this meeting and having these conversations and that dialogue, it will need to be between those two individuals, and that's where the decisions will be made. We are continuing to prepare as the President has said within the last few hours. Certainly, we'll see what happens.

We think that this would be a good thing for the world for this meeting to take place and a good thing frankly for North Korea. That's the President's focus, it is getting denuclearization on the peninsula. That's been what he has wanted to do from the onset, and so hopeful that you know, whether it's June 12th or July 12th, we still hope that that can take place at some point soon.

PIRRO: Well, you know, let's move on to what happened this week with the "Gang of 8" and with the discussion regarding what the President has called spy gate. Now Adam Schiff comes out from this meeting that was supposed to involve just classified information and he says nothing has changed. There is evidence of wrongdoing here, but not of any spy being placed in the Trump campaign.

Aside from the semantics of spy and in the campaign, does the President still believe that there was a placement of someone from the FBI prior to the time that the FBI claimed that they started look at the Trump campaign?

SANDERS: Look, there is a lot of information out there that certainly suggests that a lot of nefarious things went on between the Department of Justice and the Trump campaign. If anybody was doing anything wrong, it certainly wasn't taking place at the Trump campaign, but it looks like now, it may have been through our own government.

Certainly something that should cause concern for everyone. And it certainly has got the president looking and wanting to go get some real answers as members of Congress have demanded to get answers and we think they should get them. That's been the president's role in this process, he is pushing to make sure that we have complete and total transparency.

That was the role that the White House staff played in the meeting that took place on Thursday and that continues to be the president's message, let's get to the bottom of this and show and see what took place. One thing we know for sure because we were part of it, we were involved in it is that there was no collusion, and I think that's pretty clear. Not just us but to the American people, this charade has gone on for over a year, and they found absolutely nothing. It's time for this to wrap up and let's move on and look at some of the real issues and real problems that our country is facing.

PIRRO: You say it's time for to it wrap up, but I that think most Americans would agree with you, but what if anything is the President going to do to push that wrap-up along?

SANDERS: Look, we have done everything we can do, we have been fully cooperative throughout this process. We have turned over millions of pages of documents, and once again, despite that, the hours and hours that have been given in interviews and the amount of paperwork that's been turned over, they found nothing. It's time for us to close this up and move forward.

PIRRO: You know what's interesting, if indeed that spy or a human source that may have glen the campaign, I think most of people believe was, at least one if not more. If there were any evidence that they found, that evidence would indeed be a part of the application for the FISA warrant, but can we assume or should Americans assume that that spy found nothing because there wasn't anything else added to the application for the warrant before the FISA court?

SANDERS: That certainly seems like it. That would be exactly right. I think that if this happened, which a lot of reporting indicates it did, it would be one of the most of outrageous and egregious things that anyone could do to another competing campaign and completely out of line and out of step, and something every American should be demanding justice on.

PIRRO: And you know what, most Americans are demanding justice, but they are not seeing it. In fact, we have an absentee Attorney General by the name of Jeff Sessions who has pretty much recused himself and put Rod Rosenstein, a person that the president, you know has not appointed to be Attorney General, the same person who said that Comey should be fired, in a position of putting a man in an investigation to investigate whether Comey should have been fired.

Isn't the president fed up with both of these people? Isn't it time to get a working Attorney General on staff?

SANDERS: Look, I think the President is fed up with the fact that this investigation is still taking place. Like I said, this has gone on for more than a year. It's a total hoax, and it's one of the biggest wastes of taxpayer dollars and time to continue pushing forward in this process. We certainly are focused on the things the Americans actually care about and we are getting a lot of those done every single day.

The president continues to be focused on make sure we are actually producing and doing the right thing for the American people.

PIRRO: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, thanks so much for joining us.

SANDERS: Thank you, it's great to be with you, Judge.

PIRRO: Thank you.

(VIDEO TAPE ENDS)

PIRO: And again, the AP is reporting that according to South Korea's president, North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un has committed to denuclearization and a meeting with President Trump. Senator Lindsey Graham and Ann Coulter is still ahead, but next the panel weighs in on the big news out of the Korean peninsula, Sara Carter and Mustafa Tameez on deck, ready to square off as "Justice" rolls on.

ALICIA ACUNA, CORRESPONDENT, FOX NEWS: : Live from "America's News Headquarters," I am Alicia Acuna. The official tally is in. An overwhelming number of Irish voters overturning the country's constitutional ban on abortions that has been in place since 1983.

Exit polls during yesterday's vote projected the win, but the nearly 2 to 1 margin exceeded expectations. Ireland's Prime Minister says his government will move quickly to establish new legislation to govern legal abortions.

Alabama, Florida and Mississippi declaring a state of emergency ahead of the arrival of subtropical Storm Alberto. Forecasters predict up to a foot of rain in some areas, and residents are warned to prepare for potential flooding and even tornado activity. The center of the storm is just north of the western tip of Cuba and is expected to strengthen as it cross the Gulf of Mexico before hitting the Gulf Coast, Monday.

I am Alicia Acuna, now back to "Justice with Judge Jeanine."

PIRRO: Breaking tonight, the Associated Press is reporting South Korea's president says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has committed to denuclearization and to that on again, off again summit with President Trump.

Welcome back to "Justice" live on a busy night of news, Memorial Day weekend. A lot to cover with my panel, so let's get right to it. Joining me tonight, investigative journalist, Fox News contributor Sara Carter, along with Democrat strategist, Mustafa Tameez.

All right, guys, this whole idea of a spy being placed in the Trump campaign by the FBI. If you heard my opening at all, it sounded like Clapper, although Brenna denied it and Comey denied, Clapper basically says, yes, it was probably a good idea and they should be happy.

But what I want to know is, and I am going to ask someone to put up -- I want you to listen to this sound. Take a listen.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We need to know why did it begin and who authorized it. What role did Barack Obama have. Did he know that the FBI was putting informants there? And I will guarantee you the answer is yes. No FBI would put informants in another presidential campaign without permission from the White House, including the President.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: All right, so what do you think of that, Mustafa?

MUSTAFA TAMEEZ, DEMOCRAT STRATEGIST: Well, Judge, the same OIG that did the report that led to Andrew McCabe leaving the FBI is investigating this and that report will come out and when it does, you know, I am sure you will have confidence in it and we'll see where we go from there.

But I think that you and your viewers have a very important role to play in history. We are about to talk about North Korea in a minute from now, and that President Trump needs to prepare for that summit.

President Trump doesn't listen to his critics like me, but he does listen to you, and he does listen to your viewers, and I think you have to encourage him to prepare for this summit.

PIRRO: What makes you think he is not preparing.

TAMEEZ: Because this isn't like anything else.

PIRRO: What makes you think he is not preparing.

TAMEEZ: Well, I hope he is. My challenge is that, I see him tweeting quite often and he seems to be distracted by all of these other sides of (inaudible)...

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: Let me tell you something about Donald Trump, he can do tail spins around all of you, all right, the guy doesn't sleep. He works 24 hours a day.

TAMEEZ: I hope that he does because what he's facing is important to not just American (inaudible)...

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: But the proof is in the pudding, he's already got three hostages back, something that Obama couldn't to, and he's already gotten Kim Jong-un to agree to denuclearization, Sara.

SARA CARTER, CONTRIBUTOR, FOX NEWS: Judge, we are evading the question that you just asked that actually Mustafa is, let's look at the timeline of events here. This is so important because if all of this is true, if there was an informant and it appear to be that there was, if there was an informant, reporting back to the FBI and to US Intelligence about members of the Trump campaign and if the timeline is off, which I believe it is, that means they weaponized -- the weaponized both the FBI and the US. intelligence community to investigate a candidate for presidency, then a president-elect and then a president of the United States.

And this is very, very important because it violates all the basis of the Constitution, the foundation of our nation. This stuff only happens in countries like Pakistan and places around the world where their intelligence community and their law enforcement has more power than the people in office, than their elected officials.

PIRRO: Mustafa you can't deny that there was a FISA warrant sought that a fake dossier paid for by Hillary Clinton and the DNC and FBI was used to get an application and there are obviously -- there was nothing gleaned by these spies because it wasn't included in the FISA warrant. I mean, do you see what we are saying?

TAMEEZ: Well, Judge, the people -- the people that we are talking about were actually talking to Russians and they have actually pled guilty to lying to the FBI.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: Why don't they meet them in a street corner before they went to the Trump campaign?

TAMEEZ: Judge, look, either we can talk about alternative facts or we can talk about facts. The facts are that 18 people have been indicted -- Russians. Six people have actually pled guilty. The Mueller investigation is moving on.

CARTER: That has nothing to do with Russia, Mustafa.

TAMEEZ: I'm asking you for a very simple thing. I think that President Trump is distracted by these things.

PIRRO: You know what, cut it out. Cut it out. I am asking you...

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: I don't need you to tell me what's important. I need you to answer my questions. And here is my question...

(CROSSTALK)

TAMEEZ: To your question, if you would listen to my answer.

PIRRO: No, I am not going to listen if you are not answering my question is number one.

TAMEEZ: Let's be on topic here.

PIRRO: Number one, was there a spy and number two, was there a FISA warrant that was based on real evidence?

TAMEEZ: All the evidence shows that the FISA warrant was based on real evidence.

PIRRO: Yes, a fake dossier.

TAMEEZ: Because George Papadopoulos talked to -- George Papadopoulos was talking to Russians, that is told by Australian intelligence, a number of other people were talking to foreign intelligence.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: Didn't they give the Clinton campaign $25 million...

(CROSSTALK)

CARTER: Mustafa, Mustafa. These people were connected to -- by the way, the people that were involved with George Papadopoulos and Carter Page were all connected...

(CROSSTALK)

TAMEEZ: They are all part of the Trump campaign and they are talking to Russians...

(CROSSTALK)

CARTER: There is no proof whatsoever, in fact, they brought those Russians to them. There is no proof whatsoever...

(CROSSTALK)

TAMEEZ: They won't admit it that they were doing it themselves.

CARTER: Trump campaign ever colluded or did anything with the Russians. This is a made up disinformation campaign.

TAMEEZ: How come everybody in the Trump campaign was talking to Russians?

CARTER: Mustafa, let me say something really quick. You have been talking for a while, let me say something very quickly, if the Obama administration was so concerned about the Russians, why didn't they give the Trump campaign a defensive briefing in March when Carter Page joined -- when Trump announced in "The Washington Post" that Carter Page was part of the campaign? Why didn't they give a defensive briefing to them?

That is part of their job, that is part of their duty. They didn't do that, Mustafa because they were...

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: Time is up, Mustafa, you've got 10 seconds.

TAMEEZ: They did give them a notice to say, "You are probably being infiltrated, do something about it," but instead the Trump administration continued to talk, they continued to talk to Russians...

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: Where did you get that from.

TAMEEZ: Literally, it seems like dozens of people in the Trump administration for one reason or another has some reason to meet with Russians, we have never seen this before.

PIRRO: Sara Carter and Mustafa Tameez, thank you so much.

And Senator Lindsey Graham says he knows how the stalemate with North Korea will end. I speak with him next, one on one.

Scandal, summits, spies, and lies, what a week it has been. Earlier I sat down with the one and only South Carolina, Senator Lindsey Graham to get his reaction to it all.

(VIDEO TAPE STARTS)

PIRRO: Senator Graham, thanks for being with us.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-SOUTH CAROLINA: Thank you.

PIRRO: This week we saw so much activity with North Korea. The President said, "Look, I'm done with you." And then, in the end it seems like North Korea wants to sit down. What's the latest?

GRAHAM: Here is what you need to understand about President Trump and North Korea. Within a month of being President, he said to me, "You know, everybody before we let this get out of hand. I am going to end the nuclear threat coming from North Korea, the only question is how, and when."

He prefers to do it through a diplomatic solution that is a win-win for North Korea, us and the world. If he has to use military force, he will. He will destroy this regime if he has to, to take the nuclear threat away from North Korea. When? In his first term? Why? If we let them get stronger and bigger in terms of nuclear capability, they may use it one day. They will certainly sell it and Donald Trump is going to bring it to an end.

See, John Kerry and Obama would crawl through glass to get a deal with the Ayatollah. Trump is not going to do that with North Korea. China pulled North Korea back. I think China felt this thing was getting out of hand.

PIRRO: Was China leveraging for tariffs?

GRAHAM: Yes, I think so. Here is what I think. China believes that they can play Trump. I think North Korea believes they can play Trump. Here is what they are going to learn, they can't.

There would be no nuclear North Korea without China's help. There would never be the end of this diplomatically without China's help. What China needs to understand, if you don't help us through diplomacy, the war will be in your backyard, not ours.

PIRRO: That's right, and they can't have that. All right, I want to move on to special counsel. This guy's name of Huber -- he is not a special counsel.

GRAHAM: Huber, no.

PIRRO: Huber?

GRAHAM: He's like a...

PIRRO: He's in Utah. He is a US Attorney.

GRAHAM: Some guy in Utah.

PIRRO: And for some reason, everybody says, we are going to have him investigate the claims of FBI misconduct in the Clinton e-mail. What's your take?

GRAHAM: So, I wrote a letter to him and Horowitz, now Horowitz is the IG, so I like Horowitz, he is the IG, but he's not a prosecutor. He is going to issue a report about DOJ and FBI corruption when it comes to the Clinton e-mail investigation and how they handled the dossier and the FISA warrant, but he can't prosecute anybody.

PIRRO: Right, he has no authority (inaudible)...

GRAHAM: So here is the question, Huber, who are you working for? What is your mandate? How many people do you have under your control? We know what Mueller has. Mueller has got like 18 lawyers. He has got a mandate. We don't know exactly where it goes, he has got all he needs. The question is, are we giving Huber all he needs to deal with the Clinton e-mail scandal?

PIRRO: What do you think?

GRAHAM: I don't think so. I don't think he's an adequate substitute for a special counsel to look at DOJ corruption. You can't let...

PIRRO: Because he is in DOJ. And he is working for Rod Rosenstein, who keeps expanding the mission of Mueller to the distress of everyone else.

GRAHAM: He cannot let them investigate themselves. All I am asking is, okay, Mueller you do your job, but somebody needs to look at the FBI agents who are in charge of the Clinton e-mail investigation for having their thumb on the scale.

Somebody needs to look at the fact that the dossier was prepared by a foreign agent paid for the by the Democratic Party.

PIRRO: But we all know this. When is it going to happen, Senator? My viewers are so frustrated.

GRAHAM: It's coming.

PIRRO: It's coming. When? How?

GRAHAM: There are two links. Congress can tell you about what happened, but we can't prosecute people. We are not an adequate substitute for special counsel when it comes to DOJ corruption and FBI corruption.

I want Comey to come in. I want McCabe to come in. I want Lynch to come in. I want all of these people, Ohr to come in and talk about what happened under their watch.

PIRRO: When? When is this going to happen?

GRAHAM: It will happen this summer, but the bottom line is, we are not prosecutors. Some people need to be candidates for going to jail.

PIRRO: They need to be taken out in cuffs, all right, that's what I think...

GRAHAM: I think some of them really do.

PIRRO: But what you have got to do, Congress, the American people, we are looking to you. You are a United States Senator. You have a lot of power. You know, this thing has to end with Rosenstein and the two steps he is doing with power.

GRAHAM: Here is what I am going to do.

PIRRO: What are you going to do?

GRAHAM: We only appoint a special counsel in extraordinary circumstances. Special counsels are unique and but we don't need a lot of them, but you need them sometimes, Sessions is conflicted out in terms of the Trump campaign, so we got a special counsel.

What about DOJ looking at themselves? That's a non-starter. What do we know? We know they used a dossier prepared by a foreign agent and paid for by a political party, the Democrats improperly. We know that McCabe got fired because he lied. We know that Peter Strzok lost his job because he was not being a fair investigator. Somebody needs to look at this other than Horowitz for criminality.

Here is my problem with DOJ, you need to appoint a special counsel to look at this stuff.

PIRRO: Who appoints the special counsel?

GRAHAM: It will be Rosenstein.

PIRRO: But he is not going to do it. It's not in his interest. What are you going to do to get that special counsel to put this stuff in the grand jury and take (inaudible)...

(CROSSTALK)

GRAHAM: I am going to join all my colleagues in the House and I am going to push the system. I am a pretty good lawyer, you're a great lawyer, I don't think we have to prove to somebody that Donald Trump colludes with anybody.

PIRRO: Why?

GRAHAM: Because I don't think he colludes with his own government much less the Russians. He is a man who does what he wants to do, who plays it-- he's very flexible. He doesn't sit down and collude. He is instinctive. I just don't believe the president engaged at all with a foreign government. That's not his style.

PIRRO: You know, after two years almost, will somebody tell me -- give me some evidence other than Adam Schiff coming out and saying, "Oh, it's there."

GRAHAM: Bottom line is that President Trump just needs to focus on North Korea and Iran.

PIRRO: And you think he's going to do that? Should he speak to Mueller?

GRAHAM: You know, if I were his lawyer, I would be reluctant to do that.

PIRRO: How about no?

GRAHAM: Yes, that's what...

PIRRO: What's your but?

GRAHAM: Well, I don't want to be his lawyer because I am not. But I would real leery. Let's put Donald Trump in context. He said he'll get out of the Iran deal and he did. He said he'd move the capital of Israel to Jerusalem and he did. He said he would take the gloves off when it comes ISIS and he did. He said he would take North Korea on and try to make it a win-win.

All I can tell you, anybody who doesn't believe Donald Trump is serious about what he says, is making a huge mistake. China, if you are watching Judge Jeanine, you need to understand that President Trump is going to stop the nuclear threat coming out of North Korea. He needs your help, but if he has to use military force, it is coming to your backyard, not to America's backyard.

PIRRO: All right, Senator Lindsey Graham, thanks so much for being with us.

GRAHAM: Thank you.

(VIDEO TAPE ENDS)

PIRRO: President Obama makes it on to my list of the most of outrageous things I heard this week. Ann Coulter joins me next and we'll tell you about it.

(VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: To China, a lot of people are working on it. It's moving along very nicely. So, we are look at June 12th in Singapore. That hasn't changed, and it's moving along pretty well. So we'll see what happens.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: President Trump talking tonight about the summit with Kim Jong-un which he says he's still planning for June 12th. Plus the AP reporting Kim Jong-un may be committing to denuclearization according to South Korea's president. Lots of news to talk about, let's talk about that and some more of the outrageous things I heard this week with conservative columnist, Ann Coulter. All right, good evening, Ann. Quickly, let's talk about what seems to be happening in front of our history, three hostages released. Now, Kim Jong-un after he flexed his muscles, the rocket man is back on the board with the -- not only the meeting on the 12th but also denuclearization. What say you?

ANN COULTER, CONSERVATIVE COLUMNIST: It's another example of Democrats being able to enjoy the fruits of a Republican president's victories and Republicans having to live with the disasters from a Democratic administrations. Why did Kim Jong-un call off the summit to begin with? Because John Bolton rather stupidly didn't say, "Yes, we'll denuclearize the same way we did in Libya." That was 100%. The point is, it's going to be hard to get anybody to denuclearize after Hillary Clinton, she wanted a big foreign policy success so she took out Gaddafi.

Remember she said, "We came, we saw, he died." She was laughing about that. Well, he's just given up his nukes. Libya is not a good lesson for the rest of the world. Lunatic dictators in North Korea are going to say, "Wow, I don't want to end up like that."

PIRRO: All right, now listen, I want to get my outrageous stuff, but I had to get some of the breaking news in. Now, Clapper says, Trump should be the FBI was spying on his campaign, is this guy stupid or does he lie so much? We've got a sound. Take a listen.

VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

JOY BEHAR, HOST, "THE VIEW": Was the FBI spying on Trump's campaign?

JAMES CLAPPER, FORMER DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: No, they were not. They were spying on -- a term I don't particularly like, but on what the Russians were doing. Trying to understand were the Russians infiltrating, trying to gain access, trying to gain leverage and influence which is what they do.

BEJAR: So, why doesn't he like that? He should be happy.

CLAPPER: Well, he should be.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

PIRRO: Go ahead, Ann.

COULTER: First of all, I like the head of a spying agency saying, "Oh, I don't like the term spy." That's why we should shut down all of our intelligence agencies because they don't do any spying, what they do is -- I mean, other than on Republican candidates for President.

No, this whole story is getting worse and worse and worse. I am suspicious that there was someone actually placed within the campaign, but no, it's utterly outrageous that they are going in protecting the Trump campaign.

PIRRO: Well, he pretty much admitted it there, Ann. We were there to find out what the Russians were doing, why didn't you talk to them on their way into the Trump tower?

COULTER: Liberals are playing a game with this. If you watch the other networks, they keep saying, "Oh, there was no spy. There was no spy." It is like, you'll remember this, I don't know if your viewers will, but Bill Clinton became such a famous liar that reporters had to start interpreting what he was saying.

And when Paula Jones was making her claim, he said something along the lines of, I was never alone in a hotel with Paula Jones. And people realized -- well, it wasn't just the two of you. That's exactly what they are doing here. They are saying there was no spy placed in the campaign. Okay, that's not what we are saying, we are saying that spies were trying to collect some information.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: Okay, I've got 30 seconds, what do you think of Obama saying, "I didn't have any scandals." What do you think of Obama saying, "I didn't have any scandals. No one in my White House ever got in trouble for screwing up as long as there wasn't malicious intent behind it." Talk to me, quickly.

COULTER: As long as The New York Times didn't call it a scandal, then it's not a scandal as far as Democrats are concerned.

PIRRO: You've got 10 more seconds.

COULTER: I was quick that time.

PIRRO: You were. Well, thank you.

COULTER: I should have just kept talking. Well, you know, I will be right with the crux of my point, and you'll say we're out of time. How much time do we have?

PIRRO: Ten seconds.

COULTER: There were many scandals. I have no healthcare, thank you, Obama.

PIRRO: Got it. Ann Coulter. More time, no breaking news next time. Ann Coulter, thanks again. We'll be right back.

PIRRO: Don't forget to friend me on Facebook, follow me on Twitter and on Instagram @judge_jeanine and you never have to miss "Justice," if you can't watch, just set your DVR and if you don't know how to work your DVR, ask your neighbor.

Plus, I just finished the final edits on my new book, "Liars, Leakers and Liberals: The Case against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy." It comes out in the end of June, but you don't have to wait to buy it, order it on Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Now, finally, tonight, on this Memorial Day weekend I want to take a moment to remember all of the brave men and women who have served our country in the Armed Forces. They will forever be in our hearts and prayers, and that includes my dad, and my granddad, both of whom fought in World War II.

Thank you, and thank you for watching.

I'm Jeanine Pirro advocating for truth, justice and the American way. Greg Gutfeld is coming up, and I will see you next Saturday, same time, same place.

END

Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.